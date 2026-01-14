Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Top 25 Most Improved Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Owners who reinvest to improve course conditions, update aging facilities and rehabilitate struggling golf courses deserve high praise.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin - No. 18
The 18th hole at Austin's Jimmy Clay Golf Course is narrow and features water on each side of the fairway.

Once a golf course starts to struggle with a lack of conditioning or run-down facilities, word travels fast among local golfers.

The same thing happens when a golf course starts a comeback after a downturn. Once golfers find out a course has a new owner or has invested back into the facility to improve things, they will come back to see what's happening and support the cause.

Courses are like houses. They need constant upkeep and reinvestment every 30 years or so. Irrigation needs modernizing. Bunker liners and sand need to be replaced. The grass on greens or tees might need to be changed out for a better strain.

Sometimes, something as simple as a fresh coat of paint can prove to golfers that things are on the up and up.

These 25 public courses impressed customers most with how they improved from 2024 to 2025, as measured by their improved GolfPass review scores. Every golf course needed at least 10 reviews to be eligible for this list of most improved golf courses. Let's hope they can keep it up in 2026.

  1. Jimmy Clay Golf Course

    Jimmy Clay GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Jimmy Clay Golf Course
    Austin, Texas
    Public/Municipal
    3.6697083962
    595
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$44
    What they're saying: "Course is in great shape. Tee boxes have some crab grass but nothing that hinders your shot if you tee up. Fairways all have good grass and the greens are over seeded and furry. This makes putting a little slow but cutting the greens lower risks bare spots. It’s a good call and it makes for great stopping power on your approach shots. Also takes the break out of a lot of putts and makes you read the grain direction. This combination makes for great scoring opportunities. Also running a beverage cart, which was great. If you play in Austin you know the pace hasn’t changed. 4.5 hrs standard." - Alan9797463

    Past Golfers' Choice lists of the most improved public golf courses
    The Links at Stillwater GCC
    Top 25 Most Improved Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2025
    Improving a golf course isn't easy, but the efforts are so worth it for local golfers.
    Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan
    Top 25 Most Improved Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
    These golf facilities turned their fortunes around in a big way in 2023.
    Eagle Mountain Golf Club
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Most Improved Courses
    Everybody loves a good comeback story, especially when it involves their favorite golf course.
    Pennyrile Forest State Park Resort
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Most Improved Courses
    Courses with updated conditions and amenities made nice comebacks.
    White Heron FB.jpg
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 Most Improved golf courses
    Davenport, Fla.
    Sand Canyon CC Valley Course - no. 9
    Best of 2018: Top 25 Most-improved golf courses
    Great comeback stories: the U.S. facilities that improved their ratings most year-over-year.
    Ko'Olau
    Top 25 most improved courses in the U.S. in 2017
    Everyone loves a comeback story. These U.S. golf courses' ratings improved the most year-over-year.
    PGA West - Norman
    Top 25 most improved golf courses in 2016
    Golfers love a great comeback story. The following 25 golf courses improved their ratings a full point or more. From Florida to Washington, give these courses a second look.
    TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course - hole 16
    Top 25 most improved U.S. courses in 2015 on Golf Advisor
    We looked at course reviews year-over-year to find the top 25 most improved golf courses in the U.S. according to Golf Advisor reviews.
    Arizona National Golf Club - No. 14
    Top 25 Most Improved Golf Courses in the U.S.
    We took the 2013-14 ratings of golf courses across the U.S. to seek out the most improved courses coast-to-coast. The biggest improvement, based on ratings from GolfAdvisor users, was Tucson's Arizona National Golf Club.

  2. Pine Brook Golf Links

    Pine Brook GL
    View Tee Times
    Pine Brook Golf Links
    Grafton, Ohio
    Public
    3.2105750287
    120
    Write Review

    Green fee: $24-$27
    What they're saying: "This course has potential. The management team of this course is clearly working on improving the experience. It has potential. Friendly staff and guests. I joined up with a few guys at the tee and had a great time." - Chad7071790

  3. New Albany Links Golf Club

    New Albany Links GC
    View Tee Times
    New Albany Links Golf Club
    New Albany, Ohio
    Semi-Private
    3.6493571788
    481
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Course in great condition, greens held and rolled true...pace of play was great on a Monday morning." - mconrad9

  4. Awarii Dunes Golf Club

    Awarii Dunes GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Awarii Dunes Golf Club
    Axtell, Nebraska
    Semi-Private
    2.6417622404
    102
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Great links. ... Hidden gem right outside of Kearney. (The) course layout is perfect for the surroundings." - GolfPass reviewer

  5. Agave Highlands

    Agave Highlands
    View Tee Times
    Agave Highlands
    Cornville, Arizona
    Public
    3.2222850679
    87
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$64
    What they're saying: "Easy course, plenty of great views and well maintained for a public course. Would absolutely play here again if I’m back in the area." - RyanLinda1

  6. Olympia Hills Golf Course

    Olympia Hills GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Olympia Hills Golf Course
    Universal City, Texas
    Public
    3.8931430716
    1197
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$79
    What they're saying: "It was my first time at this golf course and I was pleasantly surprised. The facilities are great, everyone was very friendly. I shared the starting tee with 3 very nice people I met there. 100% recommended. I'll come back to Olympia Hills." - Renata1971

  7. Fantasy Valley Golf Course

    Fantasy Valley GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Fantasy Valley Golf Course
    McHenry, Maryland
    Resort
    2.9396496828
    110
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Work has been done to improve (the) course. Still sand lacking in many sand traps, grass not being maintained, Some greens in rough shape. Still has potential to be what it once was." - GolfPass reviewer

  8. The North at Hartland Glen Golf Course

    Hartland Glenn GC
    View Tee Times
    The North at Hartland Glenn Golf Course
    Hartland, Michigan
    Public
    3.9897652895
    278
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "One of my favorite courses in the area. I enjoy playing at this course. Price is right and staff is friendly." - GolfPass reviewer

  9. The Resort at the Mountain

    Resort at the Mountain
    View Tee Times
    Thistle/Foxglove at Resort at the Mountain, The
    Welches, Oregon
    Resort
    4.3414037746
    365
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$74
    What they're saying: "Of the three nines, our favorite is Pine cone with a close second FoxGlove. Thistle course is the shortest, a good start to get you oriented. Some of the greens on FoxGlove need more work. Overall the three courses are fun and the latter two are longer and challenging especially when playing from the tips. Some of the tee boxes are hidden in thickets with narrow passages. We thoroughly enjoyed walking the three courses and the beautiful scenery." - gkhoury

  10. Dos Osos Golf Club

    Eagle Crest GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Dos Osos Golf Club
    Escondido, California
    Public
    3.1656200325
    1364
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59-$79
    What they're saying: "Best shape it’s been in since it first opened as Eagle Crest. I played here often throughout the years and was sad to see it deteriorate. It’s obvious they are doing a lot to make it the beautiful course it should be." - GolfPass reviewer

  11. Veteran's Memorial Golf Course

    Willow Glen GC
    View Tee Times
    Veteran's Memorial Golf Course
    Great Lakes, Illinois
    Military
    2.6248487704
    210
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$39
    What they're saying: "While there has been some improvement since I played this course in May there is still room for significant improvement before the course returns to the condition it was in the past. Front 9 greens are getting better, back 9 greens still a work in progress. The price is about right and the pace of play was outstanding. Our 3-some played in 3 hours and 20 minutes." - GolfPass reviewer

  12. Spring Valley Golf Course

    Spring Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Spring Valley Golf Course
    Spring Valley, Wisconsin
    Public
    3.9267937944
    43
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$35
    What they're saying: "Nice course Good Challenge. Very Friendly staff. A few tight fairways. Staff said they removed a bunch of trees. A little more playable less penalty for slightly errant shots! Good challenge. Worth a look." - gtmatsuwi

  13. Roy Kizer Golf Course

    Roy Kizer Golf Course: #13
    View Tee Times
    Roy Kizer Golf Course
    Austin, Texas
    Public/Municipal
    3.9015337901
    589
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$44
    What they're saying: "Great municipal course here in austin. Maintained well and good value." - ahlposey

  14. Avon Fields Golf Course

    Avon Fields GC
    View Tee Times
    Avon Fields Golf Course
    Cincinnati, Ohio
    Municipal
    3.5598017669
    231
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "This was the first visit for my boys and I and it was amazing. The course was nice and cared for and the staff was just amazing. We told them we were first timers there and they gave us great guidance and helpful tips. I will definitely be going back again!" - Walkr69

  15. Lodestone Golf Course

    Lodestone GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Lodestone Golf Club
    Mc Henry, Maryland
    Resort
    3.519762457
    202
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Better Days Ahead? I have not played the course in a number of years because of conditions. Recent reviews said that there were improvements so I decided to play. The reviews on the conditions of the greens were spot on. The greens have improved substantially and were very good. As for the rest of the course, I hope there will be improvements. The fairways on the front nine were decent, but this changed on the back nine. Swamp areas next to drains? Move tee markers to save tees. Keep up the improvements." - Bidinski

    Editors' Choice: Most Improved Public Golf Courses

    Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some of our favorites that have improved in recent years, either through redesigns, new clubhouses or renovations.

    Poppy Ridge Golf Course - 18-Hole: #17
    Poppy Ridge Golf Course - 18-Hole
    Livermore, California
    Public
    5.0
    2
    Write Review
    Indian Wells Golf Resort Players Course - No. 18
    View Tee Times
    Indian Wells Golf Resort - Players Course
    Indian Wells, California
    Resort
    4.2789046653
    381
    Write Review
    Jekyll Island GC - Great Dunes: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Jekyll Island Golf Club - Great Dunes Course
    Jekyll Island, Georgia
    Resort
    4.0
    7
    Write Review
    Harbour Town Golf Links: #18
    Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort
    Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.6874557052
    85
    Write Review
    The Breakers - Ocean
    The Breakers - Ocean Course
    Palm Beach, Florida
    Private/Resort
    4.3333333333
    6
    Write Review
    PGA National Resort & Spa - Palmer: #18
    PGA National Resort - Palmer Course
    Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    Resort
    3.875
    24
    Write Review

  16. White Deer Country Club

    White Deer CC
    View Tee Times
    White Deer Country Club
    Prudenville, Michigan
    Public
    3.9101055807
    38
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20
    What they're saying: "Fun course fair price. Staff was friendly and the course was in good condition. Challenging greens." - Tom62

  17. Sierra Star Golf Club

    Sierra Star GC
    View Tee Times
    Sierra Star Golf Club
    Mammoth Lakes, California
    Resort
    4.1829151241
    76
    Write Review

    Green fee: $119-$175
    What they're saying: "The course was amazing. The staff were nice. Over all a great experience. Will be back for sure." - chacha670

  18. Meadowood Golf & Tennis Club

    Meadowood Golf & Tennis Club
    View Tee Times
    Meadowood Golf & Tennis Club
    Fort Pierce, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.061617697
    873
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$75+
    What they're saying: "New turn over with Board of Directors.....improvements throughout. Greens are better after renovations....sand traps too. Some traps were never touched though, why....? Still filled with small shells.....why not make those waste bunkers? Fairways are still sub par in many areas.....not as lush as Sandridge or Fairwinds, but better. New drainage and irrigation are making a difference. Club had great food for years.....but that has been non existent for the last 4 years due to mismanagement. Hopefully, that will return...." - Joeyg9461

  19. Twin Rivers Golf Club

    Twin Rivers GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Twin Rivers Golf Club
    Oviedo, Florida
    Semi-Private
    3.848936561
    1685
    Write Review

    Green fee: $43-$65+
    What they're saying: "Good value at a nice layout. Greens are in great shape, running true and fast. Tee boxes need better maintenance. Layout is a lot of fun. Staff is very friendly and the pro shop and snack bar are very good." - calif610

  20. Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course

    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
    View Tee Times
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5867354404
    107
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$105
    What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22

  21. The Golf Club at Copper Valley

    Saddle Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club at Copper Valley
    Copperopolis, California
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.1532213014
    239
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$95
    What they're saying: "The Golf Club at Copper Valley consistently delivers an exceptional playing experience. The course layout is both engaging and enjoyable, the greens are meticulously maintained, and the pace of play is reliably smooth. However, the condition of the bunkers detracts from the overall quality. Improving the sand consistency and maintenance in the bunkers would elevate the course to match the high standard set by the rest of the facility." - mkangas21

  22. Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa - Pete Dye Resort Course

    Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
    View Tee Times
    Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa - Pete Dye Resort Course
    Rancho Mirage, California
    Resort/Public
    4.0075717126
    2286
    Write Review

    Green fee: $143-$207+
    What they're saying: "Quick Pace, Friendly Staff, and a Fun Pete Dye Layout. Had a great golf adventure today at the Westin Rancho Mirage Pete Dye Course. It was our first time playing there, and the pace of play was quick, which made for a really enjoyable round. The greens were in great shape, just a bit on the slow side, but still rolled well. The staff was extremely friendly and welcoming, the cost felt very fair, and practice balls were provided, which was a nice touch. Overall, everything was great, and I would definitely come back and play again." - nrehse1964

  23. Olde Point Golf & Country Club

    Olde Point GCC
    View Tee Times
    Olde Point Golf & Country Club
    Hampstead, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    3.5055553359
    226
    Write Review

    Green fee: $44-$49
    What they're saying: "Great course. The staff was super nice. The pace of play was great no problems. The course itself was super nice and great conditions. The greens were a little slow and soft but it rained the day before so no complaints." - stacker25

  24. Big Run Golf Club

    Big Run GC
    View Tee Times
    Big Run Golf Club
    Lockport, Illinois
    Public
    3.8822218167
    893
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Big Fun. Challenging and mostly fair (some tough greens and pin placements), great layout, and great staff. Conditions have improved tremendously this year. I’m sure next year will be even better. Only gripe is the road being so close to holes 6 and 7, have been honked at during my backswing multiple time." - DannyGolfLuvr

  25. Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Estates Course

    Adobe at Arizona Biltmore GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Estates Course
    Phoenix, Arizona
    Resort
    4.0034469552
    1245
    Write Review

    Green fee: $119-$229
    What they're saying: "Great course. This is my second time playing at this course and I love it. Entire personnel were polite and professional. I have recommended this course to friends when they fly to Phoenix." - gn18224505

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Ozarks National 18
4 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Missouri - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven: Aerial
1 Min Read
Top 5 Golf Courses in West Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Spooky Brook GC
4 Min Read
Top 20 Golf Courses in New Jersey - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
The Ranch Golf Club - hole 17
4 Min Read
Top 20 Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Best public golf courses in Delaware - Bear Trap Dunes
2 Min Read
Top 10 Golf Courses in Delaware - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Mauna Kea - third hole views
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025

More from the author

Brooks Bar and Deck at Edgewood Tahoe
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Oasis CC
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Tyoga CC
5 Min Read
Top 25 Value Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Eagle Ridge - General golf course - 14th
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Course Layouts - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Bryce Resort
4 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Pace of Play - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025

Popular

Woodlake Country Club - Golfers' Choice 2026 friendly staff
5 Min Read
America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
navy-destroyer-6.jpg
1 Min Read
Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Warren GC At Notre Dame
2 Min Read
Top 15 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Read More
Now Reading
Top 25 Most Improved Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me