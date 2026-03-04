Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Kansas - Golfers' Choice 2026

Head to the heartland to experience the best public courses in Kansas.
Cherry Oaks GC
Looking back from a green at Cherry Oaks Golf Club

The Jayhawks and the Chiefs dominate the sports landscape in Kansas, but the state's public golf scene is better than expected.

GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Kansas every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. Kansas City is a golf hub, while other top public courses reside among the farmland and prairie throughout the state.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Kansas or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Kansas golf courses reviewed in 2025: 26
Reviews of Kansas golf courses in 2025: 55

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed 55 reviews of Kansas golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Kansas

  1. Spring Creek Golf Club

    Spring Creek GC: #3
    Spring Creek Golf Club
    Seneca, Kansas
    Municipal
    4.9458204334
    76
    Green fee: $40-$70
    What they're saying: "Amazing course! For the price, there is no where I have been that competes. Really fun course that is very reasonably priced." - Bjouppi

  2. Cherry Oaks Golf Course

    Cherry Oaks GC
    Cherry Oaks Golf Club
    Cheney, Kansas
    Public/Municipal
    4.7498178838
    186
    Green fee: $29-$32
    What they're saying: "The course was (in) great shape. The greens were contoured and (in) really good shape. The placements of the pins were in good spots. My only recommendation is using red, white and blue flags for pin placements." - Shannon963

  3. Trails West Golf Course

    Trails West GC
    Trails West Golf Course
    Fort Leavenworth, Kansas
    Military
    4.6337983912
    110
    Green fee: $26-$48
    What they're saying: "I always enjoy playing here. Beautiful tree-lined fairways that challenge for accuracy but with enough space to forgive the stray drive." - GolfPass Reviewer

  4. Wellington Golf Club

    Wellington GC: Pavillion
    Wellington Golf Club
    Wellington, Kansas
    Public
    4.0657439446
    60
    Green fee: $19-$46
    What they're saying: "This place is over 100 years old and you can tell by the size of some of the trees. The greens are super nice. Roll smooth. Hardly anyone on the course at 9 am on a weekday. Got thru the round in under two and a half hours. If they gave the same love to the tee boxes as they do to the greens, this place would be top notch. For the price, its a good deal!" - GolfPass Reviewer

  5. Turkey Creek Golf Course

    Turkey Creek GC
    Turkey Creek Golf Course
    McPherson, Kansas
    Public
    4.5320855615
    59
    Green fee: $23-$52
    What they're saying: "Great course, under a little bit of renovation but fun to play. Not overly hard and a shorter par. Definitely will be back" - J5hine

  6. Ironhorse Golf Club

    Ironhorse GC
    Ironhorse Golf Club
    Leawood, Kansas
    Public
    4.0843621399
    164
    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "We are from out of state. We make it a must play when we are in the area. Never disappointed. The senior rate was good. We are handicaps from 12-17. I wish I could play there more often." - Daniel9305649

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Kansas

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Kansas not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Sand Creek Station GC
    Sand Creek Station Golf Club
    Newton, Kansas
    Public
    4.7045454545
    44
    Colbert Hills: #13
    Colbert Hills
    Manhattan, Kansas
    Public
    4.3636363636
    11
  7. Atchison Golf Club at Bellevue

    Atchison Golf Club at Bellevue
    Atchison Golf Club at Bellevue
    Atchison, Kansas
    Semi-Private
    3.7658684027
    69
    Green fee: $30-$60+
    What they're saying: "I like the course the very first time I played it. Is very challenging. The tee boxes are excellent. The cart path can use some improvement. And maybe some ball washers here and there." - Wesballard1450

  8. Prairie Trails Golf Course

    Prairie Trails GC
    Prairie Trails Golf Course
    El Dorado, Kansas
    Public
    3.482616576
    47
    Green fee: $25-$40
    What they're saying: "Obviously this course is in rebuild mode, but still a fun play. Greens were great, minus a few on the back that had “work in progress” spots. Tee boxes and fairways still have a ways to go from early season re-sodding and repairs. Will definitely return, and am looking forward to seeing how great it will look next spring." - Mjw13george

  9. Carey Park Golf Course

    Carey Park GC
    Carey Park Golf Course
    Hutchinson, Kansas
    Public/Municipal
    3.8777638715
    110
    Green fee: $22-$40
    What they're saying: "This is a very good public course with good pricing. Pace of play was a bit slow but not as slow as some other courses I've played. Fairways and rough were in excellent shape. However, the greens were a bit spotty but not so bad that it is not worth playing there. Overall course layout is a bit odd, but hole layouts are good. The course plays somewhat easy with good shots rewarded and bad shots penalized to varying degrees." - Maparicio

  10. Firekeeper Golf Course

    Firekeeper GC: #8
    Firekeeper Golf Course
    Mayetta, Kansas
    Resort
    2.3361344538
    17
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$160
    What they're saying: "Loved the ambience and character of this course. It's a links feel for the first 7-8 holes, then becomes more of a valley, woodland course for the remainder. Conditioning from tee to green was excellent, and liked the challenge from hole to hole, and the 18th is a really good risk/reward hole. Most holes had fairly generous fairways, but is very punitive if you're not hitting them. Most front nine holes are lined with very tall grass while the back nine has much thick vegetation and trees around them. For $80, this is a solid value and would absolutely play here again." - Hacksalot03

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

