Top 10 most-read stories of the year on GolfPass

In many ways, 2021 was better for golf than 2020.
Once the year-end stats are revealed in January, they will show another record-setting year for rounds in America. There were no extended lockdowns like there were last year, and golf built on its momentum as a safe and fun leisure pursuit to escape the stresses of the pandemic. GolfPass tallied more than 300,000 reviews, the most in our history.
Since it was a year worth remembering, let's look back at the GolfPass stories that move the needle. Here are our 10 most-read stories from 2021. Many of them still hold relevance, so if you missed them the first time, enjoy them this holiday season.
See you in 2022!
Best Apple Watch Golf Apps
Tech is taking over golf. The Apple Watch's sports game-tracking features can make you a better player thanks to various apps.9 Min ReadMay 13, 2021From GPS and shot tracking to strokes gained data, app makers are stepping up their game for the world's most popular wearable.
FEEL-GOOD STORY OF THE YEAR
With all the stresses and hardships of the past year, we want to enter the new year on a positive note. This story of 100-year-old golfer Bob Williams should inspire you.3 Min ReadAugust 24, 2021Playing nine holes every Sunday helps Bob Williams stay sharp, physically and mentally.
World Top 100 Golf Destinations
With the hope that the pandemic would be subsiding with the introduction of vaccines early in the year, the editors at GolfPass put together an inspirational list of the World's Top 100 Golf Destinations to get golfers dreaming of traveling again.49 Min ReadMay 3, 2021Oh, the places you can go in pursuit of all the pleasures golf has to offer.
Is damaging a green golf's greatest sin?
The golf world cringed when Nate Lashley pounded a green at Pebble Beach in disgust after blowing a chance to win the game's most famous pro-am. Damaging a green is one of golf's ultimate no-nos.2 Min ReadFebruary 16, 2021When Nate Lashley dented the 16th green at Pebble Beach with an angry outburst, he damaged his reputation, too.
Why golfers should be allowed to ground their clubs in the sand
The 2021 PGA Championship was one for the ages, with Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest major champion. The bunkers on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island also were a big part of the proceedings, allowing golfers to ground their clubs. Should that rule become permanent?5 Min ReadMay 24, 2021Could the Ocean Course’s lack of formal bunkers be a model for all golf courses?
10 longest golf holes in the U.S.
With the distance debate continuing to heat up, we break down the 10 longest holes in America, including one that both Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers easily conquered in The Match.2 Min ReadApril 21, 2021These monster golf holes play more than 700 yards from the tips. Tee it high and let it fly!
4 reasons why golfers should never get relief from divots
Landing in a divot is one of golf's most controversial situations. Should you be punished for hitting it in the fairway? After a bad break cost Lee Westwood a win on the PGA Tour, our Tim Gavrich explains why golfers should embrace the challenge.3 Min ReadMarch 9, 2021There is no need to compromise one of golf's bedrock principles because of a tiny spot of bad luck.
Top 10 San Diego golf courses
At some point during your life, you'll end up in San Diego for work or pleasure. Make sure you bring your sticks.6 Min ReadJune 10, 2021Outstanding, major championship-worthy municipal courses paired with lavish resorts make San Diego a legendary SoCal getaway.
A gratuity guide: What to tip at the course
This question comes up over and over again. The general rule? Pay it forward and tip generously to anybody who goes that extra mile to make your day great.9 Min ReadAugust 26, 2021Who should you tip and how much? From caddies to bag boys to locker room attendants, here's how much cash you should bring to the club.
Best courses to close in 2021
Thankfully the pandemic golf boom slowed the stream of golf courses closing. But not everybody's favorite course survived in 2021.3 Min ReadDecember 14, 2021Despite the ongoing pandemic golf boom, some top courses have nevertheless closed, often sold for redevelopment.
10 best big cities in the U.S. to live in for golf
Living in a big city can make it hard for golfers to find a tee time if they're not members of a private club. Not here, however.7 Min ReadOctober 7, 2021We found the 10 cities where it's easiest to score a tee time.