Conway Golf Guide
Conway Golf Courses
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Conway, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.0318571236161
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Conway, South CarolinaSemi-Private3.583333333312
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Conway, South CarolinaPublic4.381016042839
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Conway, South CarolinaPublic4.2254500064166
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Conway, South CarolinaPublic3.25
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Conway, South CarolinaPublic/Resort3.9215686275102
Golf Courses Near Conway
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Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaResort4.4309073689214
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Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaResort4.1772193909205
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Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaResort4.2351981352184
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Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic/Resort4.4343756873402
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Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic4.443752501648
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Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic4.0453060012108
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Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic4.1336063837123
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Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic4.19768728163
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Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaResort3.9871905041213
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Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic4.703252032561
Conway Golf Resorts
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Conway, South CarolinaThe Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club in Conway, South Carolina, is part of the Glens Golf Group of Myrtle Beach. In addition to the Clyde Johnston course, it is home to an English Manor clubhouse and the Shaftesbury Suites, five luxury two-bedroom, two-bathroom suites on the second floor, overlooking the course and the Waccamaw River. The suites…
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