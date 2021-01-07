GolfPass is counting down the Golfers' Choice Top 50 U.S. golf courses according to our reviews community. To start from the beginning and view how we determined the list based on over 260,000 reviews from the previous year, click here for the Top 50.
40. White Horse Golf Club
Kingston, Wash.
Green fees: $48-67
What they're saying: "I've played this course 3 times in the last couple weeks and it keeps convincing me it's worth taking the ferry over from Edmonds." - gregll
39. Thunderhawk Golf Club
Beach Park, Ill.
Green fees: $59-95
What they're saying: "Imaginative RTJ Jr. design just south of the Wisconsin border feels more like a Northwoods Michigan track." - BryanTweed16, Illinois Local Golf Advisor
38. Links at Land's End
Yantis, Texas
Green fees: $65-89
What they're saying: "Overall great layout that will challenge all aspects of your game. This is one of the top semi-private/public golf destinations in TX with a stay and play option...yet well worth any day trip from DFW area." - dtsb1
37. Farmlinks at Pursell Farms
Sylacauga, Ala.
Green fees: $90-110
What they're saying: "Great time playing golf. Beautiful grounds surrounding the course. Wide fairways and manicured grass. So much fun!" - 1954Yvonne
36. Branson Hills Golf Club
Branson, Mo. | Stay and play including Big Cedar Lodge from $287/nt.
Green fees: $79-99
What they're saying: "This course is one of my new favorites to play! The course was extremely challenging with new obstacles every hole. The elevation changes were fun and pretty." - HammerDownDalton
35. Annbriar Golf Course
Waterloo, Ill.
Green fees: $55-70
What they're saying: "The best public course in the St. Louis area. Wonderful conditions, design and the staff is so friendly. If I could play one course everyday - Annbriar would be the course." - Icbgolf
34. Rams Hill Golf Club
Borrego Springs, Calif.
Green fees: $90-160
What they're saying: "I had breakfast and the service was over the top. The course is very creative ... Around the greens and on the greens were absolutely perfect." - gilmankc
33. Knoll West Country Club
Parsippany, N.J.
Green fees: $69-81
What they're saying: "Really nice golf course. Semi private, but they allow the public to play at certain times. Very good conditions." -acsgolfer21
32. Los Caballeros Golf Club
Wickenburg, Ariz.
Green fees: $85-110
What they're saying: "Los Caballeros was a great find. Doesn’t get a lot of attention compared to nearby Phoenix area courses but it definitely deserves it. Beautiful desert hill country vibe with every hole having different options." - Brendo5555
31. Pilgrim's Run Golf Club
Pierson, Mich.
Green fees: $59-69
What they're saying: "Pilgrim's Run easily lived up to all the hype. You get way more than what you pay for here ... and the architecture is sublime. The greens here are easily some of the best I've ever played." - Noah Jurik, Michigan Local Golf Advisor