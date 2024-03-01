Top 20 Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine Massachusetts's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
The Ranch Golf Club near Springfield, Massachusetts is a terrific Damian Pascuzzo design.

What are the top public golf courses in Massachusetts?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Massachusetts or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Massachusetts golf courses reviewed in 2023: 95
Reviews of Massachusetts golf courses in 2023: 3,108

The 20 best public golf courses in Massachusetts

  1. Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course
    Pinehills GC
    Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.8036352941
    228
    Green fee: $90
    What they're saying: "Top notch course. Top Notch hospitality. Top notch restaurant. Enjoyed every minute of our day at Pinehills and will definitely be returning. Bonus points for the starter Peter. Great friendly guy!" - u5835923

  2. The Ranch Golf Club
    Ranch GC
    The Ranch Golf Club
    Southwick, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.7097352941
    440
    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "The Ranch is one of my favorite courses in New England. Pristine and challenging, it has many of the amenities of a top-end resort course but without the pretentiousness. Much of the course's challenges lie with the elevation changes, which also provide stellar views. Good shots are rewarded, off-course shots are punished, and the course is scorable without being repetitive. I'll make this course an annual trek and look forward to that tee time every fall." - CParish860

  3. Edgewood Golf Club
    Edgewood GC
    Edgewood Golf Club
    Southwick, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.8796333333
    19
    Green fee: $32
    What they're saying: "Love this local course. Great layout; quite scenic, good maintenance and a good mix of holes make for a great golf day. Tremendous value for the money. One of the best 19th holes around too. Add it to your list of must plays!" - u314160544789

  4. Ocean Edge Resort & Club on Cape Cod
    Ocean Edge Resort & GC
    Ocean Edge Resort & Club on Cape Cod
    Brewster, Massachusetts
    Resort/Private
    5.0
    3
    Green fee: $109
    What they're saying: "The course was a nice layout with the Par 5 seventeenth being the most interesting hole. The greens rolled fast and true. Excellent course although on the expensive side." - Lgary2906

  5. Templewood Golf Course
    Templewood GC
    Templewood Golf Course
    Templeton, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.9166666667
    3
    Green fee: $25
    What they're saying: "I love this course. I go with friends and it's always a good pace and friendly people. Some of the nicest greens you will ever see in New England. The view from the first tee will definitely get your attention. Challenging but not intimidating." - Dave8601477

  6. Granite Links Golf Club At Quarry Hills
    Granite Links GC At Quarry Hills
    Granite Links Golf Club At Quarry Hills - Milton Nine
    Quincy, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.8296705882
    148
    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "Outstanding course, great layout and spectacular views. Just a great time, I can't wait to play it again." - gyukna

  7. Crumpin-Fox Club
    Crumpin-Fox Club
    Crumpin-Fox Club
    Bernardston, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.7666588235
    489
    What they're saying: "Course was in amazing shape for late October and several of the holes are open, teasing you take out driver. Was very enjoyable to play." - 33dunn

  8. Miacomet Golf Club
    Miacomet GC
    Miacomet Golf Club
    Nantucket, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.8479058824
    48
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Miacomet is a true gem! If you enjoy seaside links, immaculate conditions, and a real challenge, be sure to play it!" - u00000188921

  9. South Shore Country Club
    South Shore CC
    South Shore Country Club
    Hingham, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.5644352941
    319
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "Fantastic experience all around, except the drink prices: $75 for 3 Buds, 3 Coors Lights and 3 High Noons to go on the course was a bit over the top in hindsight. That being said, great restaurant with great food (and a) great owner." - Noel5351963

  10. Falmouth Country Club
    Eighteen Hole at Falmouth CC: #12
    Falmouth Country Club - Eighteen Hole Course
    East Falmouth, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.4552470588
    239
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Played the 9 hole course. Was in excellent shape. Easy layout but for a mediocre golfer like me it was excellent. The GolfNow app really simplifies scheduling." - u314159533841

  11. Cold Spring Country Club
    Cold Spring CC
    Cold Spring Country Club
    Belchertown, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.5223705882
    471
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "First time to play this course. Interesting and challenging layout, well maintained fairways and greens roll well and very fast. Very friendly staff. It’s a great value to play this beautiful course." - u6771032

  12. The Brookside Club
    The Brookside Club
    The Brookside Club
    Bourne, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.6137
    543
    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "I have played this course many times and have always enjoyed the layout. Upon arrival this time I was informed the greens had been sanded. There was no mention of this when I booked through the site. Needless to say it was very disappointing. There needs to be a warning on this site when these conditions are present." - u584114632

  13. Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
    Pinehills GC - Nicklaus: #5
    Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.6980411765
    264
    Green fee: $90
    What they're saying: "Perfect weather, perfect course conditions, made for a great day! The second excellent course at the Pinehills, the Nicklaus Course was very challenging, mainly due to the precarious pin placement. For mid October the course was in unbelievable shape, from tee boxes to fairways, rough and greens, the course was pristine. Highly recommend this or the Jones courses here at the Pinehills, in Plymouth, MA." - u314161724771

  14. Green Harbor Golf Club
    Green Harbor GC
    Green Harbor Golf Club
    Marshfield, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.6889166667
    24
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "For early February everything was good. They always do a great job. Conditions were good except the 12th (oh well). They turned it in to a par 3. (no big deal). The staff is always friendly. Looking forward to a great 2024 season at Green Harbor Golf Course." - u972929735

  15. Westover Golf Club
    Westover GC: #9
    Westover Golf Club
    Granby, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.4991294118
    428
    Green fee: $51
    What they're saying: "We live almost an hour away and this is our favorite course!! The course is well maintained. No leaves on the fairway or greens. Pace of play was quicker on the front nine but we played in 4 hours. Try this course, you will not be disappointed. Oh another fun part of playing is the Westover Air Force base next door. They are practicing their manuevers throughout the day. Planes flying over you. Really cool" - jenbag23

  16. Atlantic Country Club
    Atlantic CC: #18
    Atlantic Country Club
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.5017
    595
    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "(I) had a great day. (I) met two guys that I played with. (They) were great guys. (The) course was in amazing shape. Great day." - u677927177

  17. Ledges Golf Club
    Ledges GC: #10
    Ledges Golf Club
    South Hadley, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.4988705882
    530
    Green fee: $39
    What they're saying: "Course was in amazing condition as always, pace of play was seemless and the scenery was awesome with the fall foliage setting in. Super friendly staff and I will play this course weekly until the leaves begin to fall!!!" - Scott5474523

  18. Crosswinds Golf Club
    Crosswinds GC
    Crosswinds Golf Club - Jones/Ouimet
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.5492647059
    383
    Green fee: $86
    What they're saying: "I tell people all the time when I am out of state or someone tells me they haven't played the course They need to Play It. It's One Of The Best In The State." - SLOWSHOT

  19. Segregansett Country Club
    Segregansett CC
    Segregansett Country Club
    Taunton, Massachusetts
    Private
    4.4494588235
    397
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Great old school layout. Front played difficult no surprises. I plan to play it again." - bighogsteve

  20. The Cape Club
    The Cape Club: #11
    The Cape Club
    North Falmouth, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.4064666667
    72
    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "The course was in great shape. The pro shop to the starter were very informational. (We) enjoyed the round. The grounds are immaculate: 5 stars for the ground crew." - Currans1

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
