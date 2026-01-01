Lake Tahoe
Overview
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About Lake TahoeLake Tahoe straddles the border between California and Nevada, surrounded by mountains on every side. The lake has long been one of the most popular vacation destinations in the U.S., offering an abundance of activities to please outdoor enthusiasts of any sort. As the largest alpine lake in North America, it draws skiers from all over the country but the area also offers some of the most scenic golf you'll find in the US. Whether you choose to drive around the lake and try out several courses or just stick to a few on the North or South shores, you'll be treated with stunning lakefront views.
One of Tahoe's most popular golf spots is Edgewood Golf Course located on the southeast shore. The course is home to the Celebrity Golf Championship and ranked as one of "America's Top Golf Courses" by Golf Digest. Lake Tahoe Golf Course is one of the more affordable options in the area but you won't be sacrificing scenery for the price. Sprawling across a mountain meadow along the Upper Truckee River, the course is surrounded by the High Sierras. In addition to the panoramic views, it's also a layout that players of all skill levels can enjoy.
Top Rated Golf Courses in Lake Tahoe AreaCourses with the highest golfer ratings (minimum 10 reviews to qualify)
Browse Golf Packages
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Stateline, NevadaPublic4.8396376923177
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Incline Village, NevadaResort4.814800759190
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Truckee, CaliforniaResort/Semi-Private4.765799470589
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Truckee, CaliforniaResort4.711229946554
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Incline Village, NevadaResort4.6593137255133
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Truckee, CaliforniaPublic4.5127242386164
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Washoe Valley, NevadaSemi-Private4.4241655947710
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Truckee, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.4014221073175
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Reno, NevadaSemi-Private4.3652651925781
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Reno, NevadaPublic4.2864432828642
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Courses
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Courses Map
Courses
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Tahoe City, CaliforniaPublic3.374229691948
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Olympic Valley, CaliforniaResort2.9765851563203
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Kings Beach, CaliforniaPublic4.098214285765
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Truckee, CaliforniaPrivate
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Truckee, CaliforniaPrivate
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Truckee, CaliforniaResort3.8990015259306
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Truckee, CaliforniaPrivate
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Truckee, CaliforniaPrivate4.71428571437
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Truckee, CaliforniaPublic4.193806791114
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Truckee, CaliforniaPublic4.5127242386164
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Truckee, CaliforniaResort/Semi-Private4.765799470589
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Glenbrook, NevadaPrivate
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Incline Village, NevadaResort4.814800759190
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Incline Village, NevadaResort4.6593137255133
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Truckee, CaliforniaResort4.711229946554
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Truckee, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.4014221073175
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Carson City, NevadaPrivate/Community
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Stateline, NevadaPublic4.8396376923177
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Washoe Valley, NevadaSemi-Private4.4241655947710
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South Lake Tahoe, CaliforniaPublic
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Genoa, NevadaSemi-Private3.7857142857294
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Carson City, NevadaPublic4.077777777890
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Genoa, NevadaSemi-Private4.243286
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Carson City, NevadaResort4.0628500258772
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Reno, NevadaPrivate
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South Lake Tahoe, CaliforniaPublic4.0781374845381
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South Lake Tahoe, CaliforniaPublic3.9103109112257
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Carson City, NevadaPublic4.1367955027551
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Carson City, NevadaPublic
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Carson City, NevadaPublic
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Carson City, NevadaPublic
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Carson City, NevadaPublic3.801162799455
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Reno, NevadaPrivate5.01
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Reno, NevadaPrivate4.0703125128
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Reno, NevadaSemi-Private4.3652651925781
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Reno, NevadaPublic4.2864432828642
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Reno, NevadaPrivate4.65
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Reno, NevadaPrivate
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Reno, NevadaPublic/Municipal3.8753957397371
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Gardnerville, NevadaPublic
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