Some golf debates will never be solved.

Tiger vs. Jack.

Augusta National vs. Pine Valley.

MacKenzie vs. Ross.

TaylorMade vs. Callaway.

There's just too much subjectivity and artistry involved in the game to declare absolutes. But that's the fun of it. You can argue all day long, a pursuit perfect over beers at the 19th hole.

Golf travel is no different. When the GolfPass Editorial Staff compiled our World Top 100 Golf Destinations this spring, it took hours of revisions and debate to settle on a number. Thankfully there was an odd number of panelists - few selections were unanimous. We get in friendly debates weekly, if not daily, about which course, resort or destination is better at this or that. We see the debates play out in 19th holes and in social media threads all the time. There are five debates that may never be settled, and we've listed them below. Where do you stand?

