Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Golf Course Layouts

Superior golf course design means a superior experience, period. These courses spoke strongly to our community of reviewers in 2022.
Check out the view of the 4th green on the Ridge Course at Pole Creek Golf Club.

Golf course architecture has never been a bigger talking point than today.

Social media has caused an explosion of interest in the topic. Everybody thinks they're an expert about what makes a good golf hole or a superlative layout.

Our community of reviewers have shared their opinions with their reviews. These 25 courses were consistently rated highly for the quality of their layouts during reviews in 2022. Courses had to offer some public access and at least 10 reviews to be eligible for this list.

  1. Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay Resort - Palmer Course

    Wheeling, W.V.
    What they're saying: "The Palmer course remains one of my favorites in the tri-state area. The course has a unique layout with five par 5s and 5 par 3s. It is a challenging but fun course to play." - u314163561325

  2. Gladstone Golf Course

    Gladstone, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Very scenic course. Whenever we are in the U.P. (Upper Peninsula), we try to play at Gladstone. Love the course and the staff there is great!" - Chuck9679433

  3. Pole Creek Golf Club

    Tabernash, Colo.
    What they're saying: "Hands down the best course I have ever played on. It offers incredible hole designs, with great conditions. The views are amazing as well. This competes with several top 50-ranked U.S. courses I have played and been on." - jwren4

  4. Westbrook Village Golf Club - Lakes Course

    Peoria, Ariz.
    What they're saying: "What a beautiful track! Some really challenging fairways (where) you don't know what's ahead. You'd better hop (ahead to) have a look! We really enjoyed the round and even though the overall distance is less than what we usually play, it was simply a matter of stepping back to the next tee box. We will play again." - bevcollierpgbc

  5. Chariot Run Golf Club

    Laconia, Ind.
    What they're saying: "Very nice course! Course was in good condition. Large friendly greens. Several holes had challenging blind shots off the tee box. The GPS system on the carts was very helpful." - RGAE11CBF401D0AD1EC1

  6. Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club

    Wickenburg, Ariz.
    What they're saying: "I play a lot of golf courses. From Elephant Rocks to Rancho Manana and Quintero. Big Wick is just the best experience every time. The course, the views, the amenities, and the staff are 5 star. I will be back." - cris9083352

  7. The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain

    Highlands, W.V.
    What they're saying: "Blown away by the value for the money at this course. Really nice playable layout with great views and super tricky undulated greens a good test for any player. It is a bit of a drive but I am looking forward to making the trip again soon." - indyclay01

  8. The Grand Bear Golf Course
    Aerial view of the 17th hole at Grand Bear Golf Course

    Saucier, Miss.
    What they're saying: "This course is remarkable in many ways. The greens were in perfect condition. The course layout is unique and challenging. Jack Nicklaus was a genius in the design of this course. If you do not set up your approach shot in the optimal position, then you will have to deal with many challenges. I played from the Golden Bear tees which is 6,700+ yards, yet the course played longer. You do not get much roll on tee shots. It's a honor and pleasure to play this course." - scottsiler

  9. Wildwood Golf Course

    Village Mills, Texas
    What they're saying: "This course is setup as a player’s course from the blue and black tee boxes. It will challenge you to work the ball. Great shape for the current drought and a diamond for east Texas. Staff is friendly and never saw any golfers after we left the first hole all the way to 18. Would highly recommend." - Jody5081570

  10. Edgewood Golf Club

    Auburn, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Other than several tee boxes, the course was in good condition with a nice layout. Several tee boxes were in very bad shape. Greens were quick but fair. Everyone we met was very friendly." - MACostello

  11. Bass Lake Golf Course

    Deerbrook, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "The scenery is second to none and the course is always in great condition. The staff is friendly and courteous." - Jon2919604

  12. Blackthorn Golf Club

    South Bend, Ind.
    What they're saying: "Amazing course, layout is awesome! Practice area is awesome." - ckfritz2010

  13. Links at Perry Cabin
    The island green at the 17th hole on the Links at Perry Cabin is the final island green built by Pete Dye.

    Saint Michaels, Mary.
    What they're saying: "The Links at Perry Cabin is not just a round of golf, but an experience! The holes and layout are all unique and fun to play. A few holes can look challenging, but they are all very playable for all handicap levels" - Golffman

  14. Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek

    Bellaire, Mich.
    What they're saying: "This course is eye popping from the very first tee. Amazing layout, challenging and excellent conditions make this one of the top courses in Michigan and clearly the top course at Shanty Creek!" - u924676769

  15. La Purisima Golf Course

    Lompoc, Cali.
    What they're saying: "La Purisima is a beautiful challenging layout. A golfer needs to think and execute nearly every shot. Many bunkers, that are well maintained, protect the holes as well as coastal Oaks. The views of the surrounding areas are stunningly beautiful. The staff is friendly and welcoming. There is also a beautiful clubhouse and restaurant."- Sammy1953

  16. Annbriar Golf Course

    Waterloo, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Annbriar is unsurpassed in the St. Louis metro area as far as course design, course conditions, value of the course you are playing and being service oriented and friendly." - lcbgolf

  17. Bella Vista Golf Course

    Coldwater, Mich.
    What they're saying: "I just looked up golf course while driving on I-69 south in southern Michigan. I saw the track was close so I got a tee time and played. I have to say this was a great course. It was in great shape, the food was wonderful, the staff was happy to see me. Best greens I have been on all year by far. I will definitely find time to drive up and play again. Well done." - rstar00

  18. The Natural at Beaver Creek Resort

    Gaylord, Mich.
    What they're saying: "This was a beautiful course, very well-maintained. Very forgiving fairways with trees on both sides, but you need to hit a straight ball or you would always be in the woods. Beautiful clubhouse, with a menu of dogs and hamburgers.. Will definitely return to this course again." - u398505877

  19. Tribute Golf Course at Otsego Golf Club
    The fourth hole on the Tribute golf course at Otsego Club is a 556-yard par 5 from the tips.

    Gaylord, Mich.
    What they're saying: "First time playing Tribute. Course fairways in excellent condition. Pleasantly surprised by the width of the fairways. Sand traps on some of the holes could use better sand. Loved the elevation changes!!! Loved the length of the course. Would definitely play this course again!!" - Rycos

  20. Eagle Creek Golf Course

    Findlay, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Eagle Creek is the most challenging track in central Illinois. Look past the occasional rough spot and you'll find all you can handle in challenge and shotmaking. Bring extra balls because a wayward shot will be eaten by any number of dangers.......and the views? Best around. Would be a $100+ course if the greens were a bit faster, but then putting would be an even more difficult experience. Awesome ...Awesome!!!" - tomgreenwood

  21. Southern Hills Golf Course

    Hastings, Neb.
    What they're saying: "Came out with my wife and her parents while in town visiting. My favorite course while in Nebraska visiting from Georgia. Plan to play every time we visit and would highly recommend to anyone that appreciates a beautiful and challenging course." - u6629595

  22. Forest Ridge Golf Club

    Broken Arrow, Okla.
    What they're saying: "The ratings of this place speak for themselves. Course in good shape for time of year. Not a driver-wedge course. I always enjoy playing here!" - u000005212023

  23. Timber Ridge Golf Club

    East Lansing, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Greens are large, undulating, and somewhat quick but not super fast. Nice layout with all four par 3's scenic and challenging. Fair amount of elevation changes. Fairways are forgiving even though most are cut through the woods. One of the best courses in the Lansing area. Highly recommend." - Thomasmcrae

  24. Slammer and Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village

    St. Augustine, Fla.
    What they're saying: "While it may not have the name cachet of its sister course, King & Bear, Slammer & Squire is the more compelling of the two courses at World Golf Village, in my estimation. Especially through recent renovation work, architect Bobby Weed massaged interesting strategy, eye-catching bunkering and fun green contours - including several that fall away from the line of play - into an otherwise fairly standard resort routing. The variety in the greens means that it would be worthwhile to play this course multiple times during an extended visit." - TimGavrichGP

  25. Bear Trace at Harrison Bay State Park

    Harrison, Tenn.
    What they're saying: "This was our 1st time playing this course and even though it was a little damp and some the fairways were soggy the greens were outstanding! Nothing like playing golf and seeing deer that walk within 50 feet of you. Beautiful place!" - buck3y3b0y47

Golfers' Choice 2023
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2022
View all the Golfers' Choice 2022 lists, including all 50 states.
golfers-choice-2022-top-50-hero.png
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50 U.S. Courses
We tallied more than 320,000 reviews in 2021. Here are the courses you and your fellow golfers loved best.
18 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
3 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Omni Tucson National Resort - Catalina golf course - hole 2
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play
Golfers loved the lack of congestion at these popular golf courses in 2021.
3 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Poipu Bay Golf Course - 16th
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Best Conditions
Kudos to the grounds crews for providing excellent course conditions in 2021.
3 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
Mistwood Golf Club -- Clubhouse
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities
A nice range and clubhouse, plus other amenities, can be the differentiator for many clubs.
4 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
University of Georgia GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses
The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
1 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff
More from the author
Vicars Cross GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: 20 hidden golf course gems of England
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers identify the local English favorites of golfers.
By GolfPass Staff
Dundonald Links - hole 9
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Scotland
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers call out these top courses in Scotland.
By GolfPass Staff
Wickenburg Ranch golf course - no. 3
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top U.S. Golf Courses (Nos. 11-25)
January 17, 2023
These 15 courses delivered consistently excellent golf experiences for thousands of discerning golfers in 2022.
By GolfPass Staff
Eagle Mountain Golf Club
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Most Improved Courses
January 17, 2023
Everybody loves a good comeback story, especially when it involves their favorite golf course.
By GolfPass Staff
Royal Dornoch Golf Club - Championship Course - 17th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers Choice: 2023: 25 hidden gem golf courses of the United Kingdom & Ireland
January 17, 2023
Local favorites, plus a few famous golf courses, show up among the UK and Irish courses recognized by our community or reviewers.
By GolfPass Staff
Seapoint Golf Links: #13
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers select the local favorites and hidden gems on the Emerald Isle.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Eagle Vines - vineyard views
18 Images
2022 GolfPass Photos of the Year
December 19, 2022
The best of your golf games from 2022.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course - cart path
17 Images
December 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
December 26, 2022
Gorgeous shots close out the year with your final rounds from 2022.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 16
Photo Galleries
19 Images
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club: Austin's newest golf playground
January 3, 2023
Austin's a hub of innovation, and the perfect place to launch Driftwood, which feels like the country club of the future.
By Jason Scott Deegan
pga-frisco-fields-ranch-east-1-preview.jpg
Articles
10 Min Read
23 brand-new golf courses expected to open in 2023
December 27, 2022
A new 'Golden Age' of golf course architecture charges forward with several exciting new courses worldwide.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Golf Course Layouts
Search Near Me