Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Minnesota - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Minnesota?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Minnesota or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Minnesota golf courses reviewed in 2023: 121
Reviews of Minnesota golf courses in 2023: 1,290
-
Hastings Golf Club & EventsHastings, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.6413294118109
Green fee: $46-$72
What they're saying: "Course was in good shape. Layout is fairly open but many fairways are narrow and I ended up on the next hole a few times. Greens were in good shape but inconsistent in speed. They were also deceptive to read." - BBBarnes
-
Whitetail Run Golf Course
Green fee: $65+
What they're saying: "Price was halved and I'd deeply consider playing there again without the price cut. Absolutely gorgeous course. Pace was one of the best I've seen firsthand. Super friendly owner and course maintenance was phenomenal, which helped a lot with finding balls. Greens had minimal divots, if any. Bought a box of supersofts and owner threw in an extra sleeve. Challenging course as well." - jonahwayland
-
Long Prairie Country ClubLong Prairie, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.810088235327
Green fee: $30-$49
What they're saying: "Beautiful course that’s a ton of fun to play. Great staff as well. We’re here on vacation and planned on only playing one day. After our experience we booked another round for later in the week." - jappleberry73
-
Headwaters Golf ClubPark Rapids, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.8550647059191
Green fee: $60-$83
What they're saying: "This is my favorite course up north. The fairways are surrounded by big pine trees, but they keep it cleaned out underneath so you're not spending time searching for your ball. Nice layout, some water holes, lots of variety. It's always a fun course to play. The greens are fast, but not super slopes...so you don't feel like you're going to 3-putt too often. Lush fairways, nice people." - NevisRik
-
Bellwood Oaks Golf Course
Green fee: $33-$57
What they're saying: "The course was in fabulous shape considering the drought conditions. You can tell that they take pride in their course. I can tell that they water the course unlike many courses that seem to let them go. The front nine played a little slow, but it picked up on the back nine. I thought it was going to be a five hour round but only ended up being 4 hours." - KarenA502
-
Pebble Lake Golf Club
Green fee: $48-$70
What they're saying: "This course is in outstanding condition. The fairways and greens are well taken care of. The layout is fun and challenging. The staff is very friendly. This is a must-play course. The value is amazing." - mscott4567
-
Greystone Golf Club
Green fee: $39-$62
What they're saying: "Course is in nice shape. Would play it everyday if it were closer to the cities." - Brad3141628
-
Cannon Golf Club
Green fee: $43-$50
What they're saying: "Course is beautiful with variety of challenging holes and was in great shape except for some areas with heavy leaves around." - gmanlvnv
-
Superior National at Lutsen - Premier 18Lutsen, MinnesotaPublic/Resort4.617647058874
Green fee: $89-$109
What they're saying: "Beautiful scenic course. Love this course. It overlooks Lake Superior with beautiful streams flowing thru it." - jewelsdalman
-
The Jewel Golf Club
What they're saying: "What a place. This was round two of the day when it was 100+ degrees outside. Thank goodness the back nine is up against one of the bluffs so we were able to find some shade. Gorgeous facility, given the heat everything was in great shape, and cannot wait to get back there and play again." - midnightoc
-
Keller Golf CourseMaplewood, MinnesotaPublic/Municipal4.7108235294103
Green fee: $51-$69
What they're saying: "This course, the greens, fairways, traps, are all in great shape. I'm from Georgia and played here a couple of times and it's one of my favorites, especially for the price. If you can get into the tee time schedule - this is a good scoring course. (It is) Pretty forgiving for errant drives. The staff is the nicest and friendliest you'll find. You will not be disappointed ... unless you can't play this game. (The) course is beautiful and well cared for." - cpeplin
-
Stones Throw Golf Course
Green fee: $25-$40
What they're saying: "Great little course in really good condition. I was extremely satisfied after getting a hot deal. Staff was very nice." - bigjumd
-
Albany Golf Club
Green fee: $21-$26+
What they're saying: "Albany was a great course to play! The staff warned me to play shallow as going long would add some significant strokes to my game. I will say, they were accurate. The only negative thing I would have to say, is the course was very short. Fun course, challenging but still good for beginners." - zaw68385
-
Wapicada Golf Club
Green fee: $30+
What they're saying: "Wapicada is a decent course for the area, and good value for the pricing. (A) Better course is (a) higher price. This one I'd say is in the middle. It's decently easy if you can keep the ball in the fairway. A couple nice par 3's and a few short par 4s. Plenty of trees for shade, decently wide fairways and only a few holes have a real chance of losing a ball. I play here probably 4-6 times a season as I like to change things up often." - spiritofsanctis
-
Thumper Pond Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$60
What they're saying: "First time playing here and will be back for sure. The course was in pristine shape. I played by myself so pace wasn’t an issue. Large thunderstorm blew threw and I was offered a full replay if I chose to not wait it out. Being from out of town, I’m glad I waited. My only one suggestion would be adding in beverage cart service. That would have earned a perfect score!" - jbirdwell
-
Wedgewood Cove Golf Club
What they're saying: "Always a fun course to play. (It) was my 5th time out there this season from Owatonna. Worth the drive! Great value!" - Sweetlew84
-
The Links At Northfork
Green fee: $50-$71
What they're saying: "This is honestly the best course I’ve played. The staff was amazing and the course itself is up kept like no other." - jeffclough211
-
Whispering Pines Golf Club
Green fee: $37-$48
What they're saying: "Beautiful day - Course is in great shape. Great value for the money." - grumpybill
-
Royal Golf Club
What they're saying: "This is a fun course to play for all. Many tees to play from. We played forward as it was a chilly fall day and it had just rained the night before. The layout is very nice although could use GPS on the carts with some playing tips (although you can find them on the website so keep your phone handy). Not too tricky but nice to know distances to water, bunkers and bailouts. Greens are the defense of this course. Very undulating." - bloozeman11
-
Faribault Golf & Country ClubFaribault, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.397182352932
Green fee: $55-$60
What they're saying: "Course was in great condition for this late in the year. No problem with leaves. Greens were great. Never had to wait on a shot. Definitely will be back." - dick8574502
-
Gopher Hills Golf Course - Championship CourseCannon Falls, MinnesotaPublic4.5284200
Green fee: $46-$50
What they're saying: "Fun course if you’re hitting it well but there’s plenty of trouble if not. Fun layout with lots of great sight lines when on the highest points of the course. I was actually surprised with the conditions with how dry it has been around here. Well done Gopher Hills." - Ryan9998
-
Pebble Creek Country Club - Championship CourseBecker, MinnesotaPublic4.457541176562
Green fee: $37-$63
What they're saying: "Good course. A little out of town but was done in 3 1/2 hours. Played with a couple of school coaches (and) was enjoyable." - sandytrz
-
Red Wing Golf Course
Green fee: $42-$49
What they're saying: "The pro was very cordial and helpful. The greens and fairways were in very good shape for late season golf. Some leaves, but to be expected for (a) fall golf season. Overall very enjoyable." - Goobgolfer
-
Majestic Oaks Golf Club - Crossroads CourseHam Lake, MinnesotaPublic4.1921764706100
Green fee: $39-$49
What they're saying: "This course is fun and challenging. It is not long but challenges you to set up shots and angles with your tee shot. Mature course with trees to navigate along with creeks running through that require consideration." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Bulrush Golf Club
Green fee: $28-$54
What they're saying: "Pretty sweet course. The course was in good condition for having such dry weather as of late. Greens were rolling true and quite fast. If you want to get off the crowded twin cities courses and have a faster pace of play, then this is a solid option." - James6130275