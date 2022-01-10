Golfers' Choice 2022: 25 hidden gem golf courses in Canada

Check out Canada's local favorites and hidden gems as chosen by our community of reviewers.
Rees Jones-designed Grand Niagara winds into the trees on a fun and challenging back nine.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 25 in Canada. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2021 and 10 all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. Deer Park Municipal Golf Course

    Yorkton, Sask.

  2. Shilo Country Club

    Shilo, Man.

    A view from tee #11 at Shilo Country Club.

  3. Peninsula Lakes Golf Club

    Fenwick, Ont.

  4. Grand Niagara Golf Club

    Niagara Falls, Ontario

  5. Mission Golf & Country Club

    Mission, B.C.

  6. Clear Springs Golf Course

    Powassan, Ont.

  7. Sunshine Coast Golf & Country Club

    Gibsons, B.C.

    A view from a fairway at Sunshine Coast Golf and Country Club.

  8. Harbor Golf Club & Resort

    Elbow, Sask.

  9. Whitetail Golf Club

    Eganville, Ont.

  10. Upper Canada Golf Course

    Morrisburg, Ont.

  11. Seaforth Golf Course

    Seaforth, Ont.

  12. Victoria Park East Golf Club

    Guelph, Ont.

  13. Mitchell Golf & Country Club

    West Perth, Ont.

  14. NkMip Canyon Desert Golf Course

    Oliver, B.C.

  15. Deer Creek Golf Club - North Course

    Ajax, Ont.

  16. St. Andrews Valley Golf Club

    Aurora, Ont.

  17. The Rock Golf Club

    Minett, Ont.

    The Rock Golf Club is considered one of the toughest courses in the Muskoka area.

  18. Legends on the Niagara - Battlefield Course

    Niagara Falls, Ont.

  19. Bridgewater Country Club

    Fort Erie, Ont.

  20. Craigowan Golf Club

    Woodstock, Ont.

  21. North Battleford Golf & Country Club

    North Battleford, Sask.

  22. Maplewood Golf Club

    St Pierre Jolys, Man.

  23. Silver Lakes Golf & Country Club

    East Gwillimbury, Ont.

  24. Savannah Golf Links

    Cambridge, Ont.

  25. Black Diamond Golf Club

    Pontypool, Ont.

Golfers' Choice 2022
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2021
View all the Golfers' Choice 2021 lists, including all 50 states.
Architect Steve Smyers on new Pfau IU design
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 College Golf Courses
Best campus and collegiate-affiliated public golf courses according to our reviews community.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Vaaler Creek Golf Club - No. 17
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Texas
Best public-access courses in the Lone Star state based on reviews from our community of golfers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Winter Park (Short Course) sunset.JPG
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 Short Courses
The best executive, par-3 and nine-hole public golf courses according to our reviews community.
4 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Turning Stone - Shenendoah
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in New York
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Ballyhack GC: #15
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Virginia
Best public courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Lake of Isles North hole 18
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Connecticut
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
More from the author
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
January 10, 2022
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Palmerston Course: 18th fairway
Articles
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 20 hidden golf course gems of England
January 10, 2022
These courses earned rave reviews from golfers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
University of Georgia GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses
January 10, 2022
The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
By GolfPass Staff
Nefyn
Articles
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 10 hidden golf gems of Wales
January 10, 2022
These 10 courses were the most popular among golfer-reviewers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
Mistwood Golf Club -- Clubhouse
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities
January 10, 2022
A nice range and clubhouse, plus other amenities, can be the differentiator for many clubs.
By GolfPass Staff
lac-la-belle-friendliest-staff-2.png
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
January 10, 2022
A friendly staff goes a long way toward a great day on the golf course.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Minor Hills - flowers
Photo Galleries
16 Images
GolfPass 2021 Photos of the Year
December 16, 2021
We pick the best photos our community sent us from more than 300,000 reviews, our biggest year ever thanks to you!
By GolfPass Staff
Apache Stronghold GC
Articles
2 Min Read
Tom Doak-designed Arizona golf course closes after 22-year run
December 20, 2021
Golf course news & notes: December, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
union-league-national-aerial.jpeg
Articles
8 Min Read
22 notable golf course renovations to be unveiled in 2022
January 6, 2022
Creative approaches to golf course remodeling and authentic restoration efforts continue apace.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cypress Point Club
Articles
6 Min Read
What is the world's greatest weeklong golf trip?
December 27, 2021
If money and private club access were no issue, we've found the 10 destinations to live out your golf dreams.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Golfers' Choice 2022: 25 hidden gem golf courses in Canada
Search Near Me