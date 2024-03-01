Top 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in North Carolina?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in North Carolina or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
North Carolina golf courses reviewed in 2023: 188
Reviews of North Carolina golf courses in 2023: 8,406
The 25 best public golf courses in North Carolina
Meadowlands Golf ClubCalabash, North CarolinaPublic4.6326117647645
Green fee: $61-$93
What they're saying: "They had overseeded so unfortunately we were cart path only. That will change in a few days. Greens were relatively fast but beautiful, tee off great as well and fairways very nice. The rough is dormant so not much color there. And the rough is narly and penal, sometimes very difficult to find balls, pay attention. But a wonderful experience, thanks to Mike, local member, providing tips." - petitoes
Thistle Golf Club
Green fee: $89-$172
What they're saying: "Thistle is always my first choice when visiting the Myrtle Beach area. A little more pricey than other courses in the area, but worth every penny." - barryduncan
Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
Green fee: $215-$495+
What they're saying: "So many people told me get ready to be "beat up" when playing Pinehurst #2 but that was not my experience. Yes, it was a challenging course and if you're game is not in a good place I can see it "beat you up" but otherwise I was pleasantly surprised by the course.
The whole experience of walking the course, with a great friend, experienced caddie, and perfect weather made it a great bucket list course." - GalCallaway
Duke University Golf Club
Green fee: $70-$95+
What they're saying: "What a gem of a course. From drop off to the first tee, you get first class service. The pro shop was one of the best I’ve ever seen and the starter was extremely nice. Played a ton of RTJ courses up north and this one doesn’t disappoint. Fairways are wide and as long as you place the ball right you’ll have no danger. Where this course gets you is the elevated greens and subtle breaks that you don’t notice. Also not many flat parts on this course. Conditions weren’t tops yet but it’s early April and they got hammered by rain. I think the price is a bit high but not too high. This is a must play. I’ll be back to play UNC when they finish their Reno’s, but Duke definitely has the upper hand." - Smr87
The Pointe Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$119
What they're saying: "Beautiful well groomed tees fairways, and smooth true mildly slower greens. Fairly open forgiving course. Great grass driving range, and putting green, putts like the on-course greens. At age 71, I played the 5900 yard blue tees (back gold tees are 6200 yards), 9 hcp. Pace of play is average, lots of players, popular course. Great friendly professional staff from pro shop, starters, to electric cart associates, who bring the carts to your vehicle, plus later a very helpful staff member (Evan Foster, now on NC State golf team). Will definitely return when next we visit OBX." - Paulthehacker
UNC Finley Golf CourseChapel Hill, North CarolinaPublic4.6160588235708
Green fee: $41-$90+
What they're saying: "The course design is excellent and the staff are fantastic. Can’t wait to go back.
Highly recommend.
Rick Sawyer" - FGS1959
Occano
Green fee: $50-$85
What they're saying: "It was cold and windy but had a great time. I actually had the back 9 a to myself. The joke came when that huge tree was in the middle of the fairway, with the green surrounded by bunkers…it was awesome. I look forward to playing when the course is green!" - jroberts1
Cypress Landing Golf CourseChocowinity, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.7350764706168
Green fee: $33-$62
What they're saying: "Course is in great shape and has a challenging layout. Would love to play this course again." - Mavericks0528
Olde Beau Resort & Golf ClubRoaring Gap, North CarolinaSemi-Private/Resort4.7379764706314
What they're saying: "Was a perfect day at probably my favorite golf course. Course was in the best shape I have seen it in the many times I have played there. The course has beautiful views and when I hit a bad shot everything was too peaceful to get upset! You are missing a treat if you don't play Olde Beau!" - DLowe
Eagle Chase Golf ClubMarshville, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.6628705882968
Green fee: $48-$72
What they're saying: "Always a good time here, the group in front was real slow (2holes behind at the turn) but otherwise a good time." - fro420cat
Rock Barn Golf and Spa - Jackson CourseConover, North CarolinaSemi-Private/Resort4.6480294118446
Green fee: $56-$80
What they're saying: "My wife and I enjoyed a great round of golf. The fairways were in good condition even though they were in their dormant state. The greens were firm and fast and putted true. Hole 10 is an interesting par 5 dogleg with a large lake protecting the green. The staff were extremely friendly and the starter offered good advice. We enjoyed an Italian hoagie and cheese sticks at their restaurant. We will definitely plan to visit again when we’re in the area." - Dave5776958
Connestee Falls Golf ClubBrevard, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.6875058824420
Green fee: $47-$65
What they're saying: "Play date was Feb 1st, beautiful sunny day , temperature mid 50’s. And that’s not the best part! Conestee Falls is in spectacular condition from tee to green (nice to play on green fairways). Hard to believe it was a winter day. Had plenty of stories from the round on the ride home." - u314159419439
The Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf ClubChapel Hill, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.1119529412789
Green fee: $42+
What they're saying: "Impressive course, I will have to play it again soon" - u856579110
River Ridge Golf ClubRaleigh, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.6725882353833
Green fee: $40-$75
What they're saying: "Course layout is outstanding, and considering the time of year, course condition was excellent. Staff was friendly and welcoming. Highly recommend." - Leninskyws
Sequoyah National Golf ClubWhittier, North CarolinaResort4.6265470588333
Green fee: $48-$68
What they're saying: "The views on this course are absolutely amazing! Everywhere you go! Fairways and greens were in excellent condition and everyone working was extremely nice and helpful." - Flyguygarris
Glen Oaks Golf Club
Green fee: $42-$52
What they're saying: "Always in good shape and management is always making improvements. Currently that is making things easier on the par 4 #16 hole where a temporary green is necessary. The 270 degree protected postage stamp green is under reconstruction in addition to a recently added trap to catch the shots that shots that go long and previously into the drink. Outstanding course design with many interesting golf holes. Give it a try!" - ericbehar
Springdale Country Club
Green fee: $44-$60
What they're saying: "Springdale is a hidden gem tucked in the mountains just west of Asheville. The course is wonderfully maintained; the layout is challenging as your wind your way up and around the mountains. There is a mountain stream that runs parallel to some fairways while crossing others. The staff may be friendliest around Asheville!" - Jeffrey8769895
Crystal Coast Country ClubPine Knoll Shores, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.5562235294295
Green fee: $38-$52
What they're saying: "Play Crystal Coast every time visiting from Florida, awesome course in a spectacular location." - u000006437354
River Bend YMCA Golf ClubShelby, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.6224058824422
Green fee: $26-$42
What they're saying: "Best course and greens around the area, even in the winter time the greens are awesome. If your looking for a nice course this is it and for the money it cost to play, it's a no brainer. My favorite course by far." - jonjonjones77
Grandover Resort - West CourseGreensboro, North CarolinaResort4.6155764706238
Green fee: $48-$78
What they're saying: "Visiting from out of town. Course was in excellent condition especially this time of year. Layout was really good with good variety of shots required. I can’t wait to return again." - Solrick
Crow Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $80-$110
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed this course. Great condition! Very friendly folks from the initial greeting to clubhouse and restaurant staff. Only issue was pace of play. Two holes were open ahead of the group in front of us, and no ranger that enforced pace." - jdhelg12
Quail Ridge Country ClubSanford, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.5625705882371
Green fee: $42-$58
What they're saying: "Course is in great shape, staff is friendly. I highly recommend. The only thing I recommend for improvement are the cart trails and maybe some signs so you know which direction to go." - sbaker5373
Rocky River Golf Club at ConcordConcord, North CarolinaPublic4.57422941181154
Green fee: $40-$65
What they're saying: "One of my favorite courses around Charlotte. Course was pretty soggy after heavy rain earlier in the week but greens were still great and course overall in great shape despite the winter and heavy rain. 4(?) green was under heavy repair after the rain but still playable." - jpdel
Carolina Colours Golf ClubNew Bern, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.4389294118319
Green fee: $35-$60
What they're saying: "The staff was very friendly. The course was in great shape. The electronics on the cart were easy to use and very helpful for my first time at Carolina Colours. Really enjoyed the 9 holes we played today!" - marchazell
Cleveland Country Club
Green fee: $36-$50+
What they're saying: "Fairways and roughs in winter condition, dormant grass. Greens in excellent condition, rolled true, held the approach shot, were medium speed (which is slower than normal). Sand traps in excellent condition, best in the Charlotte area." - Bobcatbeck