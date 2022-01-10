Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play

Golf courses continued their momentum from 2020 throughout 2021. With rounds played as high as they've been in recent memory, it created a lot of demand for tee times. Rare were the days you had the golf course all to yourself. So the golf courses that were able to achieve a steady pace of play should be applauded more than ever. Balancing demand with safety and social distancing in 2021 was no small feat.

Pace of play is one of six subcategories you can rate when you review a golf course and we've uncovered the Top 25 golf courses as rated by our community based on reviews from 2021. The list features courses ranging from municipals to high-end resort courses. It just goes to show that golf courses of any class can set up their tee sheet for success.