Swaying palm trees. Beautiful sea views. Welcome to golf in the Caribbean, where warm temperatures can shake any winter blues.

Don't know where to play golf in the Caribbean? Simply let your fellow golfers show you where. Their GolfPass reviews helped to determine the best Caribbean golf courses in Golfers' Choice 2026.

For the first time, Golfers' Choice has published a list of the Caribbean's best golf courses. Choosing between a golf trip to Barbados or Puerto Rico? These rankings might help.

How Golfers Ranked the Best Golf Courses in the Caribbean The Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean – Golfers’ Choice 2026 reflects how golfers experienced the region’s public-access courses in 2025, island by island. From Apes Hill Club in Barbados topping the list to Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort in Puerto Rico at No. 25, the rankings span destinations such as Casa de Campo and Punta Cana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic, Royal Turks & Caicos, Aurora Anguilla Resort, and Royal St. Kitts Golf Club. Jamaica is represented by Cinnamon Hill and White Witch, while Puerto Rico appears with Bahia Beach and Punta Borinquen. Built entirely from GolfPass reviews, the list emphasizes where golfers actually played, how those courses performed recently, and which Caribbean venues earned repeat recommendations from visiting golfers. Courses across Barbados, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic

Island resorts and public-access courses golfers reviewed in 2025

Rankings shaped by recent traveler and destination play

Want to get involved with determining the best golf courses in the Caribbean or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Caribbean golf courses reviewed in 2025: 35

Reviews of Caribbean golf courses in 2025: 313

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed all 313 reviews of Caribbean golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Caribbean Golf Packages There are over 20 countries and over 700 islands that make up the Caribbean, and great golf courses that are part of lavish, beachfront luxury resorts can be found all over in countries both large and small. Many of these islands have direct flights from the eastern seaboard's largest airports, making seaside golf and sunshine just a 2 or 3-hour flight away.