Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Best Conditions

Mint conditions like at Augusta National aren't attainable for most courses, but these courses gave it their best in 2022.
Bunkers and mounding hide the saddle-shaped putting surface at the Slammer & Squire's par-5 11th hole.

Playing a golf course in pristine condition is usually a highlight of the year for many golfers.

Be sure to thank a superintendent if you're lucky enough to get a play a course like this. Better yet, leave them a glowing review on GolfPass. These 25 golf courses hit the mark when it comes to great conditioning based on our community of reviewers in 2022. Courses had to offer some public access and gather at least 10 reviews to be eligible. Get started on honoring courses next year by writing your review here.

  1. The Links at Perry Cabin

    Saint Michaels, Mary.
    What they're saying: "Course was in great condition and felt like it was all to ourselves! Highly recommend experiencing this beautiful course." - cmoore47

  2. Slammer and Squire Golf Course/World Golf Village

    St. Augustine, Fla.
    What they're saying: "The course and facilities were world class. Very befitting with the World Golf Hall of Fame. I was truly amazed at how well kept the course was considering all the traffic it gets." - tiburonazo

  3. Miacomet Golf Club

    Nantucket, Mass.
    What they're saying: "Miacomet is always on point. Greens were lightning (in a good way) and the overall conditions were amazing." - timmorrill

  4. Bass Lake Golf Course

    Deerbrook, Wis.
    What they're saying: "Greens were in great shape, very smooth and firm. Tees and fairways in excellent shape also." - Brad8805915

  5. Tiburon Golf Club - The Black Course

    Naples, Fla.
    What they're saying: "The course conditions and the VIP treatment and friendliness of the staff was particularly impressive." - CocoandSue

    The Greg Norman-designed Black course at Tiburon Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida hosts the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour.

  6. Gladstone Golf Course

    Gladstone, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Course in great shape and greens are true for 18 holes." - bnovo56

  7. Southern Hills Golf Course

    Hastings, Neb.
    What they're saying: "I played this course for the first time yesterday and was very impressed with the course condition and layout. The greens were in perfect shape, fairly fast, and they rolled true." - u126171856

  8. Mauna Lani Resort - South Course

    Kohala Coast, Hawaii
    What they're saying: "Friendly staff, fantastic course conditions and range with some truly spectacular views." - teatime78

  9. St. Ives Golf Club

    Stanwood, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Conditions were perfect. Very hilly course with lots of elevated greens!" - Jeff8513197

  10. White Bluff Golf Club - New Course

    Whitney, Texas
    What they're saying: "Greens were in excellent condition. Rolled a little slow but were true. Fairways were thick, mowed and green." - mattyposton

  11. The Ravines Golf Club

    Saugatuck, Mich.
    What they're saying: "I’ve played courses for over $100 that were not as nice and up kept as this one. Being an Arnie course, it has a great layout. Greens are tough but fair. They kept the rough in a very playable cut." - Tylerstruckhoff

  12. The Fortress Golf Course

    Frankenmuth, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Great course in fabulous condition. Hilly layout with scenic views. In great shape from the tee boxes to the speedy greens." - u5674909

  13. Pilgrim's Run Golf Club

    Pierson, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Very nice course that was in phenomenal shape. Everything from start to finish was top notch." -u226214068

  14. Hawk Hollow Championship Golf Course

    Bath, Mich.
    What they're saying: "From the fairways to the greens, the course was in the best shape of any course I’ve ever played. The grounds crew can be proud of their work." - hottrodd56

    The clubhouse and 18th green sit in the background of the 17th hole at Hawk Hollow Golf Club in Bath.

  15. Thistle Golf Club

    Sunset Beach, N.C.
    What they're saying: "In a week of playing various courses around North Myrtle/Sunset Beach/Little River areas, this was by far the best course we played in terms of conditions and interesting layout with great amenities." - MTT1549DCC3D1D769C08

  16. The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain

    Franklin, W.V.
    What they're saying: "I have no idea how they keep this course in such awesome shape. Congratulations to the staff for the pristine greens, fairways and even rough." - wccc6020

  17. Eldorado Golf Course

    Cadillac, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Course in great shape. Quick greens." - FredSchubkegel

  18. Autumn Ridge Golf Course

    Valders, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "Course in great shape. Beautiful views. And great food!!!" - Cateriley

  19. Eagle's Landing Golf Course

    Berlin, Mary.
    What they're saying: "No matter how many times we have played this course it is always in perfect condition!" - StanZabytko

  20. Koasati Pines At Coushatta

    Kinder, La
    What they're saying: "One of the best courses in Louisiana, always in great shape." - Todd2088149

  21. The Grand Bear Golf Course

    Saucier, Miss.
    What they're saying: "This course is remarkable in many ways. The greens were in perfect condition." - scottsiler 

  22. Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course

    Lewiston, N.Y.
    What they're saying: "Love this course! Friendly staff, always in pristine condition, nice practice facilities, always a great experience at Hickory Sticks!" - brinnz

  23. Westbrook Village Golf Club - Lakes Course

    Peoria, Ariz.
    What they're saying: "Excellent condition and just a fun golf course. This course won't beat you up." -mmeekins

  24. Blue Top Ridge At Riverside

    Riverside, Iowa
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape all around. The bunkers are pure and playable as compared to other courses where they are not maintained." - u235033112

  25. Gaylord Golf Club

    Gaylord, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Course conditions were great, as always. Greens were fantastic for this time of the year and the weather was perfect for fall golf in Northern Michigan!" - Karl9068453

