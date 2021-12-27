Top 10 most-read stories of the year on GolfPass

These golf topics dominated the headlines in 2021.
Team USA's resounding victory at the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits highlights an epic 2021 golf season.

In many ways, 2021 was better for golf than 2020.

Once the year-end stats are revealed in January, they will show another record-setting year for rounds in America. There were no extended lockdowns like there were last year, and golf built on its momentum as a safe and fun leisure pursuit to escape the stresses of the pandemic. GolfPass tallied more than 300,000 reviews, the most in our history.

Since it was a year worth remembering, let's look back at the GolfPass stories that move the needle. Here are our 10 most-read stories from 2021. Many of them still hold relevance, so if you missed them the first time, enjoy them this holiday season.

See you in 2022!

  1. Best Apple Watch Golf Apps

    Tech is taking over golf. The Apple Watch's sports game-tracking features can make you a better player thanks to various apps.

    The best Apple Watch golf apps for 2021
    May 13, 2021
    From GPS and shot tracking to strokes gained data, app makers are stepping up their game for the world's most popular wearable.
    By Brandon Tucker

    FEEL-GOOD STORY OF THE YEAR

    With all the stresses and hardships of the past year, we want to enter the new year on a positive note. This story of 100-year-old golfer Bob Williams should inspire you.

    Lessons from a 100-year-old golfer
    August 24, 2021
    Playing nine holes every Sunday helps Bob Williams stay sharp, physically and mentally.
    By Jason Scott Deegan

  2. World Top 100 Golf Destinations

    With the hope that the pandemic would be subsiding with the introduction of vaccines early in the year, the editors at GolfPass put together an inspirational list of the World's Top 100 Golf Destinations to get golfers dreaming of traveling again.

    World Top 100 golf destinations
    May 3, 2021
    Oh, the places you can go in pursuit of all the pleasures golf has to offer.
    By GolfPass Staff

  3. Is damaging a green golf's greatest sin?

    The golf world cringed when Nate Lashley pounded a green at Pebble Beach in disgust after blowing a chance to win the game's most famous pro-am. Damaging a green is one of golf's ultimate no-nos.

    Is damaging a green golf's greatest sin?
    February 16, 2021
    When Nate Lashley dented the 16th green at Pebble Beach with an angry outburst, he damaged his reputation, too.
    By Jason Scott Deegan

  4. Why golfers should be allowed to ground their clubs in the sand

    The 2021 PGA Championship was one for the ages, with Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest major champion. The bunkers on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island also were a big part of the proceedings, allowing golfers to ground their clubs. Should that rule become permanent?

    Why golfers should be allowed to ground their clubs in the sand
    May 24, 2021
    Could the Ocean Course’s lack of formal bunkers be a model for all golf courses?
    Tim Gavrich
    By Tim Gavrich

  5. 10 longest golf holes in the U.S.

    With the distance debate continuing to heat up, we break down the 10 longest holes in America, including one that both Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers easily conquered in The Match.

    The 10 longest golf holes in the U.S.
    April 21, 2021
    These monster golf holes play more than 700 yards from the tips. Tee it high and let it fly!
    By Jason Scott Deegan

  6. 4 reasons why golfers should never get relief from divots

    Landing in a divot is one of golf's most controversial situations. Should you be punished for hitting it in the fairway? After a bad break cost Lee Westwood a win on the PGA Tour, our Tim Gavrich explains why golfers should embrace the challenge.

    4 reasons why golfers should never get relief from divots
    March 9, 2021
    There is no need to compromise one of golf's bedrock principles because of a tiny spot of bad luck.
    Tim Gavrich
    By Tim Gavrich

  7. Top 10 San Diego golf courses

    At some point during your life, you'll end up in San Diego for work or pleasure. Make sure you bring your sticks.

    Top 10 San Diego golf courses
    June 10, 2021
    Outstanding, major championship-worthy municipal courses paired with lavish resorts make San Diego a legendary SoCal getaway.
    By Brandon Tucker

  8. A gratuity guide: What to tip at the course

    This question comes up over and over again. The general rule? Pay it forward and tip generously to anybody who goes that extra mile to make your day great.

    A gratuity guide: What to tip at the golf course
    August 26, 2021
    Who should you tip and how much? From caddies to bag boys to locker room attendants, here's how much cash you should bring to the club.
    By Brandon Tucker

  9. Best courses to close in 2021

    Thankfully the pandemic golf boom slowed the stream of golf courses closing. But not everybody's favorite course survived in 2021.

    The best golf courses to close in 2021
    December 14, 2021
    Despite the ongoing pandemic golf boom, some top courses have nevertheless closed, often sold for redevelopment.
    By Jason Scott Deegan

  10. 10 best big cities in the U.S. to live in for golf

    Living in a big city can make it hard for golfers to find a tee time if they're not members of a private club. Not here, however.

    10 best big cities in the U.S. to live in for golf
    October 7, 2021
    We found the 10 cities where it's easiest to score a tee time.
    By Brandon Tucker

