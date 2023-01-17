Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Short Courses

Faster. Less expensive. More fun.
Have we sold you on playing a short course yet? We've rounded up the Top 25 short courses according to the ratings and reviews from our community. We combined the overall rating with the six subcategory ratings to determine a total score.
We define a short course as any layout that is less than 18 holes or 6,000 yards or a par 70.
Reviews on our site tend to feature more locally-played short courses than destination short courses. Isn't it time you gave a short course a shot?
Victor, N.Y.
9 holes, par 29
What they're saying: "Awesome greens, fun variety of shots around them. Yes, it's short but super fun. And there's some cool 200-yard par 3s that will challenge you. Also, water comes into play on a number of holes." - btafrow
Winter Park, Fla.
9 holes, par 35
What they're saying: "Great 9-hole course in the heart of Winter Park. Challenging greens. (You will) use all your clubs. Historic neighborhoods surrounding course." - gomaui20
Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
9 holes, par 27
What they're saying: "Overall amazing course for a par 3. It’s a bit challenging than your regular flat boring par 3s. The staff was amazing and don’t worry about missing for birdie or par. You look up and just smile because the view is just amazing. Such a beautiful course layout. I will definitely be coming back." - Eimer9
Sacramento, Calif.
9 holes, par 27
What they're saying: "Great little 9-hole course. In great shape for winter. Very enjoyable and a quick round on a course in solid shape." - brentsmith9
Sedona, Ariz.
9 holes, par 28
What they're saying: "We enjoyed this Executive Course for the views, course condition and friendliness of everyone there. Great quick round of golf!" - i01852
Plymouth, Mass.
18 holes, par 54
What they're saying: "If you’re looking for a good workout try this course walking it’ll keep you in shape. The hole #3 is challenging very narrow opening over water. Very friendly staff. Great par 3." - bobfundir
Paradise Valley, Ariz.
18 holes, par 54
What they're saying: "We had a great time playing this fun executive course!" - chrysf
Land O Lakes, Fla.
18 holes, par 66
What they're saying: "This was our first time playing this course and found it to be a very nice and interesting short course to play." - engr456
Kenilworth, N.J.
9 holes, par 33
What they're saying: "Can and will play this 9 hole more often. It's a really good setup. It's not over whelming where you need to hit a lot of long clubs. You can really hone your iron play and wedge play. Greens were a good pace. It's a bit of a challenge to walk it as it has some significant slopes....but it's still a decent walk." - az911gt
Niles, Ill.
9 holes, par 33
What they're saying: "Tam is an exceptional 9-hole course. Challenging holes, very well maintained and attractive landscaping. Staff is friendly and accommodating. Great restaurant (at the) course to end play with a delicious meal and conversation. Would highly recommend this course to anyone wanting to play a quick 9." - Aleda1004123
North Olmstead, Ohio
9 holes, par 30
What they're saying: "The course is in excellent condition and the greens are pristine. This is a little hidden gem…especially for the price." - JRsmith76
Bronx, N.Y.
9 holes, par 32
What they're saying: "It’s a wonderful place to get in nine holes! Wonderful staff and a very well maintained course. Great for beginners!" - Gjbradley8
Wisconsin Dells, Wisc.
9 holes, par 30
What they're saying: "It's a very nice 9-hole course. (It) has a couple challenging holes but overall not bad. Friendly staff, nice driving range and putting green and price is very welcoming. Lots of wildlife around every hole." - SB8219
Palm Desert, Calif.
18 holes, par 60
What they're saying: "If you don’t have time for a full round or just want to work on your short game, this is a really cool little course. It was in excellent condition and we had a great time." - jlewis44
Port Charlotte, Fla.
18 holes, par 62
What they're saying: "Excellent greens and good condition. Executive course that has a nice layout and great par 3s!! Fun to play and well worth it." - AnastasiaCrawford
Plymouth, Mass.
18 holes, par 57
What they're saying: "I really like Squirrel Run. Nice executive course with a few par 4 holes that's friendly for beginners and good for others who want to focus on their short game. Course condition is very good and well kept." - u314161854244
Countryside, Ill.
9 holes, par 33
What they're saying: "This is just what you need if you are starting out or just want to do a quick 9. Clean, well kept and some challenging short holes. Overall a great time." - jdelangel77
Mesa, Ariz.
18 hole, par 62
What they're saying: "This is an excellent executive course and great practice for par 3s! The staff is very friendly and the bar has great eats!" - Steve1878900
Antelope, Calif.
18 holes, par 58
What they're saying: "Antelope Greens is a nice executive course at a great price. It's a good walking course with some fun holes." - Bollerdong
Indio, Calif.
18 holes, par 56
What they're saying: "Well maintained course and a challenging par 3. One of the best courses in the CA desert for sure. Worth it and will personally be back in the future!" - chrisnaz24
Saint Louis, Mo.
18 holes, par 54
What they're saying: "So glad Tower Tee has returned to S County. Greens are challenging & course layout is ideal for beginners, families, good players. Driving range & other amenities are very well done." - MHughesArmyFan
Elk Grove, Calif.
9 holes, par 33
What they're saying: "You have to play at Emerald Lakes. The funnest 9 holer in Sacramento. This must play course has the BEST price/value for your play. All levels of experience accepted. Come learn the game of golf At a super affordable facility. Easy to get to just off the the freeway!!!" - ryanarcuri
Monterey Park, Calif.
9 holes, par 29
What they're saying: "This is one of the better 9 holes for me. Each hole never seems like another." - u419788046
West Glacier, Mont.
18 holes, par 69
What they're saying: "Beautiful course. Anybody visiting West Glaciers & has their clubs should check this course out. Beautiful views & course is in terrific shape." - Mark3902745
Bradenton, Fla
18 holes, par 60
What they're saying: "One of the nicest executive courses around. Course is always in excellent condition and well maintained. Pace of play is usually good. Love the buffet lunch in the clubhouse after a quick round." - hoopmagician