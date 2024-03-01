Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Minnesota - Golfers' Choice 2024

The Land of 10,000 Lakes is filled with wonderful public golf courses.
A view of a green from Superior National at Lutsen.

What are the top public golf courses in Minnesota?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Minnesota or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Minnesota golf courses reviewed in 2023: 121
Reviews of Minnesota golf courses in 2023: 1,290

  1. Hastings Golf Club & Events
    Dakota Pines GC
    View Tee Times
    Hastings Golf Club & Events
    Hastings, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.6413294118
    109
    Write Review

    Green fee: $46-$72
    What they're saying: "Course was in good shape. Layout is fairly open but many fairways are narrow and I ended up on the next hole a few times. Greens were in good shape but inconsistent in speed. They were also deceptive to read." - BBBarnes

  2. Whitetail Run Golf Course
    Whitetail Run GC
    View Tee Times
    Whitetail Run Golf Course
    Wadena, Minnesota
    Public
    4.7647058824
    13
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65+
    What they're saying: "Price was halved and I'd deeply consider playing there again without the price cut. Absolutely gorgeous course. Pace was one of the best I've seen firsthand. Super friendly owner and course maintenance was phenomenal, which helped a lot with finding balls. Greens had minimal divots, if any. Bought a box of supersofts and owner threw in an extra sleeve. Challenging course as well." - jonahwayland

  3. Long Prairie Country Club
    Long Prairie CC: #13
    View Tee Times
    Long Prairie Country Club
    Long Prairie, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.8100882353
    27
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$49
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course that’s a ton of fun to play. Great staff as well. We’re here on vacation and planned on only playing one day. After our experience we booked another round for later in the week." - jappleberry73

  4. Headwaters Golf Club
    Headwaters GC
    View Tee Times
    Headwaters Golf Club
    Park Rapids, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.8550647059
    191
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$83
    What they're saying: "This is my favorite course up north. The fairways are surrounded by big pine trees, but they keep it cleaned out underneath so you're not spending time searching for your ball. Nice layout, some water holes, lots of variety. It's always a fun course to play. The greens are fast, but not super slopes...so you don't feel like you're going to 3-putt too often. Lush fairways, nice people." - NevisRik

  5. Bellwood Oaks Golf Course
    Bellwood Oaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Bellwood Oaks Golf Course
    Hastings, Minnesota
    Public
    4.7235588235
    47
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$57
    What they're saying: "The course was in fabulous shape considering the drought conditions. You can tell that they take pride in their course. I can tell that they water the course unlike many courses that seem to let them go. The front nine played a little slow, but it picked up on the back nine. I thought it was going to be a five hour round but only ended up being 4 hours." - KarenA502

  6. Pebble Lake Golf Club
    Pebble Lake GC
    View Tee Times
    Pebble Lake Golf Club
    Fergus Falls, Minnesota
    Public
    4.6050176471
    21
    Write Review

    Green fee: $48-$70
    What they're saying: "This course is in outstanding condition. The fairways and greens are well taken care of. The layout is fun and challenging. The staff is very friendly. This is a must-play course. The value is amazing." - mscott4567

  7. Greystone Golf Club
    Greystone GC
    View Tee Times
    Greystone Golf Club
    Sauk Centre, Minnesota
    Public
    4.7264941176
    99
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$62
    What they're saying: "Course is in nice shape. Would play it everyday if it were closer to the cities." - Brad3141628

  8. Cannon Golf Club
    Cannon GC
    View Tee Times
    Cannon Golf Club
    Cannon Falls, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.7172705882
    292
    Write Review

    Green fee: $43-$50
    What they're saying: "Course is beautiful with variety of challenging holes and was in great shape except for some areas with heavy leaves around." - gmanlvnv

  9. Superior National at Lutsen - Premier 18
    Superior National at Lutsen - Premier 18: #9
    View Tee Times
    Superior National at Lutsen - Premier 18
    Lutsen, Minnesota
    Public/Resort
    4.6176470588
    74
    Write Review

    Green fee: $89-$109
    What they're saying: "Beautiful scenic course. Love this course. It overlooks Lake Superior with beautiful streams flowing thru it." - jewelsdalman

  10. The Jewel Golf Club
    The Jewel GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    The Jewel Golf Club
    Lake City, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.7212705882
    143
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "What a place. This was round two of the day when it was 100+ degrees outside. Thank goodness the back nine is up against one of the bluffs so we were able to find some shade. Gorgeous facility, given the heat everything was in great shape, and cannot wait to get back there and play again." - midnightoc

  11. Keller Golf Course
    Keller GC
    View Tee Times
    Keller Golf Course
    Maplewood, Minnesota
    Public/Municipal
    4.7108235294
    103
    Write Review

    Green fee: $51-$69
    What they're saying: "This course, the greens, fairways, traps, are all in great shape. I'm from Georgia and played here a couple of times and it's one of my favorites, especially for the price. If you can get into the tee time schedule - this is a good scoring course. (It is) Pretty forgiving for errant drives. The staff is the nicest and friendliest you'll find. You will not be disappointed ... unless you can't play this game. (The) course is beautiful and well cared for." - cpeplin

  12. Stones Throw Golf Course
    Stones Throw GC
    View Tee Times
    Stones Throw Golf Course
    Milaca, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.7476823529
    26
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$40
    What they're saying: "Great little course in really good condition. I was extremely satisfied after getting a hot deal. Staff was very nice." - bigjumd

  13. Albany Golf Club
    Albany GC: #15
    View Tee Times
    Albany Golf Club
    Albany, Minnesota
    Public
    4.7409235294
    64
    Write Review

    Green fee: $21-$26+
    What they're saying: "Albany was a great course to play! The staff warned me to play shallow as going long would add some significant strokes to my game. I will say, they were accurate. The only negative thing I would have to say, is the course was very short. Fun course, challenging but still good for beginners." - zaw68385

  14. Wapicada Golf Club
    Wapicada GC
    View Tee Times
    Wapicada Golf Club
    Sank Rapids, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.6628941176
    69
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30+
    What they're saying: "Wapicada is a decent course for the area, and good value for the pricing. (A) Better course is (a) higher price. This one I'd say is in the middle. It's decently easy if you can keep the ball in the fairway. A couple nice par 3's and a few short par 4s. Plenty of trees for shade, decently wide fairways and only a few holes have a real chance of losing a ball. I play here probably 4-6 times a season as I like to change things up often." - spiritofsanctis

  15. Thumper Pond Golf Course
    Thumper Pond GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Thumper Pond Golf Course
    Ottertail, Minnesota
    Resort
    4.5833333333
    8
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$60
    What they're saying: "First time playing here and will be back for sure. The course was in pristine shape. I played by myself so pace wasn’t an issue. Large thunderstorm blew threw and I was offered a full replay if I chose to not wait it out. Being from out of town, I’m glad I waited. My only one suggestion would be adding in beverage cart service. That would have earned a perfect score!" - jbirdwell

  16. Wedgewood Cove Golf Club
    Wedgewood Cove GC
    View Tee Times
    Wedgewood Cove Golf Club
    Albert Lea, Minnesota
    Public
    4.7147058824
    32
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Always a fun course to play. (It) was my 5th time out there this season from Owatonna. Worth the drive! Great value!" - Sweetlew84

  17. The Links At Northfork
    Links at Northfork
    View Tee Times
    Links at Northfork
    Anoka, Minnesota
    Public
    4.7125588235
    115
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$71
    What they're saying: "This is honestly the best course I’ve played. The staff was amazing and the course itself is up kept like no other." - jeffclough211

  18. Whispering Pines Golf Club
    Whispering Pines GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Whispering Pines Golf Club
    Annandale, Minnesota
    Public
    4.5717823529
    233
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$48
    What they're saying: "Beautiful day - Course is in great shape. Great value for the money." - grumpybill

  19. Royal Golf Club
    Royal GC
    View Tee Times
    Royal Golf Club
    Lake Elmo, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.6504235294
    108
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "This is a fun course to play for all. Many tees to play from. We played forward as it was a chilly fall day and it had just rained the night before. The layout is very nice although could use GPS on the carts with some playing tips (although you can find them on the website so keep your phone handy). Not too tricky but nice to know distances to water, bunkers and bailouts. Greens are the defense of this course. Very undulating." - bloozeman11

  20. Faribault Golf & Country Club
    Faribault GCC
    View Tee Times
    Faribault Golf & Country Club
    Faribault, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.3971823529
    32
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$60
    What they're saying: "Course was in great condition for this late in the year. No problem with leaves. Greens were great. Never had to wait on a shot. Definitely will be back." - dick8574502

  21. Gopher Hills Golf Course - Championship Course
    Gopher Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Gopher Hills Golf Course - Championship Course
    Cannon Falls, Minnesota
    Public
    4.5284
    200
    Write Review

    Green fee: $46-$50
    What they're saying: "Fun course if you’re hitting it well but there’s plenty of trouble if not. Fun layout with lots of great sight lines when on the highest points of the course. I was actually surprised with the conditions with how dry it has been around here. Well done Gopher Hills." - Ryan9998

  22. Pebble Creek Country Club - Championship Course
    Pebble Creek CC
    View Tee Times
    Pebble Creek Country Club - Championship Course
    Becker, Minnesota
    Public
    4.4575411765
    62
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$63
    What they're saying: "Good course. A little out of town but was done in 3 1/2 hours. Played with a couple of school coaches (and) was enjoyable." - sandytrz

  23. Red Wing Golf Course
    Red Wing GC
    View Tee Times
    Red Wing Golf Course
    Red Wing, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.5906
    128
    Write Review

    Green fee: $42-$49
    What they're saying: "The pro was very cordial and helpful. The greens and fairways were in very good shape for late season golf. Some leaves, but to be expected for (a) fall golf season. Overall very enjoyable." - Goobgolfer

  24. Majestic Oaks Golf Club - Crossroads Course
    Majestic Oaks GC - Crossroads: #10
    View Tee Times
    Majestic Oaks Golf Club - Crossroads Golf Course
    Ham Lake, Minnesota
    Public
    4.1921764706
    100
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$49
    What they're saying: "This course is fun and challenging. It is not long but challenges you to set up shots and angles with your tee shot. Mature course with trees to navigate along with creeks running through that require consideration." - GolfPass reviewer

  25. Bulrush Golf Club
    Bulrush GC
    View Tee Times
    Bulrush Golf Club
    Rush City, Minnesota
    Public
    4.5860352941
    152
    Write Review

    Green fee: $28-$54
    What they're saying: "Pretty sweet course. The course was in good condition for having such dry weather as of late. Greens were rolling true and quite fast. If you want to get off the crowded twin cities courses and have a faster pace of play, then this is a solid option." - James6130275

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
