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Frisco Golf Guide

Frisco Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Frisco

Frisco Golf Resorts

  • Stonebriar CC - Fazio: #7
    The Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club
    Frisco, Texas
    The Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club is located north of Dallas-Fort Worth in Frisco. Guests here have access to one of two 18-hole courses at Stonebriar Country Club, The Fazio Course. Guests have access to a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor, lagoon-style pool with several whirlpools. The property has 288 guest rooms and suits and 12 meeting…
  • Omni PGA Frisco Previews
    Omni PGA Frisco Resort
    Frisco, Texas
    Omni PGA Frisco Resort, located just 30 miles north of Dallas, will debut in May 2023 with over 500 luxury guest rooms and suites and 10 private modern-Texas ranch houses for guests. It joins the PGA of America as the new modern home of golf in Texas. Fields Ranch East and Fields Ranch West are the resort’s two 18-hole championship courses,…

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