Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2026

Hawaii's best golf islands - Maui, Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island - win over golfers with beautiful courses in a tropical setting.
Poipu Bay GC: #16
View of the 16th hole at Poipu Bay Golf Course

Hawaii is a dream destination for every golfer, especially those who live in winter climates.

To help golfers plan that ideal island golf getaway, GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least three reviews and some public access to qualify. The best public golf courses in Hawaii are spread throughout four main islands.

The Plantation Course at Kapalua, home to The Sentry, had a rough year, closing for a time due to water issues. Thankfully, it is back in great shape despite the cancellation of January's PGA Tour event. Many other top Hawaiian courses have hosted professional tournaments - Turtle Bay Resort's Arnold Palmer Course and Ko Olina on Oahu used to regularly host the LPGA Tour. Hualalai on Hawaii Island (the 'Big Island') is the longest-running PGA Tour Champions host, going on more than 30 years. Poipu Bay on Kauai held the PGA Grand Slam of Golf for more than a decade during Tiger's heyday.

Which Hawaiian Island is home to the best golf courses? That's an endless debate.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Hawaii or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Hawaii golf courses reviewed in 2025: 34
Reviews of Hawaii golf courses in 2025: 1,690

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,700 reviews of Hawaiian golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least three reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Hawaii

  Poipu Bay Resort Golf Course

    Poipu Bay GC
    View Tee Times
    Poipu Bay Golf Course
    Koloa, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.6701454775
    195
    Write Review

    Green fee: $140-$295
    What they're saying: "Bucket List. I am not an outwardly emotional or expressive person normally… however… I was MOVED spiritually & emotionally playing this course. This should be one (for) every golfers' bucket list. The only reason I gave a 4 on the condition of the course was because the greens were still slightly recovering from the aeration. Other than that it was beyond perfect." - Barol71

  Pearl at Kalauao

    Pearl CC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Pearl at Kalauao
    Aiea, Hawaii
    Public
    4.4989504128
    111
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$175
    What they're saying: "New greens/new Buildings/Super friendly staff!! This course is challenging and easy to get to if staying in Honolulu. Avoid the heat and tee off early. Beautiful view of the Arizona Memorial. Don’t let this one go by if visiting from the mainland!!" - AndrewTafelski

  Mauna Lani Resort - South Course

    Mauna Lani Resort - South
    View Tee Times
    Mauna Lani Resort - South Course
    Kohala Coast, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.8034328101
    137
    Write Review

    Green fee: $225-$325
    What they're saying: "One of the best courses I have played anywhere. It was a slightly windy day making avoidance of the numerous sand traps tricky. Greens and fairways in great condition." - Packman53

  The Ocean Course at Hokuala

    The Ocean Course at Hokuala
    View Tee Times
    The Ocean Course at Hokuala
    Lihue, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.0984274898
    126
    Write Review

    Green fee: $200-$249
    What they're saying: "Might be a top 3 Hawaii course for me. Front 9 is inland but fun and interesting with green canyons in the background. Back 9 has some amazing ocean holes, including the happy Gilmore hole. Staff is friendly and so are the players - some random guy bought me a logo ball in the pro shop and I was even gifted a free course towel by the staff. Definitely will be playing this course again whenever I return. The greens were fast and tricky and it's challenging, especially with the winds. Go up a club or two on the back (nine)!" - Rolaidz

  Ko Olina Golf Club

    Ko Olina GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Ko Olina Golf Club
    Kapolei, Hawaii
    Public/Resort
    4.3679417122
    155
    Write Review

    Green fee: $210-$275
    What they're saying: "The overall golfing experience was exceptional. The fairways and greens were immaculate. The pace of play was good. The staff and golf pro were very friendly and helpful. We can not wait to return and play Ko Olina GC next year." - Timothy5742138

  Kona Country Club

    Kona CC
    View Tee Times
    Kona Country Club
    Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.5159709693
    984
    Write Review

    Green fee: $140-$191
    What they're saying: "Played here on our Christmas family vacation. My son and I had a great round of golf. The course it self was in fantastic shape, we brought our own clubs and used one of their carts, which all of them looked brand spanking new. We got around in a little over 3 hours and 45 minutes, which seemed really fast. We never had to wait for any groups in front of us. After the round we had lunch in the adjoining Restaurant. The food and service was fantastic. All in all, we’d definitely play more rounds of golf there if we had the time." - Mizuno1965

  Princeville Makai Golf Club - Makai Course

    Makai Course: #2
    View Tee Times
    Princeville Makai Golf Club - Makai Course
    Princeville, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.4369747899
    113
    Write Review

    Green fee: $295-$375
    What they're saying: "Course is in pristine condition. Layout is interesting - last 2 holes are the toughest. Everyone from the starter to the bag man to the pro shop employees were the best I ever encountered. Played here 4 times and would play again." - GolfPass Reviewer

  360 Ewa Beach Country Club

    360 Ewa Beach CC: #17
    View Tee Times
    360 Ewa Beach Country Club
    Ewa Beach, Hawaii
    Public
    4.4315594011
    428
    Write Review

    Green fee: $109-$195
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed our round here. The course conditions were fantastic. Greens were smooth and fast. Staff were very friendly. Would definitely come back." - JooHa6433002

  Volcano Golf and Country Club

    Volcano GCC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Volcano Golf & Country Club
    Volcano Nat'l Pk, Hawaii
    Semi-Private
    4.3196078431
    64
    Write Review

    Green fee: $44-$82
    What they're saying: "We have played this course several times and have enjoyed every round. It has the best grass on the fairways and greens on this side of the Island. Great price for the money and sometimes you can actually see the smoke from the volcano." - Petalpushers

  Royal Ka'anapali

    Royal Ka'anapali: #16
    View Tee Times
    Royal Ka'anapali
    Lahaina, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.3309098579
    400
    Write Review

    Green fee: $171-$309
    What they're saying: "Beautiful... Getting out of the rough took some adjustment. Greens are protected by sand traps. I will try the Kai course next time we are in Maui." - Ilikegolf21

  Kiahuna Golf Club

    Kiahuna GC
    View Tee Times
    Kiahuna Golf Club
    Koloa, Hawaii
    Resort/Semi-Private
    4.3345962837
    232
    Write Review

    Green fee: $155
    What they're saying: "First time playing the Kiahuna GC. What a gem! Course layout is fun. Challenging and holds your attention. Beautiful views of the ocean or mountains on virtually every hole. Staff were friendly and helpful. Will definitely be playing this course again." - Arrowfelix

  Village Course at Waikoloa

    Waikoloa Village GC #3
    View Tee Times
    Waikoloa Village Golf Club
    Waikoloa, Hawaii
    Semi-Private
    4.4133330957
    836
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$135
    What they're saying: "I played for the first time today and had an excellent experience. The staff were helpful and kind. They went out of their way to make my golf experience enjoyable. First time I played in such windy conditions but still the course was very playable. The ball was always sitting up well on the fairways and the greens rolled true. It was a great day and look forward to playing there again!" - Bsykes61

  Pukalani Country Club

    Pukalani CC
    View Tee Times
    Pukalani Country Club
    Pukalani, Hawaii
    Semi-Private
    4.3632912265
    781
    Write Review

    Green fee: $84-$109
    What they're saying: "Course was in very nice condition and the staff was super friendly. I played this course three times and enjoyed every round." - Tomcat324

  Puakea Golf Course

    Puakea GC
    View Tee Times
    Puakea Golf Course
    Lihue, Hawaii
    Public
    4.2264949323
    440
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$170
    What they're saying: "What an great golf course! The scenery under the backdrop of the mountains was fantastic. Course was in great shape: fairways and greens were excellent! Definitely a must play on Kauai!" - AnastasiaCrawford

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Hawaii

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We'll add a few more top public courses in Hawaii from our point of view, although this list is pretty extensive.

    Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course #18
    Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course
    Lahaina, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.6769527483
    65
    Write Review
    Manele GC
    Manele Golf Course
    Lanai City, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.9375
    16
    Write Review
    Wailea Gold Course: #10
    Wailea Golf Club - Gold Course
    Wailea, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.4743589744
    78
    Write Review
    Mauna Kea GC: #3
    Mauna Kea Golf Course
    Kamuela, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.8783251232
    581
    Write Review
    Wailea - Emerald #16 & #10
    Wailea Golf Club - Emerald Course
    Wailea, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.9102564103
    92
    Write Review
    Wailua GC: #2
    Wailua Municipal Golf Course
    Kapaa, Hawaii
    Municipal
    4.2857142857
    14
    Write Review
    Hapuna GC - No. 15
    Hapuna Golf Course
    Kamuela, Hawaii
    Resort
    3.4628560243
    603
    Write Review

  Turtle Bay Resort Arnold Palmer Course

    Palmer @ Turtle Bay: Sea view
    View Tee Times
    Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
    Kahuku, Hawaii
    Public/Resort
    4.4217864924
    163
    Write Review

    Green fee: $285-$342
    What they're saying: "Course was in excellent condition. Fairways were perfectly manicured. Greens rolled true and were not full of pitch marks. GPS carts. And beautiful scenery. Played the twilight after 12 pm. Got my round done in 3.5 hrs." - Patricklarson71

  The Dunes At Maui Lani Golf Course

    Sand traps at Dunes At Maui Lani
    View Tee Times
    The Dunes At Maui Lani Golf Course
    Kahului, Hawaii
    Public
    4.3067711377
    875
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49-$129
    What they're saying: "The course was in fantastic shape. The greens were absolutely perfect condition. Very well taken care of. The front 9 is more open and the back 9 is more blind shots. The course overall is a great mix. Challenging for better golfers and not extreme for newer golfers. The views were great." - LAncesears

  Waikele Country Club

    Waikele CC
    View Tee Times
    Waikele Country Club
    Waipahu, Hawaii
    Public
    4.2656053247
    237
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$195
    What they're saying: "Course was in good shape overall. Great pace of play. Nice layout. The Staff was very helpful and courteous. Good value." - Gclarke1960

  Hawaii Prince Golf Club

    Hawaii Prince GC
    View Tee Times
    Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
    Ewa Beach, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.2800033088
    652
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79-$179
    What they're saying: "Love this golf course, it was well maintained and beautiful layout. Can't find anything to complain about. Will be back." - Diablovo

  Ka'anapali Kai

    Ka'anapali Kai: #8
    View Tee Times
    Ka'anapali Kai
    Lahaina, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.106963104
    439
    Write Review

    Green fee: $158-$181
    What they're saying: "The course was in great shape with nice greens. The views are spectacular from a lot of the holes. Great value for the area." - Edward7169256

  Makani Golf Club

    Makani GC - hole 17 - island green
    View Tee Times
    Makani Golf Club
    Kailua Kona, Hawaii
    Public
    4.186994876
    824
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$153
    What they're saying: "Great golf holes. Plenty of challenge. Loved all the variety of vegetation and scenery. Great views of both mountains. Would definitely return." - Jeffcallison

  Maui Nui Golf Club

    Maui Nui GC
    View Tee Times
    Maui Nui Golf Club
    Kihei, Hawaii
    Resort
    3.9107850624
    1716
    Write Review

    Green fee: $91-$109
    What they're saying: "First things first, the staff was amazing. Course was in solid shape, they are clearly working on parts of the course ( irrigation, construction, general usage repair, etc). None of that affected the great round I experienced. Black volcanic sand was amazing, completely different than mainland sands. Course was a great value. Is it the (Kapalua) Plantation Course or Walia Gold, no. But dollar for dollar the value was there. Next time in Hawaii I will play this course again" - G0lfGuy

  Mauna Lani Resort - North Course

    Mauna Lani North: #18
    View Tee Times
    Mauna Lani Resort - North Course
    Kohala Coast, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.0051599587
    49
    Write Review

    Green fee: $225-$325
    What they're saying: "Beautiful Course! I am not a huge fan of target golf, but the course was so pretty and in such nice condition, that it's hard to complain. Personally, I just find it much more difficult the 1st time you play it. However, if you were going play it a couple of times it would be a blast!!!" - KEVIN7757378

  Royal Hawaiian Golf Club

    Royal Hawaiian GC
    View Tee Times
    Royal Hawaiian Golf Club
    Kailua, Hawaii
    Semi-Private
    3.8571340284
    675
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$180
    What they're saying: "Most amazing views I’ve ever seen on a course. Super tough target golf. Bring extra balls if you’re left or right of center your ball is gone." - Robbarley

  Kapolei Golf Club

    Kapolei GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Kapolei Golf Club
    Kapolei, Hawaii
    Public
    4.0013277034
    197
    Write Review

    Green fee: $155-$210
    What they're saying: "Green condition perfect and fast. Must have been a 11 or there about. Course layout good and something for everyone if you pick the right tee box to play from. Staff was friendly - from bag drop to pro shop to the snack bar. I think (it's a) top golf destination in Oahu." - Mkcheng

  Makalei Golf Club

    Makalei Hawaii CC
    View Tee Times
    Makalei Golf Club
    Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
    Public
    3.6689729178
    737
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$109
    What they're saying: "Love the cool setting of this course. Up high in the trees, lush setting. Friendly staff. Beautiful birds including peacocks everywhere. We will be back." - Ibnscruz

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
