Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland

The Emerald Isle features plenty of local favorites and hidden gems according to our community of reviewers.
A sunset view of a green at Mount Juliet Golf Club.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 20 of Ireland and Northern Ireland, both of which make up the Emerald Isle. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2021 and 10 all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

  1. Claremorris Golf Club

    Claremorris, Ireland

  2. Mount Juliet Golf Club

    Thomastown, Ireland

  3. Naas Golf Club

    Naas, Ireland

  4. Tramore Golf Club - Old Course

    Tramore, Ireland

    A view of the 12th fairway at Old Course from Tramore Golf Club.

  5. Spa Golf Club

    Ballynahinch, Northern Ireland

  6. Lough Erne Resort

    Enniskillen, Northern Ireland

  7. Castletroy

    Castletroy, Ireland

  8. Blainroe

    Blainroe, Ireland

  9. Concra Wood Golf & Country Club

    Castleblayney, Ireland

  10. Faithlegg

    Faithlegg, Ireland

  11. Castlerock Golf Club - Bann Nine

    Castlerock, Northern Ireland

    The fifth hole of the Bann course at the Castlerock Golf Club plays along the inlet to the sea.

  12. Portarlington

    Portarlington, Ireland

  13. Nenagh

    Nenagh, Ireland

  14. Newlands

    Newlands Cross, Ireland

  15. New Forest Golf Resort

    Tyrrellspass, Ireland

  16. Carlow Golf Club - Deerpark Course

    Carlow, Ireland

  17. Killarney Golf and Fishing Club - Killeen Course

    Killarney, Ireland

    View of the 10th hole from the Killeen Course at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club.

  18. Dundrum Golf Course Tipperary

    Dundrum, Ireland

  19. Lisselan

    Clonakilty, Ireland

  20. Portadown

    Portadown, Ireland

