Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Our community of reviewers select the local favorites and hidden gems on the Emerald Isle.
View of the 13th green at Seapoint Golf Links

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 20 hidden gems and local favorites of Ireland and Northern Ireland, both of which make up the Emerald Isle. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2022 and five all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. Abbeyleix Golf Club

    Abbeyleix, Ireland

  2. Seapoint Golf Links

    Drogheda, Ireland

  3. Naas Golf Club

    Naas, Ireland

  4. Killymoon Golf Club

    Cookstown, Northern Ireland

  5. Castletroy Golf Club

    Castletroy, Ireland

  6. Killarney Golf and Fishing Club - Killeen Course

    Killarney, Ireland

  7. Mount Juliet Golf Club

    Thomastown, Ireland

  8. Tramore Golf Club - Old Course

    Tramore, Ireland

    A view of the 12th fairway at Old Course from Tramore Golf Club.

  9. Mount Temple Golf Club

    Moate, Ireland

  10. Ardglass Golf Club

    Ardglass, Northern Ireland

  11. Scrabo Golf Club

    Newtownards, Northern Ireland

  12. Faithlegg Golf Club

    Waterford, Ireland

  13. Dunmurry Golf Club

    Belfast, Northern Ireland

  14. Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club

    Carrigduff, Ireland

  15. Ballinrobe Golf Club

    Ballinrobe, Ireland

  16. Concra Wood Golf & Country Club

    Castleblayney, Ireland

  17. Kenmare Golf Club

    Kenmare, Ireland

  18. Dungannon Golf Club

    Dungannon, Northern Ireland

  19. Rathsallagh Golf Club

    Dunlavin, Ireland

  20. Gold Coast Golf Club

    Dungarvan, Ireland

