Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2026

Hawaii is a dream destination for every golfer, especially those who live in winter climates.
To help golfers plan that ideal island golf getaway, GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least three reviews and some public access to qualify. The best public golf courses in Hawaii are spread throughout four main islands.
The Plantation Course at Kapalua, home to The Sentry, had a rough year, closing for a time due to water issues. Thankfully, it is back in great shape despite the cancellation of January's PGA Tour event. Many other top Hawaiian courses have hosted professional tournaments - Turtle Bay Resort's Arnold Palmer Course and Ko Olina on Oahu used to regularly host the LPGA Tour. Hualalai on Hawaii Island (the 'Big Island') is the longest-running PGA Tour Champions host, going on more than 30 years. Poipu Bay on Kauai held the PGA Grand Slam of Golf for more than a decade during Tiger's heyday.
Which Hawaiian Island is home to the best golf courses? That's an endless debate.
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,700 reviews of Hawaiian golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least three reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Hawaii
Poipu Bay Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $140-$295
What they're saying: "Bucket List. I am not an outwardly emotional or expressive person normally… however… I was MOVED spiritually & emotionally playing this course. This should be one (for) every golfers' bucket list. The only reason I gave a 4 on the condition of the course was because the greens were still slightly recovering from the aeration. Other than that it was beyond perfect." - Barol71Past Golfers' Choice lists of the Best Public Golf Courses in HawaiiBetween Maui, Oahu, Kauai and the Big Island, Hawaii wows visiting golfers with its beautiful courses set in paradise.The best public golf courses in Hawaii are spread throughout the islands.Seek out Hawaii's best public golf courses based on our community of reviewers.Want to play golf in paradise? Seek out Hawaii's best public golf courses based on our community of reviewers.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
Pearl at Kalauao
Green fee: $95-$175
What they're saying: "New greens/new Buildings/Super friendly staff!! This course is challenging and easy to get to if staying in Honolulu. Avoid the heat and tee off early. Beautiful view of the Arizona Memorial. Don’t let this one go by if visiting from the mainland!!" - AndrewTafelski
Mauna Lani Resort - South CourseKohala Coast, HawaiiResort4.8034328101137
Green fee: $225-$325
What they're saying: "One of the best courses I have played anywhere. It was a slightly windy day making avoidance of the numerous sand traps tricky. Greens and fairways in great condition." - Packman53
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Green fee: $200-$249
What they're saying: "Might be a top 3 Hawaii course for me. Front 9 is inland but fun and interesting with green canyons in the background. Back 9 has some amazing ocean holes, including the happy Gilmore hole. Staff is friendly and so are the players - some random guy bought me a logo ball in the pro shop and I was even gifted a free course towel by the staff. Definitely will be playing this course again whenever I return. The greens were fast and tricky and it's challenging, especially with the winds. Go up a club or two on the back (nine)!" - Rolaidz
Ko Olina Golf Club
Green fee: $210-$275
What they're saying: "The overall golfing experience was exceptional. The fairways and greens were immaculate. The pace of play was good. The staff and golf pro were very friendly and helpful. We can not wait to return and play Ko Olina GC next year." - Timothy5742138
Kona Country Club
Green fee: $140-$191
What they're saying: "Played here on our Christmas family vacation. My son and I had a great round of golf. The course it self was in fantastic shape, we brought our own clubs and used one of their carts, which all of them looked brand spanking new. We got around in a little over 3 hours and 45 minutes, which seemed really fast. We never had to wait for any groups in front of us. After the round we had lunch in the adjoining Restaurant. The food and service was fantastic. All in all, we’d definitely play more rounds of golf there if we had the time." - Mizuno1965
Princeville Makai Golf Club - Makai CoursePrinceville, HawaiiResort4.4369747899113
Green fee: $295-$375
What they're saying: "Course is in pristine condition. Layout is interesting - last 2 holes are the toughest. Everyone from the starter to the bag man to the pro shop employees were the best I ever encountered. Played here 4 times and would play again." - GolfPass Reviewer
360 Ewa Beach Country Club
Green fee: $109-$195
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed our round here. The course conditions were fantastic. Greens were smooth and fast. Staff were very friendly. Would definitely come back." - JooHa6433002
Volcano Golf and Country ClubVolcano Nat'l Pk, HawaiiSemi-Private4.319607843164
Green fee: $44-$82
What they're saying: "We have played this course several times and have enjoyed every round. It has the best grass on the fairways and greens on this side of the Island. Great price for the money and sometimes you can actually see the smoke from the volcano." - Petalpushers
Royal Ka'anapali
Green fee: $171-$309
What they're saying: "Beautiful... Getting out of the rough took some adjustment. Greens are protected by sand traps. I will try the Kai course next time we are in Maui." - Ilikegolf21
Kiahuna Golf Club
Green fee: $155
What they're saying: "First time playing the Kiahuna GC. What a gem! Course layout is fun. Challenging and holds your attention. Beautiful views of the ocean or mountains on virtually every hole. Staff were friendly and helpful. Will definitely be playing this course again." - Arrowfelix
Village Course at WaikoloaWaikoloa, HawaiiSemi-Private4.4133330957836
Green fee: $95-$135
What they're saying: "I played for the first time today and had an excellent experience. The staff were helpful and kind. They went out of their way to make my golf experience enjoyable. First time I played in such windy conditions but still the course was very playable. The ball was always sitting up well on the fairways and the greens rolled true. It was a great day and look forward to playing there again!" - Bsykes61
Pukalani Country Club
Green fee: $84-$109
What they're saying: "Course was in very nice condition and the staff was super friendly. I played this course three times and enjoyed every round." - Tomcat324
Puakea Golf Course
Green fee: $75-$170
What they're saying: "What an great golf course! The scenery under the backdrop of the mountains was fantastic. Course was in great shape: fairways and greens were excellent! Definitely a must play on Kauai!" - AnastasiaCrawford
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Hawaii
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We'll add a few more top public courses in Hawaii from our point of view, although this list is pretty extensive.
Turtle Bay Resort Arnold Palmer CourseKahuku, HawaiiPublic/Resort4.4217864924163
Green fee: $285-$342
What they're saying: "Course was in excellent condition. Fairways were perfectly manicured. Greens rolled true and were not full of pitch marks. GPS carts. And beautiful scenery. Played the twilight after 12 pm. Got my round done in 3.5 hrs." - Patricklarson71
The Dunes At Maui Lani Golf CourseKahului, HawaiiPublic4.3067711377875
Green fee: $49-$129
What they're saying: "The course was in fantastic shape. The greens were absolutely perfect condition. Very well taken care of. The front 9 is more open and the back 9 is more blind shots. The course overall is a great mix. Challenging for better golfers and not extreme for newer golfers. The views were great." - LAncesears
Waikele Country Club
Green fee: $85-$195
What they're saying: "Course was in good shape overall. Great pace of play. Nice layout. The Staff was very helpful and courteous. Good value." - Gclarke1960
Hawaii Prince Golf ClubEwa Beach, HawaiiResort4.2800033088652
Green fee: $79-$179
What they're saying: "Love this golf course, it was well maintained and beautiful layout. Can't find anything to complain about. Will be back." - Diablovo
Ka'anapali Kai
Green fee: $158-$181
What they're saying: "The course was in great shape with nice greens. The views are spectacular from a lot of the holes. Great value for the area." - Edward7169256
Makani Golf Club
Green fee: $70-$153
What they're saying: "Great golf holes. Plenty of challenge. Loved all the variety of vegetation and scenery. Great views of both mountains. Would definitely return." - Jeffcallison
Maui Nui Golf Club
Green fee: $91-$109
What they're saying: "First things first, the staff was amazing. Course was in solid shape, they are clearly working on parts of the course ( irrigation, construction, general usage repair, etc). None of that affected the great round I experienced. Black volcanic sand was amazing, completely different than mainland sands. Course was a great value. Is it the (Kapalua) Plantation Course or Walia Gold, no. But dollar for dollar the value was there. Next time in Hawaii I will play this course again" - G0lfGuy
Mauna Lani Resort - North CourseKohala Coast, HawaiiResort4.005159958749
Green fee: $225-$325
What they're saying: "Beautiful Course! I am not a huge fan of target golf, but the course was so pretty and in such nice condition, that it's hard to complain. Personally, I just find it much more difficult the 1st time you play it. However, if you were going play it a couple of times it would be a blast!!!" - KEVIN7757378
Royal Hawaiian Golf Club
Green fee: $60-$180
What they're saying: "Most amazing views I’ve ever seen on a course. Super tough target golf. Bring extra balls if you’re left or right of center your ball is gone." - Robbarley
Kapolei Golf Club
Green fee: $155-$210
What they're saying: "Green condition perfect and fast. Must have been a 11 or there about. Course layout good and something for everyone if you pick the right tee box to play from. Staff was friendly - from bag drop to pro shop to the snack bar. I think (it's a) top golf destination in Oahu." - Mkcheng
Makalei Golf Club
Green fee: $65-$109
What they're saying: "Love the cool setting of this course. Up high in the trees, lush setting. Friendly staff. Beautiful birds including peacocks everywhere. We will be back." - Ibnscruz