Golf traditions we miss

Golf traditions come and go all the time.

It's the nature of the sport. Never has that been more evident than the current state of the PGA Tour. The "Super Golf League", a breakaway tour financed by the Saudi Arabian Government, has been operating in the shadows attempting to poach the world's best players, although that pursuit looks bleak after Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau pledged loyalties to the PGA Tour over the weekend. Regardless of who's staying or going, it's still a mess.

Just when it looked like golf was gaining momentum at the grassroots level thanks to a pandemic golf boom, the pro game feels like it's headed out of bounds.

All of this nonsense has me daydreaming of a simpler time in tournament golf when professionals just showed up and played. It was probably still all about the money back then, but at least it seemed to be somewhat about the love of the game. There was a romanticism about playing the game at the highest level. That appears to have been lost in greed, egos, guaranteed money, social media bravado, media rights and NFTs.

I miss the proverbial good ole days ... the sound of a good strike with a persimmon wood, watching Jack battle Arnie and reading Dan Jenkins riff about major championships won and lost. Imagine what kinds of Twitter snark Jenkins would be throwing at Phil Mickelson today.

Forgive me for feeling overly nostalgic, but I'd like to turn back the clock to remember some of golf's greatest traditions that have been lost over the years. I'm sharing the ones that I'd like to see make a comeback.

If professional golf changes as dramatically as it appears it might, then I may need to write this column again a decade from now, pointing out what's been lost from the "old" PGA Tour. Only time will tell.

What golf tradition do you miss the most? Which should be revived? Let us know in the comments below.