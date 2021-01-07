Finding a good bargain is a thrill for golfers. Our community of reviewers has done the hard work for you, locating the best from coast to coast. We surveyed over 265,000 reviews from 2020 and found the best values in the U.S. We determined the list using a combination of a course's overall and value average star ratings throughout the year.
You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience great golf at these courses coast-to-coast.
Top 25 golf course values
-
Franklin, W.V.
What they're saying: "I had to drive a hour and half to play this course but I can say it was definitely worth the drive. Everything was up to par with this course!!!" - rbrowngolf420
-
Sauk Centre, Minn.
What they're saying: "The course was in fine condition and it was a fun layout. I would say the value to price ratio was very high." - tdvarberg
-
Burkesville, Ky.
What they're saying: "We drive 150 miles whenever we can just to play it. It’s Augusta in Kentucky. Off season rates are ridiculously cheap. Peak season rates are worth twice what you pay. I spent 20 years in the Navy and played all over the world. This is a top 5." - ernieboy
-
Viroqua, Wis.
What they're saying: "This is a real sleeper for quality and price. In short a real value. Probably the best course available in that area of Wisconsin." - RLowe50
-
Red Wing, Minn.
What they're saying: "Very difficult golf course, in immaculate condition...Will definitely play here again...Can't say enough about a great golf course in fabulous condition." - JF7GF
-
Fostoria, Ohio
What they're saying: "I was very impressed with this course and the price they offer. Great layout and nice greens." - Jordan1579100
-
Batavia, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Nice friendly staff and a great value course that's a little on long side." - Jamie5981596
-
Tewksbury, Mass.
What they're saying: "I love playing this course (at a) great price for me." - dpk2HwygAe9nxHzGdF6N
-
Cheraw, S.C.
What they're saying: "This course should be on the bucketlist. Nice (people), nice amenities, apparel is half the price of normal courses." - TOPHAULER178
-
Philadelphia, Miss.
What they're saying: "Great value at the rate we got it at. Greens were true and nice paced. I like the Oaks layout better than Azaleas track." - shughes922
-
Laconia, Ind.
What they're saying: "Best bargain in Southern Indiana. For being December the course was in great shape." - frankspitz
-
McCormick, S.C.
What they're saying: "Good value. If you are in the Augusta area and do not mind driving 30-45 minutes this course is hands down one of the best golfing experiences around." - wstsrich
-
Camdenton, Missouri
What they're saying: "What a beautiful course for the money." - billroemer
-
Geneseo, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Good value. Nice layout. No wait time. All in all, a nice place to play." - jimberger
-
Fairhope, Ala.
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and greens rolled true! Recommend this course for anyone wanting to get in a nice round for a great price!" - Trever2067828
-
Luck, Wis.
What they're saying: "Fantastic value for the price. (Course) was gorgeous." - u000005437921
-
McCall, Idaho
What they're saying: "Amazing course for the value. Very few homes on the course." - sannerb8
-
Lake Jackson, Texas
What they're saying: "Course is amazing. Definitely worth the money. Not a single complaint on this course. Loved everything about it." - CURRY121
-
Annandale, Minn.
What they're saying: "This is a hidden gem in the west metro area, and worth the drive by far . Will play here again and again. Not the type of course you would expect to find in a cornfield." - Syntarion
-
Park Rapids, Minn.
What they're saying: "Played with 3 of my buddies and they were in awe! Well kept, great value and friendly staff." - u7656975
-
Hot Springs, S.D.
What they're saying: "The course is in the southern Black Hills and provides great scenery, with many elevated tee boxes." - bobbybear
-
Fort Gaines, Ga.
What they're saying: "When you are down in Southwest Georgia don't miss a chance to play this course. The fairways and greens are always in the best shape around." - lhatfield
-
Racine, Wis.
What they're saying: "Add me to the list of rave reviews for this little gem. It deserves all of them." - DJSlider
-
Kalkaska, Mich.
What they're saying: "WOW! What a pleasant surprise! Undulating, picturesque, and affordable. Great staff. A must play." - Hhottrod
-
Marshville, N.C.
What they're saying: "Nice course, Good value." - brock39