Top 10 Golf Courses in Delaware - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our community of reviewers helped determine Delaware's most popular public golf courses.
A golfer chases the sunset at Bear Trap Dunes.

What are the top public golf courses in Delaware?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Delaware or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Delaware golf courses reviewed in 2023: 18
Reviews of Delaware golf courses in 2023: 1,047

The 10 best public golf courses in Delaware

  1. Plantation Lakes Golf and Country Club
    Plantation Lakes GCC: #11
    Plantation Lakes Golf and Country Club
    Millsboro, Delaware
    Semi-Private
    4.6808588235
    491
    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "Need to have Marshall out there. It took 5:15 hours to play. There was a hole and a half open in front of the group in front of us. Had a rude twosome that hit up on us twice. One of them lived there in the neighborhood so they should know better. Otherwise always enjoy the course. They ask way too much however but through the hot deals it makes it doable." - u314159777615

  2. White Clay Creek Country Club at Delaware Park
    White Clay Creek CC at Delaware Park
    White Clay Creek Country Club at Delaware Park
    Wilmington, Delaware
    Public
    4.5763764706
    796
    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape for December. Really enjoyed the variety throughout the round. Lots of water, but generally pretty forgiving off the tee. Will definitely be back in the summer." - terpfan2012

  3. The Rookery South
    The Rookery South
    The Rookery South
    Milton, Delaware
    Public
    4.4669
    260
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "The course has come back from aeration well! Greens in great shape! Fairways were also very good! Pace of play was fastest That I have ever experienced!" - StanZabytko

  4. Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club
    Grizzly at Bear Trap Dunes: #3
    Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club - Grizzly/Kodiak Course
    Ocean View, Delaware
    Public
    4.4979058824
    459
    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "I don’t often get to play out during the summer because of the rates going so extremely high however, through Golf now this course is extremely affordable and in great shape for the winter. I truly wish all courses around here would offer rates to residents of Delaware, so that the locals could play all year round at affordable rates." - u314159777615

  5. Heritage Shores Golf
    Heritage Shores GC
    Heritage Shores Golf
    Bridgeville, Delaware
    Public
    4.4993705882
    318
    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Course recently aerated and sand applied. Traps are more clay than sand. That being said, the staff is fantastic. The course is beautiful with lots of water, hills and traps. The neighborhood is gorgeous and the residents very friendly. Great place." - Kevin9556417

  6. Baywood Greens
    Baywood Greens: #15
    Baywood Greens
    Long Neck, Delaware
    Public
    4.4543058824
    528
    Green fee: $39
    What they're saying: "One of the best courses I’ve played, but definitely the best course I’ve played in the Delaware beach area. Each hole was distinct and visually beautiful. If the rough was in better shape, this course would have been perfect. If you’re willing to spend a little over $100, this is the course to play." - u000007305334

  7. Jonathan's Landing Golf Club
    Jonathan's Landing GC
    Jonathan's Landing Golf Course
    Magnolia, Delaware
    Public
    4.3089235294
    317
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "We have played here 5 times now, when the greens are not aerated they are VERY FAST. (When they are) aerated (they are) still OK. You gave to play to a proper spot or you're going to a difficult day." - CustomGloves

  8. Frog Hollow Golf Club
    Frog Hollow GC
    Frog Hollow Golf Club
    Middletown, Delaware
    Public
    4.2402529412
    868
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Have played here many times and enjoy the course. The Staff are very friendly and helpful. Course is challenging, but if you keep it in play you can score well. Greens are fast, a must play." - u000006030647

  9. Deerfield Golf & Tennis Club
    Deerfield GC
    Deerfield Golf & Tennis Club
    Newark, Delaware
    Public
    4.2887411765
    458
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Great layout, excellent condition, friendly and accommodating staff. My favorite course in this area. Challenging and fun. Their 19th hole is very good, too." - u20860190

  10. Delcastle Golf Course
    Delcastle GC: #3
    Delcastle Golf Course
    Wilmington, Delaware
    Public
    4.1524823529
    383
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "I was very happy with this course. It was challenging and had really cool traps and obstacles that made it exciting. The greens were in good shape." - SauceySal

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
