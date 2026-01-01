Frisco Golf Guide
Frisco Golf Courses
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Frisco, TexasResort4.28571428572
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Frisco, TexasResort0.00
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Frisco, TexasResort3.28571428572
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Frisco, TexasResort
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Frisco, TexasPublic3.72455465491044
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Frisco, TexasPrivate2.03
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Frisco, TexasPrivate2.03
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Frisco, TexasResort3.2306179351848
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Frisco, TexasSemi-Private3.61383993431017
Golf Courses Near Frisco
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The Colony, TexasPublic3.9978783688784
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The Colony, TexasSemi-Private3.705882352917
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The Colony, TexasPublic4.2443820225356
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Plano, TexasPrivate4.66666666673
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Plano, TexasPublic3.25662196981457
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Lewisville, TexasPrivate5.01
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Plano, TexasPrivate
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Plano, TexasPrivate
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McKinney, TexasPrivate4.85
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Allen, TexasSemi-Private4.01418807961171
Frisco Golf Resorts
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Frisco, TexasThe Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club is located north of Dallas-Fort Worth in Frisco. Guests here have access to one of two 18-hole courses at Stonebriar Country Club, The Fazio Course. Guests have access to a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor, lagoon-style pool with several whirlpools. The property has 288 guest rooms and suits and 12 meeting…
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Frisco, TexasOmni PGA Frisco Resort, located just 30 miles north of Dallas, will debut in May 2023 with over 500 luxury guest rooms and suites and 10 private modern-Texas ranch houses for guests. It joins the PGA of America as the new modern home of golf in Texas. Fields Ranch East and Fields Ranch West are the resort’s two 18-hole championship courses,…
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