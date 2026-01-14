Top 25 Most Improved Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Once a golf course starts to struggle with a lack of conditioning or run-down facilities, word travels fast among local golfers.
The same thing happens when a golf course starts a comeback after a downturn. Once golfers find out a course has a new owner or has invested back into the facility to improve things, they will come back to see what's happening and support the cause.
Courses are like houses. They need constant upkeep and reinvestment every 30 years or so. Irrigation needs modernizing. Bunker liners and sand need to be replaced. The grass on greens or tees might need to be changed out for a better strain.
Sometimes, something as simple as a fresh coat of paint can prove to golfers that things are on the up and up.
These 25 public courses impressed customers most with how they improved from 2024 to 2025, as measured by their improved GolfPass review scores. Every golf course needed at least 10 reviews to be eligible for this list of most improved golf courses. Let's hope they can keep it up in 2026.
-
Jimmy Clay Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$44
What they're saying: "Course is in great shape. Tee boxes have some crab grass but nothing that hinders your shot if you tee up. Fairways all have good grass and the greens are over seeded and furry. This makes putting a little slow but cutting the greens lower risks bare spots. It's a good call and it makes for great stopping power on your approach shots. Also takes the break out of a lot of putts and makes you read the grain direction. This combination makes for great scoring opportunities. Also running a beverage cart, which was great. If you play in Austin you know the pace hasn't changed. 4.5 hrs standard." - Alan9797463
-
Pine Brook Golf Links
Green fee: $24-$27
What they're saying: "This course has potential. The management team of this course is clearly working on improving the experience. It has potential. Friendly staff and guests. I joined up with a few guys at the tee and had a great time." - Chad7071790
-
New Albany Links Golf ClubNew Albany, OhioSemi-Private3.6493571788481
What they're saying: "Course in great condition, greens held and rolled true...pace of play was great on a Monday morning." - mconrad9
-
Awarii Dunes Golf Club
What they're saying: "Great links. ... Hidden gem right outside of Kearney. (The) course layout is perfect for the surroundings." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Agave Highlands
Green fee: $34-$64
What they're saying: "Easy course, plenty of great views and well maintained for a public course. Would absolutely play here again if I’m back in the area." - RyanLinda1
-
Olympia Hills Golf CourseUniversal City, TexasPublic3.89314307161197
Green fee: $65-$79
What they're saying: "It was my first time at this golf course and I was pleasantly surprised. The facilities are great, everyone was very friendly. I shared the starting tee with 3 very nice people I met there. 100% recommended. I'll come back to Olympia Hills." - Renata1971
-
Fantasy Valley Golf Course
What they're saying: "Work has been done to improve (the) course. Still sand lacking in many sand traps, grass not being maintained, Some greens in rough shape. Still has potential to be what it once was." - GolfPass reviewer
-
The North at Hartland Glen Golf CourseHartland, MichiganPublic3.9897652895278
What they're saying: "One of my favorite courses in the area. I enjoy playing at this course. Price is right and staff is friendly." - GolfPass reviewer
-
The Resort at the MountainWelches, OregonResort4.3414037746365
Green fee: $35-$74
What they're saying: "Of the three nines, our favorite is Pine cone with a close second FoxGlove. Thistle course is the shortest, a good start to get you oriented. Some of the greens on FoxGlove need more work. Overall the three courses are fun and the latter two are longer and challenging especially when playing from the tips. Some of the tee boxes are hidden in thickets with narrow passages. We thoroughly enjoyed walking the three courses and the beautiful scenery." - gkhoury
-
Dos Osos Golf Club
Green fee: $59-$79
What they're saying: "Best shape it’s been in since it first opened as Eagle Crest. I played here often throughout the years and was sad to see it deteriorate. It’s obvious they are doing a lot to make it the beautiful course it should be." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Veteran's Memorial Golf CourseGreat Lakes, IllinoisMilitary2.6248487704210
Green fee: $34-$39
What they're saying: "While there has been some improvement since I played this course in May there is still room for significant improvement before the course returns to the condition it was in the past. Front 9 greens are getting better, back 9 greens still a work in progress. The price is about right and the pace of play was outstanding. Our 3-some played in 3 hours and 20 minutes." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Spring Valley Golf CourseSpring Valley, WisconsinPublic3.926793794443
Green fee: $30-$35
What they're saying: "Nice course Good Challenge. Very Friendly staff. A few tight fairways. Staff said they removed a bunch of trees. A little more playable less penalty for slightly errant shots! Good challenge. Worth a look." - gtmatsuwi
-
Roy Kizer Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$44
What they're saying: "Great municipal course here in austin. Maintained well and good value." - ahlposey
-
Avon Fields Golf Course
What they're saying: "This was the first visit for my boys and I and it was amazing. The course was nice and cared for and the staff was just amazing. We told them we were first timers there and they gave us great guidance and helpful tips. I will definitely be going back again!" - Walkr69
-
Lodestone Golf Course
What they're saying: "Better Days Ahead? I have not played the course in a number of years because of conditions. Recent reviews said that there were improvements so I decided to play. The reviews on the conditions of the greens were spot on. The greens have improved substantially and were very good. As for the rest of the course, I hope there will be improvements. The fairways on the front nine were decent, but this changed on the back nine. Swamp areas next to drains? Move tee markers to save tees. Keep up the improvements." - Bidinski
Editors' Choice: Most Improved Public Golf Courses
Editors' Choice: Most Improved Public Golf Courses

Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some of our favorites that have improved in recent years, either through redesigns, new clubhouses or renovations.
-
White Deer Country Club
Green fee: $20
What they're saying: "Fun course fair price. Staff was friendly and the course was in good condition. Challenging greens." - Tom62
-
Sierra Star Golf Club
Green fee: $119-$175
What they're saying: "The course was amazing. The staff were nice. Over all a great experience. Will be back for sure." - chacha670
-
Meadowood Golf & Tennis ClubFort Pierce, FloridaSemi-Private4.061617697873
Green fee: $65-$75+
What they're saying: "New turn over with Board of Directors.....improvements throughout. Greens are better after renovations....sand traps too. Some traps were never touched though, why....? Still filled with small shells.....why not make those waste bunkers? Fairways are still sub par in many areas.....not as lush as Sandridge or Fairwinds, but better. New drainage and irrigation are making a difference. Club had great food for years.....but that has been non existent for the last 4 years due to mismanagement. Hopefully, that will return...." - Joeyg9461
-
Twin Rivers Golf Club
Green fee: $43-$65+
What they're saying: "Good value at a nice layout. Greens are in great shape, running true and fast. Tee boxes need better maintenance. Layout is a lot of fun. Staff is very friendly and the pro shop and snack bar are very good." - calif610
-
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.5867354404107
Green fee: $70-$105
What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22
-
The Golf Club at Copper ValleyCopperopolis, CaliforniaSemi-Private/Resort4.1532213014239
Green fee: $75-$95
What they're saying: "The Golf Club at Copper Valley consistently delivers an exceptional playing experience. The course layout is both engaging and enjoyable, the greens are meticulously maintained, and the pace of play is reliably smooth. However, the condition of the bunkers detracts from the overall quality. Improving the sand consistency and maintenance in the bunkers would elevate the course to match the high standard set by the rest of the facility." - mkangas21
-
Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa - Pete Dye Resort CourseRancho Mirage, CaliforniaResort/Public4.00757171262286
Green fee: $143-$207+
What they're saying: "Quick Pace, Friendly Staff, and a Fun Pete Dye Layout. Had a great golf adventure today at the Westin Rancho Mirage Pete Dye Course. It was our first time playing there, and the pace of play was quick, which made for a really enjoyable round. The greens were in great shape, just a bit on the slow side, but still rolled well. The staff was extremely friendly and welcoming, the cost felt very fair, and practice balls were provided, which was a nice touch. Overall, everything was great, and I would definitely come back and play again." - nrehse1964
-
Olde Point Golf & Country ClubHampstead, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.5055553359226
Green fee: $44-$49
What they're saying: "Great course. The staff was super nice. The pace of play was great no problems. The course itself was super nice and great conditions. The greens were a little slow and soft but it rained the day before so no complaints." - stacker25
-
Big Run Golf Club
What they're saying: "Big Fun. Challenging and mostly fair (some tough greens and pin placements), great layout, and great staff. Conditions have improved tremendously this year. I’m sure next year will be even better. Only gripe is the road being so close to holes 6 and 7, have been honked at during my backswing multiple time." - DannyGolfLuvr
-
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Estates CoursePhoenix, ArizonaResort4.00344695521245
Green fee: $119-$229
What they're saying: "Great course. This is my second time playing at this course and I love it. Entire personnel were polite and professional. I have recommended this course to friends when they fly to Phoenix." - gn18224505