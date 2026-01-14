Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

In a lot of ways, military golf courses are like municipal courses.

They're generally only appreciated by locals because out-of-towners either a) don't realize how good they are, or b) don't think they're open to public play. The truth is that most military golf courses are open to the public and often quite affordable compared to their public competition.

Military courses can be found on Air Force bases, Navy bases, Marine bases or Army bases, so next time you're in a region known for its military might, it might be worth checking on the status of the golf courses.

Gaining access to military golf courses usually does require some extra effort, such as completing an online form before you book and/or stopping to show your driver's license at a checkpoint to get on base. These inconveniences don't usually interrupt what can be a pleasant golf experience.

Golfers' Choice annually honors America's best military courses by ranking a top 10. Each course on this list received at least 10 reviews last year in order to be eligible for Golfers' Choice 2026. We salute each and every one of them.