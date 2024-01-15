Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

What you think is a short course isn't necessarily what we think is a short course.

We consider any course that's less than a par 70, shorter than 6,000 yards or less than 18 holes as a "short course". That's what makes our list of the Top 25 U.S. Public Short Courses so unique.

For every executive par-3 course like the Angle Park Cloud Nine in Las Vegas, there's a cool nine-holer like New York's Skyway Golf Course at Lincoln Park West or a shorter-than-normal 18-hole layout such as the Tamaracks Golf Course in northern Michigan. Despite their different yardages and number of holes, they all have one thing in common - they're generally cheaper, faster and more fun to play than a championship track.

Each of these facilities needed at least 10 reviews in 2023 to quality for our Golfers' Choice 2024 rankings of the best short courses in America. Many of them aren't found at destination resorts like the famous "short courses" you've read about, but they're rock stars in their local communities.