Like it or not, today's social-media culture is all about: "Look at me!"

Golfers are especially guilty. We're always humble-bragging online about where we're playing or who we're playing with. We're showing up at the first tee with a logoed hat from Top 100 course 'X' and a shirt from Top 100 club 'Y'.

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. We've gathered up our annual list of the 10 hottest golf destinations to visit in 2023. By chasing golf's biggest events, and the most exciting new course openings, you'll be the envy of all your golf buddies. Start planning now before tee times disappear and flight costs soar.