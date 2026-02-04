Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2026

Hawaii is a dream destination for every golfer, especially those who live in winter climates.

To help golfers plan that ideal island golf getaway, GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least three reviews and some public access to qualify. The best public golf courses in Hawaii are spread throughout four main islands.

The Plantation Course at Kapalua, home to The Sentry, had a rough year, closing for a time due to water issues. Thankfully, it is back in great shape despite the cancellation of January's PGA Tour event. Many other top Hawaiian courses have hosted professional tournaments - Turtle Bay Resort's Arnold Palmer Course and Ko Olina on Oahu used to regularly host the LPGA Tour. Hualalai on Hawaii Island (the 'Big Island') is the longest-running PGA Tour Champions host, going on more than 30 years. Poipu Bay on Kauai held the PGA Grand Slam of Golf for more than a decade during Tiger's heyday.

Which Hawaiian Island is home to the best golf courses? That's an endless debate.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Hawaii or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Hawaii golf courses reviewed in 2025: 34

Reviews of Hawaii golf courses in 2025: 1,690

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 1,700 reviews of Hawaiian golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least three reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.