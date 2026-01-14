Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

In a lot of ways, military golf courses are like municipal courses.
They're generally only appreciated by locals because out-of-towners either a) don't realize how good they are, or b) don't think they're open to public play. The truth is that most military golf courses are open to the public and often quite affordable compared to their public competition.
Military courses can be found on Air Force bases, Navy bases, Marine bases or Army bases, so next time you're in a region known for its military might, it might be worth checking on the status of the golf courses.
Gaining access to military golf courses usually does require some extra effort, such as completing an online form before you book and/or stopping to show your driver's license at a checkpoint to get on base. These inconveniences don't usually interrupt what can be a pleasant golf experience.
Golfers' Choice annually honors America's best military courses by ranking a top 10. Each course on this list received at least 10 reviews last year in order to be eligible for Golfers' Choice 2026. We salute each and every one of them.
Best Military Golf Courses
Ryder Golf Course at Fort Bragg
Green fee: $22-$28
Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course At Fort Carson
Fort Carson, Colorado
What they're saying: "Really great course here in (Colorado) Springs and usually the prices to get a visitors pass on to Fort Carson is very easy. (The) staff here is really nice. I wish the restaurant was open a bit later but oh well." - jawnasaurus
Trails West Golf CourseFort Leavenworth, KansasMilitary4.606022409108
Green fee: $30-$48
What they're saying: "Good old course. Lots of fun with some challenges. Greens have recovered and are pretty solid." - cheech300
Navy Golf Course - Destroyer Course
Cypress, California
Green fee: $41-$61
What they're saying: "I really enjoyed this beautiful golf course! It’s a long and challenging course but I love it!" - cocobabo22
Cypress Lakes Golf Course
Vacaville, California
Green fee: $38-$60
What they're saying: "Good course layout…. Good walking course . Friendly staff! Nice kept greens.. A little wind in the afternoons.. challenging golf course... Golf carts in great condition and water available on the golf course." - Golfer1142
Editors' Choice: America's Best Military Golf Courses
Editors' Choice: America's Best Military Golf Courses

Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We recommend golfers give these military courses a try.
Windy Harbor Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$47
What they're saying: "Fun course playable scoreable greens are fast very enjoyable." - erick02
Randolph Oaks Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$62
What they're saying: "Beautiful course that was well maintained. Greens were in great shape. Played after a tournament so the pin locations were pretty difficult but was a great time regardless." - mobel13
Lindsey Golf Course
Green fee: $18-$38
What they're saying: "As previous reviews have stated, staff was extremely friendly and accommodating. Course has an interesting layout, that has some good land movement on the interior of the property that creates several very unique holes. I really enjoyed the unique undulating greens. Many were built up and had a fair amount of movement. Greens were in very good shape for my early season round." - hornedwoodchuck
Fort Sill Golf Club
Green fee: $20-$39
What they're saying: "Great value for the money. New golf carts. Great Fairways and greens. The only thing that needs work are the bunkers. Everything else is great . We played 18 in exactly 4 hours, but we had to wait on every hole . Will be back." - Nimetz1
Trident Lakes Golf ClubNaval Submarine Base, GeorgiaMilitary4.2145534051696
Green fee: $34-$39
What they're saying: "Course layout was very nice. Greens were really slow and beat up. Considering we’re coming out of winter, I’m guessing they’ll improve. I will definitely play it again." - OKSAW