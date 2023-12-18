After 600 played, these are the 60 best golf courses I have seen

Having played hundreds of golf courses across the world, consider this an attempt to make some sense of them all.
Tim Gavrich

Actions

The choppy dunescape of Lahinch lends Old Tom Morris and Alister MacKenzie's design work an extra level of brilliance.

So, what are your favorite golf courses?

It’s usually the first question I get when I tell a fellow golfer what I do for a living. Yet every time it comes my way, I feel unprepared because the more golf courses I play, the more adamantly I believe there is no way to compare them all against one another.

Golf magazine rankings are certainly interesting for clubhouse debates – as are GolfPass’ unique annual Golfers’ Choice lists – but they are beholden to both the criteria they ask their panelists to use when evaluating courses and those panelists’ inherent biases. Fair enough; as long as golfers take rankings not as gospel but as a jumping-off point to their own travels, these lists are an interesting exercise that can shape a curious golfer’s own tastes.

But because I played my 600th lifetime golf course – TPC Sawgrass’ Players Stadium course, no less – in December 2023, it feels like a good time to take a stab at some kind of personal golf course ranking.

After 600 courses played, here is an attempt to arrive at a top 60, which I’ve broken down into three categories

1. An overall top 10

2. My 25 favorite “upscale” (i.e. high-end public or resort) golf courses

3. My 25 favorite accessible and affordable (i.e. less than $100 in most cases) golf courses

Finally, feel free to take the following grains of salt with my lists:

- The states: where I’ve played most of my golf: Florida (145 golf courses), South Carolina (86), Connecticut (64), North Carolina (38) Georgia (27), California (20).

- I’ve played golf in eight countries besides the United States, totaling 37 courses.

- You'll notice no Bandon Dunes Golf Resort courses on these lists; I have yet to visit Mike Keiser's great Oregon ode to links golf.

- I believe golf courses that can be walked are generally superior to golf courses that require carts.

- The highest compliment I can pay a golf course is that it makes me want to be a better golfer.

- That doesn’t mean that I only enjoy brutally difficult courses, however. In fact, overly penal courses that abuse golfers tend to make me want to curl up in the fetal position rather than go to the range.

- The most important skills in golf are the ones a player uses inside of 125 yards or so.

- I tend to favor unfussy holes and courses where the architect didn’t do too much. If a course is manmade, though, I appreciate boldness, as long as the shot values are sound.

- Past a certain point, maintenance is less important to me than other golfers. I have played enough highly-manicured but dull designs to know when agronomy is masking architectural mediocrity.

- In general, how a course plays is overwhelmingly more important than how it looks. Give me a mottled but firm fairway over a lush but soft one any day.

- I am a particularly tough grader on expensive public and resort courses and private courses. Leisure dollars and time are precious and there are a lot of pricy but mediocre courses out there (including some that rank highly on magazine lists). Conversely, there are several affordable hidden-gem courses that I believe blow the famous ones out of the water.

Overall top 10: the best golf courses I have played so far

Few golf courses feel more brilliantly situated in their surroundings than North Berwick.

Straight numerical rankings annoy me, so here are my 10 all-time-favorite golf courses, listed alphabetically (* denotes a private club):

Harbour Town Golf Links – Hilton Head Island, S.C.

In one fell swoop, Pete Dye simultaneously built a low-key, sky-high-IQ course that stands the test of time because of its cerebral challenge and started the “signature architect” era by collaborating with a young Jack Nicklaus still at the peak of his playing powers. Harbour Town espouses all of the values I treasure in golf courses.

Lahinch Golf Club (Old Course) – Lahinch, Co. Clare, Ireland

Lahinch is one of the courses people cite when asserting that Ireland’s links are known for being more dramatic than those found in Scotland and England. That Old Tom Morris and Alister MacKenzie fashioned a delightfully walkable and playable test through such a landscape is a testament to their brilliance, and Lahinch’s decades-long embrace of competitive amateur golf seals its status as one of golf’s great treasures.

Mid Ocean Club – Tucker’s Town, Bermuda

Temperate weather, a constant breeze, caddies who measure their tenure in decades and a breathtaking, classic golf course full of great C.B. Macdonald template holes? This is the first club I’m joining if I hit the lottery.

*Mountain Lake – Lake Wales, Fla.

In a chaotic world, peace and unfussiness are increasingly rare features of any leisure experience. Here, you can actually feel your blood pressure drop as you drive into the property, at least until the excitement builds at the prospect of playing one of Florida’s best golf courses, a Seth Raynor gem.

North Berwick Golf Club – North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland

If The Old Course is Fife’s ancient golf gold standard, North Berwick's West Links is East Lothian’s. The birthplace of the Redan is relentlessly charming, quirky and deliriously fun to play. I wouldn’t change a thing about it.

*Old Town Club – Winston-Salem, N.C.

Perry Maxwell’s brilliant routing makes light work of a challenging site, and nearby Wake Forest alum Bill Coore and partner Ben Crenshaw have made sure over recent years that O.T.C. remains an O.G. of gracious Southern country club golf. I played it a decade ago and remember practically every step.

Pinehurst No. 2 is as complete a test of a golfer's abilities as any course in America.

Pinehurst No. 2 – Pinehurst, N.C.

The genius of No. 2 is as much about what it lacks as what it has. There’s no breathtaking scenery to distract from the task at hand; just 18 consecutive golf holes of the highest quality, comprising an engrossing but enjoyable examination of any golfer’s complete skill set. If you want to know how good you are at the game, No. 2 will tell you bluntly.

St. Andrews Links (The Old Course) – St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Even as the march of time – and golf technology – prompts it to shift in small ways, the cradle of the game remains a reminder of how golf should be: exhilarating, frustrating and a little mysterious. It is the game’s best bellwether.

Sunningdale Golf Club (Old) – Ascot, Surrey, England

Most golfers bound for the U.K. confine their travels to the coastal links, which means they often overlook the great courses of the interior of the island. Of these, Willie Park, Jr.’s soulful, refined circuit not far from the famous Ascot racetrack and part of one of the world’s great 36-hole clubs is one of the very best.

Tobacco Road Golf Club – Sanford, N.C.

Trying to rank Tobacco Road against other golf courses kind of misses the point of Mike Strantz’s epic, wholly unique, slightly deranged masterwork. On a scale of 1 to 10, I rate Tobacco Road a 🍍. Its mere existence is proof that golf courses are forms of art.

Harbour Town Golf Links: #18
Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Resort
4.9808823529
83
Write Review
Lahinch Golf Club - Old Course: #3
Lahinch Golf Club - Old Course
Lahinch, County Clare
Public
5.0
13
Write Review
Mid Ocean Club
Mid Ocean Club
Tuckers Town, Bermuda
Private
5.0
6
Write Review
Mountain Lake
Mountain Lake
Lake Wales, Florida
Private
5.0
7
Write Review
The North Berwick GC: #14
The North Berwick Golf Club
North Berwick, East Lothian
Public
5.0
21
Write Review
Old Town Club: #2
Old Town Club
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Private
5.0
3
Write Review
Pinehurst No. 2 - Hole 5
Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
Pinehurst, North Carolina
Resort
4.9654
37
Write Review
St. Andrews Links - Old Course
St. Andrews Links - Old Course
St. Andrews, Fife
Public
5.0
23
Write Review
Sunningdale GC: Clubhouse
Sunningdale Golf Club - Old Course
Sunningdale, Windsor and Maidenhead
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tobacco Road G.C: #2
Tobacco Road Golf Club
Sanford, North Carolina
Public
4.3554941176
96
Write Review

The 25 best upscale public and resort golf courses I've played

TPC Sawgrass is an iconic championship golf course that is surprisingly playable for mere mortals.

Big Cedar Lodge (Ozarks National) – Ridgedale, Mo.
Coore & Crenshaw draped a clever collection of holes across finger-ridges here, adding admirably to Johnny Morris' menagerie at one of interior America's best resorts.

Caledonia Golf & Fish Club – Pawleys Island, S.C.
Mike Strantz's first golf course oozes Lowcountry charm with live oaks, flowers and lazy alligators, plus plenty of foreshadowing of his more audacious later work.

Chambers Bay - University Place, Wash.
The epic scale, gorgeous scenery and occasionally perplexing demands only makes the intrepid golfer hungrier to head back to the first tee here, perhaps after a brief calf massage.

Dooks Golf Club – Dooks, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Somewhat overshadowed by more famous southwest Irish links, this meandering routing on the Ring of Kerry has an enjoyable mix of holes and some of the most arresting surrounding scenery - sea and mountains - in which you'll ever tee it up.

The Golf House Club, Elie – Elie, Fife, Scotland
Who needs par 5s - or more than two par 3s - when you've got the crackling, rumpled turf and variety of hole lengths that Elie offers?

Erin Hills - Erin, Wisc.
Studded with giant moguls, blowout bunkering and long, winding corridors through fescue, it helps to mark a 21st-century turning point in championship golf course design.

Erin Hills' choppy, open terrain makes for exciting golf.

The Greenbrier Resort (Old White) – White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
Most of C.B. Macdonald and Seth Raynor's golf courses are private, which makes Old White a must-play for architecture buffs who are smart enough to entice their better halves along for a stay at a historic American resort.

Gullane Golf Club (No. 1) – Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland
This links may not have a ton of individual standout holes, but when you reach the top of Gullane Hill at the par-4 7th tee, you'll see just how much greater than the sum of its parts a golf course can be.

Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades) – Hot Springs, Va.
One of William Flynn's only publicly-accessible courses is as genteel as afternoon tea and a relative rarity: a walkable mountain golf course.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort (The Ocean Course) – Kiawah Island, S.C.
You'd be hard-pressed to find a golf course with consistently closer proximity to the ocean or a tougher set of approach shots; thankfully these two things moderate one another.

The Club at Lac La Belle – Oconomowoc, Wisc.
Architect Craig Haltom engaged his wilder side with this total redo of one of the state's oldest courses, building some truly wild greens that elevate the layout above most other parkland golf.

Landmand Golf Club – Homer, Neb.
It's not quite Tobacco Road, but Tad King and Rob Collins certainly channeled their inner Mike Strantz by building truly maximalist bunkers and greens at this field-of-dreams course surrounded by thousands of acres of corn and soybeans.

Landmand Golf Club's hilltop setting affords spectacular views over the Nebraska countrryside.

Marquette Golf Club (Greywalls) – Marquette, Mich.
Mines don't often make good golf course terrain, which is part of why Mike DeVries deserves such high praise for turning this rocky, severe site into screaming-fun golf in the Upper Peninsula.

Nemacolin (Mystic Rock) - Farmington, Penn.
One of America's quirkiest (and best) golf resorts is home to two Pete Dye designs - this the more significant achievement - where intermittent outdoor sculptures accent the scene.

PGA Golf Club (Dye) – Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Far less heralded than other Dye greats, this course has one of the best individual sets of golf holes I have encountered on flat land.

PGA National Resort (The Match) - Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Kudos to resort ownership for giving architect Andy Staples near-complete creative control over the redesign of a forgettable course into an intentionally quirky, no-stroke-play-allowed playground for all sorts of on-course games.

Pinehurst No. 4 - Pinehurst, N.C.
While I politely disagree with those who would equate it with the legendary No. 2, I have to give credit to architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner for using the original corridors of the course to create something dynamic enough to credibly enter such a spirited debate.

Punta Espada Golf Club – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
I've never been to Cypress Point, but I'll be (pleasantly) surprised if its famed par-3 16th is appreciably more spectacular than the arresting one-shot 13th here.

The par-3 13th at Punta Espada is breathtaking.

Quivira Golf Club - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
If your course will force golfers to use a cart, you had better give them as many mind-bending moments - holes with waves crashing 200 feet below, for example - as Jack Nicklaus and team found along this Pacific-strafing journey.

Sand Valley Golf Club - Nekoosa, Wisc.
Sand Valley's cheeky original Coore & Crenshaw design is as close in spirit to England's great heathland golf courses as any I've encountered in America.

Streamsong Blue - Bowling Green, Fla.
Tom Doak's broad, ambling routing through former phosphate mines sits somewhere between Florida and Mars, to the delight of anyone who makes the trek.

St. George’s Hill Golf Club – Weybridge, Surrey, England
Harry S. Colt, a titan of early British golf course design, acquitted himself smashingly across the tony south-London suburbs, tackling ravines and heather stands here with equal alacrity.

TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium) – Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
A return to the course's more rugged-looking beginnings would elevate it further, but for now, it's still one of America's greatest championship courses that the rest of us can play.

We-Ko-Pa Golf Club (Saguaro) – Fort McDowell, Ariz.
Walkable desert golf courses are rare, and the Saguaro's graceful routing and generous corridors set it well apart from most of its competition in the Valley of the Sun.

Whistling Straits – Haven, Wisc.
PGA Championships and a Ryder Cup provide the competitive bona fides, but for us mortals, the joy is in marveling at Herb Kohler and Pete Dye's commitment to completely manufacturing a fascinating lakeside golfscape.

Whistling Straits' completely manufactured landscape is worthy of its epic setting on Lake Michigan.
Ozarks National
Ozarks National
Hollister, Missouri
Semi-Private
4.6211764706
28
Write Review
Caledonia GC
Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
Pawleys Island, South Carolina
Public
2.0097428571
90
Write Review
Chambers Bay
View Tee Times
Chambers Bay
University Place, Washington
Resort
4.5253470588
78
Write Review
Dooks Golf Club: #14
Dooks Golf Club
Glenbeigh, County Kerry
Semi-Private
4.2857142857
3
Write Review
Elie Golf House Club
View Tee Times
Golf House Club
Elie, Fife
Private
4.6764705882
7
Write Review
Erin Hills Golf Course No. 2
Erin Hills Golf Course
Erin, Wisconsin
Public
4.9684352941
48
Write Review
Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #18
View Tee Times
Greenbrier - Old White Course
White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Resort
4.7184705882
25
Write Review
Gullane GC - No. 1
Gullane Golf Club - No. 1
Gullane, East Lothian
Private
4.2857
7
Write Review
The Homestead Resort - Cascades
View Tee Times
The Homestead Resort - Cascades Golf Course
Hot Springs, Virginia
Resort
4.0
9
Write Review
Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Resort
4.9464285714
65
Write Review
The Club at Lac La Belle
View Tee Times
The Club at Lac La Belle
Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
Public
4.8226294118
38
Write Review
Landmand GC
Landmand Golf Club
Homer, Nebraska
Semi-Private
5.0
3
Write Review
Marquette GC
Greywalls Course at Marquette Golf Club
Marquette, Michigan
Semi-Private
4.9714285714
11
Write Review
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
Farmington, Pennsylvania
Resort
4.8412571429
19
Write Review
PGA GC - Dye: #1
Dye Course at PGA Golf Club
Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Public
4.4946470588
14
Write Review
PGA National Resort & Spa - The Match: #17
PGA National Resort & Spa - The Match
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Resort
5.0
1
Write Review
Pinehurst Resort & CC - No. 4 - #3, #14
Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 4
Pinehurst, North Carolina
Resort
4.3529411765
20
Write Review
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
View Tee Times
Cap Cana - Punta Espada
Punta Cana , La Altagracia
Resort
4.5116764706
49
Write Review
Quivira GC: #5
Quivira Golf Club
Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos
Private/Resort
2.9285714286
16
Write Review
Sand Valley Golf Resort: #12
Sand Valley Golf Resort - Sand Valley Course
Nekoosa, Wisconsin
Resort
4.8952285714
31
Write Review
Streamsong Resort - Blue Course
Fort Meade, Florida
Resort
4.5073529412
51
Write Review
St George's Hill GC - Red: #4
St George's Hill Golf Club - Red Course
Weybridge, Elmbridge
Semi-Private
5.0
1
Write Review
TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Resort
4.8718285714
110
Write Review
Saguaro at We-Ko-Pa GC: #8
Saguaro Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
Scottsdale, Arizona
Public/Resort
4.8428117647
50
Write Review
Straits Course at Whistling Straits: #7
Straits Golf Course at Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Public
4.1333333333
26
Write Review

The 25 best affordable golf courses any golfer can (and should) play

Bruntsfield Links Short Hole Golf Club is the epitome of golf simplicity.

Bruntsfield Links Short Hole Golf Club – Edinburgh, Scotland
Short courses have become all the rage in recent years, but none of the new versions I've seen capture the simplicity and affordability (free) of the pre-1900 "Short Hole Club," which sits in the heart of the city.

Charleston Municipal Golf Course – Charleston, S.C.
No movement in American golf is more important than the "Munaissance," where publicly-owned golf courses of all shapes and sizes have received transformative upgrades in the last decade-plus, and Charleston's Seth Raynor-inspired makeover has been one of the top such success stories.

Connecticut National Golf Club – Putnam, Conn.
Originally a rudimentary layout cobbled together from farmland and then significantly improved by architect Mark Mungeam, this enjoyable and affordable public layout - my second-favorite in the state - is pure New England.

Copake Country Club – Copake Lake, N.Y.
Many of Devereux Emmet's quaint and mischievous golf courses are at private clubs, so the opportunity to play this one, often for less than $60, is precious and worth the journey into rural territory just west of the Berkshires.

Diamond Springs Golf Course – Hamilton, Mich.
Grand Rapids is home to three excellent public golf courses designed by architect Mike DeVries, and this one, which meanders through forests and ravines south of town, is the best of them.

Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae) – Augusta, Mich.
This effort by Tom Doak's all-stars is the clear best-in-class at a budget-level resort with six total courses, rambling over open and windswept terrain that looks like southern Michigan's answer to Prairie Dunes.

Stoatin Brae's open, upland setting evokes the Great Plains.

Gus Wortham Golf Course – Houston, Texas
A compact routing and the thrum of urban sprawl are features, not bugs, at this muni with tricky greens that are always in excellent shape despite the constantly busy tee sheet.

The Golf Courses of Lawsonia (Links) – Green Lake, Wisc.
Before there was Kohler, much less Sand Valley, there was Lawsonia, where James Langford & Theodore Moreau's masterpiece has attracted savvy golfers for nearly 100 years.

Jeffersonville Golf Club – West Norriton, Penn.
Renovation work for the better part of 20 years has given locals a sub-$60 Donald Ross course whose architectural intrigue competes gamely with many of the private clubs along the Main Line.

Keney Park Golf Club – Hartford, Conn.
City golf scarcely comes better than this, with Matt Dusenberry's reclamation of Keney's 1920s glory completely changing local golfers' perspective on how fun the game can be for a modest sum.

Langdon Farms Golf Club – Aurora, Ore.
Despite being divided by a highway, this John Fought design south of Portland manages to be thoroughly pleasant and assiduously welcome to all, as evidenced by the "PUBLIC ONLY" sign that overhangs its entrance.

Liberty Lake Golf Course – Liberty Lake, Wash.
Spokane may have the best municipal golf in America on a dollar-for-dollar basis and while I haven't played the city's famous Indian Canyon course, the County-owned Liberty Lake delighted with thoughtful bunkering and tremendous conditioning, with green fees around $50.

Liberty Lake Golf Club is far from famous, but any golfer would be glad to play it regularly.

Lundin Golf Club – Leven, Fife, Scotland
Overlooked by many visiting golfers in favor of the brand-names, Lundin manages to be well at home under the radar as a quaint links test.

Memorial Park Golf Course – Houston, Texas
Though visitors can pay upwards of $150 to play, locals get such a sweet discount that this PGA Tour stop in the heart of the city, redone by Tom Doak just before the pandemic, deserves a spot here.

Orchard Creek Golf Course – Altamont, N.Y.
This family-owned public Paul Cowley (a former Davis Love III associate) layout combines thoughtful golf design with the opportunity for golfers to sample apples of 18 different varieties - one for each hole - during their rounds.

Papago Golf Course – Phoenix, Ariz.
In addition to its fun midcentury-modern course, recent renovations that turned the clubhouse into a local hangout for golfers and others alike have turned Papago into an example of just how easily a golf course can serve the greater community.

Riviera Country Club – Ormond Beach, Fla.
Truly walkable golf courses are a rarity in Florida, so this 50s family-owned spot near Daytona scores big points with its routing, as well as its pushed-up greens and its unusual no-formal-tee-times policy.

Royal New Kent Golf Club – Providence Forge, Va.
After a brief closure, this Mike Strantz epic between Williamsburg and Richmond is back up and running, and deserves a look from any golfer with a taste for golf's boundary-pushing possibilities.

Royal New Kent is an epic, hulking golf course from the mind of Mike Strantz.

Sanctuary Golf Club – Waverly, Ga.
Though it has Fred Couples' signature on it, Davis Love III's associates crafted a low-profile, scenic routing along marshes near Sea Island that reminds both of Seth Raynor and early Pete Dye designs.

San Clemente Golf Course – San Clemente, Calif.
Visitors to this surf town with a golf habit will be exhilarated by Billy Bell's fun routing, which gradually sends them uphill until the Pacific Ocean bursts into view in the middle of the back nine.

San Vicente Golf Resort – Ramona, Calif.
After Andy Staples improved on a 50-year-old routing through a valley northeast of San Diego by overhauling its bunkers and greens, San Vicente might just be the answer to the question, "What is America's greatest $70 golf course?"

Shennecossett Golf Course – Groton, Conn.
Fifteen of Donald Ross' 18 holes remain here, relatively unchanged over a century with the exception of some lost bunkers, but once golfers get to the scenic 16th hole on the Thames River, any sense of loss goes right out the window.

Triggs Memorial Golf Course – Providence, R.I.
As blue-collar as the day is long, this somewhat scruffy Donald Ross-designed city course can be a tough ticket in the summer, but a worthy stop for golf history buffs.

Trysting Tree Golf Club – Corvallis, Ore.
Architect and Oregon State alum Dan Hixson recently refined his alma mater's exquisitely maintained home course, whose elevated greens are sited just above spring flood stage for the Columbia River, which swaddles the property.

Wintonbury Hills Golf Course – Bloomfield, Conn.
Pete Dye charged the town just $1 to help design this course on sloping farmland, while Tim Liddy executed much of the in-field work. Every golfer gets their money's worth.

Bruntsfield Links
Bruntsfield Links
Edinburgh, Edinburgh City
Public
4.5
2
Write Review
Charleston Municipal GC
Charleston Municipal Golf Course
Charleston, South Carolina
Public
4.4026
12
Write Review
Connecticut National GC: #2
View Tee Times
Connecticut National Golf Club
Putnam, Connecticut
Semi-Private
4.5700176471
610
Write Review
Copake CC
Copake Country Club
Craryville, New York
Public
4.4545
11
Write Review
Diamond Springs GC: #5
Diamond Springs Golf Course
Hamilton, Michigan
Public
4.9292117647
121
Write Review
Stoatin Brae at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
View Tee Times
Stoatin Brae at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
Augusta, Michigan
Resort
4.4987411765
133
Write Review
Gus Wortham Park GC
Gus Wortham Park Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Public/Municipal
4.555
480
Write Review
Lawsonia GC: #6
Links at Lawsonia Golf Course
Green Lake, Wisconsin
Public
1.9905666667
108
Write Review
Jeffersonville GC: #12
View Tee Times
Jeffersonville Golf Club
Jeffersonville, Pennsylvania
Public/Municipal
4.2392
321
Write Review
Keney Park GC: #10
Keney Park Golf Club
Hartford, Connecticut
Public
3.9846117647
33
Write Review
Langdon Farms GC
Langdon Farms Golf Club
Aurora, Oregon
Public
4.7460285714
37
Write Review
Liberty Lake GC: #7
Liberty Lake Golf Course
Liberty Lake, Washington
Public/Municipal
3.5714
7
Write Review
Lundin GC
Lundin Golf Club
Lundin Links, Fife
5.0
4
Write Review
Memorial Park GC
Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Public/Municipal
2.9095142857
32
Write Review
Orchard Creek GC
Orchard Creek Public Golf Club
Altamont, New York
Public
5.0
4
Write Review
Papago GC
View Tee Times
Papago Golf Course
Phoenix, Arizona
Public/Municipal
3.1675705882
571
Write Review
Riviera CC: #1
Riviera Country Club
Ormond Beach, Florida
Semi-Private
4.0722857143
167
Write Review
Royal New Kent GC: #5
View Tee Times
Royal New Kent Golf Club
Providence Forge, Virginia
Semi-Private
4.4415941176
643
Write Review
Sanctuary GC
View Tee Times
Sanctuary Golf Club
Waverly, Georgia
Semi-Private
4.7678470588
247
Write Review
San Clemente GC: #15
San Clemente Municipal Golf Course
San Clemente, California
Public
4.0
9
Write Review
San Vicente Golf Resort: #3
View Tee Times
San Vicente Golf Resort
Ramona, California
Resort
4.0502352941
552
Write Review
Shennecossett GC: #10
Shennecossett Golf Club
Groton, Connecticut
Public/Municipal
3.7231882353
36
Write Review
Triggs Memorial GC: #10
View Tee Times
Triggs Memorial Golf Course
Providence, Rhode Island
Public
3.6809588235
144
Write Review
Trysting Tree GC
Trysting Tree Golf Club
Corvallis, Oregon
Public
4.4
5
Write Review
Wintonbury Hills GC
View Tee Times
Wintonbury Hills Golf Course
Bloomfield, Connecticut
Public/Municipal
4.2985882353
306
Write Review
Forest Dunes Golf Club
Architecture
July 27, 2018
Want to know why golf holes and courses are the way they are, and why you love some and hate others? Learn all about golf course architecture here.

ArchitectureOpinionRoundups
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
tpc-sawgrass-stadium-18-cgt.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
Focusing on what (and who) matters is a Cool Golf Thing
December 13, 2023
The latest round of PGA Tour-LIV Golf upheaval reminds us who our favorite golfers really are.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
panther-national-hero.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
Panther National Golf Club is Florida's new-maximalist golf playground
December 11, 2023
Golf course news and notes: December, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Best new golf courses in 2023
Articles
3 Min Read
Best new golf courses we reviewed in 2023
December 10, 2023
New courses in Minnesota, Portugal, Texas and more caught our eye.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
Articles
9 Min Read
What the USGA and R&A golf ball rollback means for millions of golfers
December 6, 2023
After a lengthy comment period, golf's governing bodies have resolved to rein in the distance the golf ball travels for the longest hitters. Here's what they plan to do, and what it means for golfers and the game at large.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pawleys-plantation-16-13-drone.jpg
Articles
7 Min Read
Anatomy of a golf course renovation
December 4, 2023
Pawleys Plantation, a popular Myrtle Beach-area golf course, recently reopened from a months-long renovation project. How did it go?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Old Course St Andrews
Articles
3 Min Read
One of golf's rarest opportunities will be (slightly) more accessible in 2024
November 30, 2023
For six days in early spring, The Old Course at St. Andrews will open its "reverse" routing, offering a completely different experience at one of the world's great golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
AT&T Byron Nelson - Matt Every - club throw
Articles
2 Min Read
Why it's never a good idea to throw a golf club in anger
November 20, 2023
Golf is a game of control and composure. Don't lose yours by tossing a club.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2023 best new golf products
Articles
4 Min Read
Best Golf Equipment and Accessories of 2023: Our Top 10 Recommendations
December 4, 2023
From shoes to clubs and apparel, we've played golf with some really cool new gear that ranks among the best golf equipment in 2023.
By GolfPass Staff
hoiana-shores-15.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
December 2023: Secrets From The World of Golf Travel
November 30, 2023
We share travel tidbits from Asia, London, Greater Zion and more in our latest column.
By GolfPass Staff
top-series-segments-2023.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
Top 10 tips from GolfPass Instruction series in 2023
December 10, 2023
11 new GolfPass original instruction series were added to GolfPass in 2023. Here are the best tips from them.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Read More
Now Reading
After 600 played, these are the 60 best golf courses I have seen
Search Near Me