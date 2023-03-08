Golf the cowboy way out West

These eight special golf resorts west of the Mississippi River mix the thrills of the wild west with the spoils of a high-end golf retreat.
Rancho de los Caballeros - roping lessons
Guests can take a roping lesson at Rancho de los Caballeros. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

WICKENBURG, Ariz. - "Hi dad!"

The two words caught me by surprise as I lined up a putt at the Los Caballeros Golf Club. I looked out into the desert, and there was my 18-year-old daughter on horseback.

As luck would have it, my wife and daughter were following their trail guide through a fence gate that separates the course from 13,300 ride-able acres at Rancho de los Caballeros, a luxury retreat 60 miles northwest of Phoenix. At that moment, our happy places intersected. I'm a golfer who doesn't care for horses. My wife and daughter are horse lovers who aren't into golf. We finally had found a vacation retreat that would feed everybody's passions.

Rancho de los Caballeros is among a select few golf resorts that mix the wild west with the country club life. The two generally tend to be at odds. Guns, cowboy boots and hats, dirty jeans, horses and tumbleweeds blowing along dusty streets don't really jibe with the collared shirts, logoed hats, spiked shoes and manicured green grass of golf. You can, however, have the best of both at a handful of unique golf resorts west of the Mississippi River. They all deliver golf the cowboy way, where boots are just as welcome as FootJoys.

Rancho de los Caballeros, Wickenburg, Az.

Rancho de los Caballeros - horses
The horses of Rancho de los Caballeros run past the 16th green of the course in Wickenburg, Ariz. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rancho de los Caballeros - guestrooms
The guestrooms of Rancho de los Caballeros are spacious. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rancho de los Caballeros - dining room
All-inclusive packages at Rancho de los Caballeros serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in the dining area. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rancho de los Caballeros - shooting range
The shooting range at Rancho de los Caballeros sits isolated in the desert. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rancho de los Caballeros - axe throwing
Guests can learn to throw an axe at Rancho de los Caballeros. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

This classic dude ranch is celebrating 75 years of hospitality in 2023 under new owners who are making some nice improvements, mainly to the golf clubhouse. Staying on property feels like the song "Home on the Range" come to life. Horseback rides, nature hikes, trap and skeet shooting, archery and off-property jeep tours keep active cowboys and cowgirls happy. My family attended a rope-throwing lesson (I'm a 30-handicap!) and loved the axe-throwing experience (I'm a single-digit!). Saturday BBQ cookouts in the desert are very popular. The spa is classy, and the food in the grill is very good.

The golf course, built in 1979, plays more like a traditional parkland than many of the nearby target tests such as Wickenburg Ranch and Quintero, both of which are more highly ranked but also more expensive. Los Caballeros has ranked among Arizona's top seven courses in seven of the past eight years in Golfers' Choice. Its hilly, desolate setting makes for a fun, challenging round. From several holes on the back nine, golfers can watch the staff guide the horses back to their overnight stalls from the corral every afternoon if they time the round right. "I thought this course was way better than some of the other, more popular, golf courses I played in the PHX area," wrote GolfPass reviewer 'klmac17' in 2022.

The Retreat, Links & Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch, Seneca, Ore.

Guests can stay in spacious, hand-crafted luxury cabins

Silvies Valley Ranch, a working ranch and luxury resort located on 140,000 acres in eastern Oregon three hours from Bend (or Boise, Idaho), might be the most unique golf resorts you ever visit. There's four different courses to experience - the reversible Craddock and Hankins courses designed by Dan Hixson, the 7-hole McVeigh's Gauntlet (home to the infamous goat caddies) and the nine-hole Chief Egan short course. Those who want to really experience the ranch can get their hands dirty on a cattle drive or goat herding. Shooting, horseback riding and a razor ranch eco-tour are other outdoor adventures. Every day ends in style when guests gather in the main lodge for a glorious family-style dinner of organic chevon (goat), beef and home-cooked sides.

Lajitas Golf Resort, Lajitas, Texas

Guests can have a blast on Lajitas Golf Resort's gun range.

As off-the-beaten-path as Silvies is, Lajitas Golf Resort might be the most remote golf resort in America. It's hidden in the Big Bend National Park, a seven-hour drive west of San Antonio and six hours south of Lubbock. There is a private airport for jets and smaller planes if you've got the means. The reward is a rustic outpost of horseback riding, shooting and zip-lining, plus golf at Black Jack's Crossing. Between the spa, four-star accommodations and fine food, you won't feel like you're roughing it in an old-time Western.

Flying L Guest Ranch, Bandera, Texas

The 74-room Flying L Guest Ranch sits on a former dude ranch roughly 50 miles northwest of San Antonio. The family-owned property is geared toward family vacations thanks to a swimming pool, water park, mini-golf, wagon rides and nightly s'mores on the campfire. The Texas Hill Country backdrop is perfect for fishing on the San Julian Creek and golf on a fun, rolling 6,600-yard layout that is currently closed for renovations. When the work is done, the course will feature expanded greens and tee boxes, a rebuilt irrigation system, additional sand traps and a new 'Bonus Hole'.

BONUS EAST COAST RESORT

The Lodge at Primland opened in 2009.

There is one golf resort along the East Coast that offers a similar set of outdoor adventures as our West Coast selections: Primland, Auberge Resort Collection in Meadows of Dan, Va. Its remote location on a 12,000-acre estate in the Blue Ridge Mountains gives it that mountain west feel with excursions such as riding ATVs, horseback riding, fly fishing, hunting, clay shooting or stargazing all possible and accommodations ranging from rustic log cabins to popular tree houses overlooking dramatic vistas of the Dan River Gorge.

Black Butte Ranch, Sisters, Ore.

A view over the water from Glaze Meadow at Black Butte Ranch.

Black Butte Ranch often gets overshadowed by its competitors surrounding Bend - Juniper Preserve, Tetherow and Sunriver come to mind - but it's just as engaging as a weekend golf getaway. Coming March 31, guests and homeowners at the 1,800-acre ranch 35 miles northwest of Bend will have a new toy at their disposal. The 50-year-old main lodge is being replaced with a beautiful, new 22,100-square-foot, two-story building that includes a restaurant and bar, second-floor lounge, fireside room, private dining room, event space, meeting room, outdoor dining on both levels and a state-of-the-art kitchen with a catering facility among other spaces. It has been designed to complement the natural surroundings of the 1.6-million-acre Deschutes National Forest. Outdoor adventures are endless, from horseback riding to fly-fishing and golf on two distinct courses, the Glaze Meadow and Big Meadow, and the relatively new Little Meadow Putting Course.

Running Y Ranch Resort, Klamath Falls, Ore.

View of the 15th fairway at Running Y Ranch

Running Y Ranch is the gateway to one of America's natural wonders - Crater Lake National Park. The 3,600-acre ranch at the foothills of the Cascade Mountains in southern Oregon is a versatile vacation escape home to an 82-room lodge, plus rental homes and chalets for larger groups. Active guests can play tennis, sweat it out at the fitness center or play golf on a course that is considered one of Arnold Palmer's best designs. Nearby lakes and rivers can be fished or explored by kayaks, paddleboards and canoes. Hiking, biking and horseback riding are options as well.

Brasada Ranch, Powell Butte, Ore.

A view of the 17th green at Brasada Canyons Golf Course.

Brasada Ranch is another central Oregon getaway 20 northeast of Bend where golfers and outdoor lovers can fight over who had more fun during their stay. The 1,800-acre ranch has been named one of "15 Fantastic Horseback Riding Destinations" by USA Today's Outdoors Wire and honored as No. 8 among U.S. Resorts by Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards. Guests set up camp at the ranch's 65 family-friendly cabins or the eight adult-only Ranch House suites. An adventure concierge will create the ideal schedule, including rounds of golf on Brasada Canyon, trail rides, spa treatments, fine dining and more.

The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Broadmoor is one of golf's most luxurious resorts. Beyond the six-star dining of the Penrose Room, guests can pivot to a more rugged existence within 100,000 acres of the Pike National Forest. The Ranch at Emerald Valley is an all-inclusive retreat that is part of the resort's offerings, where 13 cabins featuring gas fireplaces and modern amenities can be your home on the mountain for a weekend or longer. Typically, these guests aren't playing golf on the resort's East and West courses, but those rounds can be scheduled before or after this wilderness adventure. Fully immersed in Mother Nature, guests can go fly-fishing on pristine mountain lakes, hiking and biking on scenic trails and exploring the forest by horseback. The "City Slicker Experience" channels your inner Billy Crystal during the Elk River Cattle Drive. Relaxing comes later, soaking in an outdoor hot tub sipping wine, followed by a five-star meal prepared by resort chefs. Forget horses and courses. This is the Wild, Wild West lifestyle I covet.

Have you experienced any of these unique resorts? Let us know in the comments below.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
