How to save money and find value at PGA Tour golf courses

The number of publicly accessible tournament venues will shrink during the 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule as the majors move to private clubs.
PGA Tour pro Scott Brown hits a wedge into the seventh hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With a fulfilling Ryder Cup (for the Americans!) in the rear-view mirror, it's time to get serious about the new wraparound PGA Tour schedule for 2021-22.

Last year's "Super Season" of 50 official events and more majors than ever, thanks to the pandemic, might have felt a little cramped and chaotic, especially with the Olympics, The Masters and Ryder Cup as high-profile additions postponed from 2020.

This year will feel a little more "normal," although there's still action virtually every week with no time off. That's great for golf fans and TV audiences, not so much for the players at the top of the World Ranking who are in demand like never before.

The good news is the PGA Tour continues to host events on many of the same public courses year after year. The bad news is that The Open will be the only major held on a "public" course: the Old Course at St. Andrews. With the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, the CJ Cup and the Presidents Cup all moving to private courses, the number of publicly accessible tournament venues related to the PGA Tour drops from 27 to 23, the lowest number since we began tracking this several years ago. See the list below after reading our tips on finding value and saving money while playing these famous courses.

TPC Deere Run is one of the top courses the public can play in Illinois.

The easiest way to find value playing PGA Tour courses is going to the places that cost the least. The two best value-laden tracks are well-publicized: TPC Deere Run in Illinois ($119 or less) and Memorial Park ($140 or less), the Houston muni recently updated by Tom Doak.

Off-season rates are especially effective at the golf courses of the Florida Swing. You will sweat, and you may face spotty conditions, but you will save at PGA National, TPC Sawgrass, Tiburon, Bay Hill and Innisbrook by visiting in the summer. The same rules apply when you go island-hopping to the Dominican Republic (Corales), Hawaii (Kapalua), Bermuda (Port Royal) or Puerto Rico (Grand Reserve Country Club). Playing early in the morning in Florida and the Caribbean will allow for plenty of pool or ocean time to cool off the rest of the day.

We've also written tons about how to save on the most expensive tee times in golf like Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass, so check out the story here.

Finally, it's worth noting that GolfPass members save $100 on packages booked. I've listed the packages that visit PGA Tour venues below.

1. Sept. 16-19, Fortinet Championship, North course at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, Calif.
2. Oct. 28-Oct. 31, Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Club, Bermuda
3. Nov. 4-7, World Wide Technology Championship, El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
4. Nov. 11-14, Houston Open, Memorial Park, Houston, Texas
5. Nov. 18-21, The RSM Classic, Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga.
6. Dec. 10-12, QBE Shootout, Tiburon, Naples, Florida
7. Jan. 6-9, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Plantation course at Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
8. Jan. 20-23, The American Express, Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA WEST and the private La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.
9. Jan. 26-29, Farmers Insurance Open, North and South courses at Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.
10. Feb. 3-6, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf LinksSpyglass Hill Golf Course and the private Shore course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, Calif.
11. Feb. 10-13, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Stadium course at TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
12. Feb. 24-27, The Honda Classic, Champion course at PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
13. March 3-6, Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
14. March 3-6, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
15. March 10-13, The Players Championship, Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
16. March 17-20, Valspar Championship, Copperhead course at Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf and Spa Resort, Palm Harbor, Fla.
17. March 24-27, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales at the Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
18. March 31-April 3, Valero Texas Open, AT&T Oaks course at TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas
19. April 14-17, RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
20. April 21-24, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, La.
21. June 30-July 3, John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
22. July 14-17, Barracuda Championship, Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.
23. July 14-17, The Open Championship, Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

