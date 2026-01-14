Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Top 25 Public Courses for Pace of Play - Golfers' Choice 2026

Hate slow play? These are the golf courses will get you moving and finishing in good time.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Bryce Resort
Bryce Resort takes pride in providing a crisp pace of play.

For many golfers, slow play is the no. 1 pet peeve of the modern game.

With the rising popularity of golf attracting all skill levels, rounds are arguably getting slower at many public and municipal courses.

Five-hour rounds can be aggravating. You're waiting on every shot. There's no rhythm to the round or your swing. Your score, and attitude, can suffer as a result.

The best courses and smartest operators are doing everything in their power to combat slow play. Your fellow golfers felt these 25 courses maintained a consistently healthy pace of play in 2025. Each of them received at least 10 reviews on GolfPass, often where pace of play rated between good and great.

Maintaining a steady pace of play doesn't have to be hard. Courses that are being proactive using starters, rangers and staff effectively to emphasize good habits can curb problems before they start. If you're dreaming of 3 and 1/2 hour rounds, you're probably being a little too greedy. Rounds that finish right around four hours should be everybody's goal, whether you're a player or a golf pro. The good news is if you play at these courses, your chances at a faster round increase exponentially.

  1. Bryce Resort Golf Course

    Bryce Resort
    View Tee Times
    Bryce Resort
    Basye, Virginia
    Resort
    4.7522583102
    158
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$90
    What they're saying: "Fun Place to Play. This place is a hidden gem. Seems to get better every time we play it. A group of us head that way from Northern Virginia and it's the perfect getaway. Course is in amazing condition, looks like they really care about what they do. We usually combine our trip with mountain biking. While we were there, they had really cool Oktoberfest celebration. Everyone is really friendly." - Dbga17

  2. Carolina Trace Country Club - Lake Course

    Carolina Trace CC
    View Tee Times
    Lake at Carolina Trace Country Club
    Sanford, North Carolina
    Private
    4.383571759
    338
    Write Review

    Green fee: $74-$136+
    What they're saying: "Amazing Course. This course had a wonderful layout and excellent course conditions which made for a great day of golf. Easily one of the premier courses in the area!" - MrCompetetion

  3. Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort - East Course

    East at Gull Lake View: #9
    View Tee Times
    East at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
    Augusta, Michigan
    Resort
    4.6668595882
    154
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Great Golf Resort! Gull Lake View Resort - East Course is in great condition. Greens are fast, but consistent. Challenging pin positions with lots of sand traps. I will be back!" - dinman24

  4. Tyoga Golf Course

    Tyoga CC
    View Tee Times
    Tyoga Golf Course
    Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.8977591036
    58
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$66
    What they're saying: "Would play over and over. Wonderful course. Beautifully manicured fairways with immaculate greens. Would definitely recommend!!" - jkinsman22

  5. Covered Bridge Golf Club

    Covered Bridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Covered Bridge Golf Club
    Sellersburg, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.7720997214
    406
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56-$83+
    What they're saying: "Covered Bridge is a great course. Tough and well maintained even after a major flood in the area." - natetroutman

  6. Skytop Lodge - Poconos Golf Course

    Skytop Lodge - Poconos GC
    View Tee Times
    Skytop Lodge - Poconos Golf Course
    Skytop, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.810534389
    247
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$110
    What they're saying: "Course was in excellent condition, everyone was super friendly. Had a great experience. Just enough challenging holes. Will be back." - djmk08

  7. Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course

    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
    Maryville, Missouri
    Public
    4.8064916275
    154
    Write Review

    Green fee: $27-$37
    What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition and pace was very good. There are some long difficult par 4s, but it's still a great place to play. We'll definitely play here again." - Ricksanders66

  8. Seneca Falls Country Club

    Seneca Falls CC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Seneca Falls Country Club
    Seneca Falls, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.3125
    24
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$50
    What they're saying: "The course is very nice!! A few holes on the back nine are very challenging. Overall it’s a great course with beautiful views of Cayuga Lake." - GolfPass reviewer

  9. Mascoutin Golf Club

    Blue at Mascoutin GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Blue/Red at Mascoutin Golf Club
    Berlin, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8268317853
    119
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001

  10. The Tribute at The Otsego Club

    Tribute at Otsego GC
    View Tee Times
    Tribute Golf Course at Otsego Golf Club
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Public/Resort
    4.6765783236
    130
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$135
    What they're saying: "Fantastic course! absolutely, beautiful course great conditions, unbelievable views, challenging holes!" - chadbury

  11. Eagle Glen Golf Course

    Eagle Glen GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Glen Golf Course
    Farwell, Michigan
    Public
    4.7944878309
    265
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$74
    What they're saying: "Great course and conditions, greens were excellent condition! Highly recommended course, great value, good carts with GPS. The staff were great! Thank you for a great fall day of golfing in northern Michigan." - Goodan27

  12. Coopers Hawk Golf Course

    Coopers Hawk GC
    View Tee Times
    Coopers Hawk Golf Course
    Melbourne, Arkansas
    Public/Resort
    4.5433006536
    29
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49-$60
    What they're saying: "Hidden Gem!! I am staying in a small town an hour away from Coopers Hawk. I will continue to make that drive as often as I can to play this course. It is excellently maintained, and the greens roll smoothly." - Byrdmanhsv

  13. Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course

    Eagle Crest Resort - Resort: #17
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Crest Resort - Resort Course
    Redmond, Oregon
    Resort
    4.4043417367
    82
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "The low amenities rating was due to clubhouse being renovated. Course was in good shape. Not crazy about the first few holes on back nine. They are somewhat tight with houses on both sides of fairway. Other than that it is an enjoyable course." - Messercon425

  14. Evergreen Resort – Spruce Course

    Evergreen Resort
    View Tee Times
    Evergreen Resort - Spruce Course
    Cadillac, Michigan
    Resort
    4.0588235294
    97
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "They are working hard to improve conditions and the course is in good shape." - Racine

  15. Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course

    Brasstown Valley Resort
    View Tee Times
    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Young Harris, Georgia
    Resort
    4.7518297642
    267
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$100+
    What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013

  16. Carbon Country Club

    Carbon CC
    View Tee Times
    Carbon Country Club
    Helper, Utah
    Semi-Private
    4.9358974359
    17
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30+
    What they're saying: "Nice course. Great value. Course is overall a lot of fun. A few funky holes but overall conditioning was excellent. A bit short especially back nine but very scenic. Played 18 in just over 4 hours." - Joe

  17. Golf Club at Fox Acres

    Golf Club at Fox Acres: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Golf Club at Fox Acres
    Red Feather Lakes, Colorado
    Semi-Private
    4.6527777778
    16
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Worth the experience. This was my first mountain course and it did not disappoint. Plenty of challenging holes and the views were amazing! I can’t wait to go back!" - MikeLee1992

  18. South Shore Country Club

    South Shore CC
    View Tee Times
    South Shore Country Club
    Hingham, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.7088426329
    378
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$80
    What they're saying: "Country Club Quality. Every person we came in contact with was nice. Course was outstanding. Greens were great. Nothing to blame my bad shots on!" - GizMoMo

  19. Furnace Creek Golf Course at Death Valley

    Furnace Creek GC at Death Valley
    View Tee Times
    Furnace Creek Golf Course
    Death Valley, California
    Resort
    4.2846055089
    106
    Write Review

    Green fee: $89-$99
    What they're saying: "Fun course. Unique one time play. Unfortunately about 1/3 of greens are dried out and in very poor condition. Sometimes challenging to find the next tee box. Fairways were in good condition. Saw a few coyotes. Pace of play was very quick. 18 holes in 3 hours. Cart was old and took a while to brake." - jmcjmartin

  20. Cattails Golf Club

    Cattails GC
    View Tee Times
    Cattails Golf Club
    South Lyon, Michigan
    Public
    4.0644433077
    429
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "This course always provides a nice challenge for all skill levels. High quality greens with lots of character. Course maintenance never seems to be lacking when I have played here. I really hope the rumors of this getting sold to land developers soon and closing are not true!" - Maxx325

  21. Grand Elk Golf Course

    Grand Elk GC
    View Tee Times
    Grand Elk Golf Course
    Granby, Colorado
    Public
    4.6893939394
    173
    Write Review

    Green fee: $129-$149
    What they're saying: "Summer golf in Grand County. Grand Elk is a great layout and is in top condition. We played in about 4 hours and had a blast." - GolfPass reviewer

  22. Meadow Links At George T. Bagby State Park

    George T. Bagby - Meadow Links Golf Course
    View Tee Times
    Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
    Fort Gaines, Georgia
    Public
    4.7850574713
    239
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$70
    What they're saying: "Great Experience - A+ Meadowlinks is one of my favorite courses. Interesting layout, fast greens, good value, never disappointed. The ladies in the clubhouse are fantastic, always super nice. I’d play weekly if it was a closer drive for me." - Aok123

  23. Calvert City Golf & Country Club

    Calvert City GCC: #12
    View Tee Times
    Calvert City Golf & Country Club
    Calvert City, Kentucky
    Public
    4.6947723785
    158
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$55
    What they're saying: "Well maintained, interesting layout. This course as part of the country club has very nice facilities. The people there are great and all the equipment works well. The course has several wide open holes, drive it straight and GIR. Others are very interesting doglegs and long. I enjoyed the round and well play here again." - Bob2713025

  24. Pole Creek Golf Club

    Pole Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Ranch Golf Course at Pole Creek Golf Club
    Tabernash, Colorado
    Public
    4.8603871929
    283
    Write Review

    Green fee: $159
    What they're saying: "Great Course. Fun course with great views. Super friendly staff. Enjoyed the conditions and the layout." - jcheid

  25. The Wilds Golf Club

    Wilds GC
    View Tee Times
    The Wilds Golf Club
    Prior Lake, Minnesota
    Public
    4.6369047619
    29
    Write Review

    Green fee: $120
    What they're saying: "Great day of golf. Pace of play and conditions were excellent. Clubhouse was nice and restaurant had great food and drink options." - slbechtold

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
