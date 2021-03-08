Fall golf, when coupled with the changing of the leaves, is second to none on the East Coast and Midwest.

But let's not ignore the West Coast, either. You may not get the color from the evergreens and palm trees in the fall, but there's plenty of special places to tee it up. My 2019 list of the best fall golf trip destinations - Alabama, northern Michigan, New England, Pinehurst, northern California - was too East Coast-oriented for one golfer looking to travel farther west in the future.

With travel the second half of the year expected to be strong, wise golfers are already beginning to plan their fall getaway. We just received an inquiry in particular about great fall golf spots west of the Mississippi.

@WorldGolfer I saw your Best Fall Trip article from Sept. '19. U have any suggestions for West of the Mississippi other than Northern Cal? Most of the 5 were pretty far East in that article... thanks in advance for your feedback. — JohnBenderRocks (@JohnBender83) March 1, 2021

The tricky part is some of the courses in the West's best-known destinations like Phoenix-Scottsdale, Las Vegas and California's Coachella Valley could be in various stages of overseeding during the fall. Conditions can be hit or miss. There are safer choices, although fall weather can be dicey anywhere. Here goes: