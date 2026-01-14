Top 25 Public Courses for Pace of Play - Golfers' Choice 2026

For many golfers, slow play is the no. 1 pet peeve of the modern game.
With the rising popularity of golf attracting all skill levels, rounds are arguably getting slower at many public and municipal courses.
Five-hour rounds can be aggravating. You're waiting on every shot. There's no rhythm to the round or your swing. Your score, and attitude, can suffer as a result.
The best courses and smartest operators are doing everything in their power to combat slow play. Your fellow golfers felt these 25 courses maintained a consistently healthy pace of play in 2025. Each of them received at least 10 reviews on GolfPass, often where pace of play rated between good and great.
Maintaining a steady pace of play doesn't have to be hard. Courses that are being proactive using starters, rangers and staff effectively to emphasize good habits can curb problems before they start. If you're dreaming of 3 and 1/2 hour rounds, you're probably being a little too greedy. Rounds that finish right around four hours should be everybody's goal, whether you're a player or a golf pro. The good news is if you play at these courses, your chances at a faster round increase exponentially.
-
Bryce Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $55-$90
-
Carolina Trace Country Club - Lake CourseSanford, North CarolinaPrivate4.383571759338
Green fee: $74-$136+
What they're saying: "Amazing Course. This course had a wonderful layout and excellent course conditions which made for a great day of golf. Easily one of the premier courses in the area!" - MrCompetetion
-
Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort - East CourseAugusta, MichiganResort4.6668595882154
What they're saying: "Great Golf Resort! Gull Lake View Resort - East Course is in great condition. Greens are fast, but consistent. Challenging pin positions with lots of sand traps. I will be back!" - dinman24
-
Tyoga Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$66
What they're saying: "Would play over and over. Wonderful course. Beautifully manicured fairways with immaculate greens. Would definitely recommend!!" - jkinsman22
-
Covered Bridge Golf ClubSellersburg, IndianaSemi-Private4.7720997214406
Green fee: $56-$83+
What they're saying: "Covered Bridge is a great course. Tough and well maintained even after a major flood in the area." - natetroutman
-
Skytop Lodge - Poconos Golf CourseSkytop, PennsylvaniaResort4.810534389247
Green fee: $70-$110
What they're saying: "Course was in excellent condition, everyone was super friendly. Had a great experience. Just enough challenging holes. Will be back." - djmk08
-
Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf CourseMaryville, MissouriPublic4.8064916275154
Green fee: $27-$37
What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition and pace was very good. There are some long difficult par 4s, but it's still a great place to play. We'll definitely play here again." - Ricksanders66
-
Seneca Falls Country Club
Green fee: $30-$50
What they're saying: "The course is very nice!! A few holes on the back nine are very challenging. Overall it’s a great course with beautiful views of Cayuga Lake." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Mascoutin Golf ClubBerlin, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8268317853119
Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001
-
The Tribute at The Otsego ClubGaylord, MichiganPublic/Resort4.6765783236130
Green fee: $80-$135
What they're saying: "Fantastic course! absolutely, beautiful course great conditions, unbelievable views, challenging holes!" - chadbury
-
Eagle Glen Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$74
What they're saying: "Great course and conditions, greens were excellent condition! Highly recommended course, great value, good carts with GPS. The staff were great! Thank you for a great fall day of golfing in northern Michigan." - Goodan27
-
Coopers Hawk Golf CourseMelbourne, ArkansasPublic/Resort4.543300653629
Green fee: $49-$60
What they're saying: "Hidden Gem!! I am staying in a small town an hour away from Coopers Hawk. I will continue to make that drive as often as I can to play this course. It is excellently maintained, and the greens roll smoothly." - Byrdmanhsv
-
Eagle Crest Resort - Resort CourseRedmond, OregonResort4.404341736782
What they're saying: "The low amenities rating was due to clubhouse being renovated. Course was in good shape. Not crazy about the first few holes on back nine. They are somewhat tight with houses on both sides of fairway. Other than that it is an enjoyable course." - Messercon425
-
Evergreen Resort – Spruce CourseCadillac, MichiganResort4.058823529497
What they're saying: "They are working hard to improve conditions and the course is in good shape." - Racine
-
Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$100+
What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses for a good pace of play
Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We don't know about you, but we play better when we play faster and with a consistent rhythm from shot to shot. The longer we wait between shots, the more we get distracted and disconnected from the task at hand - hitting a quality shot. These are a few of our favorite golf courses where pace of play never seems to be an issue.Boulder City, NevadaPublic3.957516339934Seneca, OregonResort4.410Eureka, MontanaResort4.398060762855
-
Carbon Country Club
Green fee: $30+
What they're saying: "Nice course. Great value. Course is overall a lot of fun. A few funky holes but overall conditioning was excellent. A bit short especially back nine but very scenic. Played 18 in just over 4 hours." - Joe
-
Golf Club at Fox AcresRed Feather Lakes, ColoradoSemi-Private4.652777777816
What they're saying: "Worth the experience. This was my first mountain course and it did not disappoint. Plenty of challenging holes and the views were amazing! I can’t wait to go back!" - MikeLee1992
-
South Shore Country Club
Green fee: $60-$80
What they're saying: "Country Club Quality. Every person we came in contact with was nice. Course was outstanding. Greens were great. Nothing to blame my bad shots on!" - GizMoMo
-
Furnace Creek Golf Course at Death ValleyDeath Valley, CaliforniaResort4.2846055089106
Green fee: $89-$99
What they're saying: "Fun course. Unique one time play. Unfortunately about 1/3 of greens are dried out and in very poor condition. Sometimes challenging to find the next tee box. Fairways were in good condition. Saw a few coyotes. Pace of play was very quick. 18 holes in 3 hours. Cart was old and took a while to brake." - jmcjmartin
-
Cattails Golf Club
What they're saying: "This course always provides a nice challenge for all skill levels. High quality greens with lots of character. Course maintenance never seems to be lacking when I have played here. I really hope the rumors of this getting sold to land developers soon and closing are not true!" - Maxx325
-
Grand Elk Golf Course
Green fee: $129-$149
What they're saying: "Summer golf in Grand County. Grand Elk is a great layout and is in top condition. We played in about 4 hours and had a blast." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Meadow Links At George T. Bagby State ParkFort Gaines, GeorgiaPublic4.7850574713239
Green fee: $29-$70
What they're saying: "Great Experience - A+ Meadowlinks is one of my favorite courses. Interesting layout, fast greens, good value, never disappointed. The ladies in the clubhouse are fantastic, always super nice. I’d play weekly if it was a closer drive for me." - Aok123
-
Calvert City Golf & Country ClubCalvert City, KentuckyPublic4.6947723785158
Green fee: $45-$55
What they're saying: "Well maintained, interesting layout. This course as part of the country club has very nice facilities. The people there are great and all the equipment works well. The course has several wide open holes, drive it straight and GIR. Others are very interesting doglegs and long. I enjoyed the round and well play here again." - Bob2713025
-
Pole Creek Golf ClubTabernash, ColoradoPublic4.8603871929283
Green fee: $159
What they're saying: "Great Course. Fun course with great views. Super friendly staff. Enjoyed the conditions and the layout." - jcheid
-
The Wilds Golf Club
Green fee: $120
What they're saying: "Great day of golf. Pace of play and conditions were excellent. Clubhouse was nice and restaurant had great food and drink options." - slbechtold