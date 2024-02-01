Top 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers' Choice 2024

California's best golf courses can be found in the mountains, the desert and beyond.
Tim Gavrich
Flowers add a splash of color to the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort.

What are the top public golf courses in California?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers' Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least five reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in California or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

California golf courses reviewed in 2023: 458
Reviews of California golf courses in 2023: 34,733

  1. The Journey at Pechanga
    Journey at Pechanga
    Journey at Pechanga
    Temecula, California
    Public/Resort
    4.7307470588
    261
    Green fee: $210
    What they're saying: "Played Pechanga for maybe the 20th time yesterday & shot 69 from the blues. My best round in over 5 years. Teed off from the tips on 17 which is possibly the best par 3 from that tee west of the Mississippi River. This is easily one of the top 3 SoCal San Diego courses (Torrey Pines & Madaris the other two). If you are traveling to the area, put this course on your schedule." - steelguy

  2. Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club
    Quail Lodge Resort & GC: #18
    Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club
    Carmel, California
    Resort
    4.7321352941
    277
    Green fee: $180-$295
    What they're saying: "Fun course but tough! Course was in excellent condition! Got paired up with a Korean couple who was friendly and fun to play with. Had a wonderful time and definitely enjoyed the course! Will definitely go back soon!" - tec642

  3. Pine Mountain Lake
    Pine Mountain Lake CC
    Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course
    Groveland, California
    Semi-Private
    4.8447647059
    109
    Green fee: $41-$69
    What they're saying: "Mike is the BEST pro. We are always treated like royalty. Course was great. Surrounding homes are just lovely. Groundskeeping crew is courteous. Range is well taken care of. One of my favorite courses in the foothills. I actually think it is my favorite." - Wilburino

  4. The Classic Club
    Classic Club in Palm Desert - No. 7
    The Classic Club
    Palm Desert, California
    Public
    4.7252117647
    921
    Green fee: $225
    What they're saying: "The entire staff and Classic Club was friendly, attentive and obviously proud of their magnificent facility. The course played great and as described by the starter. Heed the advice of playing away from the water as the fairways slope more than normal to the water hazards. Enjoy what will surely be a great day / round at Classic Club!" - tyken

  5. Paso Robles Golf Club
    Paso Robles GC
    Paso Robles Golf Club
    Paso Robles, California
    Public
    4.8437764706
    71
    Green fee: $65-$75
    What they're saying: "First time playing PR Golf Club and really enjoyed the course. The greens were in perfect shape and fairways were in good shape too. The clubhouse and restaurant are over the top nice. I highly recommend this course and will definitely be back." - defrayer

  6. Carmel Valley Ranch Resort
    Carmel Valley Ranch Resort - hole 16
    Carmel Valley Ranch Resort
    Carmel, California
    Private/Resort
    4.6905117647
    307
    Green fee: $150-$195
    What they're saying: "Great condition. Nice to play with someone who knows the course … #12 needs some explanation and/or go look at the green first!" - dandawson

  7. Cinnabar Hills Golf Club
    Canyon at Cinnabar Hills GC
    Cinnabar Hills Golf Club - Lake/Canyon
    San Jose, California
    Public
    4.6665
    884
    Green fee: $95-$140
    What they're saying: "It was truly an awesome experience to finally able to play this beautiful course! I’ll definitely try and bring some friends next time around." - tec642

  8. Maderas Golf Club
    Maderas GC
    Maderas Golf Club
    Poway, California
    Public
    4.7478764706
    858
    Green fee: $199-$279
    What they're saying: "Glad this course is public. It was a golfers treat for sure. You get friendliness from the greeting to the food to the farewell. I would go back without a doubt. BRS" - BradSappier

  9. Rancho Vista Golf Course
    Rancho Vista GC
    Rancho Vista Golf Course
    Palmdale, California
    Public
    4.69165
    41
    Green fee: $59-$75
    What they're saying: " ... You should play this course, only 1 hour driving distance from LA. As a reviewer mentioned before, the green are soft but FAST. Beside some of fairways are needed final touch. The condition was very good compared to the price. Keep a ball in fairway, otherwise you are in trouble." - oj650427

  10. Country Club at Soboba Springs
    Soboba Springs CC: #4
    The Country Club at Soboba Springs
    San Jacinto, California
    Public/Resort
    4.3337647059
    635
    Green fee: $100-$125
    What they're saying: "Love this course but is out of my price range to play frequently.. But found a Hot Deal on Golf Now .. Great Deal Thanks" - Joseph6314784

  11. Pelican Hill Golf Club - Ocean South Course
    Pelican Hill GC - South
    The Ocean South at Pelican Hill Golf Club
    Newport Coast, California
    Resort
    4.6958529412
    155
    Green fee: $255-$415
    What they're saying: "The course is filled with beauty! It is a long difficult course. The staff was great. Can’t wait to return." - lvnkids

  12. Shadow Ridge Golf Club
    Shadow Ridge GC: #1
    Shadow Ridge Golf Club
    Palm Desert, California
    Public/Resort
    4.6049705882
    844
    Green fee: $196-$229
    What they're saying: "The course was in really good shape and the layout was fair. The greens were a little grainy but that was to be expected as they are getting ready for the winter season. I really like the secluded nature of the course. There wasn't much around most holes. This course will make our list for our annual trip to Palm Springs." - Boone43atc

  13. Old Greenwood Golf Course
    Old Greenwood GC
    Old Greenwood Golf Course
    Truckee, California
    Resort/Semi-Private
    4.6631470588
    71
    Green fee: $160-$180
    What they're saying: "So nice I played twice. Great course, great range. Expected more of a clubhouse/bar/restaurant for the price." - kruppmatt

  14. Heritage Palms Golf Club
    Heritage Palms GC
    Heritage Palms Golf Club
    Indio, California
    Semi-Private
    4.6630470588
    610
    What they're saying: "Moises in the pro shop was wonderful. Friendly and smiling. Allowed me to move up my tee time. People there are always friendly. Receptionist out front also wonderful." - trjn6255

  15. Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course
    Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity
    Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course
    Indian Wells, California
    Resort
    4.739
    433
    Green fee: $209-$245
    What they're saying: "Course is in the best shape of 9 different courses we played this week. Excellent gateways & green putted great!" - Summit0714

  16. Pelican Hill Golf Club - Ocean North Course
    Ocean North at Pelican Hill GC
    The Ocean North at Pelican Hill Golf Club
    Newport Coast, California
    Resort
    4.6512117647
    131
    Green fee: $255-$415
    What they're saying: "Always my favorite course. Perfect weather, fun playing buddies. Nothing beats those." - 23992caravel

  17. Rancho Solano Golf Course
    Rancho Solano GC: #3
    Rancho Solano Golf Course
    Fairfield, California
    Municipal
    4.6022352941
    1012
    Green fee: $50-$65
    What they're saying: "Great overall golf course that’s always in good condition. Pace of play was good. We really appreciated how many times the beverage cart came by during our round so we always had fresh cold drinks. Will be coming back soon." - Kennethvh3

  18. The Course at Wente Vineyards
    The Course at Wente Vineyards
    The Course at Wente Vineyards
    Livermore, California
    Public
    4.5825470588
    679
    Green fee: $112-$154
    What they're saying: "Great layout, great views! Fairways shaggy, overwatered. Greens shaggy and slow." - raykong

  19. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Firecliff Course
    Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    Palm Desert, California
    Resort
    4.6200529412
    687
    Green fee: $95-$185
    What they're saying: "Course was excellent as always. Only drawback was condition of the greens. Played late on a Saturday so that explains some of the issue. Overall, great golf course." - paulheuvel

  20. Ridge Creek Dinuba Golf Club
    Ridge Creek Dinuba GC
    Ridge Creek Dinuba Golf Club
    Dinuba, California
    Municipal
    4.5659647059
    333
    Green fee: $48-$68
    What they're saying: "Ridge Creek is an awesome golf course that is both beautiful & challenging. I always enjoy my rounds of golf on this championship course. Greens are the most challenging to putt in the valley." - ghulkman

  21. Timber Creek Golf Course
    Timber Creek GC - Lakes/Oaks: #13
    Timber Creek Golf Course - Lakes/Oaks
    Roseville, California
    Public
    4.5863176471
    405
    Green fee: $49-$69
    What they're saying: "Open with some water in play. 2nd 9 has more trees and narrow fairways on a few holes. Not overly long (6,050 yards from Blue tees) but just enough trouble to keep you honest. A couple of bare spots in fairways and green repairs going on but otherwise great condition including bunkers, etc. Newly revamped practice area with excellent chipping area included (sand shots too). Putting green much slower than actual greens due to it being new (not mowing aggressively yet?). Friendly staff. Highly recommend." - Jkat1959

  22. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Mountain View Course
    Mountain View at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    Mountain View at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    Palm Desert, California
    Resort
    4.6233588235
    570
    Green fee: $95-$250
    What they're saying: "I guess you get what you pay for. However this course is very expensive. Not used to paying over $300 CAD to play golf. It's definitely nice to play once, but there are other great courses in the area that are way more reasonable." - livingb

  23. Yocha Dehe at Cache Creek Casino Resort
    Yocha Dehe GC: #8
    Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek Casino Resort
    Brooks, California
    Public
    4.6548411765
    865
    Green fee: $125-$175
    What they're saying: "Friendly staff, great views, carts were extremely comfortable. Pace was a bit slow but expected for Sunday golf." - cbear19

  24. Mountain Vista Golf Club - Santa Rosa Course
    Mountain Vista GC: Clubhouse
    Mountain Vista Golf Club - Santa Rosa Course
    Palm Desert, California
    Semi-Private
    4.4193176471
    640
    Green fee: $45-$139
    What they're saying: "Despite getting the course ready for overseeding, the greens and fairways were in great shape. All in all, a great outing and will definitely return." - Dman27

  25. The Reserve At Spanos Park
    The Reserve at Spanos Park
    The Reserve at Spanos Park
    Stockton, California
    Semi-Private
    4.5254352941
    793
    Green fee: $68-$85
    What they're saying: "People are friendly that work there. Course was in great condition and the greens roll fast and true!!" - dniacaris1

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
