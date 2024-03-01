Top 10 Golf Courses in New Hampshire - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in New Hampshire?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
New Hampshire golf courses reviewed in 2023: 19
Reviews of New Hampshire golf courses in 2023: 533
The 10 best public golf courses in New Hampshire
Rochester Country Club
Green fee: $39
What they're saying: "This is an old style, fair ... course. There's a couple driver/wedge holes but most holes will ask you to pull out a longer club. When I say fair, I mean you won't lose a lot of balls here but you won't make par from the wrong fairway either. But what gives it a private club playing experience are the greens: firm, fast, and true. Don't be above the hole on at least four holes. (There's a) no frills pro shop and clubhouse which are absolutely fine. if you're looking at playing BHGC, Oaks, l
Ledges, Outlook, Pease ... imo you'll do well to drive 15 minutes north to Rochester." - u314159469986
Lochmere Golf & Country ClubTilton, New HampshireSemi-Private4.7868941176392
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "Always a pleasure to play Lochmere. Staff is great and the course was in very good condition. Looks like they are in the midst of some course modifications in the rough and prepping for a club house addition!" - candicec
Breakfast Hill Golf ClubGreenland, New HampshireSemi-Private4.6031058824496
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "It's no wonder Breakfast Hill is on every list of best courses to play. Even though they are closing soon, the course, facilities, and staff were top notch." - u519913634
Loudon Country Club
Green fee: $37
What they're saying: "Seems like a fun course, will be back in the warm weather." - u314164751638
Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf CourseSalem, New HampshireSemi-Private4.4258411765355
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "Have not played here in a few years but the course is still in A+ shape. Friendly staff, pristine conditions, and a sub-4 hour round made for a very good round on a chilly November day. Most holes have wide fairways so bomb away. Greens are large and slick. Since the course is wide open, you get very few leaves on the grounds. I highly recommend CSH and will be back." - troy288
Crotched Mountain Golf ClubFrancestown, New HampshireResort4.2897647059330
Green fee: $42
What they're saying: "Great to score a nice Golf Now deal for this course. Course is in great shape for this late in the season. Greens excellent for this time of year. Of course, some leaves and other skyborne stuff to deal with, but that's fall golf in New England." - u708195010
Bill Flynn's Windham Country ClubWindham, New HampshirePublic4.2424470588196
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "Perfect weather for October, 75 and sunny. Course was in pretty good condition after all the rain on Friday. Pace was a bit slow but it was a Sunday so that should be expected. Greens were in great shape." - u314162117330
Country Club of New Hampshire
Green fee: $46
What they're saying: "Spectacular mountain course with some really great holes - (nos.) 8, 9 , 16 and 17 are memorable holes. Greens are flawless, a couple bare spots in the fairways but can be expected with hot sun and drought conditions. Jim the ranger is a super cool guy. Stopped to talk and greet me. He’s an asset to this club. Can’t wait to get back." - Richie4326581
The Shattuck
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "I have been wanting to play this course for a while. Finally got there. I was warned to bring a lot of balls. Lost 6 or 7. Some tight fairways, lots of bends. Only used driver once." - u3211109
Waukewan Golf Club
Green fee: $42
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed playing this course. (It was) new to us. Great condition, wonderful staff.pace of play was perfect. We played in just under 4 hours. Hoping to play again during our week holiday." - u882020169