Looking back from the 13th green at the South Course at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

One of the ultimate municipal golf experiences in the United States, Torrey Pines South is a big and brawny PGA Tour and U.S. Open venue. For many golfers, the fact it was the stage for the incredible Tiger-Rocco duel of 2008 is reason enough to make the trip to San Diego (I have a relative who had to book a round on the South while in town despite hardly ever playing golf before. I shudder to think about how ugly that score got). Enjoy the ambiance because the golf shots in front of you are always demanding. This is a course full of long par 4s, meaty par 3s and hang-on-for-dear-life par 5s. Healthy rough and narrow fairways put a premium on a long, straight tee ball. If you're not awestruck by major championship courses, or aren't in the mood for a supreme ball-striking examination, you may not feel compelled to pay the non-resident, advanced tee time premium for a round, but enough golfers are, and wage battle with the South gladly. Licking your wounds on the patio of the Lodge at Torrey Pines with dinner and drinks at sunset is a worthy consolation prize no matter your score. Are you game? How to book a Torrey Pines tee time

Honorable mentions: San Diego's short course scene

Mission Bay Golf Course features 18 lit holes minutes from downtown San Diego. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor

San Diego rivals Orlando as having the best short course metro area in the U.S. You can play La Loma, a par-3 course right near the airport, or night golf at Mission Bay, a par 58 near downtown. Or cruise north and visit stops like the great vibe at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside or 27-hole Oaks North (near Maderas). Tecolote Canyon is a centrally-located, 18-hole short course designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. For buddies trips, these abbreviated layouts make for a great, casual afternoon round or a place to stretch your legs if you're cruising up or down the coastline.

Military golf in San Diego

There is a strong military presence in San Diego of active personnel, retirees and vacationing veterans. There are also a handful of highly reputable military golf courses. Admiral Baker features 36 holes and is open to civilians. Marine Memorial features a regulation 18 holes and a 9-hole par-3 course. Sea n' Air Golf Course, meanwhile, is located on Coronado at the North Island Navy Base and open only to DoD personnel who have gate clearance.

The Rams Hill experience

The mountains form a flawless backdrop on Rams Hill Golf Club's par-5 18th hole. Courtesy of Rams Hill G.C.

Though technically in San Diego County, Rams Hill Golf Club in Borrego Springs is in no man's land: about two hours from San Diego airport and about 90 minutes from Palm Springs. (We left it out of this Top 10 to avoid any confusion with those not familiar with the lay of the land). But it's earned high praise on GolfPass over the years from golfers who make the drive and find great value and tranquility on a sublime desert design by Tom Fazio. If your group is coming to San Diego in the rainier winter months, you may want to tack on an overnight here to ensure warmth & sunshine for a round or two.