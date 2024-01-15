Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2024

There's nothing like enjoying an impeccably-maintained golf course. These 25 excelled in that category in 2023.
Ravines Golf Club is one of many Michigan golf courses noted for immaculate conditioning in 2023.

For many golfers, the opportunity to play a public golf course that is in truly pristine condition doesn't come around too often.

But in recent years, golf courses across the price spectrum seem to be taking conditioning to new heights. Even with more golfers than ever stressing fairways and greens out with foot and cart traffic, superintendents and their staffs are working harder than ever while sharing best practices with each other, all with the goal of helping golfers love their experiences as much as possible.

If a course you play is in truly incredible shape, you should stop in the pro shop after your round, ask for the superintendent's card and write him or her a kind email afterwards. You should also add your voice to the public conversation by leaving a review on GolfPass.

Throughout 2023, these 25 public golf courses inspired thousands of golfers to tell the rest of us about their own reliably excellent conditioning. Each course required at least 10 reviews to qualify for this list. We hope you'll participate in the process by reviewing your rounds here.

  1. Skytop Lodge Golf Course
    Skytop Lodge - Poconos GC
    Skytop Lodge - Poconos Golf Course
    Skytop, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.5613235294
    195
    Green fee: $66
    What they're saying: "Hadn’t been in 2-3 years but the conditions have greatly improved." - James5638033

  2. Oshkosh Country Club
    Oshkosh CC
    Oshkosh Country Club
    Oshkosh, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.7899470588
    68
    Green fee: $78
    What they're saying: "Great round on a lovely day. Very nice layout in immaculate condition." - GolfPass reviewer

  3. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms
    Bull at Pinehurst Farms
    Bull at Pinehurst Farms
    Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8240411765
    154
    Green fee: $165
    What they're saying: "Greens are the best I've played on in a while. Fast and smooth even with all the water they received in the last week." - jadam530

  4. The Ravines Golf Club
    The Ravines GC: #9
    The Ravines Golf Club
    Saugatuck, Michigan
    Public
    4.7904882353
    346
    Green fee: $84
    What they're saying: "Excellent course, right from the cart boys helping with bags and the course. Easy check-in. The course was in excellent condition." - dhiggy

  5. Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.7954411765
    67
    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "One of the most interesting and challenging courses I have [ever] played. The staff and course conditions were A1." - jim7342622

  6. Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course
    Pine Mountain Lake CC
    Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course
    Groveland, California
    Semi-Private
    4.8447647059
    109
    Green fee: $66
    What they're saying: "Course was great. Surrounding homes are just lovely. Groundskeeping crew is courteous. Range is well taken care of. One of my favorite courses in the foothills. I actually think it is my favorite." - Wilburino

  7. Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park GC
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
    Maryville, Missouri
    Public
    4.8744117647
    106
    Green fee: $48
    What they're saying: "I'm into a lot of golf courses all over the country. And this one truly is by far the best. The layout is amazing, and the greens are kept in pristine condition." - johndeer1027

  8. Bolingbrook Golf Club
    Bolingbrook GC
    Bolingbrook Golf Club
    Bolingbrook, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.8203058824
    192
    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "One of the best courses I’ve played in Illinois. Awesome practice areas, locker rooms, course layout and course condition. A+" - GolfPass reviewer

  9. Sultan's Run Golf Course
    Sultan's Run GC: #18
    Sultan's Run Golf Course
    Jasper, Indiana
    Public
    4.8532764706
    112
    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "I have always loved this course. The staff is so friendly, the course is in great shape and is really scenic. No residential areas to mar the scenery. Holes 15-17 are really nice and the par 3's have real character. Don't miss this diamond in Southern Indiana." - Boone43atc

  10. Eagle Glen Golf Course
    Eagle Glen GC: #10
    Eagle Glen Golf Course
    Farwell, Michigan
    Public
    4.7472941176
    182
    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "Our timing was perfect as we went off just as their morning league was ending play and before an afternoon league started. We played at our normal pace and played right at 3 hours. The course was in GREAT shape and the greens ran true and quick." - rz7725504

  11. Eldorado Golf Course
    2nd tee at Eldorado
    Eldorado Golf Course
    Cadillac, Michigan
    Public
    4.7457941176
    212
    Green fee: $69
    What they're saying: "This is a beautiful course with fast greens and well laid out. Challenging carries if you don't put your tee shot in the right place. Don't pass up the opportunity to play this course. It is a Must Play!" - NickNichols

  12. Stonehedge South Course at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
    Gull Lake View GC and Resort - Stonehedge South: #18
    Stonehedge South Course at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
    Augusta, Michigan
    Resort
    4.7911352941
    184
    Green fee: $64
    What they're saying: "The course was in great shape. The greens were fair and consistent… though a bit slow given recent rain. The fairways and tee boxes were in great shape, as were the bunkers." - kimgolf80

  13. Old Greenwood Golf Course
    Old Greenwood GC
    Old Greenwood Golf Course
    Truckee, California
    Resort/Semi-Private
    4.6631470588
    71
    Green fee: $275
    What they're saying: "Played this one a couple days after the PGA event. I was amazed at how much they had already torn out in just a few days. The course was lush and beautiful. A fun layout." - Snabhook417

  14. Sandy Pines Golf Club
    Sandy Pines GC
    Sandy Pines Golf Club
    DeMotte, Indiana
    Public
    4.7821235294
    132
    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "We stopped here as part of a golf road trip recently and we were blown away by the quality of the course. It is very well maintained and the staff were all exceptional." - LUCAS2012

  15. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Stateline, Nevada
    Public
    4.7033823529
    113
    Green fee: $350
    What they're saying: "Extremely gorgeous landscapes. Immaculate tee boxes. I'm a 7 handicap and I shot a 90. The greens were absolutely insane to control." - Kagel16

  16. Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.7240823529
    711
    Green fee: $289
    What they're saying: "The course was in great shape and the staff and marshall were great. Will be back." - Jeff6639381

  17. Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois
    Atkins GC at the University of Illinois
    Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois
    Urbana, Illinois
    Public
    4.6922
    62
    Green fee: $89
    What they're saying: "This course is really nice layout and conditions. Played a month ago in the drought, and tees to greens were still green. Now that we’ve had rain the last couple weeks, the whole course has greened up. Fairways and greens are manicured so well. Tough to hold greens without spin from the fairway." - tstoffel10

  18. Hunters Ridge Golf Course
    Hunters Ridge GC: #18
    Hunters Ridge Golf Course
    Howell, Michigan
    Public
    4.6556235294
    161
    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. Greens were fairly paced. We played Blue tees which made the course a bit more difficult. Will play again." - adamski

  19. Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
    Meadowlark Hills GC
    Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
    Kearney, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.7759176471
    97
    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "The course was in much better shape than our golf games. Happy to see the course in such good shape this early as we know it will be fantastic in a few short weeks with warmth and water." - GolfPass reviewer

  20. Park Mammoth Golf Club
    Park Mammoth GC
    Park Mammoth Golf Club
    Park City, Kentucky
    Resort
    4.7714
    35
    Green fee: $89
    What they're saying: "The course has lots of twists and turns, some blind tee shots and some tough native grass and hazards to hit out of. The greens were in remarkable shape and undulating and fast. The Bermuda is tough but fair to hit out of and the tee boxes were mostly manicured and green." - LeeHandel

  21. Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame
    Warren GC At Notre Dame
    Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame
    Notre Dame, Indiana
    Public/University
    4.7794823529
    95
    Green fee: $115
    What they're saying: "There is plenty of width off the tee and the bunkering is not heavy-handed. I love these northern grasses. Everything is lush but not sticky. The bentgrass greens have laid down in these temps hovering in the low 60s and rolled so pure." - BrandonWebb

  22. Grandover Resort - East Course
    East at Grandover Resort : #17
    East at Grandover Resort
    Greensboro, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.4516882353
    226
    Green fee: $71
    What they're saying: "I play this course multiple times a year as I am a local. It is in great condition right now (and usually is). Everything is maintained very well with a very friendly staff." - Derek8662036

  23. St. Croix National Golf Club
    St. Croix National GC
    St. Croix National Golf Club
    Somerset, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.6482235294
    262
    Green fee: $69
    What they're saying: "Tough course...Wonderful condition...Pace of play excellent...Great course for the advanced player... " - JF7GF

  24. Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
    Forest Glen GCC: #18
    Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
    Naples, Florida
    Private
    4.7619529412
    871
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75 (select GolfNow tee times)
    What they're saying: "The course in fabulous condition. We would play it again and again. Great value for a private course. Practice facilities were awesome." - GolfPass reviewer

  25. The Fortress Golf Course
    The Fortress
    The Fortress Golf Course
    Frankenmuth, Michigan
    Public
    4.8827529412
    184
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Great course and the greens were perfect! Long and tough but fair from the correct tees." - bwrobleski1

