Top 25 Public Courses for Pace of Play - Golfers' Choice 2026

For many golfers, slow play is the no. 1 pet peeve of the modern game.

With the rising popularity of golf attracting all skill levels, rounds are arguably getting slower at many public and municipal courses.

Five-hour rounds can be aggravating. You're waiting on every shot. There's no rhythm to the round or your swing. Your score, and attitude, can suffer as a result.

The best courses and smartest operators are doing everything in their power to combat slow play. Your fellow golfers felt these 25 courses maintained a consistently healthy pace of play in 2025. Each of them received at least 10 reviews on GolfPass, often where pace of play rated between good and great.

Maintaining a steady pace of play doesn't have to be hard. Courses that are being proactive using starters, rangers and staff effectively to emphasize good habits can curb problems before they start. If you're dreaming of 3 and 1/2 hour rounds, you're probably being a little too greedy. Rounds that finish right around four hours should be everybody's goal, whether you're a player or a golf pro. The good news is if you play at these courses, your chances at a faster round increase exponentially.