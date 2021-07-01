12 Historic Michigan golf courses you can play

From Detroit to the Upper Peninsula, this golf-rich Midwestern state has an illustrious history and some public-access gems from a bygone era.
Tim Gavrich
, ,
On Mackinac Island, historic Wawashkamo is a 19th century throwback. The 9th/18th hole can play as a long par 4 or par 5.

Few U.S. cities roared quite as loudly as Detroit in the early 20th century. Henry Ford's assembly line, coupled with his doubling of worker wages to $5 a day, spurred a remarkable population increase in the city. Widespread immigration brought workers and a melting pot of cultures, while iconic architecture like the Fisher building, as well as radial city plan helped Detroit earn the nickname "The Paris of the West." Detroit's population went from 466,000 in 1910 to 1.56 million by 1930 and in 1920 was the 4th largest city in the country.

Detroit was the place to be, and golf in Michigan in the early part of the century dovetailed off the prosperity of the era. It shouldn't be too surprising that one of the Golden Age's most prolific architects, Donald Ross, was commissioned to build a collection of top private clubs: Oakland Hills, Franklin Hills, Detroit Golf Club, Dearborn Country Club and Grosse Isle. But while here also lent his hand to humbler clubs like Rackham and Warren Valley.

Ross wasn't the only Golden Age architect in Michigan. The most prolific was Tom Bendelow. Our course guide credits Bendelow with 32 golf course designs in Michigan alone. These include a handful of gentle municipal (see: 5,000-yard Huron Hills in Ann Arbor) and public-access golf courses.

Michigan's present-day makeup for golf is heavy on modern designs thanks to the 1990s golf development boom. But seldom too far away, there are still some neat, historic courses straddling 100 years of existence that you can play from metro Detroit to the north. Ready for a dream cruise through Michigan's historic (and accessible) golf courses?

  1. Belvedere Golf Club
    The par-3 8th hole at Belvedere Golf Club.

    This semi-private club in Charlevoix is held in high regard for its connections to Tom Watson and the Michigan Amateur. The classic course, designed in 1925 by Willie Watson of Olympic Club fame, has hosted the Michigan Am a record 40 times. The event will return in 2025 for its centennial celebration. Watson spent summers in northern Michigan as a boy, honing his game at Belvedere before going on to win six majors. The club keeps a locker always at the ready in his honor. The course itself is infinitely walkable and playable, perfect conditions for the hickory golf tournaments held there, including two National U.S. Hickory Opens.

  2. University of Michigan Golf Course
    The short par-4 sixth hole at the University of Michigan Golf Course is risk-reward -- with lots of risk.

    There are two Alister Mackenzie designs in the mitten and while Crystal Downs is remote and exclusive, Ann Arbor's University of Michigan Golf Course is near Metro Detroit and does offer limited public access (or just schmooze with a U of M alum and play with them).This course, opened in 1931, is set right in the heart of town and while it's a little cramped on the perimeter, the routing is bold and the green complexes are spectacular. So is the elevated 18th hole tee shot and heroic approach shot over a large pond. (You won't mistake the golf course clubhouse for being historic. It's brand new.)

  3. Washtenaw Golf Club
    View from behind the 13th green at Washtenaw Golf Club.

    One of the state's oldest clubs is a relatively new addition to the public realm. Washtenaw Golf Club, straddling Ann Arbor and its east side neighbor, Ypsilanti, dates back to 1899 and for most of its history was private. Ownership changes in recent years have transformed the facility into a character-filled daily-fee experience in southeast Michigan. This infamously tight course with slick greens is currently undergoing a restoration plan led by Michigan-based architect Ray Hearn that will widen playing corridors and enlarge greens to their original size. Fans of the classics will want to pair Washtenaw with U of M and, if they can score access, Ann Arbor's stately Donald Ross course at Barton Hills.

  4. Manistee Golf & Country Club

    There was golf overlooking Lake Michigan around these parts well before Arcadia Bluffs. Just south of Arcadia on M-22 by about 20 miles is the coastal town of Manistee, home to 18 holes between the lake and town that dates back to 1901. If the brawny and more expensive Arcadia Bluffs sounds like too much, head to Manistee and pay as little as $30 walking to enjoy this pleasant lakefront layout that stretches to 5,614 yards.

  5. Rackham Golf Club

    Some of Rackham's roots to Donald Ross have been lost over the years. For a period, it looked liked the aging 6,555-yard course would be sold off for redevelopment by the city of Detroit, but it has been saved, hopefully for good. GolfPass reviews are decidedly mixed, although most Detroiters can overlook its shortcomings - slow play, spotty conditions - to enjoy the charming walk here that is just $40 on weekends.

  6. Elk Rapids Golf Club

    Northern Michigan's main tourist hub of Traverse City is full of golf courses, and in particular modern, multi-course resorts. So Elk Rapids, a little 9-holer designed by Donald Ross overlooking Elk Lake, flies under the radar. 9 holes can be walked on this 3,000-yard, charming layout for as low as $22 and 18 for $29.

    "The lake views are great. You'll even get a small audience on their boats. For the price, this old gem is hard to beat."
    Noah Jurik, GolfPass Michigan Local Advisor

  7. Cascades Golf Course

    Cascades, another Bendelow project, is a Jackson County muni that both Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer played back in their hayday. Its front nine is 400 yards longer than the back, but the final nine holes are laced with more water. A 9-hole executive course of 2,000 yards accompanies the big course.

  8. Verona Hills Golf Club
    A view of a fairway at Verona Hills Golf Course.

    Verona Hills, dating to 1924 in tiny Bad Axe, makes a strong case as the best public course in Michigan's thumb. Its rolling topography and tree-lined doglegs would look right at home in northern Michigan. With every tee time under $50, it's a great bargain.

  9. Heritage Course at Marquette Golf Club

    The Heritage Course gets overshadowed by the club's modern marvel named Greywalls. Two styles collide when comparing the two: The deceptive, straight-forward appeal of a classic course vs. the wild holes and rock outcroppings pieced together by Architect Mike DeVries. Classic designers William Langford and Theodore Moreau, best known for their work at Lawsonia Links in Wisconsin, routed the front nine of the Heritage in 1926 before a second nine with glimpses of Lake Superior was added in 1969 to create a 6,260-yard full 18.

  10. Gladstone Golf Course

    Here's another backwoods gem in the upper peninsula near Escanaba and about an hour south of Marquette. Gladstone dates back to the 1930s with the design credit of A.H. Holly. It has been a favorite amongst our review community over the last few years and has been a selection of our Michigan Golfers' Choice annual lists. Golfers praise the secluded, wooded setting on interesting terrain, the course conditions and friendliness of the staff at this 6,400-yard layout. Peak rates are just $42 including golf cart.

    "Gladstone has big elevated changes, bold greens and superb conditions. I was able to get out early on this terrific course and avoid the crowds. I highly recommend this classic golden age course."
    hornedwoodchuck (Review from June, 2020)

  11. Wawashkamo Golf Club

    Time stands still on Mackinac Island, where motorized transit is outlawed (besides the golf carts at the island's two courses, naturally). Horses and bicycles are the only way to get to the center of the island to uncover Wawashkamo, a tiny 9-holer that was a battle site between Americans and the British in 1814.

    Wawashkamo may be the most authentically 19th century play in the state, created in 1898 at by Scottish-American golfer Alex Smith. It is minimally maintained lending itself to bouncy summertime conditions and there are some neat, albeit simple land features and a curious "circus ring" to navigate. Pair it with The Grand Hotel and you've got an iconic stay-and-play that shows off the Michigan of yesteryear. (The Grand Hotel's original nine holes, the Jewel, also date back 100+ years).

    Tour historic nine-hole Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    Wawashkamo Country Club - Obi Wan
    Golden retriever Obi Wan and club manager Chuck Olson greet golfers who make the trek to Wawashkamo Country Club on Mackinac Island. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass
    Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    Best way to get to Wawashkamo on car-free Mackinac Island? Bike! Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
    Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    Hickory clubs can be rented at Wawashkamo for a more authentic 19th century experience. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
    Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    Keep an eye out for the "Public golf links" sign when making the trip to Wawashkamo. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
    Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    A cannon by the first tee commemorates the battle waged on these grounds in 1814 between American and British forces. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
    Wawashkamo Country Club - No. 8
    The 8th/17th hole can play as a long par 3 or short par 4 at Washkamo and is guarded by a green in the back. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
    Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    Charming little shelters are sprinkled throughout the property. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
    Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    Scottish-American Alex Smith laid out Wawashkamo in 1898 before going on to win the U.S. Open twice in 1906 and 1910. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
    Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    Greens are very small at Wawashkamo and the 5th has a steep false front. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
    Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    Subtle design nuances, like a mound in front of the green, give Wawashkamo a 19th century Scottish flavor. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
    Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    A small tuft of rough encircles most of the 3rd green and is nicknamed the "circus ring." Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
    Wawashkamo Country Club on Michigan's Mackinac Island
    On Mackinac Island, historic Wawashkamo is a 19th century throwback. The 9th/18th hole can play as a long par 4 or par 5. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass
    Pink Pony and Chippewa Hotel
    A good 19th hole or place to stay after golf at Wawashkamo is the Chippewa Hotel and Pink Pony Lounge, which has a big hot tub and great harbor view. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor

  12. Grand Beach Golf Club
    Joining up with villagers Dave (left) and Bill (right) helped make a round at Grand Beach special.

    Opened in 1912 and laid out by Bendelow, this quaint, hidden-away course in a summer community beloved of Chicagoans is frozen in time. It could have been more famous, as there were originally plans to turn it into a resort with a hotel called "Golfmore." But only nine quirky holes remain, slightly overgrown but dripping with charm. Open to the public, the course charges outsiders the princely sum of $13.50 to walk a loop, payable to the youngster scooping ice cream in the combination snack bar/pro shop. 

    "In your golf Delorean get up to 80mph and set it to 1912. Tucked into the extreme corner of SW Michigan is a virtually untouched Bendelow gem of 9 holes. Excellent historic golden age value play."
    - HOTSPOTTS, GolfPass Illinois Local Advisor
    Niagara-on-the-lake
    Articles
    4 Min Read
    Seek out one of North America's 19th century public courses
    Most of the golf courses in North America established in the 19th century are private, but there are some publics worth being enjoyed.
    By Brandon Tucker

Brandon Tucker
Brandon Tucker is the Sr. Managing Editor for GolfPass and was the founding editor of Golf Advisor in 2014, he was the managing editor for Golf Channel Digital's Courses & Travel. To date, his golf travels have taken him to over two dozen countries and nearly 600 golf courses worldwide. While he's played some of the most prestigious courses in the world, Tucker's favorite way to play the game is on a great muni in under three hours. Follow Brandon on Twitter at @BrandonTucker and on Instagram at @btuck34.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed more than 1,000 courses and golf destinations for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
Wailua Municipal Golf Course - hole 17
Articles
3 Min Read
Is this the best bargain golf course in America?
For $60 or less, Wailua Municipal Golf Course delivers spectacular ocean golf on Kauai.
By Jason Scott Deegan
GolfPad Tags GPS
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPad TAGS: A $99 option for club-tracking and advanced statistics
This lesser-known, affordable set of club tags and mobile app takes on the larger players in the shot-tracking space.
By Brandon Tucker
2021 U.S. Women's Open
Articles
1 Min Read
This state-level junior development program is a Cool Golf Thing
'Team Florida' is getting $60,000 worth of help from the Florida State Golf Association
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Meadow Club - Mike DeVries
Articles
3 Min Read
California golf courses adjust to water restrictions during drought
Another dry winter could put every golf course in the state on water restrictions next year.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Hillcrest No. 1
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip Dispatch: Summer vibes and value golf in Kansas City
A lively scene, bargain green fees and a mix of classic and modern courses make the case for K.C. as a Midwest buddies golf trip.
By Brandon Tucker
Tahoe Donner - hole 13
Articles
6 Min Read
Trip Dispatch: A more sustainable Lake Tahoe for golfers
Changes in vacation rental rules, new resort developments and a trio of course renovations are preparing Tahoe for the future.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Oakland Hills undergoes Gil Hanse renovation
Video
4:18
Oakland Hills undergoes Gil Hanse renovation
The infamous "Monster" of Detroit, Oakland Hills South has reopened following a multi-year restoration. GolfPass Sr. Managing Editor Brandon Tucker joins GOLF Today to discuss architect Gil Hanse's work at this Donald Ross masterpiece and it what it means for a future major championship.  
Highlights: 2021 U.S. Women's Open, Round 4
Video
10:52
Highlights: 2021 U.S. Women's Open, Round 4
Look back at all the action from the final round of the 2021 U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco, including shots from winner Yuka Saso and playoff competitor Nasa Hataoka.
Golf around Lake Tahoe
Video
0:56
Golf around Lake Tahoe
Check out some clips of the gorgeous fairways around Lake Tahoe from a recent trip by Jason Deegan.
Pebble Beach Golf Links - hole 18
Articles
6 Min Read
Ranking the experience at six public U.S. Open venues
Where does 2015 host Chambers Bay rank among the six U.S. Open venues open to the public? Jason Scott Deegan has played 'em all. Here's his take.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
12 Historic Michigan golf courses you can play
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me