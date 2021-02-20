It's hard to travel too far around North America without encountering a Dye design.

The portfolio of Pete and and his late wife Alice Dye garner strong opinions from both pros and amateurs. Whether you love or loathe the distinctive design style - full of sharp angles, small greens, railroad ties, bulkheads - what isn't up for debate is his ability as a builder. His finished work seems to simply hold up over time better than most, and the same can be said for many of his former disciples he mentored early in their careers, like Bill Coore and Tom Doak.

In the destinations where there is a Dye design, that course is typically at or right near the top in terms of the best courses to seek out. Pete has been certainly aware of golf travelers throughout his career, famously writing in his book, Bury me in a pot bunker, "The ardent golfer would play Mount Everest if somebody put a flagstick on top."

And many publicly accessible pro tournament venues were built at the hands of Dye. 2021 is a particularly big year for Dye courses as Kiawah Island's Ocean Course will host the PGA Championship in May and Whistling Straits the Ryder Cup in September.

But before you think his courses are too hard for higher handicaps, consider Alice's influence on Pete, ensuring his courses would be receptive and enjoyable - though hardly boring - to those playing the forward tees. As a result, you'll find multiple Dye courses at some of the hemisphere's best golf resorts - Kohler, Casa De Campo, Sea Pines and La Quinta chief among them.

My advice to amateurs taking on Pete's courses? Iron out your two-way miss, get a yardage guide, make a confident swing, and hope for a little luck. Here are seven of the best golf trips you can take to experience the best of Pete and Alice Dye's portfolio.

