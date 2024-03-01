Top 10 Golf Courses in New Hampshire - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine New Hampshire's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
A view of green #9 at Breakfast Hill Golf Club

What are the top public golf courses in New Hampshire?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New Hampshire or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

New Hampshire golf courses reviewed in 2023: 19
Reviews of New Hampshire golf courses in 2023: 533

The 10 best public golf courses in New Hampshire

  1. Rochester Country Club
    Rochester CC
    Rochester Country Club
    Gonic, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private
    5.0
    2
    Green fee: $39
    What they're saying: "This is an old style, fair ... course. There's a couple driver/wedge holes but most holes will ask you to pull out a longer club. When I say fair, I mean you won't lose a lot of balls here but you won't make par from the wrong fairway either. But what gives it a private club playing experience are the greens: firm, fast, and true. Don't be above the hole on at least four holes. (There's a) no frills pro shop and clubhouse which are absolutely fine. if you're looking at playing BHGC, Oaks, l
    Ledges, Outlook, Pease ... imo you'll do well to drive 15 minutes north to Rochester." - u314159469986

  2. Lochmere Golf & Country Club
    Lochmere GCC
    Lochmere Golf & Country Club
    Tilton, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private
    4.7868941176
    392
    Green fee: $69
    What they're saying: "Always a pleasure to play Lochmere. Staff is great and the course was in very good condition. Looks like they are in the midst of some course modifications in the rough and prepping for a club house addition!" - candicec

  3. Breakfast Hill Golf Club
    Breakfast Hill GC: #9
    Breakfast Hill Golf Club
    Greenland, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private
    4.6031058824
    496
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "It's no wonder Breakfast Hill is on every list of best courses to play. Even though they are closing soon, the course, facilities, and staff were top notch." - u519913634

  4. Loudon Country Club
    Loudon CC: #9
    Loudon Country Club
    Loudon, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.4335529412
    431
    Green fee: $37
    What they're saying: "Seems like a fun course, will be back in the warm weather." - u314164751638

  5. Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf Course
    Campbell's Scottish Highlands GC: #18
    Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf Course
    Salem, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private
    4.4258411765
    355
    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "Have not played here in a few years but the course is still in A+ shape. Friendly staff, pristine conditions, and a sub-4 hour round made for a very good round on a chilly November day. Most holes have wide fairways so bomb away. Greens are large and slick. Since the course is wide open, you get very few leaves on the grounds. I highly recommend CSH and will be back." - troy288

  6. Crotched Mountain Golf Club
    Crotched Mountain GC: #15
    Crotched Mountain Golf Club
    Francestown, New Hampshire
    Resort
    4.2897647059
    330
    Green fee: $42
    What they're saying: "Great to score a nice Golf Now deal for this course. Course is in great shape for this late in the season. Greens excellent for this time of year. Of course, some leaves and other skyborne stuff to deal with, but that's fall golf in New England." - u708195010

  7. Bill Flynn's Windham Country Club
    Windham CC
    Bill Flynn's Windham Country Club
    Windham, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.2424470588
    196
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Perfect weather for October, 75 and sunny. Course was in pretty good condition after all the rain on Friday. Pace was a bit slow but it was a Sunday so that should be expected. Greens were in great shape." - u314162117330

  8. Country Club of New Hampshire
    CC of New Hampshire
    Country Club of New Hampshire
    North Sutton, New Hampshire
    Public/Resort
    3.8235294118
    7
    Green fee: $46
    What they're saying: "Spectacular mountain course with some really great holes - (nos.) 8, 9 , 16 and 17 are memorable holes. Greens are flawless, a couple bare spots in the fairways but can be expected with hot sun and drought conditions. Jim the ranger is a super cool guy. Stopped to talk and greet me. He’s an asset to this club. Can’t wait to get back." - Richie4326581

  9. The Shattuck
    Shattuck GC: #6
    Shattuck, The
    Jaffrey, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private
    3.3761176471
    68
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "I have been wanting to play this course for a while. Finally got there. I was warned to bring a lot of balls. Lost 6 or 7. Some tight fairways, lots of bends. Only used driver once." - u3211109

  10. Waukewan Golf Club
    Waukewan GC
    Waukewan Golf Club
    Meredith, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.0333588235
    240
    Green fee: $42
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed playing this course. (It was) new to us. Great condition, wonderful staff.pace of play was perfect. We played in just under 4 hours. Hoping to play again during our week holiday." - u882020169

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
