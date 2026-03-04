Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Maine - Golfers' Choice 2026

A short summer season doesn't stop golfers loving the game in Maine.
Sunday River Golf Club - mountains
Uneven lies and blind shots are expected on the extreme terrain of Sunday River in the mountains of Maine.

While the summer might be short, the surrounding scenery is the Maine attraction for golfers.

GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Maine every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. From Old Orchard Beach to the Carrabassett Valley, Mother Nature has blessed Maine's best public golf courses with beautiful canvasses for golf.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Maine or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Maine golf courses reviewed in 2025: 17
Reviews of Maine golf courses in 2025: 126

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed more than 125 reviews of Maine golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Maine

  1. Sunday River Resort Golf Club

    Sunday River GC: #18
    Sunday River Golf Club
    Newry, Maine
    Public
    4.7868712702
    85
    Green fee: $68-$111
    What they're saying: "My wife and I played this course while in the area. It was a wonderful course. The views are amazing and beautiful. The course was in great shape and greens rolled good." - Cmoyer1925

  2. The Ledges Golf Club

    Ledges GC
    The Ledges Golf Club
    York, Maine
    Semi-Private
    4.9
    11
    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Fantastic golf course. The greens are fastest I've played on public courses in New England. They are fast and true. Can't ask for anything better." - Mcconnellas2

  3. Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort

    Point Sebago
    Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
    Casco, Maine
    Resort
    4.8076008232
    176
    Green fee: $75-$140
    What they're saying: "I am playing there pretty much every day so I can’t keep reviewing the course every day. I think it is good value for your money and the course is in very good shape. The support staff, starter, and everyone involved is doing a great job. Well done." - Rterryrret

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Maine

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Maine not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Sugarloaf
    Sugarloaf Golf Club & Resort
    Kingfield, Maine
    Resort
    4.9285714286
    14
    Belgrade Lakes GC
    Belgrade Lakes Golf Club
    Belgrade Lakes, Maine
    Public
    5.0
    6
    Samoset Resort GC: #12
    Samoset Resort
    Rockport, Maine
    Resort
    4.0555555556
    4
  4. Martindale Country Club

    Martindale CC
    Martindale Country Club
    Auburn, Maine
    Semi-Private
    4.5964020615
    117
    Green fee: $56-$94
    What they're saying: "It's a little bit out in the country but it's a fun place to play. A better deal than some of the more coastal "tourist" courses. Good variety of holes." - Branedamog

  5. Rockland Golf Club

    Rockland GC
    Rockland Golf Club
    Rockland, Maine
    Public
    4.149859944
    126
    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "The course was in very good condition considering the lake of rain. The greens however were fast and excellent!" - Djgagne

Jason Scott Deegan
Comments (0)
