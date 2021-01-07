GolfPass is counting down the Golfers' Choice Top 50 U.S. golf courses according to our reviews community. To start from the beginning and view how we determined the list based on over 260,000 reviews from the previous year, click here for the Top 50.

40. White Horse Golf Club

Kingston, Wash.

Green fees: $48-67

What they're saying: "I've played this course 3 times in the last couple weeks and it keeps convincing me it's worth taking the ferry over from Edmonds." - gregll

39. Thunderhawk Golf Club

Beach Park, Ill.

Green fees: $59-95

What they're saying: "Imaginative RTJ Jr. design just south of the Wisconsin border feels more like a Northwoods Michigan track." - BryanTweed16, Illinois Local Golf Advisor

38. Links at Land's End

Yantis, Texas

Green fees: $65-89

What they're saying: "Overall great layout that will challenge all aspects of your game. This is one of the top semi-private/public golf destinations in TX with a stay and play option...yet well worth any day trip from DFW area." - dtsb1

37. Farmlinks at Pursell Farms

Sylacauga, Ala.

Green fees: $90-110

What they're saying: "Great time playing golf. Beautiful grounds surrounding the course. Wide fairways and manicured grass. So much fun!" - 1954Yvonne

36. Branson Hills Golf Club

Branson, Mo. | Stay and play including Big Cedar Lodge from $287/nt.

Green fees: $79-99

What they're saying: "This course is one of my new favorites to play! The course was extremely challenging with new obstacles every hole. The elevation changes were fun and pretty." - HammerDownDalton

35. Annbriar Golf Course

Waterloo, Ill.

Green fees: $55-70

What they're saying: "The best public course in the St. Louis area. Wonderful conditions, design and the staff is so friendly. If I could play one course everyday - Annbriar would be the course." - Icbgolf

34. Rams Hill Golf Club

Borrego Springs, Calif.

Green fees: $90-160

What they're saying: "I had breakfast and the service was over the top. The course is very creative ... Around the greens and on the greens were absolutely perfect." - gilmankc

33. Knoll West Country Club

Parsippany, N.J.

Green fees: $69-81

What they're saying: "Really nice golf course. Semi private, but they allow the public to play at certain times. Very good conditions." -acsgolfer21

32. Los Caballeros Golf Club

Wickenburg, Ariz.

Green fees: $85-110

What they're saying: "Los Caballeros was a great find. Doesn’t get a lot of attention compared to nearby Phoenix area courses but it definitely deserves it. Beautiful desert hill country vibe with every hole having different options." - Brendo5555

31. Pilgrim's Run Golf Club

Pierson, Mich.

Green fees: $59-69

What they're saying: "Pilgrim's Run easily lived up to all the hype. You get way more than what you pay for here ... and the architecture is sublime. The greens here are easily some of the best I've ever played." - Noah Jurik, Michigan Local Golf Advisor