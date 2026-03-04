Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Rhode Island - Golfers' Choice 2026

Good things do come in small packages.
Rhode Island is home to a handful of top public golf courses to play. Our reviewers can help identify them.
GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Rhode Island every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Rhode Island or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Rhode Island golf courses reviewed in 2025: 19
Reviews of Rhode Island golf courses in 2025: 184
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 190 reviews of Rhode Island golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Rhode Island
-
Meadow Brook Golf Club
Green fee: $47-$85
"I was definitely underwhelmed when I first arrived. However, after I got through 3-4 holes, I immediately realized that the course is in excellent condition. The fairways seemed a little short, but I can't complain too much about that. I preferred the back 9 despite the increase in the amount of water hazards." - KevinCoombs
-
Fenner Hill Golf ClubHope Valley, Rhode IslandSemi-Private4.3688899495116
Green fee: $46-$67+
What they're saying: "Good practice facilities combined with a varied interesting layout leads to a fun time had by all. Good target golf skills are a plus." - Jinglesii53
-
Triggs Memorial Golf CourseProvidence, Rhode IslandPublic3.9530812325188
Green fee: $50-$81
What they're saying: "Please go and ahead and playing this course if you happen to visit Rhode Island. Fairway, green, tee box everything was good condition" - Hmin1216
-
Newport National Golf ClubMiddletown, Rhode IslandSemi-Private3.960784313720
Green fee: $110-$165
What they're saying: "Newport National is what I call a "gem of gems"! A little over an hour's drive from Boston, this is (a) track totally worth coming to! Layout and conditions are some of the best you'll find and for the value of your money. Some of the best views of Aquidneck Island with its links style play. I'm always excited when I get to tee off here." - James2701648
-
Laurel Lane Country ClubWest Kingston, Rhode IslandPublic3.7802521008105
Green fee: $32-$62
What they're saying: "First-time playing here and was welcomed by the friendly staff. The course was in great condition and the pace was perfect. Played 18 in less than 4 hours. Cannot wait to return in the Fall with the foliage picturesque recommended by the regular players." - Ajamrin
