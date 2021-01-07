Golf courses were a busy place in 2020. With rounds played as high as they've been in recent memory, it created a lot of demand for tee times. Rare were the days you had the golf course all to yourself. So the golf courses that were able to achieve a steady pace of play should be applauded more than ever. Balancing demand with safety and social distancing in 2020 was no small feat.
Pace of play is one of six subcategories you can rate when you review a golf course and we've uncovered the Top 25 golf courses as rated by our community based on reviews from 2020. The list features courses ranging from municipals to high-end resort courses. It just goes to show that golf courses of any class can set up their tee sheet for success.
How important is it to the golf experience? 8 of these courses also made our U.S. Top 50 list.
-
Las Vegas
What they're saying: "I thoroughly enjoyed my round at the Wynn... the service was impeccable and everyone I came in contact with was first class! Cant wait to play it again soon!" - redwingsno1
-
Isle of Palms, S.C.
What they're saying: "Awesome course with the last two holes right on the beach. Great pace of play during the week. Friendly staff. Challenging layout." - mike2069350
-
Franklin, W.V.
What they're saying: "Great conditions, great pace, dramatic layout. Greens, you'll have to adjust to but I understand why they're kept a little long to compensate for the pitch. I'd reckon the lake around island green is #1 for lost balls in the region. Also staff is super friendly, great people." - ubercheap
-
Charlevoix, Mich.
What they're saying: "Great course in excellent condition as well as spectacular views. All holes are different, very hilly but playable and fun. Several greens have multiple tiers and were as fast as you’d want them with all the slopes.” - ronkay
-
Wickenburg, Ariz.
What they're saying: "I love Wickenburg, AZ and Los Caballeros is my favorite golf course to play there. Staff is very friendly. Course conditions were excellent coming off of over-seeding. Can't wait to return." - kweingand
-
Phoenix, Ariz.
What they're saying: "This is a top-notch establishment... the course is in shape, the greens run true and pretty fast.... we played in 3 hrs 15 minutes ... it was a great flow to the round and I would highly recommend playing Faldo at Wildfire" - tonyc2210
-
-
Chardon, Ohio
What they're saying: "A HUGE thanks for having a Hot Deal tee time for us. I was immediately impressed with the staff welcoming us and setting our clubs on the golf cart and the 5 star treatment we received... course wise, everything was fantastic. We made our way around in under 3.25 hours... hopefully we can get out there again one day." - 06Mustang
-
Adairsville, Ga.
What they're saying: "The course was is excellent condition. Pace of play was exceptional. The course offers stunning views of the North Georgia mountains and features what I, as well as many others, consider the best collections of par 3's in all of Georgia." - RettJ, Local Golf Advisor
-
Merry Hill, N.C.
What they're saying: "Amenities are great, and the course releases so few tee times publicly that you can go at your own pace and get little to no resistance or traffic... wherever you are, this is a drive to get to, but it’s completely worth it" - Corey6425300
-
Kinder, La.
What they're saying: "Always in excellent shape ... Staff is friendly and helpful. Bag drop is usually self serve. This is a must play golf course." - Bugg1957
-
Las Vegas
What they're saying: "Pace of play has always been great. Not sure if it is the quality of the golfers or their tee time bookings but never seem to wait. We were 3 hours and 45 minutes doing our round" - bburns242
-
Fort Meade, Fla.
What they're saying: "The greens at the Black are amazing, the 9th is one of the coolest and largest punch bowl greens anywhere. The course has it all and is worth the effort to get here." - hornedwoodchuck
-
Destin, Fla.
What they're saying: "Played last year and enjoyed it so much that we returned this year. Greens are fast and true. Fairways were in great shape as we're tee boxes." - Njoythegame
-
Eddyville, Ky.
What they're saying: "Had an amazing 18 holes at Mineral Sound with a few buddies... the greens and tee boxes were in great shape and the scenic views right by the lake were awesome. Can’t wait to play another 18 there very very soon." - BSchro23
-
West Chicago, Ill.
What they're saying: "Beautiful setup that requires lots of different shots. It will definitely take a few round to know the right places to hit...great maintenance, beautiful layout, and friendly people at a fair price." - jdouglas1277
-
Indio, Cali.
What they're saying: "Played for the first time, very nice condition...they sent us off as a shot gun start...very smart...finished in 4 hours...greens were fast and hard....the fairways were in excellent condition!" - paulgolf1
-
Butler, Ky.
What they're saying: "If you haven't played this course and met the people there you don't know what you are missing. The greens there are absolutely fabulous... you can't go wrong with this place." - hproeschel
-
Hot Springs, S.D.
What they're saying: "Passing through the area I tried this course and found it in excellent condition, friendly staff and locals, very affordable too!! Loved it!" - jtomberlin
-
Manchester, Vermont
What they're saying: "My son and I joined up with two gentlemen from Vermont on the first tee... even though the course was crowded, my party of 4 never once waited for a group in front of us to clear." - Goodideasll
-
Wisconsin Dells, Wisc.
What they're saying: "The level of service here was off the charts, we rolled in with a group of 12 and they had signage out to welcome us in and genuinely seemed excited to have us ... it was a great way to start our trip and set the tone for a fantastic day." - Kale1523211
-
Aloha, Ore.
What they're saying: "I always enjoy playing the reserve. Pace of play today was great despite having groups in front. Tend to get better golfers here so étiquette is a must. Fairways, greens in great condition." - vsingolfer15
-
Arlington, Texas
What they're saying: "I cant say enough great things about this course, about the staff, about the amenities... challenging course with narrow entries that will spread out into very forgiving fairways." - dwaz777
-
Curtice, Ohio
What they're saying: "Fun course and priced right. Rough is burnt up but most courses are. Will definitely play again this year!" - Rkoch012
-
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
What they're saying: "Course is still relatively new so there are a few rough spots but overall the course was in great shape. Large fairways, big greens, but still plenty of trouble to avoid. Very playable for all skill levels... cart GPS very advanced and carts have bluetooth built in which I thought was a nice feature." - besibert