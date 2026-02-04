Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean - Golfers' Choice 2026

The Caribbean islands are full of wonderful golf experiences if you follow the advice of GolfPass reviewers.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Apes Hill - back nine
The back nine at Apes Hill climbs high into the jungle 1,000 feet above sea level for some dramatic moments.

Swaying palm trees. Beautiful sea views. Welcome to golf in the Caribbean, where warm temperatures can shake any winter blues.

Don't know where to play golf in the Caribbean? Simply let your fellow golfers show you where. Their GolfPass reviews helped to determine the best Caribbean golf courses in Golfers' Choice 2026.

For the first time, Golfers' Choice has published a list of the Caribbean's best golf courses. Choosing between a golf trip to Barbados or Puerto Rico? These rankings might help.

How Golfers Ranked the Best Golf Courses in the Caribbean

The Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean – Golfers’ Choice 2026 reflects how golfers experienced the region’s public-access courses in 2025, island by island. From Apes Hill Club in Barbados topping the list to Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort in Puerto Rico at No. 25, the rankings span destinations such as Casa de Campo and Punta Cana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic, Royal Turks & Caicos, Aurora Anguilla Resort, and Royal St. Kitts Golf Club. Jamaica is represented by Cinnamon Hill and White Witch, while Puerto Rico appears with Bahia Beach and Punta Borinquen. Built entirely from GolfPass reviews, the list emphasizes where golfers actually played, how those courses performed recently, and which Caribbean venues earned repeat recommendations from visiting golfers.

  • Courses across Barbados, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic
  • Island resorts and public-access courses golfers reviewed in 2025
  • Rankings shaped by recent traveler and destination play

Want to get involved with determining the best golf courses in the Caribbean or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Caribbean golf courses reviewed in 2025: 35
Reviews of Caribbean golf courses in 2025: 313

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed all 313 reviews of Caribbean golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort
Caribbean Golf Packages
There are over 20 countries and over 700 islands that make up the Caribbean, and great golf courses that are part of lavish, beachfront luxury resorts can be found all over in countries both large and small. Many of these islands have direct flights from the eastern seaboard's largest airports, making seaside golf and sunshine just a 2 or 3-hour flight away.

Best golf courses in the Caribbean

  1. Apes Hill Club, Barbados

    Apes Hill Club: #3
    Apes Hill Club
    Apes Hill, St. James
    Private
    4.8888888889
    4
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "A 2022 renovation that was Ron Kirby's last project before he passed away has greatly elevated Apes Hill, which allows access to stay and plays for guests of its villas and homes on property 1,000 feet above sea level. Cutting back the jungle revealed incredible views on the back nine and exposed buried rock formations. The front nine explores flatter terrain before the wild back nine explores the jungle. The run of holes 12-14 feel like you're teeing it up in an Amazon rain forest. There's a spot where golfers can see both the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean." - Jason Scott Deegan, GolfPass Managing Editor

    Casa de Campo Teeth of the Dog
    Caribbean Golf Resorts
    September 10, 2023
    Casa de Campo - Dye Fore Marina golf course - hole 5
    Jason Deegan's 12 favorite Caribbean golf resorts
    Ready for a break from the snow? From Puerto Rico to Dominican Republic, these are my 12 favorite Caribbean golf resorts.
    Cinnamon Hill Golf Course - hole 5
    Palm trees, beaches and golf: Introducing the new GolfPass Caribbean Golf Resort guide
    Which of the 58 golf resorts in the Caribbean do you dream of visiting for your next tropical winter golf getaway?
    Sandy Lane Golf Course, Barbados -No. 7
    Caribbean golf where the pros play
    A number of top courses in the Caribbean have hosted pro events. Here's where to find tour-worthy golf and a good dose of sunshine.

  2. Casa De Campo - Teeth of the Dog, Dominican Republic

    Casa de Campo - Teeth of the Dog
    View Tee Times
    Casa de Campo - Teeth of the Dog
    Casa de Campo, La Romana
    Resort
    4.6764705882
    16
    Write Review

    Green fee: $400-$550
    What they're saying: "So good. Hard to explain how special this place is. It's obviously in the DR and on the water but never thought even that would make me love a Pete Dye course like this. Views are as good as it gets and just all around great." - ScottyGilmore

    Editor's Note: The golf course was closed in 2025 for a major renovation, but a review from December 2024 counts in our window of eligibility.

  3. Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

    Provo Golf Club - hole 17 aerial view
    View Tee Times
    Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club
    Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands
    Private/Resort
    4.8888888889
    7
    Write Review

    Green fee: $150-$250
    What they're saying: "Must visit. While this is the only course in Provo, it is worth a visit for any golfer. True Caribbean scenery and well kept. (The) course is challenging and fun." - GolfPass reviewer

  4. La Estancia Golf Course, Dominican Republic

    La Estancia GC: #5
    View Tee Times
    La Estancia Golf Course
    La Romana, La Romana
    Resort
    4.9117647059
    11
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79-$175
    What they're saying: "We came out and played here a year ago for the first time and loved the layout, but the conditions were less than acceptable. With the course being under new management and new equipment being delivered daily, this place has made 180° turn to the good. Greens rolled pure, tees and fairways were as PB Dye had intended and there’s even an effort to have raked sand filled bunkers ready for play daily (this is not the case at all courses on the island). This is by far the best deal for your dollar in the entire island right now! It’s a mere 10 minute ride from Casa de Campo and probably cost $30 round trip in a taxi. This is a must play if you’re in the LaRomana area. And for big hitters, it’s 7300+ yards." - Jerome5235724

  5. Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, Anguilla

    Aurora International GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club - International Course
    Anguilla
    Resort
    4.75
    3
    Write Review

    Green fee: $185-$395
    What they're saying: "This was just an excellent overall golf experience! The course was in immaculate condition! The greens rolled true at about a 10. The staff made you feel like a VIP when you were there. Everyone went out of their way to give you your best experience from the pro shop to even the ladies in the restaurant for breakfast. The course design was very good with nice ocean backdrops. A variety of both true sand traps and waste bunkers challenge your shot decisions. They also have a par 3 course on site that is a fun family event or something fun to do after a round." - GolfPass reviewer

  6. Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club, Jamaica

    Sandals Upton Estate GCC
    Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club
    Ocho Rios, Saint Ann
    Resort
    4.75
    7
    Write Review

    Green fee: Complementary by staying at a nearby Sandals resort. Read more here.
    What they're saying: "We played 5 days of golf and loved every minute. Everett was the best caddie we have ever had. It was like having 5 days of private lessons. We have been home 2 months and every time we play we talk about and use the tips Everett showed us. We are already planning when to go back! Great course with amazing staff!!" - GolfPass reviewer

  7. Playa Dorada Golf Course, Dominican Republic

    Playa Dorada GC: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Playa Dorada Golf Course
    Puerto Plata, Puerto Plata
    Public
    3.8333333333
    4
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$125

  8. The Ocean Club, Paradise Island, Bahamas

    The Ocean Club: #12
    View Tee Times
    The Ocean Club
    Paradise Island, Paradise Island
    Resort/Private
    5.0
    8
    Write Review

    Green fee: $269-$349
    What they're saying: "Fantastic track. We both thoroughly enjoyed the course. Beautifully laid out. Nice driving range. Wasn't sure what tees to use. On completion there wasn't any one around to take our clubs on both days. Pro shop very expensive. Clubhouse very fairly priced with great staff." - GolfPass reviewer

  9. Punta Cana Resort & Club - La Cana, Dominican Republic

    Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club
    View Tee Times
    Puntacana Resort & Club - La Cana Club - Hacienda Course
    Punta Cana, La Altagracia
    Resort
    4.7126720392
    272
    Write Review

    Green fee: $113-$255
    What they're saying: "Absolutely amazing! Highly recommended. Everything was exceptional." - butlermj1978

  10. Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club, Puerto Rico

    Bahia Beach Resort & GC
    View Tee Times
    Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club
    Rio Grande, Rio Grande
    Resort
    4.850931677
    113
    Write Review

    Green fee: $199-$299
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and pace of play could not have been any better. Played behind a family but they kept the pace moving. Enjoyed the round and would go back tomorrow if I was staying in PR." - mpmurphy718

  11. Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf, Aruba

    Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf
    View Tee Times
    Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf
    Aruba
    Resort & Real Estate Development
    4.3474842767
    171
    Write Review

    Green fee: $139-$267
    What they're saying: "First time playing back nine since renovations. Well done!! Last time I played a full 18, the course was brown and greens were rough. Iberostar did a wonderful job restoring course and is a joy to play. Staff was helpful and friendly. Wind always makes this a challenging course. Wide fairways and no real rough, mostly natural sand scrub. Somewhat expensive to play but overall very enjoyable time." - GolfPass reviewer

  12. Cap Cana - Punta Espada, Dominican Republic

    Cap Cana - Punta Espada
    View Tee Times
    Cap Cana - Punta Espada
    Punta Cana , La Altagracia
    Resort
    4.7087835134
    63
    Write Review

    Green fee: $295-$495
    What they're saying: "Great day on the course with the Master caddie Frederick. Knew the course from all angles & distances from anywhere. Very personable & upbeat through the entire day! Course was in great shape and the weather was perfect. Not cheap but well worth the premium price for this gem!" - Viper135

  13. PGA Ocean's 4 Golf, Dominican Republic

    Ocean's 4 Golf
    View Tee Times
    PGA Ocean's 4 Golf
    La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís
    Resort
    4.0558823529
    44
    Write Review

    Green fee: $228+
    What they're saying: "Absolutely a fantastic day. Loved everything about this course. Very well taken care of." - Gary898

  14. Guavaberry Resort & Country Club, Dominican Republic

    Guavaberry GCC: #15
    View Tee Times
    Guavaberry Golf & Country Club
    Juan Dolio, San Pedro de Macoris
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.4257703081
    14
    Write Review

    Green fee: $86-$105+
    What they're saying: "The course has nice layout. The greens need some work. The fairways are pretty good. I played several courses in the area. ... " - Seanzhu88

  15. Cinnamon Hill, Jamaica

    Cinnamon Hill GC at Rose Hall
    View Tee Times
    Cinnamon Hill Golf Course at Rose Hall
    Montego Bay, Saint James
    Resort
    4.4929234852
    76
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$153+
    What they're saying: "Once in a lifetime. This course was a great experience that you can not get anywhere else. I don't think I'll (ever) play a course with this type of layout with elevation changes and every hole was unique. 10/10 recommend." - rgillool

    Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in the Caribbean

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We love island golf that showcases the local beauty and culture of each place. Although this list highlights many of the best courses of the Caribbean, here are a few more top choices.

    Mid Ocean Club
    Mid Ocean Club
    Tuckers Town, Bermuda
    Private
    2.1428571429
    7
    Write Review
    Casa de Campo - Dye Fore Lakes
    View Tee Times
    Casa de Campo - Dye Fore - Chavon/Lagos
    Casa de Campo, La Romana
    Resort
    2.4375
    9
    Write Review
    Sandals Emerald Bay GC
    Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course
    Great Exuma, Great Exuma
    Public/Resort
    4.375
    8
    Write Review
    Puntacana - Corales Course
    Puntacana Resort & Club - Corales Course
    Punta Cana, La Altagracia
    Private/Resort
    2.8095238095
    7
    Write Review
    Four Seasons Resort
    Four Seasons Resort
    Charlestown, Nevis
    Resort
    3.9166666667
    5
    Write Review
    Tryall Club
    Tryall Club
    Montego Bay, Saint James
    Resort/Private
    4.6666666667
    3
    Write Review
    TPC Dorado Beach - East: #4
    TPC Dorado Beach - East Course
    Dorado, Dorado
    Resort
    4.7414965986
    23
    Write Review
    Casa de Campo - The Links
    View Tee Times
    Casa de Campo - The Links
    Casa de Campo, La Romana
    Resort
    3.6904761905
    7
    Write Review
    Royal Isabela
    Royal Isabela
    Isabela, Isabela
    Private
    3.273015873
    46
    Write Review
    Turtle Hill GC
    View Tee Times
    Turtle Hill Golf Club
    Southampton, Bermuda
    Resort
    4.2446078431
    93
    Write Review
    Sandy Lane GC - Green Monkey
    Sandy Lane Golf Club - The Green Monkey Course
    St. James, St. James
    Resort
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    Palmas del Mar CC - The Flamboyan
    Palmas del Mar Country Club - The Flamboyan Course
    Humacao, Humacao
    Resort
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    Grand Reserve Puerto Rico
    Grand Reserve Golf Club - International Course
    Rio Grande, Rio Grande
    Resort
    4.0
    18
    Write Review

  16. White Witch Golf Course at Rose Hall, Jamaica

    White Witch: #14
    View Tee Times
    White Witch Golf Course at Rose Hall
    Rose Hall, Saint James
    Resort
    3.813761402
    43
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$153+
    What they're saying: "Wow. Course is so awesome. From the ocean views, the sky tees, the unbelievable awesome yet challenging layout, this place is the real deal. Honestly think this course has 2-3X a better layout than Cinnamon Hill. Caddies at cinnamon hill will tell you not to play White Witch, but don't listen! The place is amazing besides some greens that have disease, but as others mentioned, it doesn't ruin the experience. Don't recommend this for beginners or high handicappers, this course will test you. But there is a lot of risk reward off the tee making this very fun, but with multiple eagle chances to be had by skilled players. They also have a really good replay rate if you play both courses." - hotshot2269

  17. Port Royal Golf Club, Bermuda

    Port Royal GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Port Royal Golf Course
    Southampton, Bermuda
    Public
    4.2808315987
    376
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$178
    What they're saying: "Great staff from the time I arrived until it was time to go. Great course with spectacular views." - GaryMoore14

  18. Punta Borinquen Golf Club, Puerto Rico

    Punta Borinquen GCC
    View Tee Times
    Punta Borinquen Golf and Country Club
    Base Ramey, Aguadilla
    Public
    4.056022409
    31
    Write Review

    Green fee: $66-$72
    What they're saying: "Love This Course. Great Layout on top of a cliff overlooking world class beaches. It is just a super fun course to play." - cupfan

  19. Royal St. Kitts Golf Club, Saint Kitts

    Royal St. Kitts GC
    View Tee Times
    Royal St. Kitts Golf Club
    Basseterre, Saint George Basseterre
    Resort
    3.871657754
    37
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$175
    What they're saying: "Well groomed and kept greens. Will play this course every time we visit. Staff is is very friendly and helpful also." - billbruns

  20. Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay, Dominican Republic

    Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
    View Tee Times
    Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay
    Punta Cana, La Altagracia Province
    Resort/Private
    4.0852523565
    241
    Write Review

    Green fee: $300
    What they're saying: "Nice Suprise. Got a great deal on GolfNow for $152. Given the other prices for golf in Punta Cana, which in my opinion is out of control, for a rate of $150, this was a great course. New golf carts were a nice touch. Free booze and food while playing was also a nice touch. Staff was amazing. Course is in great shape and the layout is topnotch." - Mac241

  21. Belmont Hills Golf & Country Club, Bermuda

    Belmont Hills GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Belmont Hills Golf Club
    Warwick, Bermuda
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.0368852459
    66
    Write Review

    Green fee: $66-$100

  22. Cedar Valley Golf Club, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

    Cedar Valley GC: #9
    Cedar Valley Golf Club
    Cedar Valley, St. John's
    Public
    4.0
    1
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65+
    What they're saying: "Great round of golf at Cedar Valley Golf Club this morning with Bro. Course in decent (shape). Fairways and rough all good. Greens (were) not bad for this type of course. Bunkers probably (the) worst feature despite abundance of sand around the Caribbean. Back 9 excellent as was our golf!! Clubhouse rustic but welcoming. USD 20 taxi ride from port or USD 25 if you forget to negotiate." - GolfPass reviewer

  23. Sandy Lane Golf Club - The Country Club Course, Barbados

    Sandy Lane GC - Country Club
    Sandy Lane Golf Club - The Country Club Course
    St. James, St. James
    Resort
    4.1666666667
    3
    Write Review

    Green fee: $165-$300
    What they're saying: "An island country club. The best part about playing Sandy Lane CC are the off-the-course facilities. The clubhouse and pro shop are wonderful. The course itself was in good condition and was a perfectly good round of golf. But for architecture buffs, the routing was a bit basic. There are only a couple of memorable holes. The good news is the 18th hole is one of them, a stout par 3 over a pond just below the clubhouse. It's a great way to finish." - Jason Scott Deegan, GolfPass Managing Editor

  24. Five Forts Golf Club, Bermuda

    Five Forts GC: #17, #18
    View Tee Times
    Five Forts Golf Club
    St. George, St. George's Parish
    Semi-Private
    3.9949277008
    47
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$200+
    What they're saying: "Play it for the views. Amazing location, breathtaking views. The only course I’ve ever played where I was able to drive a golf cart into an abandoned stone fort between holes. Condition is ok and pretty expensive but finished 18 in 1.5 hours and got a handful of amazing photos. The GolfNow hot deal was about 60% savings when I booked it the morning of the round. Then I paid for rental clubs at the pro shop." - pfedigan

  25. Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course, Puerto Rico

    The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course's 7th hole
    View Tee Times
    The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course
    Rio Grande, Rio Grande
    Resort
    3.7966004584
    77
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$145+
    What they're saying: "Course was well laid out and nicely maintained, VERY wet mostly due to rain but from what the maintenance crew said it is typically wet due to the proximity to the rainforest." - miannuccillo84

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Mount Juliet.jpg
5 Min Read
25 hidden golf course gems in Great Britain and Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bahia Beach Resort GC - no. 16
1 Min Read
Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Turnberry Resort - Ailsa golf course - 15th
3 Min Read
20 hidden golf course gems in Scotland - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Taboo Golf Club - hole 7
4 Min Read
25 hidden golf gems in Canada - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Tenby GC
2 Min Read
10 hidden golf course gems in Wales - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Luttrellstown Castle GCC: #18
3 Min Read
20 hidden golf course gems in Ireland and Northern Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

gc-florida-ccf-roost.JPG
7 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bahia Beach Resort GC - no. 16
1 Min Read
Best 3 Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico - Golfers' Choice 2026
gc-nc-tot-hill-farm.JPG
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 15
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Long Reef GC
3 Min Read
Best 10 Hidden Gem Public Golf Courses in Australia - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Poipu Bay GC: #16
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

Limestone Springs GC
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco: #9
5 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
La Cantera Golf Resort & Spa - Resort Course - views
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
gc-sc-caledonia-hero.jpg
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Read More
Now Reading
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me