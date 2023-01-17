Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Oklahoma

Our community of reviewers liked these 10 courses best in the Sooner State.
WinStar Golf Club offers 36 holes of golf designed by Steve Wolfard and D.A. Weibring

The annual Golfers' Choice lists generated by GolfPass are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2022 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Oklahoma golf courses reviewed in 2022: 49
Reviews of Oklahoma golf courses in 2022: 703

  1. Falconhead Resort & Country Club

    Burneyville

  2. Forest Ridge Golf Club

    Broken Arrow

  3. Meadowbrook Country Club

    Tulsa

  4. WinStar Golf Course - RedBud

    Thackerville

  5. Kingfisher Golf Course

    Kingfisher

  6. The Trails Golf Club

    Norman

  7. WinStar Golf Course - Scissortail

    Thackerville

  8. The Canyons At Blackjack Ridge

    Sand Springs

  9. Cherokee Hills Golf Club

    Catoosa

  10. The Links at Stillwater Golf & Country Club

    Stillwater

