GolfPass Native App v2 Learn

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19:27
Chipping Fundamentals
The Next Shot

Tour Player Instruction

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GolfPass Original Instruction

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Basket Drill: Flush Your Irons
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Driving Distance: Hit the Long Ball

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Slow Arms, Faster Clubhead
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Hit Up With Your Driver
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Top-of-Swing Distance Killer
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Contact & Compression
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Mickey Wright Drill
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Offense-Defense-Offense
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Three “Musts” for More Distance
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Wyndham Clark Swing Breakdown
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Load and Push for More Speed
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Jazz Hands Drill
Punch for Power
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Punch for Power
“Palm Push” Driving Distance Drill
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“Palm Push” Driving Distance Drill
Stop Casting, Start Lagging
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Stop Casting, Start Lagging
Tee It High, Let It Fly
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Tee It High, Let It Fly
Separate the Elbows for More Distance
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Separate the Elbows for More Distance
Retain the Angle
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Retain the Angle
Lead Foot Pirouette Problem
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Lead Foot Pirouette Problem
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Speed Up Your Backswing
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18-Wheeler Driver Release
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Chris Gotterup Swing Breakdown: Driver
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3 Keys for Powerful Drives
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Driving Accuracy: Find More Fairways

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How to Fix a Steep Swing
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Chipping Fundamentals
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Take Control of Your Driver
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The Driver Downswing Feel
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Tom Kim
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Iron Play Foundations
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Keep Your Head Down?
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Sweeping Your Woods
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Palm Release Drill
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Right Arm Connected
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Med Ball Swing Drill
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The Reset
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Fix Your Driver Contact
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Decisions Off the Tee
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Uncomfortable Tee Shots
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Aaron Rai Swing Breakdown
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Xander's Set Up System
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Stop Over-Hooking Drives
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Pencil Gate Drill
Smooth Driver Swing: Two Simple Keys
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Smooth Driver Swing: Two Simple Keys
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Find the Low Point with Your Irons
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The Swing Essentials
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Be Wide at the Right Time
Fairway Finder Fundamentals
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Fairway Finder Fundamentals
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Putt Like a Pro
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Putting Band Drill
Next Page

Irons: Hit Crisp, Solid Iron Shots

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Basket Drill: Flush Your Irons
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3-Step Extension Drill
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Fix Your Footwork
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9 O’clock to Finish Drill
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Chipping Fundamentals
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Load Into the Trail Foot
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Ball Between the Arms Drill
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Wedge Matrix
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Towel Iron Contact Drill
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Iron Play Foundations
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Keep Your Head Down?
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Lag and Compress
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Set Up for Better Rotation
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Fairway Woods & Hybrids
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Fix Early Extension at Setup
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Viktor Hovland Swing Breakdown: Irons
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5 Keys for Uphill Lies
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Lead Leg Post Up
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Contact & Compression
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How to Control Your Tempo
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Mickey Wright Drill
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The Airplane Drill
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Swing Path Simplified
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Impact Bag Drill
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Make Clean Contact Consistently
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Clubface Control 101
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Clown Nose Drill
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Edward Scissorhands Drill
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Russell Henley Swing Breakdown
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Med Ball Swing Drill
Next Page

Short Game Drills

See All
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2:41
Stick Chipping Drill
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1:46
Fix the Chipping Yips
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One-Hand Chipping Drill
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Shallow Out Your Chipping Motion
Palm Up Pitching
2:10
Palm Up Pitching
Turn and Push Chipping Drill
2:27
Turn and Push Chipping Drill
Two-Ball Chipping Drill
1:59
Two-Ball Chipping Drill
Nip the Chip
1:53
Nip the Chip
Kickstand Chipping Drill
1:23
Kickstand Chipping Drill
Nose in Front of Ball
2:20
Nose in Front of Ball
Three-Step Chipping Drill
2:36
Three-Step Chipping Drill
Anchor Down Chipping Drill
3:38
Anchor Down Chipping Drill
Clip the Tee Drill
2:37
Clip the Tee Drill
Utilize the Bounce
4:24
Utilize the Bounce
Ladder Chipping Drill
3:27
Ladder Chipping Drill
Poor Chipping Contact Cure
1:53
Poor Chipping Contact Cure
Dead Hand Bunker Drill
1:47
Dead Hand Bunker Drill
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1:59
Rory McIlroy Towel Chipping Drill
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Pitching Plane Drill
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Perfect Pitching Path
Next Page

Putting Drills

See All
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2:32
Stick-to-Stick Putting Drill
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2:29
Yardstick Putting Drill
Ride the Rail
2:43
Ride the Rail
Stop Chicken-Arming Putts
2:22
Stop Chicken-Arming Putts
Brad Faxon Putting Drill
3:05
Brad Faxon Putting Drill
Nail Your Start Line
2:12
Nail Your Start Line
Know the Putterface
2:29
Know the Putterface
Putting Myth
3:02
Putting Myth
Practice with the Putterball
2:11
Practice with the Putterball
Wedge Putting Tempo Drill
2:04
Wedge Putting Tempo Drill
Listen to Your Golf Ball
3:07
Listen to Your Golf Ball
Quarter Putting Drill
1:43
Quarter Putting Drill
Perfect Putting Stroke Ratio
2:24
Perfect Putting Stroke Ratio
5-Ball Putting Drill
2:40
5-Ball Putting Drill
Lower Body Putting Focus
2:11
Lower Body Putting Focus
3 Speed Lag Putting Drill
2:27
3 Speed Lag Putting Drill
Putter Face Control Drill
2:06
Putter Face Control Drill
Tempo Controls Pace
3:39
Tempo Controls Pace
Knock the Tee
1:42
Knock the Tee
Core and Shoulders Putting Stroke
3:26
Core and Shoulders Putting Stroke
Next Page

Fitness Series

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Strength Exercises

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Rory's Strength Day Workout
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Bird Dog Push-Ups
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Bird Dog Push-Ups
One Arm Lat Pulldown
1:53
One Arm Lat Pulldown
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Weighted Step-Ups with Rory
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Crossover Step-Ups
1:39
Crossover Step-Ups
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Shot Shaping Spectacular - Fix it with Fitness
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Tim Burke's Kettle Bell Exercises
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Terrific Trajectories - Fix it with Fitness
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Strength – Day 6
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Strength – Day 5
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Dustin Johnson's Upper Body Workout
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Strength – Day 3
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Strength – Day 2
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Strength – Day 1
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Strengthen Your Swing
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Perfect Your Putting - Fix it With Fitness
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2:23
Perfect Your Path – Fix it With Fitness
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Muscle Training – Strength & Stability
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Muscle Training – Kinetic Chain
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Improve Stability with RDLs
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Weight Transfer
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Activate The Glutes
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Coil For Power
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Thoracic Bridges
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Plank Row
Next Page

Core

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11:37
Distance – Explosiveness
Bird Dog Push-Ups
1:58
Bird Dog Push-Ups
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3:58
Shot Shaping Spectacular - Fix it with Fitness
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3:49
Terrific Trajectories - Fix it with Fitness
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10:27
Strength – Day 4
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7:30
Strength – Day 1
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5:44
Core Strength
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Plank Row
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3:59
C Posture
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4:04
S Posture
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6:31
Over The Top
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2:05
Step-Press Punch-Outs
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8:10
Dumbbells – Level 2, Day 1
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7:01
Bands & Bodyweight – Level 2, Day 1
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1:59
Half Kneeling Rotation
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Side Planks for Hip Strength and Flexibility
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1:16
Punchouts
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2:08
Anti-Rotation Core Workout
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1:23
Russian Twist for Power
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1:18
Tip 16 - One Arm Carry: Build a more resilient shoulder to transfer into your golf swing
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1:27
Tip 9 - Leg Lowering: Strengthen your abs and core to help with transfer of energy to hit the ball farther
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1:53
Tip 7 - Dead Buck: Build a stronger core to maintain posture during your golf swing
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3:36
Yoga Moves for Swing Stability and Rotation
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4:28
Yoga for Golfers with Katherine Roberts
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Tim Burke's Plank Exercises
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Martin Chuck
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