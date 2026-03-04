Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Maine - Golfers' Choice 2026

While the summer might be short, the surrounding scenery is the Maine attraction for golfers.
GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Maine every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. From Old Orchard Beach to the Carrabassett Valley, Mother Nature has blessed Maine's best public golf courses with beautiful canvasses for golf.
Maine golf courses reviewed in 2025: 17
Reviews of Maine golf courses in 2025: 126
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed more than 125 reviews of Maine golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Maine
-
Sunday River Resort Golf Club
Green fee: $68-$111
What they're saying: "My wife and I played this course while in the area. It was a wonderful course. The views are amazing and beautiful. The course was in great shape and greens rolled good." - Cmoyer1925
-
The Ledges Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Fantastic golf course. The greens are fastest I've played on public courses in New England. They are fast and true. Can't ask for anything better." - Mcconnellas2
-
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Green fee: $75-$140
What they're saying: "I am playing there pretty much every day so I can’t keep reviewing the course every day. I think it is good value for your money and the course is in very good shape. The support staff, starter, and everyone involved is doing a great job. Well done." - Rterryrret
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Maine
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Maine not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
Martindale Country Club
Green fee: $56-$94
What they're saying: "It's a little bit out in the country but it's a fun place to play. A better deal than some of the more coastal "tourist" courses. Good variety of holes." - Branedamog
-
Rockland Golf Club
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "The course was in very good condition considering the lake of rain. The greens however were fast and excellent!" - Djgagne
