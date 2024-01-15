Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2024

For many golfers, the opportunity to play a public golf course that is in truly pristine condition doesn't come around too often.

But in recent years, golf courses across the price spectrum seem to be taking conditioning to new heights. Even with more golfers than ever stressing fairways and greens out with foot and cart traffic, superintendents and their staffs are working harder than ever while sharing best practices with each other, all with the goal of helping golfers love their experiences as much as possible.

If a course you play is in truly incredible shape, you should stop in the pro shop after your round, ask for the superintendent's card and write him or her a kind email afterwards. You should also add your voice to the public conversation by leaving a review on GolfPass.

Throughout 2023, these 25 public golf courses inspired thousands of golfers to tell the rest of us about their own reliably excellent conditioning. Each course required at least 10 reviews to qualify for this list. We hope you'll participate in the process by reviewing your rounds here.