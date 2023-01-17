Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Short Courses

Golf that costs less and takes less time is great. Explore the best short courses according to our community of reviewers.
Even a nine-holer like Winter Park Golf Course can have a great vibe.

Faster. Less expensive. More fun.

Have we sold you on playing a short course yet? We've rounded up the Top 25 short courses according to the ratings and reviews from our community. We combined the overall rating with the six subcategory ratings to determine a total score.

We define a short course as any layout that is less than 18 holes or 6,000 yards or a par 70.

Reviews on our site tend to feature more locally-played short courses than destination short courses. Isn't it time you gave a short course a shot?

  1. Winding Creek Executive Course

    Victor, N.Y.
    9 holes, par 29
    What they're saying: "Awesome greens, fun variety of shots around them. Yes, it's short but super fun. And there's some cool 200-yard par 3s that will challenge you. Also, water comes into play on a number of holes." - btafrow

  2. Winter Park Golf Course

    Winter Park, Fla.
    9 holes, par 35
    What they're saying: "Great 9-hole course in the heart of Winter Park. Challenging greens. (You will) use all your clubs. Historic neighborhoods surrounding course." - gomaui20

  3. The Links at Terranea
    The Links at Terrenea is one of golf's great nine-hole par-3 courses.

    Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
    9 holes, par 27
    What they're saying: "Overall amazing course for a par 3. It’s a bit challenging than your regular flat boring par 3s. The staff was amazing and don’t worry about missing for birdie or par. You look up and just smile because the view is just amazing. Such a beautiful course layout. I will definitely be coming back." - Eimer9

  4. Bradshaw Ranch

    Sacramento, Calif.
    9 holes, par 27
    What they're saying: "Great little 9-hole course. In great shape for winter. Very enjoyable and a quick round on a course in solid shape." - brentsmith9

  5. Canyon Mesa Country Club

    Sedona, Ariz.
    9 holes, par 28
    What they're saying: "We enjoyed this Executive Course for the views, course condition and friendliness of everyone there. Great quick round of golf!" - i01852

  6. Village Links Golf Club

    Plymouth, Mass.
    18 holes, par 54
    What they're saying: "If you’re looking for a good workout try this course walking it’ll keep you in shape. The hole #3 is challenging very narrow opening over water. Very friendly staff. Great par 3." - bobfundir

  7. Mountain Shadows Golf Course

    Paradise Valley, Ariz.
    18 holes, par 54
    What they're saying: "We had a great time playing this fun executive course!" - chrysf

  8. The Groves Golf and Country Club

    Land O Lakes, Fla.
    18 holes, par 66
    What they're saying: "This was our first time playing this course and found it to be a very nice and interesting short course to play." - engr456

  9. The Learning Center at Galloping Hill

    Kenilworth, N.J.
    9 holes, par 33
    What they're saying: "Can and will play this 9 hole more often. It's a really good setup. It's not over whelming where you need to hit a lot of long clubs. You can really hone your iron play and wedge play. Greens were a good pace. It's a bit of a challenge to walk it as it has some significant slopes....but it's still a decent walk." - az911gt

  10. Tam O'Shanter Golf Course

    Niles, Ill.
    9 holes, par 33
    What they're saying: "Tam is an exceptional 9-hole course. Challenging holes, very well maintained and attractive landscaping. Staff is friendly and accommodating. Great restaurant (at the) course to end play with a delicious meal and conversation. Would highly recommend this course to anyone wanting to play a quick 9." - Aleda1004123

  11. North Olmstead Golf Club

    North Olmstead, Ohio
    9 holes, par 30
    What they're saying: "The course is in excellent condition and the greens are pristine. This is a little hidden gem…especially for the price." - JRsmith76

  12. Mosholu Golf Course

    Bronx, N.Y.
    9 holes, par 32
    What they're saying: "It’s a wonderful place to get in nine holes! Wonderful staff and a very well maintained course. Great for beginners!" - Gjbradley8

  13. Wild Rock Golf Club - Woods

    Wisconsin Dells, Wisc.
    9 holes, par 30
    What they're saying: "It's a very nice 9-hole course. (It) has a couple challenging holes but overall not bad. Friendly staff, nice driving range and putting green and price is very welcoming. Lots of wildlife around every hole." - SB8219

  14. Oasis Country Club

    Palm Desert, Calif.
    18 holes, par 60
    What they're saying: "If you don’t have time for a full round or just want to work on your short game, this is a really cool little course. It was in excellent condition and we had a great time." - jlewis44

  15. Maple Leaf Golf and Country Club

    Port Charlotte, Fla.
    18 holes, par 62
    What they're saying: "Excellent greens and good condition. Executive course that has a nice layout and great par 3s!! Fun to play and well worth it." - AnastasiaCrawford

  16. Squirrel Run Golf and Country Club

    Plymouth, Mass.
    18 holes, par 57
    What they're saying: "I really like Squirrel Run. Nice executive course with a few par 4 holes that's friendly for beginners and good for others who want to focus on their short game. Course condition is very good and well kept." - u314161854244

  17. Flagg Creek Golf Course

    Countryside, Ill.
    9 holes, par 33
    What they're saying: "This is just what you need if you are starting out or just want to do a quick 9. Clean, well kept and some challenging short holes. Overall a great time." - jdelangel77

  18. Sunland Village Golf Club

    Mesa, Ariz.
    18 hole, par 62
    What they're saying: "This is an excellent executive course and great practice for par 3s! The staff is very friendly and the bar has great eats!" - Steve1878900

  19. Antelope Greens Golf Course

    Antelope, Calif.
    18 holes, par 58
    What they're saying: "Antelope Greens is a nice executive course at a great price. It's a good walking course with some fun holes." - Bollerdong

  20. Shadow Hills North

    Indio, Calif.
    18 holes, par 56
    What they're saying: "Well maintained course and a challenging par 3. One of the best courses in the CA desert for sure. Worth it and will personally be back in the future!" - chrisnaz24

  21. Tower Tee Golf Course

    Saint Louis, Mo.
    18 holes, par 54
    What they're saying: "So glad Tower Tee has returned to S County. Greens are challenging & course layout is ideal for beginners, families, good players. Driving range & other amenities are very well done." - MHughesArmyFan

  22. Emerald Lakes Golf Course
    View from Emerald Lakes Golf Club

    Elk Grove, Calif.
    9 holes, par 33
    What they're saying: "You have to play at Emerald Lakes. The funnest 9 holer in Sacramento. This must play course has the BEST price/value for your play. All levels of experience accepted. Come learn the game of golf At a super affordable facility. Easy to get to just off the the freeway!!!" - ryanarcuri

  23. Monterey Park Golf Course

    Monterey Park, Calif.
    9 holes, par 29
    What they're saying: "This is one of the better 9 holes for me. Each hole never seems like another." - u419788046

  24. Glacier View Golf Club

    West Glacier, Mont.
    18 holes, par 69
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course. Anybody visiting West Glaciers & has their clubs should check this course out. Beautiful views & course is in terrific shape." - Mark3902745

  25. Peridia Golf and Country Club

    Bradenton, Fla
    18 holes, par 60
    What they're saying: "One of the nicest executive courses around. Course is always in excellent condition and well maintained. Pace of play is usually good. Love the buffet lunch in the clubhouse after a quick round." - hoopmagician

