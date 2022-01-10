Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Best Conditions

Many believe that quality course conditions are the most important part of the golf experience.
Course conditions are one of six subcategories that reviewers can rate 1-5 in a golf course review at GolfPass. Like what you see during your latest round? Be sure to thank a superintendent with a review. Get started by writing your review here.
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
What they're saying: "Loved playing Lakewood National Commander course! Long, fair course. In beautiful shape." - Rayslow
Incline Village, Nev.
What they're saying: "Great layout, awesome condition, well managed. A joy all around! As good as advertised." - joebabynv
Koloa, Hawaii
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and we had fun." - gcschmid
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
What they're saying: "Course in excellent shape. Greens were very expansive, quick and true. A+ conditions!" - pro177
Stanwood, Mich.
What they're saying: "Wonderful conditions, fabulous design, a pristine walk through some of the most beautiful golf terrain you will ever find." - Jerry1623149
Charlevoix, Mich.
What they're saying: "Great little course for the money. It’s challenging but not too difficult. The greens, tee boxes and fairways are in great condition." - Jeannemaryann
Riverside, Iowa
What they're saying: "I was blown away by this superb course. It has a tremendous layout with huge elevation changes, wild bunkering and large undulating greens. My last season round did not feel like that as the conditions were excellent." - hornedwoodchuck
Orlando, Fla.
What they're saying: "The course was in terrific shape and it’s a great design. The staff is super friendly." - kruschka
Verona, Wis.
What they're saying: "Course is in prime condition, but set up for a PGA (Tour - Champions) Event. By far the fastest greens in Wisconsin, and the rough is the thickest I’ve played in." - tstock12
Las Vegas, Nev.
What they're saying: "What a perfect day to golf a beautiful course … top notch condition ... best sand in all the traps." - jett2ivyy
Marana, Ariz.
What they're saying: "Very good all around conditions. The rough can be penalizing. Greens deceptively fast downhill." - tliguore
Stanwood, Mich.
What they're saying: "Conditions were world class and this is a course every true golfer in Michigan must play." - Michael8191308
Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
What they're saying: "This course was in really good shape. ... This was one of the more difficult courses I've played with a fair amount of water and narrow fairways." - kodvody
Charlottesville, Va.
What they're saying: "Course has been in great shape the times that I have played it. It is very nice." - Poppieof5
Las Vegas, Nev.
What they're saying: "Greens and fairways were in excellent condition for a mid-December round. Definitely will play again and try other Paiute courses." - rufogolf
Anoka, Minn.
What they're saying: "Just what you would expect from a links course. Fun layout, well kept greens, pristine green side bunkers, and a tee box for everyone." - Nick6283105
Buckeye, Ariz.
What they're saying: "From tee to green it was beautifully manicured. Played Vistas then Lakes. Greens are nice rolling greens and roll very smoothly." - Steveo3333
Carmel, Calif.
What they're saying: "The playing conditions were great overall. Tees lush and near immaculate except for today's divots." - nickesquire
Plymouth, Mass.
What they're saying: "The condition was impeccable for the time of year. Will be playing again." - DylanAmaral22
DeMotte, Ind.
What they're saying: "Phenomenal course. Beautiful and challenging with great conditions even into the late fall!" - Anthony5120418
Oneida, Wis.
What they're saying: "Course is in great condition, one of the best muni courses in the country." - rgroon
Indianapolis, Ind.
What they're saying: "The course conditions are best-in-class all over the place; the tees and greens fully grassed, no blade out of place." - Brookscm72
Las Vegas, Nev.
What they're saying: "Perfect weather, course was in amazing condition." - Kingcobra2211
Sunset Beach, N.C.
What they're saying: "Course was in great condition especially the greens. Great staff. Well run. Great value for such a fine challenging course." - terp51
Bellaire, Mich.
What they're saying: "Course was in good shape and a beautiful round." - Legend801