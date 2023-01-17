Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Best Conditions

Playing a golf course in pristine condition is usually a highlight of the year for many golfers.
Be sure to thank a superintendent if you're lucky enough to get a play a course like this. Better yet, leave them a glowing review on GolfPass. These 25 golf courses hit the mark when it comes to great conditioning based on our community of reviewers in 2022. Courses had to offer some public access and gather at least 10 reviews to be eligible. Get started on honoring courses next year by writing your review here.
-
Saint Michaels, Mary.
What they're saying: "Course was in great condition and felt like it was all to ourselves! Highly recommend experiencing this beautiful course." - cmoore47
-
St. Augustine, Fla.
What they're saying: "The course and facilities were world class. Very befitting with the World Golf Hall of Fame. I was truly amazed at how well kept the course was considering all the traffic it gets." - tiburonazo
-
Nantucket, Mass.
What they're saying: "Miacomet is always on point. Greens were lightning (in a good way) and the overall conditions were amazing." - timmorrill
-
Deerbrook, Wis.
What they're saying: "Greens were in great shape, very smooth and firm. Tees and fairways in excellent shape also." - Brad8805915
-
Naples, Fla.
What they're saying: "The course conditions and the VIP treatment and friendliness of the staff was particularly impressive." - CocoandSue
-
Gladstone, Mich.
What they're saying: "Course in great shape and greens are true for 18 holes." - bnovo56
-
Hastings, Neb.
What they're saying: "I played this course for the first time yesterday and was very impressed with the course condition and layout. The greens were in perfect shape, fairly fast, and they rolled true." - u126171856
-
Kohala Coast, Hawaii
What they're saying: "Friendly staff, fantastic course conditions and range with some truly spectacular views." - teatime78
-
Stanwood, Mich.
What they're saying: "Conditions were perfect. Very hilly course with lots of elevated greens!" - Jeff8513197
-
Whitney, Texas
What they're saying: "Greens were in excellent condition. Rolled a little slow but were true. Fairways were thick, mowed and green." - mattyposton
-
Saugatuck, Mich.
What they're saying: "I’ve played courses for over $100 that were not as nice and up kept as this one. Being an Arnie course, it has a great layout. Greens are tough but fair. They kept the rough in a very playable cut." - Tylerstruckhoff
-
Frankenmuth, Mich.
What they're saying: "Great course in fabulous condition. Hilly layout with scenic views. In great shape from the tee boxes to the speedy greens." - u5674909
-
Pierson, Mich.
What they're saying: "Very nice course that was in phenomenal shape. Everything from start to finish was top notch." -u226214068
-
Bath, Mich.
What they're saying: "From the fairways to the greens, the course was in the best shape of any course I’ve ever played. The grounds crew can be proud of their work." - hottrodd56
-
Sunset Beach, N.C.
What they're saying: "In a week of playing various courses around North Myrtle/Sunset Beach/Little River areas, this was by far the best course we played in terms of conditions and interesting layout with great amenities." - MTT1549DCC3D1D769C08
-
Franklin, W.V.
What they're saying: "I have no idea how they keep this course in such awesome shape. Congratulations to the staff for the pristine greens, fairways and even rough." - wccc6020
-
Cadillac, Mich.
What they're saying: "Course in great shape. Quick greens." - FredSchubkegel
-
Valders, Wisc.
What they're saying: "Course in great shape. Beautiful views. And great food!!!" - Cateriley
-
Berlin, Mary.
What they're saying: "No matter how many times we have played this course it is always in perfect condition!" - StanZabytko
-
Kinder, La
What they're saying: "One of the best courses in Louisiana, always in great shape." - Todd2088149
-
Saucier, Miss.
What they're saying: "This course is remarkable in many ways. The greens were in perfect condition." - scottsiler
-
Lewiston, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Love this course! Friendly staff, always in pristine condition, nice practice facilities, always a great experience at Hickory Sticks!" - brinnz
-
Peoria, Ariz.
What they're saying: "Excellent condition and just a fun golf course. This course won't beat you up." -mmeekins
-
Riverside, Iowa
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape all around. The bunkers are pure and playable as compared to other courses where they are not maintained." - u235033112
-
Gaylord, Mich.
What they're saying: "Course conditions were great, as always. Greens were fantastic for this time of the year and the weather was perfect for fall golf in Northern Michigan!" - Karl9068453