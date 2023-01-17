Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Short Courses

Faster. Less expensive. More fun.

Have we sold you on playing a short course yet? We've rounded up the Top 25 short courses according to the ratings and reviews from our community. We combined the overall rating with the six subcategory ratings to determine a total score.

We define a short course as any layout that is less than 18 holes or 6,000 yards or a par 70.

Reviews on our site tend to feature more locally-played short courses than destination short courses. Isn't it time you gave a short course a shot?