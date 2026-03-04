Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Minnesota - Golfers' Choice 2026

The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a haven for top public golf courses.
The Jewel GC: #2
View of the 3rd green at The Jewel Golf Club

Minnesota's north country from Brainerd to the Boundary Waters is home to some of the Midwest's best public and resort golf courses.

The terrain rolls and the lakes sparkle. So what are the best public golf courses in Minnesota?

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Minnesota every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Elite private clubs aren't eligible. Country clubs like White Bear Yacht Club, Windsong Farm and Interlachen Country Club can get recognition elsewhere.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Minnesota or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Minnesota golf courses reviewed in 2025: 82  
Reviews of Minnesota golf courses in 2025: 935

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,000 reviews of Minnesota golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Minnesota

  1. The Jewel Golf Club

    The Jewel GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    The Jewel Golf Club
    Lake City, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.8249005896
    175
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$75
    What they're saying: "Jewel is a hidden gem! Nice track in the state of Minnesota! Greens were nice fast, making it a very nice experience!" - Devante

  2. Keller Golf Course

    Keller GC
    View Tee Times
    Keller Golf Course
    Maplewood, Minnesota
    Public/Municipal
    4.8238639969
    170
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$77
    What they're saying: "Keller is a historical staple of St. Paul. This was first time playing there this year. I'll be back to play again. The pin placements were tough, the greens were set at a quick nice pace. For a public county owned course I highly recommend playing here a few times if (you) get the opportunity." - PinHiGuy

  3. Island Pine Golf Club

    Island Pine GC
    View Tee Times
    Island Pine Golf Club
    Atwater, Minnesota
    Public
    4.3333333333
    4
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$46
    What they're saying: "Very good value. Course was in good shape overall. A few spots where some work was being done. Greens were medium speed. Very good layout (with) lots of out or bounds and water hazards with risk reward type holes. Kind of (links) style (with) not many trees or bunkers. Would recommend to anyone." - GolfPass reviewer

  4. Thief River Falls Golf Club

    Thief River GC
    View Tee Times
    Thief River Golf Club
    Thief River Falls, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.5210084034
    12
    Write Review

    Green fee: $36-$58
    What they're saying: "Great Course in a Small town. (I) Was doing work in Grand Forks, North Dakota and decided to take a chance and play there as it was about an hour away. Great decision as the course was in good shape, especially the greens. The staff was very friendly and the other golfers let me play through as I was a single, and everyone was very friendly on the golf course. For $40 on GolfNow, it was well worth the price and the drive! Highly recommend if you’re in the area to go golf there." - Calster08

  5. Marshall Golf Club

    Marshall GC
    View Tee Times
    Marshall Golf Club
    Marshall, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    5.0
    4
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$75

  6. Wedgewood Cove Golf Club

    Wedgewood Cove GC
    View Tee Times
    Wedgewood Cove Golf Club
    Albert Lea, Minnesota
    Public
    4.7804621849
    46
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "Not many tree lined anything here so expect wide open and windy. Good mix of irons and driver off the tee. 2 or 3 holes where you need some good course knowledge on what route/line to take off the tee. Especially on 7, no driver! Conditions were good for early Spring and the amount of rain they've had in the area. It has a rolling, keep the ball low and let it roll kind of feel to it. We played before the tall grass was up but I'm sure that makes things much harder. Awesome clubhouse so ensure you plan to stick around after or plan before. Full restaurant and bar and one of the bigger and more stocked merch shops." - GolfPass reviewer

  7. Links At Northfork

    Links at Northfork
    View Tee Times
    Links at Northfork
    Anoka, Minnesota
    Public
    4.6657658088
    165
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$77
    What they're saying: "Worth The Trip! The course was in great shape and we played as (a) twosome in under 4 hours on a Saturday. Lots of bunkers and wide fairways to allow golfers to wander a little bit. Some holes had multiple greens and multiple ways to get the green. Overall, it was a fun experience even though I didn’t shoot a low score. The back 9 is the tougher of the two halves. Greens were a little slow but not bad. The 3 hole warm up track was a nice bonus so arrive early and it is included with your greens fees." - Titleistguy1219

  8. The Bluffs at Coffee Mill

    The Bluffs at Coffee Mill: #9
    View Tee Times
    The Bluffs at Coffee Mill
    Wabasha, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.6488252959
    61
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$50
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course that had some challenging holes! Conditions were good. There were very few spots that needed any kind of attention. Nice view of Wabasha from the 17th green. I'll definitely be back the next time I'm in the area!" - KyleGT

  9. Mount Frontenac Golf Course

    Mount Frontenac GC
    View Tee Times
    Mount Frontenac Golf Course
    Frontenac, Minnesota
    Public
    4.6155462185
    38
    Write Review

    Green fee: $26-$52
    What they're saying: "Great views. Played 2 rounds in one day. The course took my lunch both times. Very fun. Very challenging for a driver challenged fellow like myself. The roughs are punishing between the thick grass and trees. Plenty of awesome views. Had lunch between rounds. Food was pretty good and the drinks were cheap. Staff and locals were friendly. A very fun and affordable experience overall. It's a little out of the way but I hope to be back soon." - palmb1997

  10. Zumbrota Golf Club

    Zumbrota GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Zumbrota Golf Club
    Zumbrota, Minnesota
    Public
    4.4769820972
    51
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Looks easy on the scorecard, But the hills and most of all the greens make it a great challenge. Highly recommend." - Monte9592041

  11. Whispering Pines Golf Club

    Whispering Pines GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Whispering Pines Golf Club
    Annandale, Minnesota
    Public
    4.60651993
    328
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$35
    What they're saying: "Good golf. As always we enjoy golfing Whispering Pines. The course conditions are almost perfect every time we golf. Pace of play is great. Carts with GPS are fantastic to know distances." - Daniel2316619

  12. Rich Springs Golf Club

    Rich Spring GC: #14
    View Tee Times
    Rich Spring Golf Club
    Cold Spring, Minnesota
    Public
    4.6293856789
    66
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$62
    What they're saying: "Rich Spring is a beautiful course and terrific value. We had a wonderful time golfing. Rich Spring is exceptional in its upkeep and visual attraction. Fairways were excellent except for some casual water due to recent rain. Greens also in great condition and were just right for our abilities. We found ourselves behind a five-some who slowed play somewhat. I will certainly play here again!!!" - Daniel2316619

  13. The Wilds Golf Club

    Wilds GC
    View Tee Times
    The Wilds Golf Club
    Prior Lake, Minnesota
    Public
    4.6369047619
    29
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$120
    What they're saying: "Great day of golf. Pace of play and conditions were excellent. Clubhouse was nice and restaurant had great food and drink options." - slbechtold

  14. Stonebrooke Golf Club

    Stonebrooke GC
    View Tee Times
    Stonebrooke Golf Club
    Shakopee, Minnesota
    Public
    4.3888888889
    15
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Overall very happy with this course. Staff was friendly and the ferry on Hole 8 is one of a kind. The staff cleaning our clubs at the end of our round was a nice treat to show their appreciation. Will definitely be golfing here next time I'm in Minnesota." - DuckyBird

  15. Brooktree Golf Course

    Brooktree GC: #6
    View Tee Times
    Brooktree Golf Course
    Owatonna, Minnesota
    Public/Municipal
    4.2549019608
    7
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$65
    What they're saying: "Course in great shape. Top is open and bottom is beautiful and tight with a wonderful creek running through the lower 9." - nickhanke

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Minnesota

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Minnesota not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    The Classic at Madden's on Gull Lake: #17
    The Classic at Madden's on Gull Lake
    Brainerd, Minnesota
    Resort
    4.9404761905
    15
    Write Review
    Cragun's Legacy Courses - Lehman 18
    Cragun's Legacy Courses - Lehman 18
    Brainerd, Minnesota
    Resort
    4.0
    3
    Write Review
    1440x350.jpg
    Cragun's Legacy Courses - Dutch 27- Red Nine
    Brainerd, Minnesota
    Resort
    4.0
    1
    Write Review
    Breezy Point Resort - Deacon's Lodge
    Breezy Point Resort - Deacon's Lodge
    Breezy Point, Minnesota
    Resort
    4.925
    21
    Write Review

  16. Gopher Hills Golf Course

    Gopher Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Gopher Hills Golf Course - Championship Course
    Cannon Falls, Minnesota
    Public
    4.4799694423
    236
    Write Review

    Green fee: $36-$60
    What they're saying: "Sound of Music! So many beautiful hills that made this course challenging but a lot of fun! Will definitely come back!" - pwillander

  17. Faribault Golf & Country Club

    Faribault GCC
    View Tee Times
    Faribault Golf & Country Club
    Faribault, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.5998217469
    46
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$70
    What they're saying: "The course had 3-4 inches the prior evening. But, greens were nice and fairways/rough were mowed…good job FGC. Thank You." - patheim

  18. Stones Throw Golf Course

    Stones Throw GC
    View Tee Times
    Stones Throw Golf Course
    Milaca, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.5525389643
    45
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$55
    What they're saying: "Love it here!! Shorter but challenging course. Wendy, the manager, could be greater! Accommodating, kind, a great cook and always cheerful! Staff is also great." - jmklym

  19. Lake City Golf Club

    Lake City GC
    View Tee Times
    Lake City Golf Club
    Lake City, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.4411764706
    47
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$55
    What they're saying: "The course is in very nice condition; enjoy playing it. ..." - ttucker1917

  20. ShadowBrooke Golf Course

    ShadowBrooke GC
    Shadowbrooke Golf Course
    Lester Prairie, Minnesota
    Public
    3.4698795181
    172
    Write Review

    Green fee: $31-$57
    What they're saying: "Kudos to the owners for making significant improvements to the course conditions including the greens. Really fun Joel Goldstrand design with 6 par 3s, 6 par 5s and 6 par 4s. If you haven't been there in a while, add it back on your west metro play list." - ParManMN

  21. Cannon Golf Club

    Cannon GC
    View Tee Times
    Cannon Golf Club
    Cannon Falls, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.5472353325
    351
    Write Review

    Green fee: $48-$80
    What they're saying: "Course was in great condition and empty considering that it was a beautiful day. Maybe it was because the Vikings were playing." - JXD109

  22. Kimball Golf Club

    Kimball GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Kimball Golf Club
    Kimball, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.6508538899
    138
    Write Review

    Green fee: $22-$55
    What they're saying: "Great fun. First tee time of day course was fully ready (with the) greens all mowed. Bunkers raked (and the) leaves (were) no problem. (We) finished in under 3 1/2 hours. (I) love this course." - dick8574502

  23. Oak Marsh Golf Course

    Oak Marsh GC
    View Tee Times
    Oak Marsh Golf Course
    Oakdale, Minnesota
    Public
    4.5554125208
    245
    Write Review

    Green fee: $46-$72
    What they're saying: "This course presents fair challenges for me. I am a 12 handicap in my mid 60s trying (and) playing from the whites. The greens are the highlight, as they roll true. No gimmicky holes, fairly open course, with a challenging 3rd cut to fairly penalize wayward shots. Practice range is good, includes a chipping green." - theD59

  24. Loggers Trail Golf Club

    Loggers Trail GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Loggers Trail Golf Club
    Stillwater, Minnesota
    Public
    4.5160699856
    440
    Write Review

    Green fee: $54-$87
    What they're saying: "Loved it. Course was in great shape. Will definitely go back soon." - Mikesmith08

  25. Headwaters Golf Club

    Headwaters GC
    View Tee Times
    Headwaters Golf Club
    Park Rapids, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.6680970468
    234
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$62
    What they're saying: "Great condition. 4th time playing this course. Just the right amount of challenge. Always in great condition." - Trenchantthomas

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

    Search Near Me