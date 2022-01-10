Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Best Conditions

Kudos to the grounds crews for providing excellent course conditions in 2021.
The cliffs come alive on the 16th hole at Poipu Bay Golf Course on Kauai.

Many believe that quality course conditions are the most important part of the golf experience.

Course conditions are one of six subcategories that reviewers can rate 1-5 in a golf course review at GolfPass. Like what you see during your latest round? Be sure to thank a superintendent with a review. Get started by writing your review here.

  1. Lakewood National Golf Club - Commander Course

    Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Loved playing Lakewood National Commander course! Long, fair course. In beautiful shape." - Rayslow

  2. Incline Village - Championship Golf Course

    Incline Village, Nev.
    What they're saying: "Great layout, awesome condition, well managed. A joy all around! As good as advertised." - joebabynv

  3. Poipu Bay Resort Golf Course

    Koloa, Hawaii
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and we had fun." - gcschmid

  4. Lakewood National Golf Club - Piper Course

    Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Course in excellent shape. Greens were very expansive, quick and true. A+ conditions!" - pro177

  5. St. Ives Golf Club

    Stanwood, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Wonderful conditions, fabulous design, a pristine walk through some of the most beautiful golf terrain you will ever find." - Jerry1623149

  6. Charlevoix Country Club - Heatherwoods Golf Course

    Charlevoix, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Great little course for the money. It’s challenging but not too difficult. The greens, tee boxes and fairways are in great condition." - Jeannemaryann

  7. Blue Top Ridge At Riverside

    Riverside, Iowa
    What they're saying: "I was blown away by this superb course. It has a tremendous layout with huge elevation changes, wild bunkering and large undulating greens. My last season round did not feel like that as the conditions were excellent." - hornedwoodchuck

  8. Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando

    Orlando, Fla.
    What they're saying: "The course was in terrific shape and it’s a great design. The staff is super friendly." - kruschka

  9. University Ridge Golf Course

    Verona, Wis.
    What they're saying: "Course is in prime condition, but set up for a PGA (Tour - Champions) Event. By far the fastest greens in Wisconsin, and the rough is the thickest I’ve played in." - tstock12

  10. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain Course

    Las Vegas, Nev.
    What they're saying: "What a perfect day to golf a beautiful course … top notch condition ... best sand in all the traps." - jett2ivyy

  11. The Highlands at Dove Mountain

    Marana, Ariz.
    What they're saying: "Very good all around conditions. The rough can be penalizing. Greens deceptively fast downhill." - tliguore

  12. Tullymore
    This pond guards the 10th green at Tullymore Golf Club in Stanwood, Mich.

    Stanwood, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Conditions were world class and this is a course every true golfer in Michigan must play." - Michael8191308

  13. Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club

    Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
    What they're saying: "This course was in really good shape. ... This was one of the more difficult courses I've played with a fair amount of water and narrow fairways." - kodvody

  14. Birdwood Golf Course

    Charlottesville, Va.
    What they're saying: "Course has been in great shape the times that I have played it. It is very nice." - Poppieof5

  15. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Snow Mountain Course

    Las Vegas, Nev.
    What they're saying: "Greens and fairways were in excellent condition for a mid-December round. Definitely will play again and try other Paiute courses." - rufogolf

  16. The Links At Northfork

    Anoka, Minn.
    What they're saying: "Just what you would expect from a links course. Fun layout, well kept greens, pristine green side bunkers, and a tee box for everyone." - Nick6283105

  17. Copper Canyon Golf Club

    Buckeye, Ariz.
    What they're saying: "From tee to green it was beautifully manicured. Played Vistas then Lakes. Greens are nice rolling greens and roll very smoothly." - Steveo3333

  18. Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club
    A 2014-15 renovation at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club made the golf course more drought-tolerant.

    Carmel, Calif.
    What they're saying: "The playing conditions were great overall. Tees lush and near immaculate except for today's divots." - nickesquire

  19. Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course

    Plymouth, Mass.
    What they're saying: "The condition was impeccable for the time of year. Will be playing again." - DylanAmaral22

  20. Sandy Pines Golf Club

    DeMotte, Ind.
    What they're saying: "Phenomenal course. Beautiful and challenging with great conditions even into the late fall!" - Anthony5120418

  21. Brown County Golf Course

    Oneida, Wis.
    What they're saying: "Course is in great condition, one of the best muni courses in the country." - rgroon

  22. Brickyard Crossing Golf Course
    LPGA golfer Chella Choi walks up to the 9th green during the first round of the Indy Women In Tech on September 7, 2017 at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Club in Indianapolis, Indiana.

    Indianapolis, Ind.
    What they're saying: "The course conditions are best-in-class all over the place; the tees and greens fully grassed, no blade out of place." - Brookscm72

  23. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf Course

    Las Vegas, Nev.
    What they're saying: "Perfect weather, course was in amazing condition." - Kingcobra2211

  24. Thistle Golf Club

    Sunset Beach, N.C.
    What they're saying: "Course was in great condition especially the greens. Great staff. Well run. Great value for such a fine challenging course." - terp51

  25. Shanty Creek - The Cedar River

    Bellaire, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Course was in good shape and a beautiful round." - Legend801

Golfers' Choice 2022
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2021
View all the Golfers' Choice 2021 lists, including all 50 states.
Architect Steve Smyers on new Pfau IU design
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 College Golf Courses
Best campus and collegiate-affiliated public golf courses according to our reviews community.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Vaaler Creek Golf Club - No. 17
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Texas
Best public-access courses in the Lone Star state based on reviews from our community of golfers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Winter Park (Short Course) sunset.JPG
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 Short Courses
The best executive, par-3 and nine-hole public golf courses according to our reviews community.
4 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Turning Stone - Shenendoah
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in New York
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Ballyhack GC: #15
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Virginia
Best public courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Lake of Isles North hole 18
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Connecticut
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
More from the author
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
January 10, 2022
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Palmerston Course: 18th fairway
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 20 hidden golf course gems of England
January 10, 2022
These courses earned rave reviews from golfers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
University of Georgia GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses
January 10, 2022
The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
By GolfPass Staff
Nefyn
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 10 hidden golf gems of Wales
January 10, 2022
These 10 courses were the most popular among golfer-reviewers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
Mistwood Golf Club -- Clubhouse
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities
January 10, 2022
A nice range and clubhouse, plus other amenities, can be the differentiator for many clubs.
By GolfPass Staff
lac-la-belle-friendliest-staff-2.png
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
January 10, 2022
A friendly staff goes a long way toward a great day on the golf course.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Pennyrile Forest State Park Resort
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Most Improved Courses
January 10, 2022
Courses with updated conditions and amenities made nice comebacks.
By GolfPass Staff
cgt-project-golf-pga-hope-grad.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
This weekly military veterans meet-up is a Cool Golf Thing
December 17, 2021
Golftown, U.S.A. gives back.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
landmand-aerial-ben-vigil.jpg
Articles
9 Min Read
20 brand-new golf courses opening in 2022
January 3, 2022
From Utah to Iraq, exciting original designs by architecture's biggest names are set to debut.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Blue Top Ridge At Riverside: #17
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Iowa
January 10, 2022
Some of the Heartland's best golf courses are represented in this top-10 list.
By Golfers' Choice
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Best Conditions
Search Near Me