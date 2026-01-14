Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

One of the American military's secret weapons is how good its on-base golf courses are. Your reviews reveal some of the best.
jasondeeganga.jpg
navy-destroyer-6.jpg
The "Tiger Tree" on the 6th at the Destroyer Course is a reminder of the legend's formative years bombing drives down the fairways.

In a lot of ways, military golf courses are like municipal courses.

They're generally only appreciated by locals because out-of-towners either a) don't realize how good they are, or b) don't think they're open to public play. The truth is that most military golf courses are open to the public and often quite affordable compared to their public competition.

Military courses can be found on Air Force bases, Navy bases, Marine bases or Army bases, so next time you're in a region known for its military might, it might be worth checking on the status of the golf courses.

Gaining access to military golf courses usually does require some extra effort, such as completing an online form before you book and/or stopping to show your driver's license at a checkpoint to get on base. These inconveniences don't usually interrupt what can be a pleasant golf experience.

Golfers' Choice annually honors America's best military courses by ranking a top 10. Each course on this list received at least 10 reviews last year in order to be eligible for Golfers' Choice 2026. We salute each and every one of them.

Best Military Golf Courses

  1. Ryder Golf Course at Fort Bragg

    Ryder GC
    View Tee Times
    Ryder Golf Course
    Fort Bragg, North Carolina
    Military
    4.6907993967
    29
    Write Review

    Green fee: $22-$28
    What they're saying: "Good looking course. Expected slow play on a Saturday but still a great day overall." - akarakos

    Take a look at past Golfers' Choice lists of top U.S. military golf courses lists here
    Destroyer at Seal Beach Navy GC
    Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2025
    Playing a military course is a great option for many golfers, as long as they can get on base.
    navy-destroyer-6.jpg
    Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
    These proud golf facilities served our armed forces and civilians alike in 2023.
    Sewells Point GC: #18
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Top U.S. Military Courses
    You don't need to be a soldier to play these military golf courses.
    Cypress Lakes - hole 3
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Top U.S. Military Courses
    Civilians can have fun at these military facilities.
    Air Force Academy - Eisenhower Blue golf course - 10th
    The best military golf courses operated by the United States Department of Defense
    The United States Department of Defense operates nearly 160 golf facilities around the world. From Hawaii to Washington D.C., here are some of the best worth playing in the U.S.
    Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course
    The Lowdown On America’s Military Golf Courses
    Playing military golf courses can be one of the most underrated joys in the game. Here's what to know if you want to tee it up with our heroes.
    Legends at Parris Island
    The most popular military golf courses you can play
    There are nearly 200 golf courses operated by the Department of Defense's armed forces, and many of them deliver an unique and exemplary golf experience for civilians. Here are ten of the most popular.
    Randolph Oaks GC
    Top military golf courses for junior golfers
    These 5 military facilities offer $5 rounds of golf thanks to Youth on Course.

  2. Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course At Fort Carson

    Cheyenne Shadows GC
    View Tee Times
    Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course
    Fort Carson, Colorado
    Military/Public
    4.4890630996
    86
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Really great course here in (Colorado) Springs and usually the prices to get a visitors pass on to Fort Carson is very easy. (The) staff here is really nice. I wish the restaurant was open a bit later but oh well." - jawnasaurus

  3. Trails West Golf Course

    Trails West GC
    View Tee Times
    Trails West Golf Course
    Fort Leavenworth, Kansas
    Military
    4.606022409
    108
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$48
    What they're saying: "Good old course. Lots of fun with some challenges. Greens have recovered and are pretty solid." - cheech300

  4. Navy Golf Course - Destroyer Course

    Destroyer at Seal Beach Navy GC: #12
    View Tee Times
    Destroyer at Seal Beach Navy Golf Course
    Cypress, California
    Military
    4.4307322509
    1274
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41-$61
    What they're saying: "I really enjoyed this beautiful golf course! It’s a long and challenging course but I love it!" - cocobabo22

  5. Cypress Lakes Golf Course

    Cypress Lakes GC
    View Tee Times
    Cypress Lakes Golf Course
    Vacaville, California
    Military
    4.3095926679
    451
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$60
    What they're saying: "Good course layout…. Good walking course . Friendly staff! Nice kept greens.. A little wind in the afternoons.. challenging golf course... Golf carts in great condition and water available on the golf course." - Golfer1142

    Editors' Choice: America's Best Military Golf Courses

    Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We recommend golfers give these military courses a try.

    West Point GC
    View Tee Times
    West Point Golf Course
    West Point, New York
    Military
    4.5588146228
    377
    Write Review
    Kaneohe Klipper GC: #9
    Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course
    Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii
    Military
    4.3636363636
    11
    Write Review
    Legends At Parris Island
    View Tee Times
    The Legends Golf Course at Parris Island
    Parris Island, South Carolina
    Military
    4.6403921569
    318
    Write Review
    Paradise Point GC
    Gold at Paradise Point Golf Course
    Camp Lejeune, North Carolina
    Military
    1.3888888889
    4
    Write Review

  6. Windy Harbor Golf Club

    Windy Harbor GC
    View Tee Times
    Windy Harbor Golf Club
    Mayport, Florida
    Military
    4.4004488281
    743
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$47
    What they're saying: "Fun course playable scoreable greens are fast very enjoyable." - erick02

  7. Randolph Oaks Golf Course

    Randolph Oaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Randolph Oaks Golf Course
    Randolph AFB, Texas
    Military
    4.3869139858
    361
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$62
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course that was well maintained. Greens were in great shape. Played after a tournament so the pin locations were pretty difficult but was a great time regardless." - mobel13

  8. Lindsey Golf Course

    Lindsey GC
    View Tee Times
    Lindsey Golf Course
    Fort Knox, Kentucky
    Military/Public
    4.3110717971
    45
    Write Review

    Green fee: $18-$38
    What they're saying: "As previous reviews have stated, staff was extremely friendly and accommodating. Course has an interesting layout, that has some good land movement on the interior of the property that creates several very unique holes. I really enjoyed the unique undulating greens. Many were built up and had a fair amount of movement. Greens were in very good shape for my early season round." - hornedwoodchuck

  9. Fort Sill Golf Club

    Fort Sill GC
    View Tee Times
    Fort Sill Golf Club
    Fort Sill, Oklahoma
    Military
    4.2402372714
    33
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$39
    What they're saying: "Great value for the money. New golf carts. Great Fairways and greens. The only thing that needs work are the bunkers. Everything else is great . We played 18 in exactly 4 hours, but we had to wait on every hole . Will be back." - Nimetz1

  10. Trident Lakes Golf Club

    Trident Lakes GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Trident Lakes Golf Club
    Naval Submarine Base, Georgia
    Military
    4.2145534051
    696
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$39
    What they're saying: "Course layout was very nice. Greens were really slow and beat up. Considering we’re coming out of winter, I’m guessing they’ll improve. I will definitely play it again." - OKSAW

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Ozarks National 18
4 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Missouri - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven: Aerial
1 Min Read
Top 5 Golf Courses in West Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Spooky Brook GC
4 Min Read
Top 20 Golf Courses in New Jersey - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
The Ranch Golf Club - hole 17
4 Min Read
Top 20 Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Best public golf courses in Delaware - Bear Trap Dunes
2 Min Read
Top 10 Golf Courses in Delaware - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025
Mauna Kea - third hole views
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2024
Golfers' Choice 2025

More from the author

Brooks Bar and Deck at Edgewood Tahoe
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Oasis CC
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Tyoga CC
5 Min Read
Top 25 Value Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Eagle Ridge - General golf course - 14th
6 Min Read
Top 25 Public Golf Course Layouts - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Bryce Resort
4 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Pace of Play - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025

Popular

Woodlake Country Club - Golfers' Choice 2026 friendly staff
5 Min Read
America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin - No. 18
6 Min Read
Top 25 Most Improved Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Warren GC At Notre Dame
2 Min Read
Top 15 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2025
Read More
Now Reading
Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me