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Pawleys Island Golf Guide

Pawleys Island Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Pawleys Island

Pawleys Island Golf Resorts

  • True Blue GC
    True Blue Golf Resort
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    With villas overlooking the Mike Strantz-designed golf course, True Blue Golf Resort is a great option for visiting buddy groups or families looking to enjoy the quieter south end of the Myrtle Beach-area "Grand Strand." Located in Pawleys Island, the resort is close to the beach, excellent restaurants and several other golf courses - including…
  • pawleys-plantation-13.jpg
    Pawleys Plantation Golf and Country Club
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Home to one of two Jack Nicklaus Signature golf courses in the Myrtle Beach area, Pawleys Plantation offers great villa accommodations for families and golf groups looking to stay on the quiet south end of the Myrtle Beach "Grand Strand." Staying on the golf course gives the feeling of being a resident for a few days at one of the best laid-out…
  • Litchfield CC: #3
    Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    One of the premier resorts in coastal South Carolina, Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort is a favorite among beach-bound families and golf groups alike. Accommodations include oceanfront villas as well as inland units that bring guests closer to golf courses like Litchfield Country Club, River Club and Tradition Golf Club. The resort's location in…

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