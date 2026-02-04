Swaying palm trees. Beautiful sea views. Welcome to golf in the Caribbean, where warm temperatures can shake any winter blues.
Don't know where to play golf in the Caribbean? Simply let your fellow golfers show you where. Their GolfPass reviews helped to determine the best Caribbean golf courses in Golfers' Choice 2026.
For the first time, Golfers' Choice has published a list of the Caribbean's best golf courses. Choosing between a golf trip to Barbados or Puerto Rico? These rankings might help.
How Golfers Ranked the Best Golf Courses in the Caribbean
The Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean – Golfers’ Choice 2026 reflects how golfers experienced the region’s public-access courses in 2025, island by island. From Apes Hill Club in Barbados topping the list to Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort in Puerto Rico at No. 25, the rankings span destinations such as Casa de Campo and Punta Cana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic, Royal Turks & Caicos, Aurora Anguilla Resort, and Royal St. Kitts Golf Club. Jamaica is represented by Cinnamon Hill and White Witch, while Puerto Rico appears with Bahia Beach and Punta Borinquen. Built entirely from GolfPass reviews, the list emphasizes where golfers actually played, how those courses performed recently, and which Caribbean venues earned repeat recommendations from visiting golfers.
- Courses across Barbados, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic
- Island resorts and public-access courses golfers reviewed in 2025
- Rankings shaped by recent traveler and destination play
Caribbean golf courses reviewed in 2025: 35
Reviews of Caribbean golf courses in 2025: 313
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed all 313 reviews of Caribbean golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best golf courses in the Caribbean
-
Apes Hill Club, Barbados
What they're saying: "A 2022 renovation that was Ron Kirby's last project before he passed away has greatly elevated Apes Hill, which allows access to stay and plays for guests of its villas and homes on property 1,000 feet above sea level. Cutting back the jungle revealed incredible views on the back nine and exposed buried rock formations. The front nine explores flatter terrain before the wild back nine explores the jungle. The run of holes 12-14 feel like you're teeing it up in an Amazon rain forest. There's a spot where golfers can see both the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean." - Jason Scott Deegan, GolfPass Managing EditorReady for a break from the snow? From Puerto Rico to Dominican Republic, these are my 12 favorite Caribbean golf resorts.Which of the 58 golf resorts in the Caribbean do you dream of visiting for your next tropical winter golf getaway?A number of top courses in the Caribbean have hosted pro events. Here's where to find tour-worthy golf and a good dose of sunshine.
-
Casa De Campo - Teeth of the Dog, Dominican RepublicCasa de Campo, La RomanaResort4.676470588216
Green fee: $400-$550
What they're saying: "So good. Hard to explain how special this place is. It's obviously in the DR and on the water but never thought even that would make me love a Pete Dye course like this. Views are as good as it gets and just all around great." - ScottyGilmore
Editor's Note: The golf course was closed in 2025 for a major renovation, but a review from December 2024 counts in our window of eligibility.
-
Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club, Providenciales, Turks and CaicosProvidenciales, Turks & Caicos IslandsPrivate/Resort4.88888888897
Green fee: $150-$250
What they're saying: "Must visit. While this is the only course in Provo, it is worth a visit for any golfer. True Caribbean scenery and well kept. (The) course is challenging and fun." - GolfPass reviewer
-
La Estancia Golf Course, Dominican Republic
Green fee: $79-$175
What they're saying: "We came out and played here a year ago for the first time and loved the layout, but the conditions were less than acceptable. With the course being under new management and new equipment being delivered daily, this place has made 180° turn to the good. Greens rolled pure, tees and fairways were as PB Dye had intended and there’s even an effort to have raked sand filled bunkers ready for play daily (this is not the case at all courses on the island). This is by far the best deal for your dollar in the entire island right now! It’s a mere 10 minute ride from Casa de Campo and probably cost $30 round trip in a taxi. This is a must play if you’re in the LaRomana area. And for big hitters, it’s 7300+ yards." - Jerome5235724
-
Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, AnguillaAnguillaResort4.753
Green fee: $185-$395
What they're saying: "This was just an excellent overall golf experience! The course was in immaculate condition! The greens rolled true at about a 10. The staff made you feel like a VIP when you were there. Everyone went out of their way to give you your best experience from the pro shop to even the ladies in the restaurant for breakfast. The course design was very good with nice ocean backdrops. A variety of both true sand traps and waste bunkers challenge your shot decisions. They also have a par 3 course on site that is a fun family event or something fun to do after a round." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club, Jamaica
Green fee: Complementary by staying at a nearby Sandals resort. Read more here.
What they're saying: "We played 5 days of golf and loved every minute. Everett was the best caddie we have ever had. It was like having 5 days of private lessons. We have been home 2 months and every time we play we talk about and use the tips Everett showed us. We are already planning when to go back! Great course with amazing staff!!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Playa Dorada Golf Course, Dominican RepublicPuerto Plata, Puerto PlataPublic3.83333333334
Green fee: $60-$125
-
The Ocean Club, Paradise Island, Bahamas
Green fee: $269-$349
What they're saying: "Fantastic track. We both thoroughly enjoyed the course. Beautifully laid out. Nice driving range. Wasn't sure what tees to use. On completion there wasn't any one around to take our clubs on both days. Pro shop very expensive. Clubhouse very fairly priced with great staff." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Punta Cana Resort & Club - La Cana, Dominican RepublicPunta Cana, La AltagraciaResort4.7126720392272
Green fee: $113-$255
What they're saying: "Absolutely amazing! Highly recommended. Everything was exceptional." - butlermj1978
-
Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club, Puerto RicoRio Grande, Rio GrandeResort4.850931677113
Green fee: $199-$299
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and pace of play could not have been any better. Played behind a family but they kept the pace moving. Enjoyed the round and would go back tomorrow if I was staying in PR." - mpmurphy718
-
Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf, ArubaArubaResort & Real Estate Development4.3474842767171
Green fee: $139-$267
What they're saying: "First time playing back nine since renovations. Well done!! Last time I played a full 18, the course was brown and greens were rough. Iberostar did a wonderful job restoring course and is a joy to play. Staff was helpful and friendly. Wind always makes this a challenging course. Wide fairways and no real rough, mostly natural sand scrub. Somewhat expensive to play but overall very enjoyable time." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Cap Cana - Punta Espada, Dominican RepublicPunta Cana , La AltagraciaResort4.708783513463
Green fee: $295-$495
What they're saying: "Great day on the course with the Master caddie Frederick. Knew the course from all angles & distances from anywhere. Very personable & upbeat through the entire day! Course was in great shape and the weather was perfect. Not cheap but well worth the premium price for this gem!" - Viper135
-
PGA Ocean's 4 Golf, Dominican RepublicLa Romana, San Pedro de MacorísResort4.055882352944
Green fee: $228+
What they're saying: "Absolutely a fantastic day. Loved everything about this course. Very well taken care of." - Gary898
-
Guavaberry Resort & Country Club, Dominican RepublicJuan Dolio, San Pedro de MacorisSemi-Private/Resort4.425770308114
Green fee: $86-$105+
What they're saying: "The course has nice layout. The greens need some work. The fairways are pretty good. I played several courses in the area. ... " - Seanzhu88
-
Cinnamon Hill, JamaicaMontego Bay, Saint JamesResort4.492923485276
Green fee: $80-$153+
What they're saying: "Once in a lifetime. This course was a great experience that you can not get anywhere else. I don't think I'll (ever) play a course with this type of layout with elevation changes and every hole was unique. 10/10 recommend." - rgillool
Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in the Caribbean
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We love island golf that showcases the local beauty and culture of each place. Although this list highlights many of the best courses of the Caribbean, here are a few more top choices.Casa de Campo, La RomanaResort2.43759Punta Cana, La AltagraciaPrivate/Resort2.80952380957Casa de Campo, La RomanaResort3.69047619057Southampton, BermudaResort4.244607843193
-
White Witch Golf Course at Rose Hall, JamaicaRose Hall, Saint JamesResort3.81376140243
Green fee: $80-$153+
What they're saying: "Wow. Course is so awesome. From the ocean views, the sky tees, the unbelievable awesome yet challenging layout, this place is the real deal. Honestly think this course has 2-3X a better layout than Cinnamon Hill. Caddies at cinnamon hill will tell you not to play White Witch, but don't listen! The place is amazing besides some greens that have disease, but as others mentioned, it doesn't ruin the experience. Don't recommend this for beginners or high handicappers, this course will test you. But there is a lot of risk reward off the tee making this very fun, but with multiple eagle chances to be had by skilled players. They also have a really good replay rate if you play both courses." - hotshot2269
-
Port Royal Golf Club, Bermuda
Green fee: $80-$178
What they're saying: "Great staff from the time I arrived until it was time to go. Great course with spectacular views." - GaryMoore14
-
Punta Borinquen Golf Club, Puerto RicoBase Ramey, AguadillaPublic4.05602240931
Green fee: $66-$72
What they're saying: "Love This Course. Great Layout on top of a cliff overlooking world class beaches. It is just a super fun course to play." - cupfan
-
Royal St. Kitts Golf Club, Saint KittsBasseterre, Saint George BasseterreResort3.87165775437
Green fee: $80-$175
What they're saying: "Well groomed and kept greens. Will play this course every time we visit. Staff is is very friendly and helpful also." - billbruns
-
Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay, Dominican RepublicPunta Cana, La Altagracia ProvinceResort/Private4.0852523565241
Green fee: $300
What they're saying: "Nice Suprise. Got a great deal on GolfNow for $152. Given the other prices for golf in Punta Cana, which in my opinion is out of control, for a rate of $150, this was a great course. New golf carts were a nice touch. Free booze and food while playing was also a nice touch. Staff was amazing. Course is in great shape and the layout is topnotch." - Mac241
-
Belmont Hills Golf & Country Club, BermudaWarwick, BermudaSemi-Private/Resort4.036885245966
Green fee: $66-$100
-
Cedar Valley Golf Club, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands
Green fee: $65+
What they're saying: "Great round of golf at Cedar Valley Golf Club this morning with Bro. Course in decent (shape). Fairways and rough all good. Greens (were) not bad for this type of course. Bunkers probably (the) worst feature despite abundance of sand around the Caribbean. Back 9 excellent as was our golf!! Clubhouse rustic but welcoming. USD 20 taxi ride from port or USD 25 if you forget to negotiate." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Sandy Lane Golf Club - The Country Club Course, BarbadosSt. James, St. JamesResort4.16666666673
Green fee: $165-$300
What they're saying: "An island country club. The best part about playing Sandy Lane CC are the off-the-course facilities. The clubhouse and pro shop are wonderful. The course itself was in good condition and was a perfectly good round of golf. But for architecture buffs, the routing was a bit basic. There are only a couple of memorable holes. The good news is the 18th hole is one of them, a stout par 3 over a pond just below the clubhouse. It's a great way to finish." - Jason Scott Deegan, GolfPass Managing Editor
-
Five Forts Golf Club, BermudaSt. George, St. George's ParishSemi-Private3.994927700847
Green fee: $80-$200+
What they're saying: "Play it for the views. Amazing location, breathtaking views. The only course I’ve ever played where I was able to drive a golf cart into an abandoned stone fort between holes. Condition is ok and pretty expensive but finished 18 in 1.5 hours and got a handful of amazing photos. The GolfNow hot deal was about 60% savings when I booked it the morning of the round. Then I paid for rental clubs at the pro shop." - pfedigan
-
Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course, Puerto RicoRio Grande, Rio GrandeResort3.796600458477
Green fee: $95-$145+
What they're saying: "Course was well laid out and nicely maintained, VERY wet mostly due to rain but from what the maintenance crew said it is typically wet due to the proximity to the rainforest." - miannuccillo84