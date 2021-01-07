Finding a good bargain is a thrill for golfers. Our community of reviewers has done the hard work for you, locating the best from coast to coast. We surveyed over 265,000 reviews from 2020 and found the best values in the U.S. We determined the list using a combination of a course's overall and value average star ratings throughout the year.

You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience great golf at these courses coast-to-coast.