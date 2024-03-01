Top 20 Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Massachusetts?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Massachusetts or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Massachusetts golf courses reviewed in 2023: 95
Reviews of Massachusetts golf courses in 2023: 3,108
The 20 best public golf courses in Massachusetts
Pinehills Golf Club - Jones CoursePlymouth, MassachusettsSemi-Private
Green fee: $90
What they're saying: "Top notch course. Top Notch hospitality. Top notch restaurant. Enjoyed every minute of our day at Pinehills and will definitely be returning. Bonus points for the starter Peter. Great friendly guy!" - u5835923
The Ranch Golf Club
Green fee: $95
What they're saying: "The Ranch is one of my favorite courses in New England. Pristine and challenging, it has many of the amenities of a top-end resort course but without the pretentiousness. Much of the course's challenges lie with the elevation changes, which also provide stellar views. Good shots are rewarded, off-course shots are punished, and the course is scorable without being repetitive. I'll make this course an annual trek and look forward to that tee time every fall." - CParish860
Edgewood Golf Club
Green fee: $32
What they're saying: "Love this local course. Great layout; quite scenic, good maintenance and a good mix of holes make for a great golf day. Tremendous value for the money. One of the best 19th holes around too. Add it to your list of must plays!" - u314160544789
Ocean Edge Resort & Club on Cape Cod
Green fee: $109
What they're saying: "The course was a nice layout with the Par 5 seventeenth being the most interesting hole. The greens rolled fast and true. Excellent course although on the expensive side." - Lgary2906
Templewood Golf Course
Green fee: $25
What they're saying: "I love this course. I go with friends and it's always a good pace and friendly people. Some of the nicest greens you will ever see in New England. The view from the first tee will definitely get your attention. Challenging but not intimidating." - Dave8601477
Granite Links Golf Club At Quarry HillsQuincy, MassachusettsSemi-Private
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "Outstanding course, great layout and spectacular views. Just a great time, I can't wait to play it again." - gyukna
Crumpin-Fox ClubBernardston, MassachusettsSemi-Private
What they're saying: "Course was in amazing shape for late October and several of the holes are open, teasing you take out driver. Was very enjoyable to play." - 33dunn
Miacomet Golf Club
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Miacomet is a true gem! If you enjoy seaside links, immaculate conditions, and a real challenge, be sure to play it!" - u00000188921
South Shore Country Club
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Fantastic experience all around, except the drink prices: $75 for 3 Buds, 3 Coors Lights and 3 High Noons to go on the course was a bit over the top in hindsight. That being said, great restaurant with great food (and a) great owner." - Noel5351963
Falmouth Country ClubEast Falmouth, MassachusettsPublic
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Played the 9 hole course. Was in excellent shape. Easy layout but for a mediocre golfer like me it was excellent. The GolfNow app really simplifies scheduling." - u314159533841
Cold Spring Country ClubBelchertown, MassachusettsSemi-Private
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "First time to play this course. Interesting and challenging layout, well maintained fairways and greens roll well and very fast. Very friendly staff. It’s a great value to play this beautiful course." - u6771032
The Brookside Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "I have played this course many times and have always enjoyed the layout. Upon arrival this time I was informed the greens had been sanded. There was no mention of this when I booked through the site. Needless to say it was very disappointing. There needs to be a warning on this site when these conditions are present." - u584114632
Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus CoursePlymouth, MassachusettsSemi-Private
Green fee: $90
What they're saying: "Perfect weather, perfect course conditions, made for a great day! The second excellent course at the Pinehills, the Nicklaus Course was very challenging, mainly due to the precarious pin placement. For mid October the course was in unbelievable shape, from tee boxes to fairways, rough and greens, the course was pristine. Highly recommend this or the Jones courses here at the Pinehills, in Plymouth, MA." - u314161724771
Green Harbor Golf Club
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "For early February everything was good. They always do a great job. Conditions were good except the 12th (oh well). They turned it in to a par 3. (no big deal). The staff is always friendly. Looking forward to a great 2024 season at Green Harbor Golf Course." - u972929735
Westover Golf Club
Green fee: $51
What they're saying: "We live almost an hour away and this is our favorite course!! The course is well maintained. No leaves on the fairway or greens. Pace of play was quicker on the front nine but we played in 4 hours. Try this course, you will not be disappointed. Oh another fun part of playing is the Westover Air Force base next door. They are practicing their manuevers throughout the day. Planes flying over you. Really cool" - jenbag23
Atlantic Country Club
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "(I) had a great day. (I) met two guys that I played with. (They) were great guys. (The) course was in amazing shape. Great day." - u677927177
Ledges Golf Club
Green fee: $39
What they're saying: "Course was in amazing condition as always, pace of play was seemless and the scenery was awesome with the fall foliage setting in. Super friendly staff and I will play this course weekly until the leaves begin to fall!!!" - Scott5474523
Crosswinds Golf ClubPlymouth, MassachusettsPublic
Green fee: $86
What they're saying: "I tell people all the time when I am out of state or someone tells me they haven't played the course They need to Play It. It's One Of The Best In The State." - SLOWSHOT
Segregansett Country ClubTaunton, MassachusettsPrivate
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Great old school layout. Front played difficult no surprises. I plan to play it again." - bighogsteve
The Cape Club
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "The course was in great shape. The pro shop to the starter were very informational. (We) enjoyed the round. The grounds are immaculate: 5 stars for the ground crew." - Currans1