Tom Weiskopf's 10 best short par 4s

I never met a Tom Weiskopf golf course I didn't like.

I can't say the same thing about his more famous design contemporaries like Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer. Weiskopf was an incredible player, a major champion with 16 career PGA Tour victories, but to most of us, it will be his work as an golf course architect that will be his lasting legacy.

Weiskopf, who passed away Aug. 20 at age 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, went against the grain of his competition, adding a short, exciting, potentially drivable short par 4 to all of his courses. Essentially, he made golf fun again before it became 'woke' to do so. Much of his creativity came during an period in the 1990s where building penal golf courses seemed to be the only acceptable template.

Even if you were playing poorly, you almost always had one chance at glory on the back nine of a Weiskopf course. His short par 4s provided eternal hope for all of us. Maybe one good swing could turn into a magical moment. An ace on a par 4 is improbable for even great players, but the chance to drive the green and sink an eagle putt was possible for even the most average of golfers. What's interesting is most of these holes are rarely rated as the easiest on their respective courses. His use of bunkers, trees, doglegs, elevated greens, water, rocks and other hazards keeps things interesting. They're the purest form of risk-reward golf.

I've been lucky enough to play 12 Weiskopf designs over the years, all of them publicly accessible. I'm putting together this list of my 10 favorite short par 4s he designed as a lasting tribute. I'd recommend you play any and all of them. Rest In Peace, Tom, and may you build a few more great shorties on the fairways in the sky.