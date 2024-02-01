Top 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in California?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers' Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least five reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in California or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
California golf courses reviewed in 2023: 458
Reviews of California golf courses in 2023: 34,733
-
The Journey at Pechanga
Green fee: $210
What they're saying: "Played Pechanga for maybe the 20th time yesterday & shot 69 from the blues. My best round in over 5 years. Teed off from the tips on 17 which is possibly the best par 3 from that tee west of the Mississippi River. This is easily one of the top 3 SoCal San Diego courses (Torrey Pines & Madaris the other two). If you are traveling to the area, put this course on your schedule." - steelguy
-
Quail Lodge Resort & Golf ClubCarmel, CaliforniaResort4.7321352941277
Green fee: $180-$295
What they're saying: "Fun course but tough! Course was in excellent condition! Got paired up with a Korean couple who was friendly and fun to play with. Had a wonderful time and definitely enjoyed the course! Will definitely go back soon!" - tec642
-
Pine Mountain LakeGroveland, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.8447647059109
Green fee: $41-$69
What they're saying: "Mike is the BEST pro. We are always treated like royalty. Course was great. Surrounding homes are just lovely. Groundskeeping crew is courteous. Range is well taken care of. One of my favorite courses in the foothills. I actually think it is my favorite." - Wilburino
-
The Classic Club
Green fee: $225
What they're saying: "The entire staff and Classic Club was friendly, attentive and obviously proud of their magnificent facility. The course played great and as described by the starter. Heed the advice of playing away from the water as the fairways slope more than normal to the water hazards. Enjoy what will surely be a great day / round at Classic Club!" - tyken
-
Paso Robles Golf Club
Green fee: $65-$75
What they're saying: "First time playing PR Golf Club and really enjoyed the course. The greens were in perfect shape and fairways were in good shape too. The clubhouse and restaurant are over the top nice. I highly recommend this course and will definitely be back." - defrayer
-
Carmel Valley Ranch ResortCarmel, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort4.6905117647307
Green fee: $150-$195
What they're saying: "Great condition. Nice to play with someone who knows the course … #12 needs some explanation and/or go look at the green first!" - dandawson
-
Cinnabar Hills Golf ClubSan Jose, CaliforniaPublic4.6665884
Green fee: $95-$140
What they're saying: "It was truly an awesome experience to finally able to play this beautiful course! I’ll definitely try and bring some friends next time around." - tec642
-
Maderas Golf Club
Green fee: $199-$279
What they're saying: "Glad this course is public. It was a golfers treat for sure. You get friendliness from the greeting to the food to the farewell. I would go back without a doubt. BRS" - BradSappier
-
Rancho Vista Golf Course
Green fee: $59-$75
What they're saying: " ... You should play this course, only 1 hour driving distance from LA. As a reviewer mentioned before, the green are soft but FAST. Beside some of fairways are needed final touch. The condition was very good compared to the price. Keep a ball in fairway, otherwise you are in trouble." - oj650427
-
Country Club at Soboba SpringsSan Jacinto, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.3337647059635
Green fee: $100-$125
What they're saying: "Love this course but is out of my price range to play frequently.. But found a Hot Deal on Golf Now .. Great Deal Thanks" - Joseph6314784
-
Pelican Hill Golf Club - Ocean South CourseNewport Coast, CaliforniaResort4.6958529412155
Green fee: $255-$415
What they're saying: "The course is filled with beauty! It is a long difficult course. The staff was great. Can’t wait to return." - lvnkids
-
Shadow Ridge Golf ClubPalm Desert, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.6049705882844
Green fee: $196-$229
What they're saying: "The course was in really good shape and the layout was fair. The greens were a little grainy but that was to be expected as they are getting ready for the winter season. I really like the secluded nature of the course. There wasn't much around most holes. This course will make our list for our annual trip to Palm Springs." - Boone43atc
-
Old Greenwood Golf CourseTruckee, CaliforniaResort/Semi-Private4.663147058871
Green fee: $160-$180
What they're saying: "So nice I played twice. Great course, great range. Expected more of a clubhouse/bar/restaurant for the price." - kruppmatt
-
Heritage Palms Golf ClubIndio, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.6630470588610
What they're saying: "Moises in the pro shop was wonderful. Friendly and smiling. Allowed me to move up my tee time. People there are always friendly. Receptionist out front also wonderful." - trjn6255
-
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity CourseIndian Wells, CaliforniaResort4.739433
Green fee: $209-$245
What they're saying: "Course is in the best shape of 9 different courses we played this week. Excellent gateways & green putted great!" - Summit0714
-
Pelican Hill Golf Club - Ocean North CourseNewport Coast, CaliforniaResort4.6512117647131
Green fee: $255-$415
What they're saying: "Always my favorite course. Perfect weather, fun playing buddies. Nothing beats those." - 23992caravel
-
Rancho Solano Golf CourseFairfield, CaliforniaMunicipal4.60223529411012
Green fee: $50-$65
What they're saying: "Great overall golf course that’s always in good condition. Pace of play was good. We really appreciated how many times the beverage cart came by during our round so we always had fresh cold drinks. Will be coming back soon." - Kennethvh3
-
The Course at Wente VineyardsLivermore, CaliforniaPublic4.5825470588679
Green fee: $112-$154
What they're saying: "Great layout, great views! Fairways shaggy, overwatered. Greens shaggy and slow." - raykong
-
Desert Willow Golf Resort - Firecliff CoursePalm Desert, CaliforniaResort4.6200529412687
Green fee: $95-$185
What they're saying: "Course was excellent as always. Only drawback was condition of the greens. Played late on a Saturday so that explains some of the issue. Overall, great golf course." - paulheuvel
-
Ridge Creek Dinuba Golf ClubDinuba, CaliforniaMunicipal4.5659647059333
Green fee: $48-$68
What they're saying: "Ridge Creek is an awesome golf course that is both beautiful & challenging. I always enjoy my rounds of golf on this championship course. Greens are the most challenging to putt in the valley." - ghulkman
-
Timber Creek Golf CourseRoseville, CaliforniaPublic4.5863176471405
Green fee: $49-$69
What they're saying: "Open with some water in play. 2nd 9 has more trees and narrow fairways on a few holes. Not overly long (6,050 yards from Blue tees) but just enough trouble to keep you honest. A couple of bare spots in fairways and green repairs going on but otherwise great condition including bunkers, etc. Newly revamped practice area with excellent chipping area included (sand shots too). Putting green much slower than actual greens due to it being new (not mowing aggressively yet?). Friendly staff. Highly recommend." - Jkat1959
-
Desert Willow Golf Resort - Mountain View CoursePalm Desert, CaliforniaResort4.6233588235570
Green fee: $95-$250
What they're saying: "I guess you get what you pay for. However this course is very expensive. Not used to paying over $300 CAD to play golf. It's definitely nice to play once, but there are other great courses in the area that are way more reasonable." - livingb
-
Yocha Dehe at Cache Creek Casino ResortBrooks, CaliforniaPublic4.6548411765865
Green fee: $125-$175
What they're saying: "Friendly staff, great views, carts were extremely comfortable. Pace was a bit slow but expected for Sunday golf." - cbear19
-
Mountain Vista Golf Club - Santa Rosa CoursePalm Desert, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.4193176471640
Green fee: $45-$139
What they're saying: "Despite getting the course ready for overseeding, the greens and fairways were in great shape. All in all, a great outing and will definitely return." - Dman27
-
The Reserve At Spanos ParkStockton, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.5254352941793
Green fee: $68-$85
What they're saying: "People are friendly that work there. Course was in great condition and the greens roll fast and true!!" - dniacaris1