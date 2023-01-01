GolfPass Native App v2 Learn

The Golf Fix
Finish Strong
5:02

Most Recent Daily Video Tips
Daily Video Tips
Fight To The Finish
1:40
Daily Video Tips
Woods Family Distance Keys
4:02
Daily Video Tips
3-Step Green Reading
2:40
Daily Video Tips
The Circle Shot
2:34
Daily Video Tips
Set and Lag Drill
2:37
Daily Video Tips
Swing Aid to Stop the Slice
1:48
Daily Video Tips
2 Putting Tips from Tiger
4:22
Daily Video Tips
Use the Bounce
4:44
Daily Video Tips
Neutral Swing Path Drill
4:04
Daily Video Tips
Trail Hand Only Bunker Drill
1:50
Daily Video Tips
Path To More Accuracy
2:36
Daily Video Tips
How Thumbs Impact the Swing
3:52
Daily Video Tips
Chipping Distance Control
2:48
Daily Video Tips
Your Putter is a Swing Aid
3:21
Daily Video Tips
Avoid Early Extension with the Driver
4:13
Daily Video Tips
Lag Putting Instincts Drill
3:00
Daily Video Tips
X-Factor Stretch
2:01
Daily Video Tips
Speed Control Drill
1:17
Daily Video Tips
Set Up for Success
3:17
Daily Video Tips
Learn to Skim the Sand
2:20
Daily Video Tips
Shot Shaping Keys
4:28
Daily Video Tips
Win The Race, Lose The Slice
1:42
Daily Video Tips
Sequence Drill for Solid Irons
1:45
Daily Video Tips
High Handicap Putting Drill
2:54
Daily Video Tips
Stand In the Sand
3:27
Daily Video Tips
Train Your Transition
3:39
Daily Video Tips
Lead Hand Chipping Drill
1:53
Daily Video Tips
Chipping Practice Swings
1:08
Daily Video Tips
Chipping Change Up
1:33
Daily Video Tips
Pitch Shot Contact
3:39

Tour Player Instruction

GolfPass Original Instruction
breaking-your-slice-1134x1608_poster_logo.jpg

Driving Distance: Hit the Long Ball
Woods Family Distance Keys
4:02
Distance – Martin Hall Of Fame
favorite_border
Distance – Inside Secret
favorite_border
Distance – Power Sources
favorite_border
Distance – Top Speed
favorite_border
Thorax
favorite_border
Better Driver Sequence
favorite_border
Go-To Shot – High Draw
favorite_border
Load and Explode
favorite_border
Driver Principles
favorite_border
Backswing Myth Buster
favorite_border
The 15th Club
favorite_border
Release Driver to Target
favorite_border
Early Extension – Causes & Corrections
favorite_border
Turn Your Chest to Drive Your Best
favorite_border
Ramp Up Your Club Speed
favorite_border
Tilt and Turn for More Distance
favorite_border
Recoil to Hit It Longer
favorite_border
Longest Year Ever – Smash Factor
favorite_border
Longest Year Ever – Driver Drills
favorite_border
Longest Year Ever – Cameron Young
favorite_border
Longest Year Ever – Clubhead Speed
favorite_border
Two Truths and a Lie with Rory
favorite_border
Swing Sequence Drills
favorite_border
Pull and Push Driver Drill
favorite_border
Dial In Your Driver
favorite_border
How to Hit a Draw with Your Driver
favorite_border
Up-Down-Up Drill
favorite_border
Gaining Clubhead Speed
favorite_border
Using Ground Forces
favorite_border
Driving Accuracy: Find More Fairways
Path To More Accuracy
2:36
Accuracy – Club Face Control
favorite_border
Accuracy – Tom Terrific
favorite_border
Accuracy – Width For The Win
favorite_border
Accuracy – Swing Path
favorite_border
Avoid Early Extension with the Driver
favorite_border
The Fairway Finder and Maximizing Distance
favorite_border
Omega Look Back In Time: The 3-Wood Stinger
favorite_border
Michelle Wie West's Fairway Finder
favorite_border
Release Driver to Target
favorite_border
Master Your Driver Impact
favorite_border
Stop Topping Drives
favorite_border
Towel Wrap Driver Drill
favorite_border
Putting Speed Drill
favorite_border
Opening Your Hips
favorite_border
The Shot After a Shank
favorite_border
Picking the Right Shot Shape
favorite_border
Trail Foot Sponge Drill
favorite_border
Directional Putting Drill
favorite_border
‘Tie A Knot’ For Consistency
favorite_border
Improve Your Driver Alignment
favorite_border
How to Hit a Draw with Your Driver
favorite_border
Chapter 10: Total Driving
favorite_border
Drive It Straighter
favorite_border
Path to Stopping the Slice
favorite_border
Driver – Popped Up
favorite_border
Driver – Topped
favorite_border
Driver – Toe Miss
favorite_border
Driver – Heel Miss
favorite_border
Extra Credit: Water Hazard Right
favorite_border
Irons: Hit Crisp, Solid Iron Shots
Fight To The Finish
1:40
Finish Strong – Pickleball
favorite_border
Finish Strong – Tony Awards
favorite_border
Finish Strong – Closing Faults
favorite_border
Finish Strong – Most Important Drill
favorite_border
Set and Lag Drill
favorite_border
Swing Aids – Card Shark
favorite_border
Swing Aids – Pool Day
favorite_border
Swing Aids – Get That Paper
favorite_border
Swing Aids – Hardware Store
favorite_border
Neutral Swing Path Drill
favorite_border
Hands
favorite_border
Head and Eyes
favorite_border
Trail Arm
favorite_border
Shoulders
favorite_border
Lead Arm
favorite_border
Pelvis
favorite_border
How Thumbs Impact the Swing
favorite_border
Your Putter is a Swing Aid
favorite_border
Shot Shaping Keys
favorite_border
Sequence Drill for Solid Irons
favorite_border
Train Your Transition
favorite_border
How Rickie Hits Draws and Fades
favorite_border
Transitioning to the Course
favorite_border
Proper Transition and Release
favorite_border
Putting It All Together
favorite_border
Clubface
favorite_border
Club Path
favorite_border
Grip and Setup
favorite_border
Introduction
favorite_border
Short Game Drills
Towel Pitch Shot Drill
favorite_border
Trail Foot Back Chipping Drill
favorite_border
Chest to Target Chipping Drill
favorite_border
Rectangle Bunker Drill
favorite_border
Chipping Rhythm Drill
favorite_border
'Pitch-Perfect' Drill
favorite_border
6-Iron Bunker Drill
favorite_border
Chipping Arc Drill
favorite_border
Leapfrog Chipping Drill
favorite_border
Freeze the Squeeze Chipping Drill
favorite_border
Split-Grip Chipping Drill
favorite_border
Andrew Rice's Favorite Wedge Drill
favorite_border
Chipping Arc Drill
favorite_border
Coin Flip Drill
favorite_border
Mini-Basketball Drill
favorite_border
Danny Willett Bunker Drill
favorite_border
3 Trajectory Chipping Drill
favorite_border
9-Ball Chipping Drill
favorite_border
Pitch Shot Trajectories - Tee Tells Drill
favorite_border
T-B-3 Drill
favorite_border
Traffic Cop Drill
favorite_border
Martin's Library: Gary Player Bunker Drill
favorite_border
Putting Drills
Rubber Band Putting Drill
favorite_border
Target Putting Drill
favorite_border
Putt with the Power of Intent
favorite_border
Metronome Putting Drill
favorite_border
Andrew Rice’s Favorite Putting Drill
favorite_border
Entry Point Putting Drill
favorite_border
Dollar Putting Drill
favorite_border
Roll Race Drill
favorite_border
Hit Solid Putts with the 'Fang Drill'
favorite_border
Dowel Rod Putting Drill
favorite_border
3D Elbow Putting Drill
favorite_border
Coin Carry Drill
favorite_border
Short Putt Routine
favorite_border
Cameron McCormick: 'Under-Over' Putting Practice
favorite_border
Establish A Putting Rhythm With The 8 Second Drill
favorite_border
The Putting Grip and Setup
favorite_border
Putting Under Tension Drill
favorite_border
Determine Your Dominant Hand to Improve Your Putting Today
favorite_border
The Tiger Woods Drill
favorite_border
Andrew Rice - The Tornado Drill
favorite_border
Stroke Length Plus Rhythm is the Recipe for Putting Success
favorite_border
The Cluster Drill
favorite_border
Operation Drill
favorite_border
Tip 99 ‑ Brad Faxon ‑ How To Improve Your Putting Stroke
favorite_border
The Death Star Drill
favorite_border
Focus on the Putter Handle Path to Make More Putts
favorite_border
Fitness Series

Strength Exercises
Rory's Strength Day Workout
favorite_border
Muscle Training – Kinetic Chain
favorite_border
Muscle Training – Strength & Stability
favorite_border
Weighted Step-Ups with Rory
favorite_border
Improve Stability with RDLs
favorite_border
Proper Hip Turn
favorite_border
Tim Burke's Kettle Bell Exercises
favorite_border
Weight Transfer
favorite_border
Activate The Glutes
favorite_border
Coil For Power
favorite_border
Dustin Johnson's Upper Body Workout
favorite_border
Thoracic Bridges
favorite_border
Plank Row
favorite_border
Hang for Forearm Strength
favorite_border
Push-Up to Reach Exercise
favorite_border
Lunge to Rotation
favorite_border
Ali Gilbert and Charlie Weingroff
favorite_border
Glute Bridge Pullover
favorite_border
Year End Special – Summer Fitness
favorite_border
Bird Dog Exercise
favorite_border
Squat To Reach
favorite_border
Lunge to Airplane
favorite_border
Arm Bar Exercise
favorite_border
Bad Balance
favorite_border
Chicken Wing
favorite_border
Core
Core Strength
favorite_border
Plank Row
favorite_border
C Posture
favorite_border
S Posture
favorite_border
Over The Top
favorite_border
Step-Press Punch-Outs
favorite_border
Dumbbells – Level 2, Day 1
favorite_border
Bands & Bodyweight – Level 2, Day 1
favorite_border
Half Kneeling Rotation
favorite_border
Side Planks for Hip Strength and Flexibility
favorite_border
Punchouts
favorite_border
Anti-Rotation Core Workout
favorite_border
Russian Twist for Power
favorite_border
Tip 16 - One Arm Carry: Build a more resilient shoulder to transfer into your golf swing
favorite_border
Tip 9 - Leg Lowering: Strengthen your abs and core to help with transfer of energy to hit the ball farther
favorite_border
Tip 7 - Dead Buck: Build a stronger core to maintain posture during your golf swing
favorite_border
Yoga Moves for Swing Stability and Rotation
favorite_border
Yoga for Golfers with Katherine Roberts
favorite_border
Tim Burke's Plank Exercises
favorite_border
Build Core Strength with Planks
favorite_border
Dustin Johnson's Upper Body Workout
favorite_border
Getting Even - More Power In the Gym
favorite_border
Proper Form For Sit-Ups Like Gary Player
favorite_border
Justin Rose's Exercises To Help Your Core
favorite_border
Exercises For Greater Mobility, Stability and Speed
favorite_border
Sky Open Zone: St. Andrews
Sky Open Zone: Rory on St. Andrews and the wind
favorite_border
Sky Open Zone: Aaron Wise on crosswinds
favorite_border
Sky Open Zone: Cameron Young prepares for his first Open
favorite_border
Sky Open Zone: Zach Johnson on Open win at St. Andrews
favorite_border
Sky Open Zone: Pete Cowen on pitch shots from tight lies
favorite_border
Sky Open Zone: Padraig remembers Open wins and talks about his unique grips
favorite_border
Sky Open Zone: Marcus Armitage on tempo and trajectory
favorite_border
GolfPass Instructors
Martin Chuck
