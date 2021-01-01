Devon Golf Guide
Devon Golf Courses
Axmouth, East DevonSemi-Private4.083333333319
Bigbury-on-Sea, South HamsSemi-Private/Resort
Plympton, PlymouthSemi-Private1.01
Plympton, PlymouthSemi-Private4.83333333332
North Bovey, Newton AbbotResort5.02
Bovey Tracey, TeignbridgeSemi-Private4.792212
Chulmleigh, North DevonSemi-Private
Churston Ferrers, TorbaySemi-Private3.521011764721
Ipplepen, TeignbridgeSemi-Private4.803105882438
Blackhawton, South HamsResort/Semi-Private3.82352941183
Blackhawton, South HamsResort/Semi-Private
Ivybridge, South HamsResort
Crediton, Mid DevonSemi-Private4.176470588210
Budleigh Salterton, East DevonSemi-Private4.910
Colebrook, Mid DevonResort4.582594117623
Countess Wear, ExeterSemi-Private4.341957142925
Exminster, ExeterSemi-Private4.098029411815
Tedburn St. Mary, ExeterResort3.852941176518
Torrington, TorridgePrivate
Clovelly, TorridgeSemi-Private
Umberleigh, North DevonResort4.020
Holsworthy, TorridgeSemi-Private4.230376470610
Honiton, East DevonPrivate4.666666666714
Ilfracombe, North DevonSemi-Private4.142882352921
Umberleigh, ChittlehamptonSemi-Private
Exeter, ExeterMunicipal
Sidmouth, East DevonPublic
Starcross, TeignbridgePublic1.01
Okehampton, West DevonSemi-Private4.588235294122
Upottery, East DevonSemi-Private
Barnstaple, North DevonSemi-Private
Barnstaple, North DevonSemi-Private
Bideford, TorridgeSemi-Private5.02
Bideford, TorridgeSemi-Private
Braunton, North DevonPrivate
Braunton, North DevonPrivate
Sidmouth, East DevonSemi-Private4.169947058815
Plymstock, PlymouthSemi-Private4.232305882425
Newton Abbot, TeignbridgeSemi-Private4.512
Tavistock, West DevonSemi-Private
Christow, ExeterResort4.01
Teignmouth, TeignmouthSemi-Private4.235294117617
Okehampton, West DevonResort
Okehampton, West DevonResort
Okehampton, West DevonResort
Okehampton, West DevonResort
Okehampton, West DevonResort
Okehampton, West DevonResort
Okehampton, West DevonResort
Kingsbridge, South HamsSemi-Private
Tiverton, Mid DevonPrivate4.02
St Marychurch, TorbaySemi-Private4.254911764719
Dawlish, TeignbridgeSemi-Private3.734117647131
Down St Mary, Mid DevonSemi-Private
Sparkwell, South HamsResort
Tiverton, Mid DevonPublic
Woolacombe, North DevonSemi-Private/Resort
Woodbury, East DevonResort
Woodbury, East DevonResort4.71428571433
Woolacombe, North DevonSemi-Private
Wrangaton, South HamsSemi-Private4.92156470598
Yelverton, West DevonPrivate
Golf Courses Near Devon
Launceston, CornwallPrivate4.458366666721
St. Mellion, SaltashResort
St. Mellion, SaltashSemi-Private/Resort5.05
Saltash, CornwallSemi-Private4.51391666677
St. Mellion, SaltashResort4.71428571432
Launceston, CornwallResort4.47058823539
Portwrinkle, SheviockResort4.240888235334
Oake, Taunton DeaneSemi-Private4.01
Looe, CornwallSemi-Private