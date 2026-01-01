Pawleys Island Golf Guide
Pawleys Island Golf Courses
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaPublic4.3000852515107
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.2479579244148
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.197022124482
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private/Resort4.757512741482
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.346419437387
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaPublic3.9950511598228
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaPrivate5.01
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaPublic4.1332896795129
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaPublic/Resort3.849451645171
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.4754002848143
Golf Courses Near Pawleys Island
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Georgetown, South CarolinaPrivate3.33333333333
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Georgetown, South CarolinaSemi-Private3.5551003735138
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Murrells Inlet, South CarolinaPrivate4.04
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Murrells Inlet, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.2162297129292
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Murrells Inlet, South CarolinaResort4.0966216015227
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Murrells Inlet, South CarolinaPublic3.9341605078190
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Murrells Inlet, South CarolinaPublic4.1459825091968
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Murrells Inlet, South CarolinaSemi-Private3.56517493671588
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Murrells Inlet, South CarolinaPublic3.5924045436423
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Murrells Inlet, South CarolinaPublic3.5924045436423
Pawleys Island Golf Resorts
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaWith villas overlooking the Mike Strantz-designed golf course, True Blue Golf Resort is a great option for visiting buddy groups or families looking to enjoy the quieter south end of the Myrtle Beach-area "Grand Strand." Located in Pawleys Island, the resort is close to the beach, excellent restaurants and several other golf courses - including…
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaHome to one of two Jack Nicklaus Signature golf courses in the Myrtle Beach area, Pawleys Plantation offers great villa accommodations for families and golf groups looking to stay on the quiet south end of the Myrtle Beach "Grand Strand." Staying on the golf course gives the feeling of being a resident for a few days at one of the best laid-out…
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Pawleys Island, South CarolinaOne of the premier resorts in coastal South Carolina, Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort is a favorite among beach-bound families and golf groups alike. Accommodations include oceanfront villas as well as inland units that bring guests closer to golf courses like Litchfield Country Club, River Club and Tradition Golf Club. The resort's location in…
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