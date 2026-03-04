Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Kansas - Golfers' Choice 2026

The Jayhawks and the Chiefs dominate the sports landscape in Kansas, but the state's public golf scene is better than expected.
GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Kansas every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. Kansas City is a golf hub, while other top public courses reside among the farmland and prairie throughout the state.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Kansas golf courses reviewed in 2025: 26
Reviews of Kansas golf courses in 2025: 55
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed 55 reviews of Kansas golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Kansas
-
Spring Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $40-$70
What they're saying: "Amazing course! For the price, there is no where I have been that competes. Really fun course that is very reasonably priced." - Bjouppi
-
Cherry Oaks Golf Course
Green fee: $29-$32
What they're saying: "The course was (in) great shape. The greens were contoured and (in) really good shape. The placements of the pins were in good spots. My only recommendation is using red, white and blue flags for pin placements." - Shannon963
-
Trails West Golf CourseFort Leavenworth, KansasMilitary4.6337983912110
Green fee: $26-$48
What they're saying: "I always enjoy playing here. Beautiful tree-lined fairways that challenge for accuracy but with enough space to forgive the stray drive." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Wellington Golf Club
Green fee: $19-$46
What they're saying: "This place is over 100 years old and you can tell by the size of some of the trees. The greens are super nice. Roll smooth. Hardly anyone on the course at 9 am on a weekday. Got thru the round in under two and a half hours. If they gave the same love to the tee boxes as they do to the greens, this place would be top notch. For the price, its a good deal!" - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Turkey Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $23-$52
What they're saying: "Great course, under a little bit of renovation but fun to play. Not overly hard and a shorter par. Definitely will be back" - J5hine
-
Ironhorse Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "We are from out of state. We make it a must play when we are in the area. Never disappointed. The senior rate was good. We are handicaps from 12-17. I wish I could play there more often." - Daniel9305649
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Kansas
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Kansas not featured in Golfers' Choice:Newton, KansasPublic4.704545454544
-
Atchison Golf Club at BellevueAtchison, KansasSemi-Private3.765868402769
Green fee: $30-$60+
What they're saying: "I like the course the very first time I played it. Is very challenging. The tee boxes are excellent. The cart path can use some improvement. And maybe some ball washers here and there." - Wesballard1450
-
Prairie Trails Golf Course
Green fee: $25-$40
What they're saying: "Obviously this course is in rebuild mode, but still a fun play. Greens were great, minus a few on the back that had “work in progress” spots. Tee boxes and fairways still have a ways to go from early season re-sodding and repairs. Will definitely return, and am looking forward to seeing how great it will look next spring." - Mjw13george
-
Carey Park Golf CourseHutchinson, KansasPublic/Municipal3.8777638715110
Green fee: $22-$40
What they're saying: "This is a very good public course with good pricing. Pace of play was a bit slow but not as slow as some other courses I've played. Fairways and rough were in excellent shape. However, the greens were a bit spotty but not so bad that it is not worth playing there. Overall course layout is a bit odd, but hole layouts are good. The course plays somewhat easy with good shots rewarded and bad shots penalized to varying degrees." - Maparicio
-
Firekeeper Golf Course
Green fee: $80-$160
What they're saying: "Loved the ambience and character of this course. It's a links feel for the first 7-8 holes, then becomes more of a valley, woodland course for the remainder. Conditioning from tee to green was excellent, and liked the challenge from hole to hole, and the 18th is a really good risk/reward hole. Most holes had fairly generous fairways, but is very punitive if you're not hitting them. Most front nine holes are lined with very tall grass while the back nine has much thick vegetation and trees around them. For $80, this is a solid value and would absolutely play here again." - Hacksalot03
