Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2024

For many golfers, the opportunity to play a public golf course that is in truly pristine condition doesn't come around too often.
But in recent years, golf courses across the price spectrum seem to be taking conditioning to new heights. Even with more golfers than ever stressing fairways and greens out with foot and cart traffic, superintendents and their staffs are working harder than ever while sharing best practices with each other, all with the goal of helping golfers love their experiences as much as possible.
If a course you play is in truly incredible shape, you should stop in the pro shop after your round, ask for the superintendent's card and write him or her a kind email afterwards. You should also add your voice to the public conversation by leaving a review on GolfPass.
Throughout 2023, these 25 public golf courses inspired thousands of golfers to tell the rest of us about their own reliably excellent conditioning. Each course required at least 10 reviews to qualify for this list. We hope you'll participate in the process by reviewing your rounds here.
Skytop Lodge Golf CourseSkytop, PennsylvaniaResort4.5613235294195
Green fee: $66
What they're saying: "Hadn’t been in 2-3 years but the conditions have greatly improved." - James5638033
Oshkosh Country Club
Green fee: $78
What they're saying: "Great round on a lovely day. Very nice layout in immaculate condition." - GolfPass reviewer
The Bull at Pinehurst FarmsSheboygan Falls, WisconsinPublic4.8240411765154
Green fee: $165
What they're saying: "Greens are the best I've played on in a while. Fast and smooth even with all the water they received in the last week." - jadam530
The Ravines Golf Club
Green fee: $84
What they're saying: "Excellent course, right from the cart boys helping with bags and the course. Easy check-in. The course was in excellent condition." - dhiggy
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.795441176567
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "One of the most interesting and challenging courses I have [ever] played. The staff and course conditions were A1." - jim7342622
Pine Mountain Lake Golf CourseGroveland, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.8447647059109
Green fee: $66
What they're saying: "Course was great. Surrounding homes are just lovely. Groundskeeping crew is courteous. Range is well taken care of. One of my favorite courses in the foothills. I actually think it is my favorite." - Wilburino
Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf CourseMaryville, MissouriPublic4.8744117647106
Green fee: $48
What they're saying: "I'm into a lot of golf courses all over the country. And this one truly is by far the best. The layout is amazing, and the greens are kept in pristine condition." - johndeer1027
Bolingbrook Golf ClubBolingbrook, IllinoisSemi-Private4.8203058824192
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "One of the best courses I’ve played in Illinois. Awesome practice areas, locker rooms, course layout and course condition. A+" - GolfPass reviewer
Sultan's Run Golf Course
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "I have always loved this course. The staff is so friendly, the course is in great shape and is really scenic. No residential areas to mar the scenery. Holes 15-17 are really nice and the par 3's have real character. Don't miss this diamond in Southern Indiana." - Boone43atc
Eagle Glen Golf Course
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Our timing was perfect as we went off just as their morning league was ending play and before an afternoon league started. We played at our normal pace and played right at 3 hours. The course was in GREAT shape and the greens ran true and quick." - rz7725504
Eldorado Golf Course
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "This is a beautiful course with fast greens and well laid out. Challenging carries if you don't put your tee shot in the right place. Don't pass up the opportunity to play this course. It is a Must Play!" - NickNichols
Stonehedge South Course at Gull Lake View Golf Club and ResortAugusta, MichiganResort4.7911352941184
Green fee: $64
What they're saying: "The course was in great shape. The greens were fair and consistent… though a bit slow given recent rain. The fairways and tee boxes were in great shape, as were the bunkers." - kimgolf80
Old Greenwood Golf CourseTruckee, CaliforniaResort/Semi-Private4.663147058871
Green fee: $275
What they're saying: "Played this one a couple days after the PGA event. I was amazed at how much they had already torn out in just a few days. The course was lush and beautiful. A fun layout." - Snabhook417
Sandy Pines Golf Club
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "We stopped here as part of a golf road trip recently and we were blown away by the quality of the course. It is very well maintained and the staff were all exceptional." - LUCAS2012
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Green fee: $350
What they're saying: "Extremely gorgeous landscapes. Immaculate tee boxes. I'm a 7 handicap and I shot a 90. The greens were absolutely insane to control." - Kagel16
Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf ResortLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.7240823529711
Green fee: $289
What they're saying: "The course was in great shape and the staff and marshall were great. Will be back." - Jeff6639381
Atkins Golf Club at the University of IllinoisUrbana, IllinoisPublic4.692262
Green fee: $89
What they're saying: "This course is really nice layout and conditions. Played a month ago in the drought, and tees to greens were still green. Now that we’ve had rain the last couple weeks, the whole course has greened up. Fairways and greens are manicured so well. Tough to hold greens without spin from the fairway." - tstoffel10
Hunters Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. Greens were fairly paced. We played Blue tees which made the course a bit more difficult. Will play again." - adamski
Meadowlark Hills Golf CourseKearney, NebraskaPublic/Municipal4.775917647197
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "The course was in much better shape than our golf games. Happy to see the course in such good shape this early as we know it will be fantastic in a few short weeks with warmth and water." - GolfPass reviewer
Park Mammoth Golf Club
Green fee: $89
What they're saying: "The course has lots of twists and turns, some blind tee shots and some tough native grass and hazards to hit out of. The greens were in remarkable shape and undulating and fast. The Bermuda is tough but fair to hit out of and the tee boxes were mostly manicured and green." - LeeHandel
Warren Golf Course at Notre DameNotre Dame, IndianaPublic/University4.779482352995
Green fee: $115
What they're saying: "There is plenty of width off the tee and the bunkering is not heavy-handed. I love these northern grasses. Everything is lush but not sticky. The bentgrass greens have laid down in these temps hovering in the low 60s and rolled so pure." - BrandonWebb
Grandover Resort - East CourseGreensboro, North CarolinaResort4.4516882353226
Green fee: $71
What they're saying: "I play this course multiple times a year as I am a local. It is in great condition right now (and usually is). Everything is maintained very well with a very friendly staff." - Derek8662036
St. Croix National Golf ClubSomerset, WisconsinPublic4.6482235294262
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "Tough course...Wonderful condition...Pace of play excellent...Great course for the advanced player... " - JF7GF
Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $75 (select GolfNow tee times)
What they're saying: "The course in fabulous condition. We would play it again and again. Great value for a private course. Practice facilities were awesome." - GolfPass reviewer
The Fortress Golf Course
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Great course and the greens were perfect! Long and tough but fair from the correct tees." - bwrobleski1