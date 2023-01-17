Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Best Conditions

Playing a golf course in pristine condition is usually a highlight of the year for many golfers.

Be sure to thank a superintendent if you're lucky enough to get a play a course like this. Better yet, leave them a glowing review on GolfPass. These 25 golf courses hit the mark when it comes to great conditioning based on our community of reviewers in 2022. Courses had to offer some public access and gather at least 10 reviews to be eligible. Get started on honoring courses next year by writing your review here.