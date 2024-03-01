Top 10 Golf Courses in Oklahoma - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine Oklahoma's most popular public golf courses.
A view of fairway #5 at Peoria Ridge.

What are the top public golf courses in Oklahoma?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Oklahoma or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Oklahoma golf courses reviewed in 2023: 39
Reviews of Oklahoma golf courses in 2023: 687

The 10 best public golf courses in Oklahoma

  1. Peoria Ridge
    Peoria Ridge: #5
    Peoria Ridge
    Miami, Oklahoma
    Public
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "After playing some courses that have been not in the best of condition this was a pleasant surprise. The course is in great condition from tee to green with the greens rolling fantastic. I will definitely be making the hour and a half drive again." - hbtim1967

  2. The Club at Forest Ridge
    Forest Ridge GC
    The Club at Forest Ridge
    Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $101
    What they're saying: "I played it for the first time back in February, and even in dead season I enjoyed it. Work trip brought me back through the area again and I got to play it again in full green. It’s a challenge, but it will be a regular stop any time I’m in the area for sure" - u314161398141

  3. Fort Sill Golf Club
    Fort Sill GC
    Fort Sill Golf Club
    Fort Sill, Oklahoma
    Military
    Green fee: $39
    What they're saying: "Tough to get an early tee time but did mid day. We got right on and played at a standard pace...good not to be rushed. Sand traps were a little rough and did not look maintained well. Transition to the 13th tee box was cumbersome. Overall the course was in excellent condition, good price, and a good challenge. Would definitely recommend this course." - u311516104

  4. Battle Creek Golf Club
    Battle Creek GC: #11
    Battle Creek Golf Club
    Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
    Public
    Green fee: $52
    What they're saying: "Course is in really good condition. Tee boxes are really well taken care of. Fairways are green and soft. Greens are receptive and fairly fast. Ball rolls great on the greens. Overall this round was great." - cbrad23

  5. The Golf Club at Cimarron Trails
    GC at Cimarron Trails
    The Golf Club at Cimarron Trails
    Perkins, Oklahoma
    Public
    Green fee: $28
    What they're saying: "New to golf, but have played a couple courses on my journey. This course offered a lot of variety as far as hole layout. Some dog lefts, dog rights, water, straightaways, etc. Challenging but fun, especially for a new player." - oksfinest

  6. Cobblestone Creek Golf Club
    Cobblestone Creek GC
    Cobblestone Creek Golf Club
    Norman , Oklahoma
    Public
    Green fee: $21
    What they're saying: "Since it is a par-3 course, the main thing I look for is the green condition and these greens are great. Stay away from the downhill putts. They can be fast and (roll) past 5-6 feet if you miss. Tee box(es) need some work done on them. But overall a very fun course to play." - ffwbc150

  7. Pryor Creek Municipal Golf Course
    Pryor Creek Municipal GC
    Pryor Creek Municipal Golf Course
    Pryor, Oklahoma
    Public
    Green fee: $44
    What they're saying: "Course was in great condition! Greens were rolling great. Staff is one of the friendliest I've ever encountered! Highly recommend this course!" - u000004662809

  8. Buffalo Rock Golf & Venue
    Buffalo Rock Golf & Venue
    Buffalo Rock Golf & Venue
    Cushing, Oklahoma
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Nice layout, course was in very good condition. All of the staff I encountered were extremely friendly and helpful! Will definitely be back. Only concern, I've never encountered winter tees before. It would be nice if you would mow down the temporary tees." - u000004662809

  9. WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
    WinStar Golf Course - RedBud
    Thackerville, Oklahoma
    Public/Resort
    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Top notch, first-class, and every other description for an amazing golfing experience applies here. I just can't say enough about how great the course is and the SERVICE was second to none. Great practice areas, over-seeded dark green fairways and the greens were rolling fast and true. Every staff member I encountered from the time I parked the car to the time I left was friendly, courteous and welcoming - a rare experience in golf these days. It's obvious there is an established culture of gratitude and excellent service. The post-round $4 draft beers were icing on the cake. I'd been wanting to get up to Winstar Golf forever and I'm glad I finally did. Now I can't wait to get back. Seriously, this ain't no paid endorsement, it is THAT GOOD!" - Budman77

  10. Shangri-La Country Club - Champions Course
    Shangri-La CC
    Shangri-La Country Club - Champions Course
    Monkey Island, Oklahoma
    Resort
    Green fee: $86
    What they're saying: "My wife and I played here right before July 4th weekend. Stayed at a log cabin right on the water about 20 minutes away by boat. Took our boat and docked it at the cabin and the loaded clubs in the boat and drove to the course. Marina arranged for a shuttle over to the course and we teed off at around 2-ish? Really hot day but great course and club house. Lake and course was dead because it was a Tuesday. Just like I like it. They have 3 sets of 9 here. Champions, Heritage and the Legend. Played the first 2. Great lay out. I used a lot of 3 woods off the tee just to stay in play on some holes. Rolling hills around the lake. Great course and it was in perfect shape. Tough small greens to putt on though." - Cowboy14

Golfers' Choice 2024
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
