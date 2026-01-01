Conway, South Carolina

The Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club in Conway, South Carolina, is part of the Glens Golf Group of Myrtle Beach. In addition to the Clyde Johnston course, it is home to an English Manor clubhouse and the Shaftesbury Suites, five luxury two-bedroom, two-bathroom suites on the second floor, overlooking the course and the Waccamaw River. The suites…