12 Historic Michigan golf courses you can play

Few U.S. cities roared quite as loudly as Detroit in the early 20th century. Henry Ford's assembly line, coupled with his doubling of worker wages to $5 a day, spurred a remarkable population increase in the city. Widespread immigration brought workers and a melting pot of cultures, while iconic architecture like the Fisher building, as well as radial city plan helped Detroit earn the nickname "The Paris of the West." Detroit's population went from 466,000 in 1910 to 1.56 million by 1930 and in 1920 was the 4th largest city in the country.

Detroit was the place to be, and golf in Michigan in the early part of the century dovetailed off the prosperity of the era. It shouldn't be too surprising that one of the Golden Age's most prolific architects, Donald Ross, was commissioned to build a collection of top private clubs: Oakland Hills, Franklin Hills, Detroit Golf Club, Dearborn Country Club and Grosse Isle. But while here also lent his hand to humbler clubs like Rackham and Warren Valley.

Ross wasn't the only Golden Age architect in Michigan. The most prolific was Tom Bendelow. Our course guide credits Bendelow with 32 golf course designs in Michigan alone. These include a handful of gentle municipal (see: 5,000-yard Huron Hills in Ann Arbor) and public-access golf courses.

Michigan's present-day makeup for golf is heavy on modern designs thanks to the 1990s golf development boom. But seldom too far away, there are still some neat, historic courses straddling 100 years of existence that you can play from metro Detroit to the north. Ready for a dream cruise through Michigan's historic (and accessible) golf courses?