Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Minnesota - Golfers' Choice 2026

Minnesota's north country from Brainerd to the Boundary Waters is home to some of the Midwest's best public and resort golf courses.
The terrain rolls and the lakes sparkle. So what are the best public golf courses in Minnesota?
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Minnesota every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Elite private clubs aren't eligible. Country clubs like White Bear Yacht Club, Windsong Farm and Interlachen Country Club can get recognition elsewhere.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Minnesota golf courses reviewed in 2025: 82
Reviews of Minnesota golf courses in 2025: 935
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,000 reviews of Minnesota golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Minnesota
-
The Jewel Golf Club
Green fee: $38-$75
What they're saying: "Jewel is a hidden gem! Nice track in the state of Minnesota! Greens were nice fast, making it a very nice experience!" - Devante
-
Keller Golf CourseMaplewood, MinnesotaPublic/Municipal4.8238639969170
Green fee: $55-$77
What they're saying: "Keller is a historical staple of St. Paul. This was first time playing there this year. I'll be back to play again. The pin placements were tough, the greens were set at a quick nice pace. For a public county owned course I highly recommend playing here a few times if (you) get the opportunity." - PinHiGuy
-
Island Pine Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$46
What they're saying: "Very good value. Course was in good shape overall. A few spots where some work was being done. Greens were medium speed. Very good layout (with) lots of out or bounds and water hazards with risk reward type holes. Kind of (links) style (with) not many trees or bunkers. Would recommend to anyone." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Thief River Falls Golf ClubThief River Falls, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.521008403412
Green fee: $36-$58
What they're saying: "Great Course in a Small town. (I) Was doing work in Grand Forks, North Dakota and decided to take a chance and play there as it was about an hour away. Great decision as the course was in good shape, especially the greens. The staff was very friendly and the other golfers let me play through as I was a single, and everyone was very friendly on the golf course. For $40 on GolfNow, it was well worth the price and the drive! Highly recommend if you’re in the area to go golf there." - Calster08
-
Marshall Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$75
-
Wedgewood Cove Golf Club
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "Not many tree lined anything here so expect wide open and windy. Good mix of irons and driver off the tee. 2 or 3 holes where you need some good course knowledge on what route/line to take off the tee. Especially on 7, no driver! Conditions were good for early Spring and the amount of rain they've had in the area. It has a rolling, keep the ball low and let it roll kind of feel to it. We played before the tall grass was up but I'm sure that makes things much harder. Awesome clubhouse so ensure you plan to stick around after or plan before. Full restaurant and bar and one of the bigger and more stocked merch shops." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Links At Northfork
Green fee: $55-$77
What they're saying: "Worth The Trip! The course was in great shape and we played as (a) twosome in under 4 hours on a Saturday. Lots of bunkers and wide fairways to allow golfers to wander a little bit. Some holes had multiple greens and multiple ways to get the green. Overall, it was a fun experience even though I didn’t shoot a low score. The back 9 is the tougher of the two halves. Greens were a little slow but not bad. The 3 hole warm up track was a nice bonus so arrive early and it is included with your greens fees." - Titleistguy1219
-
The Bluffs at Coffee MillWabasha, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.648825295961
Green fee: $30-$50
What they're saying: "Beautiful course that had some challenging holes! Conditions were good. There were very few spots that needed any kind of attention. Nice view of Wabasha from the 17th green. I'll definitely be back the next time I'm in the area!" - KyleGT
-
Mount Frontenac Golf Course
Green fee: $26-$52
What they're saying: "Great views. Played 2 rounds in one day. The course took my lunch both times. Very fun. Very challenging for a driver challenged fellow like myself. The roughs are punishing between the thick grass and trees. Plenty of awesome views. Had lunch between rounds. Food was pretty good and the drinks were cheap. Staff and locals were friendly. A very fun and affordable experience overall. It's a little out of the way but I hope to be back soon." - palmb1997
-
Zumbrota Golf Club
What they're saying: "Looks easy on the scorecard, But the hills and most of all the greens make it a great challenge. Highly recommend." - Monte9592041
-
Whispering Pines Golf Club
Green fee: $20-$35
What they're saying: "Good golf. As always we enjoy golfing Whispering Pines. The course conditions are almost perfect every time we golf. Pace of play is great. Carts with GPS are fantastic to know distances." - Daniel2316619
-
Rich Springs Golf Club
Green fee: $38-$62
What they're saying: "Rich Spring is a beautiful course and terrific value. We had a wonderful time golfing. Rich Spring is exceptional in its upkeep and visual attraction. Fairways were excellent except for some casual water due to recent rain. Greens also in great condition and were just right for our abilities. We found ourselves behind a five-some who slowed play somewhat. I will certainly play here again!!!" - Daniel2316619
-
The Wilds Golf Club
Green fee: $85-$120
What they're saying: "Great day of golf. Pace of play and conditions were excellent. Clubhouse was nice and restaurant had great food and drink options." - slbechtold
-
Stonebrooke Golf Club
What they're saying: "Overall very happy with this course. Staff was friendly and the ferry on Hole 8 is one of a kind. The staff cleaning our clubs at the end of our round was a nice treat to show their appreciation. Will definitely be golfing here next time I'm in Minnesota." - DuckyBird
-
Brooktree Golf CourseOwatonna, MinnesotaPublic/Municipal4.25490196087
Green fee: $40-$65
What they're saying: "Course in great shape. Top is open and bottom is beautiful and tight with a wonderful creek running through the lower 9." - nickhanke
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Minnesota
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Minnesota not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
Gopher Hills Golf CourseCannon Falls, MinnesotaPublic4.4799694423236
Green fee: $36-$60
What they're saying: "Sound of Music! So many beautiful hills that made this course challenging but a lot of fun! Will definitely come back!" - pwillander
-
Faribault Golf & Country ClubFaribault, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.599821746946
Green fee: $40-$70
What they're saying: "The course had 3-4 inches the prior evening. But, greens were nice and fairways/rough were mowed…good job FGC. Thank You." - patheim
-
Stones Throw Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$55
What they're saying: "Love it here!! Shorter but challenging course. Wendy, the manager, could be greater! Accommodating, kind, a great cook and always cheerful! Staff is also great." - jmklym
-
Lake City Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$55
What they're saying: "The course is in very nice condition; enjoy playing it. ..." - ttucker1917
-
ShadowBrooke Golf Course
Green fee: $31-$57
What they're saying: "Kudos to the owners for making significant improvements to the course conditions including the greens. Really fun Joel Goldstrand design with 6 par 3s, 6 par 5s and 6 par 4s. If you haven't been there in a while, add it back on your west metro play list." - ParManMN
-
Cannon Golf Club
Green fee: $48-$80
What they're saying: "Course was in great condition and empty considering that it was a beautiful day. Maybe it was because the Vikings were playing." - JXD109
-
Kimball Golf Club
Green fee: $22-$55
What they're saying: "Great fun. First tee time of day course was fully ready (with the) greens all mowed. Bunkers raked (and the) leaves (were) no problem. (We) finished in under 3 1/2 hours. (I) love this course." - dick8574502
-
Oak Marsh Golf Course
Green fee: $46-$72
What they're saying: "This course presents fair challenges for me. I am a 12 handicap in my mid 60s trying (and) playing from the whites. The greens are the highlight, as they roll true. No gimmicky holes, fairly open course, with a challenging 3rd cut to fairly penalize wayward shots. Practice range is good, includes a chipping green." - theD59
-
Loggers Trail Golf Club
Green fee: $54-$87
What they're saying: "Loved it. Course was in great shape. Will definitely go back soon." - Mikesmith08
-
Headwaters Golf ClubPark Rapids, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.6680970468234
Green fee: $45-$62
What they're saying: "Great condition. 4th time playing this course. Just the right amount of challenge. Always in great condition." - Trenchantthomas
