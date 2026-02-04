Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona - Golfers' Choice 2026

Arizona's best public golf courses can help you ditch the winter blues.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Saguaro at We-Ko-Pa GC: #8
A view from the 8th fairway at Saguaro Course from We-Ko-Pa Golf Club

From December through March, there are few better places in the world for a golfer than Arizona.

The weather is generally warm and dry enough to play golf every day. The Valley of the Sun, encompassing the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, is home to nearly 100 top places to play.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona every February thanks to golfers like YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Arizona offers great golf with great variety. You can play a parkland course one day and a target-golf desert course the next. Mountain golf is plentiful as well. Great golf is plentiful.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Arizona or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Arizona golf courses reviewed in 2025: 215
Reviews of Arizona golf courses in 2025: 19,195

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 20,000 reviews of Arizona golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Arizona

  1. Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail Course

    Whirlwind GC
    View Tee Times
    Whirlwind Golf Club - The Cattail Course
    Chandler, Arizona
    Resort
    4.7031490611
    693
    Write Review

    Green fee: $150-$295
    What they're saying: "Always one of the best. Whirlwind is always one of the best conditioned courses around, the whole course was in excellent condition." - Matthew7726174

    Past Golfers' Choice lists of the Best Public Golf Courses in Arizona
    Oakcreek Country Club - rocks
    Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona - Golfers' Choice 2025
    We share the best public golf courses in Arizona just in time for your next winter escape.
    Quintero Golf Club
    Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona - Golfers' Choice 2024
    Arizona's best golf courses bring green grass to desert landscapes.
    Laughlin Ranch GC
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona
    Our community of reviewers determine the best golf courses in Arizona.
    Wickenburg Ranch
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Arizona
    Find out which public courses ruled Arizona according to our community of reviewers.
    Wickenburg Ranch
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Arizona
    Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
    TPC Scottsdale - Stadium golf course - no. 15
    Golfers' Choice 2020: Best of Arizona golf courses
    The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.

  2. Laughlin Ranch Golf Club

    Laughlin Ranch GC
    View Tee Times
    Laughlin Ranch Golf Club
    Bullhead City, Arizona
    Public
    4.7167982058
    301
    Write Review

    Green fee: $63-$166
    What they're saying: "Great course. Everyone (on staff) is doing great. (I) would highly recommend this course." - Barrowak123

  3. The Highlands at Dove Mountain

    Highlands at Dove Mountain
    View Tee Times
    Highlands at Dove Mountain
    Marana, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.7298084187
    391
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$140
    What they're saying: "Perfect golfing experience. You’ll know when you arrive, the experience was ideal. Although 110 degrees temps, it made up for it with the golf course experience. It’s a go to course if you wish to play on a quality golf course." - Chin9829467

  4. Whirlwind Golf Club - Devil's Claw

    Devil's Claw at Whirlwind GC: #6
    View Tee Times
    Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
    Chandler, Arizona
    Resort
    4.7451065804
    884
    Write Review

    Green fee: $150-$295
    What they're saying: "Fun course in great shape. Played here for the first time and really enjoyed this course. There are several holes that kind of feel the same but the course is in perfect shape and the tee boxes are so good they literally look like greens they are so perfect. I have played almost all the courses in Phoenix and their tee boxes might be the best I have ever seen. Fairways also were in great shape and greens were smooth but slow due to 115 degree heat. I am sure they can't cut them low right now. Just a real fun course in really good shape. It is flat and not like Dinosaur Mountain or Quintero but in great shape." - scottlsu

  5. Granite Falls Golf Course - North Course

    North at Granite Falls GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    North Golf Course at Granite Falls Golf Club
    Surprise, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.5020075986
    259
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$130
    What they're saying: "Fun in the Sun. The course and staff were great. Conditions were fantastic except for the heat. Pace of play was terrific, 3.5 hours. Highly recommend this course." - spike11

  6. Camelback Golf Club - Ambiente

    Camelback GC - Ambiente
    View Tee Times
    Camelback Golf Club - Ambiente Course
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.5042944431
    1081
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$290
    What they're saying: "Great conditions, tough course. Long fairways and tees with a few carries needed. Wonderful conditions. Beautiful views." - millerst90

  7. Saguaro Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club

    Saguaro at We-Ko-Pa GC: #8
    Saguaro Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Public/Resort
    4.4076470588
    56
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$349
    What they're saying: "Played the Saguaro Course and it was everything you could want and handle. 1st rate range and practice facilities to warm up before the round. Super friendly staff from the moment you drop your bag off to the time you walk to the parking lot. Highly recommend you get a tee time and check our Arizona's best course." - Jgunner02

  8. Cholla Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club

    Cholla at We-Ko-Pa GC: #17
    Cholla Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Public/Resort
    4.7957074722
    41
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$349
    What they're saying: "Our guys played this course for the first time on the golf trip. It was phenomenal. The Cholla Course was breathtaking. We took several pictures of beautiful holes and (in) particular several par threes were unbelievable. The course is playable if you can control your tee shots. The rocks and native areas can be challenging if you are a bit wild off the tee. Overall, a wonderful experience. One minor complaint is a poorly designed short par four in my opinion, but otherwise a beautiful golf course and a fun experience. I would highly recommend (for) any golfer visiting the Phoenix/Scottsdale area." - Dearl0627

  9. Westbrook Village - Vistas Course

    Westbrook GC - Vistas: #15
    View Tee Times
    Westbrook Golf Club - Vistas Course
    Peoria, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.5213235294
    175
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49-$139
    What they're saying: "My first time to play this semi-private luxury course in the heart of north Peoria. The landscape is gorgeous. The tee boxes, fairways, and greens were immaculate. The bunkers had nice sand and were well raked. The pro shop staff were friendly and pleasant. Carts were clean and in excellent condition. I’m sorry I waited 23 years to play this course!!!" - Arvle7515166

  10. Raven Golf Club – Phoenix

    Raven Golf Club - Phoenix: #14
    View Tee Times
    Raven Golf Club - Phoenix
    Phoenix, Arizona
    Public
    4.6065673399
    1513
    Write Review

    Green fee: $197-$279
    What they're saying: "Amazing value overall. Course is in incredible condition and facilities are awesome. Included range balls with tee time is great too" - Manningryan4

  11. Wildfire Golf Club - Palmer Course

    Wildfire GC at Desert Ridge - Palmer
    View Tee Times
    Palmer Course at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge
    Phoenix, Arizona
    Public/Resort
    4.6033539359
    1186
    Write Review

    Green fee: $189-$289
    What they're saying: "Great conditions, not just for summer golf. Greens were a touch slow and bumpy, but didn’t get in the way. Go, you’ll have fun!" - ErikQuiroz

  12. Cimarron Golf Club

    Cimarron GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Cimarron Golf Club
    Surprise, Arizona
    Public
    4.5831890504
    306
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$135
    What they're saying: "I had a pleasure playing Cimarron with a few of my best golf buddies and had a blast. Staff was very friendly. The course conditions were fantastic and I absolutely love the layout. I just bought a place five minutes away and will be back often." - Mjross1414

  13. The Views Golf Club at Oro Valley

    The Views GC at Oro Valley
    View Tee Times
    The Views Golf Club at Oro Valley
    Oro Valley, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.445879367
    407
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$159
    What they're saying: "It was my first time playing this course. The greens and the entire course were in great condition even with all the work/improvements being done on several of the holes. It’s a hidden gem." - Smithsn025

  14. Camelback Golf Club - Padre

    Padre at Camelback: #9
    View Tee Times
    Camelback Golf Club - Padre Course
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.5427690569
    1196
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$290
    What they're saying: "The course was in great shape and the pace or of play was fantastic. Can’t wait to get back and play here again." - Dhort

  15. Wigwam Resort - Red Course

    Wigwam Resort - Red: #18
    View Tee Times
    Wigwam Resort - Red Course
    Litchfield Park, Arizona
    Resort
    4.5069122453
    1162
    Write Review

    Green fee: $106-$208
    What they're saying: "Wigwam red has everything a great golf course should have....fairness, challenges and is kept in good condition despite the heat of the summer sun." - Brooklyn1135

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Arizona

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Many of Arizona's top public golf courses rank among our favorites. Here goes:

    Quintero GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Quintero Golf Club
    Peoria, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.4416094843
    1311
    Write Review
    The Golf Club at Dove Mountain - Saguaro: #3
    The Golf Club at Dove Mountain - Saguaro/Tortolita
    Marana, Arizona
    Private/Resort
    4.3417890521
    1498
    Write Review
    TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium: #1
    View Tee Times
    TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.5793005727
    724
    Write Review
    Grayhawk GC - Raptor: #8
    Raptor at Grayhawk Golf Club
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Public
    1.4513888889
    25
    Write Review
    Grayhawk GC - Talon
    Talon at Grayhawk Golf Club
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Public
    4.0810810811
    37
    Write Review
    Boulders GC
    View Tee Times
    South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
    Carefree, Arizona
    Resort/Public
    4.0596258986
    1262
    Write Review
    Boulders Golf Club
    View Tee Times
    North at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
    Carefree, Arizona
    Resort/Private
    4.0596258986
    1262
    Write Review
    Canyon at Ventana Canyon #1
    View Tee Times
    Ventana Canyon - Canyon Course
    Tucson, Arizona
    Resort
    4.1609339694
    1139
    Write Review
    Mountain at Ventana Canyon: #4
    View Tee Times
    Ventana Canyon - Mountain Course
    Tucson, Arizona
    Resort
    4.1609339694
    1139
    Write Review
    Wigwam Resort - Gold: #16
    View Tee Times
    Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
    Litchfield Park, Arizona
    Resort
    4.3914689819
    1130
    Write Review

  16. Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club

    Sterling Grove GCC
    View Tee Times
    Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club
    Surprise, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.543176096
    334
    Write Review

    Green fee: $68-$139
    What they're saying: "From dropping your clubs off from the car to check-in, Pick your cart up after check-in, and proceed to a great practice facility. As to get close to your tee time, visit Terry the Starter, who always has a joke for you. Terry saw us on #10, offering us water and a fresh towel. Would definitely recommend Sterling Grove to anyone visiting Arizona." - Billymac1957

  17. Copper Canyon Golf Club

    Copper Canyon GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Copper Canyon Golf Club - Vista/Lake Course
    Buckeye, Arizona
    Public
    4.5616748677
    714
    Write Review

    Green fee: $72-$79+
    What they're saying: "Worth the drive to get out there, first rate experience across the board. Course was in excellent shape and the layout is challenging without being punishing. I’ll definitely go back." - Cthomas66

  18. Troon North Golf Club (counts both Pinnacle and Monument)

    Troon North Golf Club's Monument Course
    View Tee Times
    Monument at Troon North Golf Club
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.5795702119
    966
    Write Review

    Green fee: $250-$453
    What they're saying: "The course was in unbelievable condition. The grass was perfect on every square inch of the course. I will say that the Pinnacle course is more difficult than the Monument course, You get what you pay for." - GolfPass Reviewer

  19. Oakwood Golf Club

    Oakwood CC: practice green
    View Tee Times
    Palms Golf Course at Oakwood Country Club
    Sun Lakes, Arizona
    Public
    4.4736921796
    185
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$140
    What they're saying: "Fairways and greens in great shape, very green and rich for August. Course is friendly, greens are inviting and traps were beachy and playable. Will come back often!" - Kcoyote16

  20. The Phoenician Golf Club

    The Phoenician - Canyon/Oasis: #12, #13, #14, #15
    View Tee Times
    The Phoenician Golf Club
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.5828814987
    1369
    Write Review

    Green fee: $197-$426
    What they're saying: "This course is definitely worth stopping by and playing if you're in the area. Incredible views on the back 9. Greens rolled to a typical resort course at about 9-10 stump, but were in great shape. Definitely highly recommended! We even had a couple Phoenix Suns players right behind us." - Csnyder215

  21. San Ignacio

    San Ignacio GC
    View Tee Times
    San Ignacio Golf Club
    Green Valley, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.4890241703
    2258
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67-$96
    What they're saying: "This course was one of the best I’ve played in the Tucson area. The greens were fantastic and the layout was great for all skill levels. This was the first time we’ve played there but it will definitely not be the last!!" - Jason3335334

  22. Oakcreek Country Club

    Oakcreek CC: #4
    View Tee Times
    Oakcreek Country Club
    Sedona, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.6016437805
    1946
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99-$209
    What they're saying: "Loved the course. Greens were fast but in great shape. Every hole made you think about what shot shape you wanted to hit. Fairways were well manicured. Rough was very difficult. Highly recommend this course." - Rdins75

  23. Dove Valley Ranch

    Dove Valley Ranch GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Dove Valley Ranch Golf Club
    Cave Creek, Arizona
    Public
    4.4352667025
    1837
    Write Review

    Green fee: $110-$230
    What they're saying: "Let me start by saying this course is always in beautiful condition and has respectable rates year-round, even during prime tee times and peak season. It is well maintained and the large greens provide a luxurious experience that elevates creative play opportunities and challenging putts. Be sure to bring your desert target golf A-game on the back nine! There is hazard potential every stroke but as long as your keep you tee shots in line, then the grass is plush in the fairways and responsive. Really a stunning track and worth returning to!" - Billdozer44

  24. TPC Scottsdale - Champions Course

    Champions @ TPC Scottsdale: #16
    View Tee Times
    TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.4503413988
    1337
    Write Review

    Green fee: $119-$258
    What they're saying: "The course was in phenomenal condition . Pace of play was great . The entire staff was super friendly." - Robgranroth

  25. Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club

    Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC
    View Tee Times
    Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
    Maricopa, Arizona
    Public
    4.4786445282
    1392
    Write Review

    Green fee: $149-$406
    What they're saying: "This layout is always fun. This course gives you multiple options off the tee and makes it fun and different each time you play it. Course condition is always good when we go. No reason to nitpick any issue. You're in the hot, barren desert, deal with it!" - MMarlinS

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Mount Juliet.jpg
5 Min Read
25 hidden golf course gems in Great Britain and Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bahia Beach Resort GC - no. 16
1 Min Read
Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Turnberry Resort - Ailsa golf course - 15th
3 Min Read
20 hidden golf course gems in Scotland - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Taboo Golf Club - hole 7
4 Min Read
25 hidden golf gems in Canada - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Tenby GC
2 Min Read
10 hidden golf course gems in Wales - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026
Luttrellstown Castle GCC: #18
3 Min Read
20 hidden golf course gems in Ireland and Northern Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

gc-florida-ccf-roost.JPG
7 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bahia Beach Resort GC - no. 16
1 Min Read
Best 3 Public Golf Courses in Puerto Rico - Golfers' Choice 2026
gc-nc-tot-hill-farm.JPG
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 15
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Long Reef GC
3 Min Read
Best 10 Hidden Gem Public Golf Courses in Australia - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Apes Hill - back nine
7 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

Limestone Springs GC
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco: #9
5 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
La Cantera Golf Resort & Spa - Resort Course - views
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
gc-sc-caledonia-hero.jpg
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Read More
Now Reading
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me