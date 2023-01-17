Golfers' Choice 2023: Top U.S. Military Courses

Military golf courses constitute one of the game's best-kept secrets.
You, as a civilian, can play many of them.
Access differs from facility to facility, but if you do your homework and follow the rules to get on base, you can unlock a tee time at a military course.
Using data from GolfPass reviews in 2022, here's a list of 10 of the most accommodating and enjoyable military courses around the country.
Norfolk, Va.
Parris Island, SC
Randolph Air Force Base, Texas
McChord AFB, WA
Naval Submarine Base, Ga.
Vacaville, Calif.
Fort Knox, Kent.
Fort Belvoir, Va.
San Antonio, Texas
Mayport, Fla.