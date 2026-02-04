Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona - Golfers' Choice 2026

From December through March, there are few better places in the world for a golfer than Arizona.
The weather is generally warm and dry enough to play golf every day. The Valley of the Sun, encompassing the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, is home to nearly 100 top places to play.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona every February thanks to golfers like YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Arizona offers great golf with great variety. You can play a parkland course one day and a target-golf desert course the next. Mountain golf is plentiful as well. Great golf is plentiful.
Arizona golf courses reviewed in 2025: 215
Reviews of Arizona golf courses in 2025: 19,195
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 20,000 reviews of Arizona golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Arizona
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail CourseChandler, ArizonaResort4.7031490611693
Green fee: $150-$295
Green fee: $150-$295

What they're saying: "Always one of the best. Whirlwind is always one of the best conditioned courses around, the whole course was in excellent condition." - Matthew7726174
Laughlin Ranch Golf Club
Green fee: $63-$166
What they're saying: "Great course. Everyone (on staff) is doing great. (I) would highly recommend this course." - Barrowak123
The Highlands at Dove MountainMarana, ArizonaSemi-Private4.7298084187391
Green fee: $65-$140
What they're saying: "Perfect golfing experience. You’ll know when you arrive, the experience was ideal. Although 110 degrees temps, it made up for it with the golf course experience. It’s a go to course if you wish to play on a quality golf course." - Chin9829467
Whirlwind Golf Club - Devil's ClawChandler, ArizonaResort4.7451065804884
Green fee: $150-$295
What they're saying: "Fun course in great shape. Played here for the first time and really enjoyed this course. There are several holes that kind of feel the same but the course is in perfect shape and the tee boxes are so good they literally look like greens they are so perfect. I have played almost all the courses in Phoenix and their tee boxes might be the best I have ever seen. Fairways also were in great shape and greens were smooth but slow due to 115 degree heat. I am sure they can't cut them low right now. Just a real fun course in really good shape. It is flat and not like Dinosaur Mountain or Quintero but in great shape." - scottlsu
Granite Falls Golf Course - North CourseSurprise, ArizonaSemi-Private4.5020075986259
Green fee: $60-$130
What they're saying: "Fun in the Sun. The course and staff were great. Conditions were fantastic except for the heat. Pace of play was terrific, 3.5 hours. Highly recommend this course." - spike11
Camelback Golf Club - AmbienteScottsdale, ArizonaResort4.50429444311081
Green fee: $75-$290
What they're saying: "Great conditions, tough course. Long fairways and tees with a few carries needed. Wonderful conditions. Beautiful views." - millerst90
Saguaro Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
Green fee: $69-$349
What they're saying: "Played the Saguaro Course and it was everything you could want and handle. 1st rate range and practice facilities to warm up before the round. Super friendly staff from the moment you drop your bag off to the time you walk to the parking lot. Highly recommend you get a tee time and check our Arizona's best course." - Jgunner02
Cholla Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
Green fee: $69-$349
What they're saying: "Our guys played this course for the first time on the golf trip. It was phenomenal. The Cholla Course was breathtaking. We took several pictures of beautiful holes and (in) particular several par threes were unbelievable. The course is playable if you can control your tee shots. The rocks and native areas can be challenging if you are a bit wild off the tee. Overall, a wonderful experience. One minor complaint is a poorly designed short par four in my opinion, but otherwise a beautiful golf course and a fun experience. I would highly recommend (for) any golfer visiting the Phoenix/Scottsdale area." - Dearl0627
Westbrook Village - Vistas CoursePeoria, ArizonaSemi-Private4.5213235294175
Green fee: $49-$139
What they're saying: "My first time to play this semi-private luxury course in the heart of north Peoria. The landscape is gorgeous. The tee boxes, fairways, and greens were immaculate. The bunkers had nice sand and were well raked. The pro shop staff were friendly and pleasant. Carts were clean and in excellent condition. I’m sorry I waited 23 years to play this course!!!" - Arvle7515166
Raven Golf Club – Phoenix
Green fee: $197-$279
What they're saying: "Amazing value overall. Course is in incredible condition and facilities are awesome. Included range balls with tee time is great too" - Manningryan4
Wildfire Golf Club - Palmer CoursePhoenix, ArizonaPublic/Resort4.60335393591186
Green fee: $189-$289
What they're saying: "Great conditions, not just for summer golf. Greens were a touch slow and bumpy, but didn’t get in the way. Go, you’ll have fun!" - ErikQuiroz
Cimarron Golf Club
Green fee: $95-$135
What they're saying: "I had a pleasure playing Cimarron with a few of my best golf buddies and had a blast. Staff was very friendly. The course conditions were fantastic and I absolutely love the layout. I just bought a place five minutes away and will be back often." - Mjross1414
The Views Golf Club at Oro ValleyOro Valley, ArizonaSemi-Private4.445879367407
Green fee: $45-$159
What they're saying: "It was my first time playing this course. The greens and the entire course were in great condition even with all the work/improvements being done on several of the holes. It’s a hidden gem." - Smithsn025
Camelback Golf Club - PadreScottsdale, ArizonaResort4.54276905691196
Green fee: $75-$290
What they're saying: "The course was in great shape and the pace or of play was fantastic. Can’t wait to get back and play here again." - Dhort
Wigwam Resort - Red CourseLitchfield Park, ArizonaResort4.50691224531162
Green fee: $106-$208
What they're saying: "Wigwam red has everything a great golf course should have....fairness, challenges and is kept in good condition despite the heat of the summer sun." - Brooklyn1135
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Arizona
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Many of Arizona's top public golf courses rank among our favorites.
Sterling Grove Golf & Country ClubSurprise, ArizonaSemi-Private4.543176096334
Green fee: $68-$139
What they're saying: "From dropping your clubs off from the car to check-in, Pick your cart up after check-in, and proceed to a great practice facility. As to get close to your tee time, visit Terry the Starter, who always has a joke for you. Terry saw us on #10, offering us water and a fresh towel. Would definitely recommend Sterling Grove to anyone visiting Arizona." - Billymac1957
Copper Canyon Golf ClubBuckeye, ArizonaPublic4.5616748677714
Green fee: $72-$79+
What they're saying: "Worth the drive to get out there, first rate experience across the board. Course was in excellent shape and the layout is challenging without being punishing. I’ll definitely go back." - Cthomas66
Troon North Golf Club (counts both Pinnacle and Monument)Scottsdale, ArizonaSemi-Private4.5795702119966
Green fee: $250-$453
What they're saying: "The course was in unbelievable condition. The grass was perfect on every square inch of the course. I will say that the Pinnacle course is more difficult than the Monument course, You get what you pay for." - GolfPass Reviewer
Oakwood Golf ClubSun Lakes, ArizonaPublic4.4736921796185
Green fee: $70-$140
What they're saying: "Fairways and greens in great shape, very green and rich for August. Course is friendly, greens are inviting and traps were beachy and playable. Will come back often!" - Kcoyote16
The Phoenician Golf Club
Green fee: $197-$426
What they're saying: "This course is definitely worth stopping by and playing if you're in the area. Incredible views on the back 9. Greens rolled to a typical resort course at about 9-10 stump, but were in great shape. Definitely highly recommended! We even had a couple Phoenix Suns players right behind us." - Csnyder215
San IgnacioGreen Valley, ArizonaSemi-Private4.48902417032258
Green fee: $67-$96
What they're saying: "This course was one of the best I’ve played in the Tucson area. The greens were fantastic and the layout was great for all skill levels. This was the first time we’ve played there but it will definitely not be the last!!" - Jason3335334
Oakcreek Country Club
Green fee: $99-$209
What they're saying: "Loved the course. Greens were fast but in great shape. Every hole made you think about what shot shape you wanted to hit. Fairways were well manicured. Rough was very difficult. Highly recommend this course." - Rdins75
Dove Valley RanchCave Creek, ArizonaPublic4.43526670251837
Green fee: $110-$230
What they're saying: "Let me start by saying this course is always in beautiful condition and has respectable rates year-round, even during prime tee times and peak season. It is well maintained and the large greens provide a luxurious experience that elevates creative play opportunities and challenging putts. Be sure to bring your desert target golf A-game on the back nine! There is hazard potential every stroke but as long as your keep you tee shots in line, then the grass is plush in the fairways and responsive. Really a stunning track and worth returning to!" - Billdozer44
TPC Scottsdale - Champions CourseScottsdale, ArizonaResort4.45034139881337
Green fee: $119-$258
What they're saying: "The course was in phenomenal condition . Pace of play was great . The entire staff was super friendly." - Robgranroth
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf ClubMaricopa, ArizonaPublic4.47864452821392
Green fee: $149-$406
What they're saying: "This layout is always fun. This course gives you multiple options off the tee and makes it fun and different each time you play it. Course condition is always good when we go. No reason to nitpick any issue. You're in the hot, barren desert, deal with it!" - MMarlinS