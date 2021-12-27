Top 10 most-read stories of the year on GolfPass

In many ways, 2021 was better for golf than 2020.

Once the year-end stats are revealed in January, they will show another record-setting year for rounds in America. There were no extended lockdowns like there were last year, and golf built on its momentum as a safe and fun leisure pursuit to escape the stresses of the pandemic. GolfPass tallied more than 300,000 reviews, the most in our history.

Since it was a year worth remembering, let's look back at the GolfPass stories that move the needle. Here are our 10 most-read stories from 2021. Many of them still hold relevance, so if you missed them the first time, enjoy them this holiday season.

See you in 2022!

