Top 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviews help rank the best public golf courses in North Carolina.
,
The renovated UNC Finley Golf Club has been a hit with golfers.

What are the top public golf courses in North Carolina?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in North Carolina or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

North Carolina golf courses reviewed in 2023: 188
Reviews of North Carolina golf courses in 2023: 8,406

The 25 best public golf courses in North Carolina

  1. Meadowlands Golf Club
    Meadowlands Golf Club
    Calabash, North Carolina
    Public
    Public
    4.6326117647
    645
    Green fee: $61-$93
    What they're saying: "They had overseeded so unfortunately we were cart path only. That will change in a few days. Greens were relatively fast but beautiful, tee off great as well and fairways very nice. The rough is dormant so not much color there. And the rough is narly and penal, sometimes very difficult to find balls, pay attention. But a wonderful experience, thanks to Mike, local member, providing tips." - petitoes

  2. Thistle Golf Club
    Thistle GC
    Thistle Golf Club
    Public
    Public
    4.7900294118
    589
    Green fee: $89-$172
    What they're saying: "Thistle is always my first choice when visiting the Myrtle Beach area. A little more pricey than other courses in the area, but worth every penny." - barryduncan

  3. Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
    Pinehurst No. 2 - Hole 5
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
    Pinehurst, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.9654
    37
    Green fee: $215-$495+
    What they're saying: "So many people told me get ready to be "beat up" when playing Pinehurst #2 but that was not my experience. Yes, it was a challenging course and if you're game is not in a good place I can see it "beat you up" but otherwise I was pleasantly surprised by the course.

    The whole experience of walking the course, with a great friend, experienced caddie, and perfect weather made it a great bucket list course." - GalCallaway

  4. Duke University Golf Club
    Duke University GC
    Duke University Golf Club
    Durham, North Carolina
    Public
    4.6297529412
    19
    Green fee: $70-$95+
    What they're saying: "What a gem of a course. From drop off to the first tee, you get first class service. The pro shop was one of the best I’ve ever seen and the starter was extremely nice. Played a ton of RTJ courses up north and this one doesn’t disappoint. Fairways are wide and as long as you place the ball right you’ll have no danger. Where this course gets you is the elevated greens and subtle breaks that you don’t notice. Also not many flat parts on this course. Conditions weren’t tops yet but it’s early April and they got hammered by rain. I think the price is a bit high but not too high. This is a must play. I’ll be back to play UNC when they finish their Reno’s, but Duke definitely has the upper hand." - Smr87

  5. The Pointe Golf Club
    The Pointe GC: #16
    The Pointe Golf Club
    Powells Point, North Carolina
    Public
    4.9162833333
    223
    Green fee: $55-$119
    What they're saying: "Beautiful well groomed tees fairways, and smooth true mildly slower greens. Fairly open forgiving course. Great grass driving range, and putting green, putts like the on-course greens. At age 71, I played the 5900 yard blue tees (back gold tees are 6200 yards), 9 hcp. Pace of play is average, lots of players, popular course. Great friendly professional staff from pro shop, starters, to electric cart associates, who bring the carts to your vehicle, plus later a very helpful staff member (Evan Foster, now on NC State golf team). Will definitely return when next we visit OBX." - Paulthehacker

  6. UNC Finley Golf Course
    UNC Finley GC
    UNC Finley Golf Course
    Chapel Hill, North Carolina
    Public
    4.6160588235
    708
    Green fee: $41-$90+
    What they're saying: "The course design is excellent and the staff are fantastic. Can’t wait to go back.

    Highly recommend.

    Rick Sawyer" - FGS1959

  7. Occano
    Scotch Hall Preserve
    Occano
    Merry Hill, North Carolina
    Private/Resort
    4.7690294118
    286
    Green fee: $50-$85
    What they're saying: "It was cold and windy but had a great time. I actually had the back 9 a to myself. The joke came when that huge tree was in the middle of the fairway, with the green surrounded by bunkers…it was awesome. I look forward to playing when the course is green!" - jroberts1

  8. Cypress Landing Golf Course
    Cypress Landing GC: #15
    Cypress Landing Golf Course
    Chocowinity, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.7350764706
    168
    Green fee: $33-$62
    What they're saying: "Course is in great shape and has a challenging layout. Would love to play this course again." - Mavericks0528

  9. Olde Beau Resort & Golf Club
    Olde Beau GC: #15
    Olde Beau Resort & Golf Club
    Roaring Gap, North Carolina
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.7379764706
    314
    What they're saying: "Was a perfect day at probably my favorite golf course. Course was in the best shape I have seen it in the many times I have played there. The course has beautiful views and when I hit a bad shot everything was too peaceful to get upset! You are missing a treat if you don't play Olde Beau!" - DLowe

  10. Eagle Chase Golf Club
    Eagle Chase GC
    Eagle Chase Golf Club
    Marshville, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6628705882
    968
    Green fee: $48-$72
    What they're saying: "Always a good time here, the group in front was real slow (2holes behind at the turn) but otherwise a good time." - fro420cat

  11. Rock Barn Golf and Spa - Jackson Course
    Rock Barn Golf and Spa - Jackson: #6
    Rock Barn Golf and Spa - Jackson Course
    Conover, North Carolina
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.6480294118
    446
    Green fee: $56-$80
    What they're saying: "My wife and I enjoyed a great round of golf. The fairways were in good condition even though they were in their dormant state. The greens were firm and fast and putted true. Hole 10 is an interesting par 5 dogleg with a large lake protecting the green. The staff were extremely friendly and the starter offered good advice. We enjoyed an Italian hoagie and cheese sticks at their restaurant. We will definitely plan to visit again when we’re in the area." - Dave5776958

  12. Connestee Falls Golf Club
    Connestee Falls GC
    Connestee Falls Golf Course
    Brevard, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6875058824
    420
    Green fee: $47-$65
    What they're saying: "Play date was Feb 1st, beautiful sunny day , temperature mid 50’s. And that’s not the best part! Conestee Falls is in spectacular condition from tee to green (nice to play on green fairways). Hard to believe it was a winter day. Had plenty of stories from the round on the ride home." - u314159419439

  13. The Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf Club
    The Preserve at Jordan Lake GC
    The Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf Club
    Chapel Hill, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.1119529412
    789
    Green fee: $42+
    What they're saying: "Impressive course, I will have to play it again soon" - u856579110

  14. River Ridge Golf Club
    River Ridge GC: #3
    River Ridge Golf Club
    Raleigh, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6725882353
    833
    Green fee: $40-$75
    What they're saying: "Course layout is outstanding, and considering the time of year, course condition was excellent. Staff was friendly and welcoming. Highly recommend." - Leninskyws

  15. Sequoyah National Golf Club
    Sequoyah National GC
    Sequoyah National Golf Club
    Whittier, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.6265470588
    333
    Green fee: $48-$68
    What they're saying: "The views on this course are absolutely amazing! Everywhere you go! Fairways and greens were in excellent condition and everyone working was extremely nice and helpful." - Flyguygarris

  16. Glen Oaks Golf Club
    Glen Oaks CC: #16
    Glen Oaks Golf Club
    Maiden, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4042647059
    197
    Green fee: $42-$52
    What they're saying: "Always in good shape and management is always making improvements. Currently that is making things easier on the par 4 #16 hole where a temporary green is necessary. The 270 degree protected postage stamp green is under reconstruction in addition to a recently added trap to catch the shots that shots that go long and previously into the drink. Outstanding course design with many interesting golf holes. Give it a try!" - ericbehar

  17. Springdale Country Club
    Springdale CC
    Springdale Country Club
    Canton, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.6598411765
    492
    Green fee: $44-$60
    What they're saying: "Springdale is a hidden gem tucked in the mountains just west of Asheville. The course is wonderfully maintained; the layout is challenging as your wind your way up and around the mountains. There is a mountain stream that runs parallel to some fairways while crossing others. The staff may be friendliest around Asheville!" - Jeffrey8769895

  18. Crystal Coast Country Club
    Crystal Coast CC
    Crystal Coast Country Club
    Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.5562235294
    295
    Green fee: $38-$52
    What they're saying: "Play Crystal Coast every time visiting from Florida, awesome course in a spectacular location." - u000006437354

  19. River Bend YMCA Golf Club
    River Bend YMCA GC: #1
    River Bend YMCA Golf Course
    Shelby, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6224058824
    422
    Green fee: $26-$42
    What they're saying: "Best course and greens around the area, even in the winter time the greens are awesome. If your looking for a nice course this is it and for the money it cost to play, it's a no brainer. My favorite course by far." - jonjonjones77

  20. Grandover Resort - West Course
    West at Grandover Resort: #9
    West at Grandover Resort
    Greensboro, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.6155764706
    238
    Green fee: $48-$78
    What they're saying: "Visiting from out of town. Course was in excellent condition especially this time of year. Layout was really good with good variety of shots required. I can’t wait to return again." - Solrick

  21. Crow Creek Golf Club
    Crow Creek GC: #7
    Crow Creek Golf Club
    Calabash, North Carolina
    Public
    4.2834941176
    42
    Green fee: $80-$110
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed this course. Great condition! Very friendly folks from the initial greeting to clubhouse and restaurant staff. Only issue was pace of play. Two holes were open ahead of the group in front of us, and no ranger that enforced pace." - jdhelg12

  22. Quail Ridge Country Club
    Quail Ridge CC
    Quail Ridge Country Club
    Sanford, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.5625705882
    371
    Green fee: $42-$58
    What they're saying: "Course is in great shape, staff is friendly. I highly recommend. The only thing I recommend for improvement are the cart trails and maybe some signs so you know which direction to go." - sbaker5373

  23. Rocky River Golf Club at Concord
    Rocky River Golf Club at Concord
    Rocky River Golf Club at Concord
    Concord, North Carolina
    Public
    4.5742294118
    1154
    Green fee: $40-$65
    What they're saying: "One of my favorite courses around Charlotte. Course was pretty soggy after heavy rain earlier in the week but greens were still great and course overall in great shape despite the winter and heavy rain. 4(?) green was under heavy repair after the rain but still playable." - jpdel

  24. Carolina Colours Golf Club
    Carolina Colours GC
    Carolina Colours Golf Club
    New Bern, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4389294118
    319
    Green fee: $35-$60
    What they're saying: "The staff was very friendly. The course was in great shape. The electronics on the cart were easy to use and very helpful for my first time at Carolina Colours. Really enjoyed the 9 holes we played today!" - marchazell

  25. Cleveland Country Club
    Cleveland CC
    Cleveland Country Club
    Shelby, North Carolina
    Private
    4.6232058824
    170
    Green fee: $36-$50+
    What they're saying: "Fairways and roughs in winter condition, dormant grass. Greens in excellent condition, rolled true, held the approach shot, were medium speed (which is slower than normal). Sand traps in excellent condition, best in the Charlotte area." - Bobcatbeck

